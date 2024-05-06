Tanya Parus to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: "How many people have to die?"

"Let's stop this madness. You have the ability to end this and we implore you to do so."

Read more

Source video:

Mom's For America & We The People Health & Wellness Center Tanya Parus Message For Gov. DeSantis

Caturano and Ricks, December 16, 2023

https://rumble.com/v41ngn0-moms-for-america-and-we-the-people-health-and-wellness-center-tanya-parus-m.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply