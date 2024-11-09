"The fight for free speech is a matter of victory or death for America, and for the survival of Western Civilization itself"—Donald J. Trump Announces His Plan to Reclaim Free Speech
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Ex-President Donald J. Trump Announces His Plan to Reclaim Free Speech
"If we don't have free speech then we just don't have a free country. It's as simple as that. If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple. Just like dominoes, one by one, they'll go down... The fight for free speech is a matter of victory or death for America, and for the survival of Western Civilization itself."
Source video:
"Donald J. Trump"
December 15, 2022
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/109518990392565381
Hat tip: https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/trump-fires-warning-shot-at-censorship
