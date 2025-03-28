SCREENSHOT- for video link see below

Senator Ron Johnson on Jab Injuries, Internal Vibrations, and Suicides— And Doing the Right Thing

"The injuries don't necessarily have to be visible to be real, to be severe, to be life-altering... Let these stories be seen, let these stories be heard, let them be believed, so that as society, we can do the right thing."

Read more

Source video:

"US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021"

roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

[3:13:35 - 3:18:07]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share