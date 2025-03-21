This is a backup of the first main subcategory entitled “Experts Speak Out” from the List of Transcripts 2021-2023. This list is presented in reverse chronological order in 15 day batches. The list is not complete. If you’re new to this Substack I invite you to read more at “What’s This All About?”— TB

DECEMBER 31, 2023



Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt Talks to Taylor Hudak About the Fibrinaloid Clots (excerpts)

"we concluded that these clot formations are an indication that, that, that in the past there was endothelial damage, and if it's still forming it's an ongoing endothelial damage, and through the endothelial damage, proteins and matrix constituents of the vessel wall come into the blood, can circulate in the blood. And under certain circumstances they can form these clots... it seems to be the case that it is associated with vaccination."



Professor Mark Crispin Miller on the Rolling Thunder of Propaganda Drives (excerpt)

"So what we're seeing... is an unprecedented global series of propaganda drives, all of which are extremely dangerous and have had lethal consequences. So it stands to reason that anyone who contradicts the narrative that the media has devoted itself to pumping out... should also be attacked by that same system."



Dr. Ben Marble, MD Warns the Poison Pushers

"Over 5.7 billion people have been poisoned now thanks to you poison pushing murderers."



Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Dr. Richard Schroeder, M.D. Urges Governor DeSantis to Ban the Jab "It really needs to be done"

"Please don't ignore the calls for help from the citizens of your state. They're becoming quite numerous, quite vociferous, and, and it's going to be inevitable sooner or later. Stop it before anyone else gets hurt."

* Dr. Marivic Villa: "ban this covid vaccine"

"Right now I have more or less 2,000 cases. There's no day that I don't see vaccine-injured person...this is killing people, this is harming people, this is making people sick."

* Nurse Nicole: "it would really be in the best interest of all Floridians if we ban the jabs"

"injured individuals are not getting the recognition they need, they're not getting the help that they need"

* Dr. Avery Brinkley: "these shots must be pulled from the market"

"all cause mortality is off the charts, not due to the virus but occurring after the shots were introduced"





DECEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Mike Yeadon's Address to UK Parliament Special Meeting That Was Not Shown

"And what do you think is your role as an individual is in stopping this crime?"



Paramedic Harry Fisher Tweets on What He Witnessed in the Jabs Roll Out

"sadly the only thing that's really effective about these shots seems to be the carnage that comes with them"



Idaho Victims of Pandemic Policy and Law [livestreamed September 26, 2022]

* Psychotherapist Tiffany Boersma on the Cascade of Horrific Injuries After Her Second Moderna

"People have their story they need to share. If they're, you know, having problems with it or if they're feeling suicidal, be that, hold space for them, you know, be there for them for that."

* Attorney Christopher Dreisbach Tells His Story and Explains the Legal Hurdles for the Vax Injured

"I took a second dose. And again, this is going to be a long story short, since then I've experienced debilitating neuropathy, paresthesias, difficulty walking, trouble going up and down stairs. Weakness. Muscle pain. Extreme fatigue. And these horrendous, this is the worst, these horrendous internal vibrations. Early on, I kept saying to my wife, I kept saying, I'm buzzing, you know, I'm buzzing."



Selected Presentations to Adams County Commissioners in Idaho

* Dr. Peter McCullough's Zoom: "The vaccines in my view should have never been approved."

"let me tell you as an internist and cardiologist my practice is busy every day with people who have taken the vaccines and suffered heart damage or blood clots or have other problems. The numbers are so overwhelming that there are 3,400 peer-reviewed papers in the medical literature, about 800 just on the heart damage alone."

* Dr. Renata Moon's Zoom: "stop this atrocity, this nightmare."

"This has to be stopped. We need you at the grassroots level to say no... you can stop it by stopping these shots at the grassroots level, at the local level."

* "Be strong and courageous": Laura Demaray's Zoom

"lesser magistrates, which is you guys... this falls on you guys"

* Dr. Joel Wallskog's Zoom: "If you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned"

"I am here to tell you that if you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned. You will be abandoned physically, financially, and emotionally."



Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Dr. Ben Marble, MD: "Do the right thing. Ban the shots."

"These shots are unsafe, they're defective, they're harming people all over the world."

* Nurse Julia Marks Urges Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to "end this modern day Tuskegee Experiment"

"Whereas syphilis in the Tuskegee Experiment didn't cause neurological decline for 10 years, we are witnessing neuropathy, memory problems, extreme headaches, stiff neck, convulsions, and difficultly walking within minutes to months after the shot. Just like Tuskegee, we are being denied informed consent, treatment options, and research-guided therapies. New people are getting continually injured by their boosters."





