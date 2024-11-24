Irishwoman Passing Out Leaflets Outside Tallaght Hospital, Dublin

“we're here to just tell people about the actual Pfizer, the Pfizer information, how they didn't tell us about the 1,200 people that died in the first few months of the trial. And that's all we're doing, just an information drop to let people know about the vaccine and not to fall for it again.”

Read more

Source video:

"Information Drop TALLAGHT HOSPITAL, Dublin, 06 September 2023 16:00"

actioncovid1984, posted September 7, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3fk01k-information-drop-tallaght-hospital-dublin-06-september-2023-1600.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share