"The medical and scientific evidence does not support that any of these vaccines actually stop infection and transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus"— Dr. James Neuenschwander Slams the Covid Mandates
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Dr. James Neuenschwander Urges the Michigan State Legislature to Prohibit Mandates
“The medical and scientific evidence does not support that any of these vaccines actually stop infection and transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and that the greater good argument cannot be used to justify forced vaccination for these vaccines.”
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Source video:
“Dr. James Neuenschwander testifies about level three and four side effects and thousands of deaths at Michigan House hearing on Covid Vaccine Mandates.”
Possumkicker Catch-22, posted September 6, 2021 [filmed August 19, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ASps85fYwNcP/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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