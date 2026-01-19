"The pissed off people are coming"— Canadian Woman With a Jab-injured Relative at Christmastime
Transcript of a censored video circa 2021-2023
Canadian Woman with a Jab Injured Man at Christmastime: “I want to show you something”
“This man told me I had a tinfoil hat. Guess what? I’m looking after his ass now... I’m sick of being right.”
Read more
Source video:
“Stop The Shots, December 2, 2025” (originally filmed circa 2021-2023)
Hat tip: https://substack.com/@deedee1/note/c-183858343
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free