SCREENSHOT - To view the video, click on the link below

This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find a variety of traditions and perspectives represented under this category, and many more topics in the index.— TB

Pastor Chuck Baldwin Reads From Revelations and the News From France (Excerpt)

“The pass is the mark, the mark is a pass.”

Read more

Source video:

“How Are Forced Covid Vaccinations Different From The Mark Of The Beast? They Aren’t! - 8/22/21 Sunday Pastor Baldwin”

Liberty Fellowship By pastor_baldwin

https://videohaven.com/w/930d50cb-210d-4399-a2a5-0d7236d008ab

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share