Wake Up Eire Information Drop, Ministry of Health, Dublin, Selected Speeches

* Patrick E. Walsh in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"And so far for the 11 months in 2023 there's about 5,500 excess deaths and we're running at about 20%. That's frightening. And there's nobody talking about it except us...you can only invert the truth so often and get away with it."

* Dave Edan with Wake Up Eire: "we'll fight and fight and never stop until we get justice"

"You all need to confront elected politicians wherever you find them. OK? You need to meet them face to face. Show them the leaflets, engage in a debate and, and, and peaceful protest. And I urge for peaceful protest in their faces... Hunt them. Hunt them night and day with the truth. Don't give them any rest."





DECEMBER 1, 2023



Steve Kirsch Calls Ben Haynes, Director of Media Relations for the CDC : "Hi Ben. I'm recording this call"

"I think you should see this data... This is very serious. I have a team of data analysts in the UK and in the US that have looked at this and they all say, this is very, very troubling, it shows that the vaccines are killing people. Professor Harvey Risch, Yale epidemiologist one of the top epidemiologists in the United States, has looked at this data and also agrees. You can reach out to him as well if you don't believe me. Take this very seriously, Ben."



John Beaudoin Informs the Legislators of the State of Massachusetts

"This is going to go to you guys. It's notice of criminal liability. OK? It's a lot of evidence in there. So Massachusetts specifically, more than any other state, committed fraud on the people of the United States and the world. I heard a couple of people mention Kevin McKernan.* So if you'd like, we can have a meeting. He did find the SV40 promoter that also interferes with the P53 tumor suppressor. What you may not know is Kevin said at the World Council for Health this one guy in the world who has the most data on this, that's me."



Dr. William Makis Warns Croatia's Parliament About the Epidemic of Turbo Cancers in the Jabbed

"I am calling for an immediate suspension of covid 19 vaccines. These products are extremely dangerous, especially for children, for pregnant women, for young adults, and I believe that these vaccines should be taken off the market immediately."



Pediatric Nurse Tricia Stall Slams the Experimental Biologic for Kids Before the VDOE

"Please read the first 30 pages of Robert Kennedy's The Real Anthony Fauci. You will learn everything you need to know in that first 30 pages. And Big Pharma controls America, the CDC, the VDH [Virginia Department of Health], and I hope not each of you."





NOVEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Kimberly Biss, OBGYN, Testifies in Washington DC: "We have no long term data"

"So we don't know what we don't know. My concern is that this is going to be a potentially multi-generational problem... We've never given any drug newly out of the gate, ever, ever, ever to a pregnant woman prior to this pandemic. That would have made, no offense to Mr. Renz, malpractice attorneys salivate."



Sports Commentator Matt Le Tissier on the Epidemic of Athletes Collapsing

"I'm seeing a lot of sports people starting to collapse on the field of play. Not only that but in football matches up and down the country here in in England, games were being stopped because of medical emergencies in the crowd, something that I'd never really witnessed in my time, 17 years as a professional footballer."





Mattias Desmet Talks to Frosti Logason About Mass Formation Psychosis

"But then there is a small group, 5%, 10%, it depends a little bit, who want to do something and who want to speak out and these people have try to speak out in the right way. They really have to understand that they will never succeed in waking up the masses.. . . But, Gustav Le Bon said, that doesn't mean that speaking out, that your, your voice and your speech has no effect. Not at all, he said. If there are ever people who do not go along with the mass formation continue to speak out in a quiet and a sincere way, without trying to convince the people the masses, but just articulating their opinion in a nice, honest, as polite but determined way as possible, then these people might indeed not succeed in waking up the masses, but they will prevent, their voice will prevent that the masses go, that the mass hypnosis, the mass formation goes to this ultimate stage where the people in the mass start to destroy everything. It is crucial, just crucial."





NOVEMBER 1, 2023



UK MP Andrew Bridgen in the First Parliamentary Debate on the Excess Deaths

"We've experienced more excess deaths since July 2021 than the whole of 2020. Unlike the pandemic, however, these deaths are not disproportionately of the old. In other words, the excessive deaths are striking down people in the prime of life. But no one seems to care. I fear history will not judge this House kindly. We're still in a country supposedly committed to free and frank exchange of views. It appears that no one cares that no one cares. Well, I care, Mr. Deputy Speaker."



Australian Senator Ralph Babet: "People Are Dying"

"So in March of this year, March this year, I asked the Senate to establish a select committee to investigate excess deaths and unexplained mortality in our nation. Now at that time there had been tens of thousands, tens of thousands of excess deaths reported since back in 2022. Now it was like a full passenger plane, a big one, one of those jet, jet aircraft crashing every single week for 11 months without explanation and without investigation. Yet incredibly, the Senate refused. Only four senators, just four, had the courage to back my committee. Four."



