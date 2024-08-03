Dr. Stephen Guffanti: "The hospital has become a jail"

Read more

Source video:

Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19

October 13, 2022

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/kissimee-fl-press-conference-your-story-counts--the-untold-atrocities-of-covid19/your-story-counts--untold-atrocities-of-covid19/

[1:32:37 - 1:39:44]

Share