Ex-President Donald J. Trump Announces His Plan to Reclaim Free Speech

"If we don't have free speech then we just don't have a free country. It's as simple as that. If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple. Just like dominoes, one by one, they'll go down... The fight for free speech is a matter of victory or death for America, and for the survival of Western Civilization itself."

Read more

Source video:

"Donald J. Trump"

December 15, 2022

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/109518990392565381

Hat tip: https://simulationcommander.substack.com/p/trump-fires-warning-shot-at-censorship

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share