Australian Senator Gerard Rennick Gets the Gaslighting

"Why wasn't the actual mRNA vaccine tested for genotoxicity? And why didn't the office of Genetic OTGR Therapeutics look at it in terms of a gene technology?"



UK MP Esther McVey Hammers on the Lie of "Safe and Effective"

re: Covid-19 Vaccine Damage Payments Bill

"This is really quite unacceptable. It is way past time that the government does the right thing"



Calli Varner Testifies About Her Jab Injuries in the Arizona State Senate

(With testimony on her case from Drs Peter McCullough and Chambers)

"I felt like I was doing the right thing. But now I feel like I was a guinea pig to this terrible bioweapon that has destroyed my body and my life."



Dr. Mark Trozzi's Urgent Message to Doctors and Nurses About Contamination in the Jabs

"We were all lied to, and now we know"



Dr. William Makis on Detoxing from Spike and How to Spot the Next Scamdemic (excerpt)

"you have to be proactive with your health"



What is the Trusted News Initiative or TNI? The VSRF Takes a Look

"The TNI claimed its first order of business was to promote freedom and democracy by preventing foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. But there was more. The TNI's Big Pharma backers had a vaccine agenda in mind from the start. The TNI issued a warning in 2019 that anti-vaxxers are gaining traction across the Internet requiring algorithmic intervention. That means very smart computer programs to identify, attack and neutralize anti-vaccine content."

Dáil Éiran (Irish Legislature) October 18, 2023 Statements on Trends in Mortality and Estimates of Excess Mortality



* TD Danny Healy-Rae "people are asking, why are all these deaths happening?"





OCTOBER 15, 2023



Dr. Pam Popper on Some Unexpected Help for the Lawsuit Against the Creators of SARS-CoV-2

"Peter Daszak is now scheduled to testify on November 14th in front of a Congressional Committee. And he was sent a letter signed by several committee chairs with a very long list of documents to be provided by the time, before the time of his testimony... once this becomes part of the public record, then we would have access to it, too."



Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts Gets the Gaslighting

"Senator Roberts, what you're describing is a particular aspect of the preclinical studies by which an element of the lipid nanoparticles was labelled with a fluorescent label, and so what's seen in those studies is the fluorescent label and not necessarily the lipid nanoparticles."— Professor Robyn Langham, Chief Medical Advisor for the TGA





OCTOBER 1, 2023



Albert Benavides (WelcometheEagle): "VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received" (excerpt)

"VAERS is my lane, and auditing is my game... They are deleting legitimate reports that should not, should not have been deleted."



Dr. Mark Brody on the Unspoken Trauma or, Cassandra's Curse

"You feel like, you know, [clicks fingers] wake up, wake up! And everybody's like, what's wrong with you? I am woke up, you're talking nonsense. It's just, how do you get through to people? You know, it's been that way for three years for many of us."



Dr. Pam Popper on masks and the myth of the asymptomatic spreader

"Public health officials all over the world have insisted that universal masking is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They claim that people who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 but have no symptoms can spread the virus to others. And like almost everything else about covid, this is false, and a new study in the Lancet proves it. I'm going to describe that study for you."



Attorney Jennifer Kennedy Lambastes the LAUSD Board: "How dare you?"

"You stole livelihoods and careers from dedicated employees. You took food off the table and medical care away from children. You siphoned birthday gifts, and you sucked Christmas presents up the chimney. In the name of health, you demanded that employees submit to an irreversible invasive EUA [Emergency use Authorization] injection, a medical procedure with documented risks like blood clots, myocarditis, stroke, and death. In the name of safety, you demanded submission to the shot that never did, never could, and still does not prevent infection with or transmission of SARS-CoV-2. And the people you fired, they couldn't even get unemployment, and without medical care they couldn't even get therapy to deal with the clinical depression you plunged them into. And by the way, so why now? Was it because of the embarrassing arguments in the Ninth Circuit that we just heard, thank God, they played that video, and the justices who said they were shocked that you were still pushing this mandate?"



Dr. Seán Ó Nualláin Breaks Down the Irish Excess Deaths Data for Aisling O'Loughlin (excerpt)

"the whole Covid-19 thing was obviously a complete fraud right from the start... the Irish are getting killed, and we're getting killed at a rate that is actually exponentially greater than our fellow members of the European Union. Why?"







Selected South Carolina Senate Testimonies



* Professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics Dr. Phillip Buckhaults: "It's not just mRNA."

"So this is a picture of the sequencing read that the sequencing run that I did in the lab from a couple of batches of the Pfizer vaccine. And all those little bitty lines here are the little tiny pieces of DNA that are in the vaccine. They don't belong there. They are not part of the sales pitch or the marketing campaign. And they're there. There's a lot of them."

* Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay: "These are contaminated, dangerous, lethal products"

"Basically, people were given in the clinical trial a clean shot. People, everybody else was given these contaminated shots. Every single vial that's been tested by every scientist around the world is contaminated with these plasmids... Please protect your citizens. Please. I am begging you to protect your citizens."

* Dr. Karen DeVore: "How many lives could have been saved?"

"I urge you today to stand up for medical freedom, for patients, for physicians. Please do not allow vaccine mandates that have little safety data while harassing patients who have other effective treatments. Remember, it is our Hippocratic oath to first do no harm."







SEPTEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Peter McCullough's Speech at the European Parliament, September 13, 2023

"There have been two waves of injury to the world. The first has been the SARS-CoV-2 infection, which preyed upon the frail and the elderly. And then the second wave of injury now has been the Covid-19 vaccines. The role of the WHO appears to be adverse in both of the these."



Australian MP Gerard Rennick: "Get a load of this. Get a load of this"

I asked the TGA if they could provide to me which part of the coronavirus genomic sequence did they use to indicate that someone was positive to COVID, and whether that genomic sequence also makes up other coronaviruses... they can't provide it because it's 'commercial in confidence.' Well, excuse me, but I didn't know that a virus could be patented. Or, am I missing something here?"



British MP Andrew Bridgen Calls out the MHRA and Pfizer's Bait-and-Switch Vaccine Fraud

"On the 7th of August this year I wrote to Primer Minister Rishi Sunak with evidence that I'd received from Dr. Josh Guetzkow of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem which indicated that Pfizer had been enabled by the MHRA, the Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency in the UK, to carry out a bait-and-switch operation with their vaccine, which meant that the Pfizer vaccine that was tested on 22,000 individuals with 22,000 in a placebo group, was not the same vaccine that was rolled out in the UK and around the world... That means that nobody could have given informed consent. They were told that the vaccines were safe, effective, and tested, and what they were taking is a completely untested vaccine from Pfizer."



Laura Kasner Confronts Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

"How many more Ohioans... will die before your office conducts an investigation?"



Patrick E. Walsh Talks to Aisling O'Loughlin About Ireland's Shocking Excess Deaths Data

"It's getting hard to hide the bodies now, isn't it?"— Aisling O'Loughlin



Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey: Dr. Joseph Sansone Interviews Thomas Haviland and Laura Kasner

(two excerpts)



* Laura Kasner on her efforts to present evidence of mass murder to Ohio officials (first excerpt)

"I had a connection to one of the state senators who's in a county near me and I met with her back in April, presented her with a 400, almost 400-page binder. Didn't have to convince her of the dangers of the shot, she was well aware of them. She didn't, and her family didn't get the shots."



* Thomas Haviland on the Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey (second excerpt)

"We had 179 embalmers responded worldwide to the survey. And of those that responded, 119 of them, almost exactly 66%, two-thirds, are indeed seeing the white fibrous clots"

— Thomas Haviland

"The clots almost look like large night-crawler worms. They are usually very long. They kind of branch off from the main clot. I started noticing them after the covid vaccine came out. I've been embalming for the last 13 years and I've only started seeing these clots in the last year or two."

— Embalmer from Missouri who participated in the survey





SEPTEMBER 1, 2023



Dr. David Martin's Three Simple Messages (Weaponized News- two brief excerpts)

"What do they do? We're going to pretend like there's covid counts going up. We're going to pretend like we need to have masks. We're going to pretend like we need to get injections. Three simple messages. And they repeat them so often that everybody believes them. You know what we don't have on our side of the conversation? Three simple messages. And here they are. This was a bioweapons program started in 2005 officially as a bioweapons program. Number two, this was coercion and domestic terrorism. Number three, this is deceptive medical practices racketeering leading to murder."



David Blackwell, RN: "Don't let the television scare you"

"never forget this Anthony Fauci is a pusher, and like Nancy Reagan said, just say no. Just say no. Stay healthy, eat right, exercise, get plenty of sunlight, plenty of sleep, and God, Allah, Yahweh, Jehovah has a plan for you."







AUGUST 15, 2023



David Blackwell, RN: Moral Injury is Real

"I think about her calling me. She called me on BiPAP. [he puts his hand over his mouth] Get out me of here! I couldn't do it, I couldn't, nothing I could do... and I tried to warn them."



Testimonies in Support of Putting a Ban the Jab Ordinance on the Agenda in Lee County, Florida



* Dr. Joseph Sansone

"The patents showed that these are dual-use technologies that can be used for biological weapons. The White House Supplemental Budget for a Nanoparticle Initiative shows that the mRNA technology has nanoparticle technology in it. OK, so these are biological weapons according to the law."



