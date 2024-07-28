Testimony of Ex-Husband of Stephanie Wasil

"I'm so sad that she got caught in this trap about taking these vaccines"

Read more

Source video:

https://www.covidvaccinevictims.com/?pgid=ipqz6c8u-b76d4183-daa0-4ced-bad5-098a013a88d9

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share