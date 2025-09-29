#FOREST-OF-THE-FALLEN

The latest update to the index to the List of Transcriptions is Forest of the Fallen, a page for the batch of videos about the vigils held in various sites across Australia. The Forest of the Fallen consists of poles planted in the ground, or the sand of a beach, each topped with a page of the story and photo of a person who died or was injured following their covid jabs. It was started in 2021 by Selkie, a Tasmanian mother of three, and has since spread throughout the country. For more information see the website https://theforestofthefallen.com

For those of you who may be new here, the aim of this Substack is to alert readers of new transcripts on the List of Transcriptions, these of selected counter-narrative videos circa 2021-2023 (with a few exceptions outside that time frame). For a deep dive on this project, see: What’s This All About?