* Dr. Mark Sauer

"we are now under the PREP Act. And what it means is that there is no longer informed consent for those who administer products that are medical countermeasures. Now you may have thought you were getting a pharmaceutical product when you got jabbed, but you were getting a medical countermeasure."





JUNE 15, 2023



Kevin McKernan Testifies Before the FDA on Plasmid Derived dsDNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines

"the clinical trials were run on Process 1 which uses in vitro transcription off of synthetic DNA, but they switched to Process 2 for scale-up which used E. coli to amplify plasmids. And those plasmids are what still remain in the vials and were not within the clinical trial."







DMED Whistleblower Dr. Sam Sigoloff Zooms with the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance

* Dr. Sam Sigoloff Tells His Story (1st Excerpt)

"They're lying"

* Part II: Q & A with Dr. Sam Sigoloff, including discussion of the DMED data

"And to kind of demonstrate the gravity of changing this data, it would be as if there was a platoon of about 30 guys and they send their scout to go look over the ridge line. And as he's looking over the ridge line, he sees 100,00 enemy troops. And he comes back to his 30 guys and says, yeah, don't worry about it, it's fine, don't worry about it, there's nobody there. Because the entire reason that the DMED data base is erected is to be the forward-facing medical eyes, to see if there's an issue that's affecting the troops, some medical issue that no one's able to connect. well, that's why that data base was put into place. And now we've got a conspiracy, because it took more than one person to take this data base down, to change all the information to blind the medical eyes of the military and to aid and abet the enemy."

The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts (May 18, 2023)

Selected testimonies

* Julie Booras, Health Rights MA, Co-Founder: "Welcome to The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts"

"we're all coming together here today in our beautiful state capitol, the people's house, to share our stories, stories of lives lost and shattered because of three little words. Public health emergency."

* State Representative David DeCoste at The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts

"Keep up the good work. Thank you for doing what you're doing here."

* Mass. State Representative Peter Durant: "You stories are important"

"Your stories are important. Vaccine injury is real and people need to know about it."

* "Doc" Pruyne, Journalist: "We are in a spiritual war... Keep fighting"

"I received the shot because I didn't want to see my wife in a big room alone if she had a reaction. She has a brain injury, so I went in and got a shot with her. Next day, I knew I made a big mistake."

* Frances Forgione's Small Fiber Neuropathy and Other Injuries

"As a professional counselor I can personally and professionally attest to the emotional trauma that some of the medical issues have brought on with the lack of places to talk openly about this topic without it becoming politicized, shut down, dismissed, ignored. Along with many others I too have felt the the confusion, the anxiety, the fear, and the aloneness. We are weary of being caught in the political crossfires and just need help."

* John Beaudoin on the state of Massachusetts death certificates and the VAERS data

"I'll swear to it in federal court, I already have, more than 4,000 people in Massachusetts alone have died from the vaccine."

* Michelle Orfanos, RN: "I completely identify with the anger"

"I've been a nurse for over 20 years and the cognitive dissonance that is happening throughout this is astounding and enraging to me. I completely identify with the anger. There has been an abject failure of the medical establishment and the public health agencies to do what's right. These 3 letter agencies that I used to hold in high esteem and high regard have lost all credibility and confidence and rightfully so."

* Dr. Sarah Schulman: "there was no information about the long-term effects"

"On October 15, 2021 my religious exemption was denied... I was escorted out of the hospital, I have two more children to put through college, and I'm unable to get a job all because I believe in bodily sovereignty. The hospital lost one of its most seasoned, compassionate physicians."

* Scientist and medic Jessica Abu-Hijleh: "It didn't matter what I said"

"I had all the studies up to that point. I had my masters in biology, I knew better. I knew what these shots were. I know what mRNA is. I know about the enzymes in our cells. I knew this was not good."

* Bridget Kearns, Occupational Therapist: "This is medical apartheid"

"I am sharing my story because I believe that every American has the right to choose what medical interventions they do and do not want in their body, without coercion, without duress and without force. I am sharing my story to promote health choice, defend medical freedom, and fight discrimination and segregation that is happening in our society today."

* Mary Kelley, RN: Hearing Loss and Tinnitus

"I jumped on the Internet and researched. Upon hours I found hundreds of comments on social media platforms saying that they, too, had hearing loss and tinnitus since the covid vaccine."

* Critical Care Nurse Desiree Letellier Shares Her Father's Story

"Please listen to our stories and realize you and your loved ones are not immune to the harms this vaccine has caused."





JUNE 1, 2023



Dr. Chris Shoemaker Testifies Under Oath Before the National Citizens Inquiry, Ottawa, Canada (May 19, 2023)

"I think this is the most important activity going on in the world right now, to bring light to all of this. So thank you... Because of things that I learned, I had to speak to the greatest issue of childhood mortality and morbidity ever to happen in my 70 years on this planet....These are slow, immune toxic lethal shots. I call on the world to stop them."

