Dr. Emanuel Garcia at the New Zealand Parliament Rally Against the Mandates

"We have been given so many lies, so many endless lies... But the truth will always have its day. And the truth is unstoppable. And the truth is coming out. And we stand here united in truth and love and freedom."

Source video:

"Greeting the Freedom Convoy at the New Zealand Parliament 9 February 2022"

on the occasion of the beginning of the historic potests against covid mandates

NewZealandDoc, posted Dec 01, 2024

