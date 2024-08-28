What is the Trusted News Initiative or TNI? The VSRF Takes a Look

"The TNI claimed its first order of business was to promote freedom and democracy by preventing foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. But there was more. The TNI's Big Pharma backers had a vaccine agenda in mind from the start. The TNI issued a warning in 2019 that anti-vaxxers are gaining traction across the Internet requiring algorithmic intervention. That means very smart computer programs to identify, attack and neutralize anti-vaccine content."

Read more

Source video:

"What Is The Trusted News Initiative?"

Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, October 20, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3qlbey-what-is-the-trusted-news-initiative.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share