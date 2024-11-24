"That's all we're doing, just an information drop"— Irishwoman passing out leaflets outside Tallaght Hospital in Dublin
Transcript of a censored video of 2023
Irishwoman Passing Out Leaflets Outside Tallaght Hospital, Dublin
“we're here to just tell people about the actual Pfizer, the Pfizer information, how they didn't tell us about the 1,200 people that died in the first few months of the trial. And that's all we're doing, just an information drop to let people know about the vaccine and not to fall for it again.”
Read more
Source video:
"Information Drop TALLAGHT HOSPITAL, Dublin, 06 September 2023 16:00"
actioncovid1984, posted September 7, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3fk01k-information-drop-tallaght-hospital-dublin-06-september-2023-1600.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free