"The injuries don't necessarily have to be visible to be real, to be severe, to be life-altering”— Senator Ron Johnson
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Senator Ron Johnson on Jab Injuries, Internal Vibrations, and Suicides— And Doing the Right Thing
"The injuries don't necessarily have to be visible to be real, to be severe, to be life-altering... Let these stories be seen, let these stories be heard, let them be believed, so that as society, we can do the right thing."
Source video:
"US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021"
roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
[3:13:35 - 3:18:07]