* Part I - INTRODUCTION, SWEARING IN, WHY STOP COVID VACCINATIONS

* Part II - DANGERS OF COVID VACCINATIONS FOR FETUSES AND FOR REPRODUCTION

* Part III - MORE ABOUT VACCINE'S NEGATIVE EFFICACY, REVIEW OF THE CLEVELAND CLINIC DATA

* Part IV - WHO MADE THIS AND WHY? / LIPID NANOPARTICLES AND THE ROLE OF CANADIAN COMPANY ACUITAS



Dr. James Thorp, Ob Gyn, Testifies Before Idaho's Washington County Commissioners

"They've broken the golden rule of pregnancy. We have never before, [shouting] ever! in the history of medicine broken the golden rule of pregnancy. And you don't have to be a doctor to know this. You know it, legislators. Doctors know it. Kindergarten graduates know it. We are given that knowledge from our Creator. You don't use novel substances [shouting] ever! in pregnancy. And what I've seen is the greatest colossal, catastrophic problems that I've ever seen in my career."





MAY 15, 2023



Dr. David Martin at the European Parliament Covid Summit: "What do we want humanity to look like?"

"This was premeditated domestic terrorism stated at the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2015, published in front of them. This is, this is an act of biological and chemical warfare perpetrated on the human race. And it was admitted to in writing that this was a financial heist and a financial fraud."



The Vermont Emergency Forum to Assess the Respiratory Hazards of Masks

* Dr. Sandy Reider: "it's a war on children and a war on the soul and spirit"

"no one is willing to acknowledge the harms, either of the vaccine or the masks. And to me that is the central issue right now"

* Respiratory Therapist Betsy Thomason Asks, "If not me, who?"

"when covid hit I knew there were a lot of things going on that nobody knew about"

* Alison Despathy Tells a Heartbreaking Story of Masks in the Newark School in VT's Northeast Kingdom

"Nothing. No conversation... No questions allowed. No conversation allowed."



MAY 1, 2023

Neurologist Suzanne Gazda: "We are seeing a tsunami of neurological problems"

"I take care of about 4,000 patients. A lot of them are MS autoimmune patients and we began to see a shift in 2021 with patients that were previously stable that started to decline. I would say a vast majority of the patients in my practice were advised by other clinicians to get the covid vaccination and I would sadly have to tell you that so many of them, the vast majority of them, aren't doing as well today as they were before they got their shots."



Pharmacist Kathy Maines Before the Collier County FL Board of Commissioners

"What I witnessed in the last 3 years has just floored me as I saw many health care professionals turn a blind eye to what was going on."





APRIL 15, 2023



Nurse Erin Olszewski Urges Support for Collier County FL Health Freedom

"any person that's in opposition of this resolution and the ordinance is likely someone that you don't want taking care of you or they have something to hide."



Alex Eulenberg, Terri Botari, and Zlatko Speak Out Against Jab Crow in Mountain View, California

"You're discriminating against a huge portion of the community, preventing them from participating for no reason at all. And that is violation of the Unruh Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act."

— Alex Eulenberg

"it's medical discrimination, it's also a lack of education as to what the vaccines really are, and how dangerous they are."

— Terry Batari

"Does the Mountain View city council care about this rampant discrimination?"

— Latko



MSU Professor Mark Skidmore Talks to Greg Hunter About His Survey Showing 278,000 Jab Fatalities

"you know, this isn't perfect, there are issues and limitations for you know projecting fatalities like this because we can't verify, but we need to look at this. And this is hopefully a call for more scientific work, to really get a handle on what's going on."



Albert Benavides (Welcome the Eagle) Has a Little Zoom Powwow with Warner Mendenhall

"Thank you so much and God bless you and continue to fight." —Albert Benavides

"I'm well aware of you, Albert, good work, man."— Warner Mendenhall





APRIL 1, 2023



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Embalmer Laura Jeffery

"it is horrifying."



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Vonnie Allen, RN

"Once upon a time I was a respected member of my community. I was a respected aunt, mother, sister-in-law and friend. Because of the stance I took, because I declined to take an experimental drug with no science to back it, I lost my job and my credibility. I have lost the respect of my oldest children, a niece, many of my friends, my sister-in-law has blocked me, I have been discriminated against and denied entrance to restaurants, theaters, my bowling alley, my friend's party. I was unable to go away on vacation with my four oldest girlfriends of over 40 years. I spent 35 years in a profession where I helped and cared for other people but now I am not allowed to speak because my opinion no longer matters. I have been censored."





