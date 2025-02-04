Dr. Ben Marble, MD Warns the Poison Pushers

"Over 5.7 billion people have been poisoned now thanks to you poison pushing murderers."

Read more

Source video:

"Ben Marble, MD - “My Message To The Poison Pushers! 💉 (2023)"

CovidBC, posted December 18, 2023

https://rumble.com/v41v7bx-ben-marble-md-my-message-to-the-poison-pushers-2023.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share