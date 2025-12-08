"The data is fraud"—Financial Analyst Edward Dowd Tells Naomi Wolf (Daily Clout). "There's so much fraud that it actually overwhelms you... The whole thing is fraud."
Transcript of a brief excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Financial Analyst Edward Dowd Tells Naomi Wolf (Daily Clout) “The data is fraud”
“There’s so much fraud that it actually overwhelms you... The whole thing is fraud.”
Read more
Source video:
“Edward Dowd Explains Bombshell ‘Fraud’ Charge re Pfizer Hiding Deaths Data” (Excerpt)
Daily Clout, posted March 2, 2022
https://rumble.com/vwfu7j-edward-dowd-explains-bombshell-fraud-charge-re-pfizer-hiding-deaths-data.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free