Dr. John Campbell Presents Mr. Andrew Bridgen's Well Thought-out, Well-researched Speech

"The figures are stark, Mr. Deputy speaker. What I'm quoting from is the government's own published data... We have surely now sacrificed enough of our citizens on the lives on the altar of ignorance and unfettered corporate agreed to satisfy anyone. I therefore call on the government to immediately stop the mRNA vaccine booster program and initiate a full public inquiry into not only the vaccine harms but how every agency and institution set up to protect the public interest have failed so abysmally in their duties."— Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament, UK



Dr. Jane Ruby's Public Comment Before the Board of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital

"2020 I never saw the degree of neglect, subrogation of patient rights, and out and out assault on human beings that have been reported by patients in your hospital and countless other hospitals in the United States."



The Shocking 2389 Document: Australian Senator Gerard Rennick and Dr. John Campbell Discuss

(Senator Gerard Rennick Now Knows What the Australian Government Knew in January 2021)

"without this information being released we would have not had any idea just how poor the the auditing and quality assurance on on the production and roll out of the vaccine has been...these people need to explain why they they've destroyed so many lives"



Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Members Address the Virginia Board of Health

* Susan Franz, RN Educates the Virginia Board of Health on Covid Jabs for Kids

"There is plenty of data to show that this vaccination is killing people and disabling people. And doing this to children is unconscionable. And there will be consequences for it, whether it's in this life or the next. You will be held responsible for what decisions you make regarding this vaccine and especially when it comes to children. So I urge you to reject this vaccination on the childhood immunization schedule."

* Dr. Sheila Furey Chides the Virginia Board of Health

"I find it saddening that 3 years into this pandemic, the doctors who have been most successful in treating covid 19 voices are not heard here. The use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are banned in our hospital. Safe and effective medications cannot be used in a hospital system. That is contributing to loss of life and increased morbidity. And you have yet to open your doors to hear from the physicians around this country and around the world who are safely and effectively treating this disease."

* Dr. Lori Leonard Addresses the Virginia Board of Health About Jabs for Kids

"What planet have you been living on for the past 3 years? Clearly, it's not the planet the rest of sane society is living on."





MARCH 15, 2023



Yale U Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch's Delaware Talk on "Three Years to Flatten the Earth"

"I'm going to describe the pandemic in one easy to understand sentence. NIH and the Department of Defense funded dangerous, prohibited gain-of-function virus research, the engineered virus escaped from the lab, the DOD claimed that it was a bioweapon and it seized control to assert military not public health management of the pandemic, then DOD covered up the cause of the pandemic, suppressed early treatments, and forced this toxic, weakly effective vaccine, so-called vaccine, onto the population as a wartime countermeasure, not, it's not as a treatment, and without informed consent, and then hundreds of thousands of Americans subsequently died or got injured a result."



Whistleblower Pharmacist Nichole Belland's Talk in Durango, Colorado

"I was trying to figure out the gaslighting that was happening everywhere. I know what I saw. But there's not one person saying I saw it. So it was very unsettling.”



Dr. David E. Martin Talks to James Howard Kunstler About Prosecuting Covid Crimes

"I've characterized this many times as a war of attrition. Being the last one standing and holding on to a deep commitment to integrity and the truth is winning."



Dr. Norman Fenton Talks to Richie Allen About Coping with the Craziness

"I did have a prestigious career and I was highly respected but the fact is it did all change as soon as I started to show that the entire covid narrative was driven by these sort of flawed and easily manipulated statistics. And then you know I was suddenly called a conspiracy theorist, a spreader of [mis]information, and from that point on all of my research papers on the subject were censored, I was treated like an academic pariah, you know, colleagues shunned me."





MARCH 1, 2023



Dr. Naseeba Kathrada in South Africa: "Let's stand together and stop this tyranny"

"We now know that the vaccines are definitely more harmful than they are good. We know this."



Dr. Peter McCullough: "There's a Crime Going On"

"Those who were the strongest voices against any forms of treatment are the very ones who are most vigorously promoting the vaccines. They're one and the same."



Dr. Peter McCullough on Seeing Clearly

"And when we interact with people one of the key diagnostic criteria I think for someone who has scales over their eyes is they quickly will answer, I don't want to talk about it."





FEBRUARY 15, 2023



Pharmacist Kim Darlington: "I could no longer in good faith inject the covid shots into people"

"I'm still a licensed pharmacist and none of us here are anti-vaxxers. We are only anti-covid shot. And my words are not mis- or disinformation, it's my first-hand experience on the front lines of this pandemic from day one."





FEBRUARY 1, 2023



Director of CDC Vaccine Task Force Tom Shimabukuro: "We take vaccine safety, um, very seriously"

"um, I mean, we, we are aware of these um, reports of people experiencing long-lasting health problems following covid vaccination."



