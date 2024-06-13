Take Back Our Freedoms Activist Serves Pharmacist with Notice of Liability

"I'm a mother and a journalist and I've spoken to thousands. Look at me please. Please stop. Please stop giving them out.”

"Canada Boom This lady is one serious Bulldog....Watch her go as she serves Notices Of Liability to Stop All BIOWEAPON INJECTIONS at clinics around Canada...."

Feb 26, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2b31oy-february-26-2023.html

