“How dare you do this to our children”— Mom in Halifax Speaks Out After Daughter's 13 Year-Old Friend's Heart Stops After Mandated Covid Jab
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Mom in Halifax Speaks Out After Daughter’s 13 Year-Old Friend’s Heart Stops
“The fu#k hell is wrong with you people!”
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Source video:
“Age 13 and heart stops from Covid Vaccine death shot.”
Daveswildcamping, posted September 24, 2021
https://rumble.com/vmxb9n-age-13-and-heart-stops-from-covid-vaccine-death-shot..html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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