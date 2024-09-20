Mattias Desmet Talks to Frosti Logason About Mass Formation Psychosis (Excerpt)

"But then there is a small group, 5%, 10%, it depends a little bit, who want to do something and who want to speak out and these people have try to speak out in the right way. They really have to understand that they will never succeed in waking up the masses.. . . But, Gustav Le Bon said, that doesn't mean that speaking out, that your, your voice and your speech has no effect. Not at all, he said. If there are ever people who do not go along with the mass formation continue to speak out in a quiet and a sincere way, without trying to convince the people the masses, but just articulating their opinion in a nice, honest, as polite but determined way as possible, then these people might indeed not succeed in waking up the masses, but they will prevent, their voice will prevent that the masses go, that the mass hypnosis, the mass formation goes to this ultimate stage where the people in the mass start to destroy everything. It is crucial, just crucial."

Read more

Source video:

"Mattias Desmet on Propaganda and Mass Formation | Frosti Logason Podcast | S01E59"

Brotkast, November 6, 2023

hat tip: https://thorsteinn.substack.com/p/mass-formation-and-the-totalitatian

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share