Red Flags on Jab Safety: Dr. Patricia Lee Talks with Dr. Brian Lenzkes (excerpt)

"when I saw my third patient I knew something was up."— Dr. Patricia Lee



Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance at Lobby Day, Virginia State Capitol

* Nurse Deanna Kline, Author of Gasoline: Observations After New Covid Inoculations, in Layman's Terms

"Why is the truth about harm hidden? Why is there so much hate towards those who tell the truth in love for you and your children?... Dr. Martin Luther King said, there comes a time when the silence is betrayal."

* Joyce Goff Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and Against the Mandates

"I was diagnosed with an adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccine. But no one knows what to do. No one can fix it. And we're still pushing mandates. Pump the brakes! Stop the mandates."

* Attorney Jonathan Emord Speaks to Cheers and Applause in Virginia

"This crisis is more than just a horrific medical crisis with individuals suffering because they've been denied accurate information, because they've been coerced and cajoled into getting the jab against their will, when their children have been coerced and cajoled to get the jab against their will. This is a crisis of liberty in America."







JANUARY 15, 2023



Dr. Pierre Kory Lets Loose on Cowardly Journalists

"If I have to read one more article of a young person dying where the word vaccine isn't even mentioned as a possibility, it's absolutely disgusting... You are complicit!"





JANUARY 1, 2023





UK Doctors Call for Stopping the Jabs Now

"When we became doctors we took an oath to do no harm and that oath needs to be honored. And that's why I, alongside other medical colleagues, are asking the government to halt the vaccination program and investigate these serious concerns."— Dr. Ayeisha Malik

"There's an increased all cause mortality, there are increased side effects from the booster shots, and apart from anything else they're not effective against any of the current variants. It's simply time to stop the shots." —Dr. Ros Jones

"these vaccines are not safe." —Dr. Dean Patterson

" it's time to stop these shots and start an investigation into these cardiac excess deaths." —Dr. Clare Craig

" We have got to stop the shots." —Dr. Caroline Lapworth

"It's time to do the right thing. Let's stop the jabs now." —Dr. Ali Ajaz

... and several other doctors



Dr. Seema Nanda on Post-Jab Cornea Rejection and Ocular Bleeding (Excerpt)

"It's not a vaccine, it's a hacksine... We have to see what's happening in front of us. So wake up people."



Embalmer John McGhee Talks About the White Clots to Off-Grid Ireland Podcast (Excerpts)

"The clots that are forming now are made of, not composed of blood. That's the thing. That's what's not common. And the consistency and the size. It's just like something that's never been experienced before."





DECEMBER 15, 2022





Dr. Renata Moon Unfolds the Package Insert

"It's um, it's blank."

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole on What's in the Strange Fibrous Clots

"that's fibrin, it's reticulin, it's a bunch of amino acids, but more importantly, there's a material that the body doesn't break down very easily called amyloid"



Dr. Chris Shoemaker at the Mother's March, Toronto, Canada

"If you continue to take these shots you will die sooner, sadly. That is my news to you as a physician. Bless us all. Mothers, thank you for your energy in coming out to save our children."



Doctor to Doctor: Emanuel Garcia Speaks with Matt Shelton, New Zealand

"Well it's hard to find another word than propaganda, but the relentless unity of messaging, this one size fits all."

— Matt Shelton

“there was no science involved in the decision to lockdown the healthy. There is no science behind this idea of social distancing. It's absolutely absurd.”

— Dr. Emanuel Garcia





Dr. Ryan Cole on Placentas with Spike

"These placentas are the wrong size for the gestational age. These placentas are calcified. These placentas have spike protein in them. These placentas have antibodies in them. These placentas have induced excess inflammation in them."



Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan Sums It Up

"I saved for two years to be able to take the Australian exam. So I didn't think I could pass it. But I didn't save for two years to practice the kind of medicine that needs to be enforced with the help of rubber bullets."



DECEMBER 1, 2022



Dr. John Campbell: But Seriously

"Why are sophisticated countries like Austria behaving like this to their own medical staff? Very strange."



Dr. Mark Trozzi: Some Large Numbers

"Anyone who has not been injected yet has had to be very committed to not being injected."



Dr. William Bay: Rise Up Doctors of Australia!

"Too long have we dwelled in the shadows, have we hidden away from our rights and duties to our patients. No more! We must do the right thing!"



Dr. Richard Fleming on What to Call the Jabs

"Now as a scientist I have called [the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen vaccines], and I think rightfully so, drug vaccine biologic. They're drugs that are injected into the body to cause a biological response. Some people have called it gene therapy. I disagree with that term because therapy implies a beneficial effect."



Dr. James A. Thorp on Dangers to the Vaxxed Moms' Babies

"there's intact PU mRNA in a vesicle in breast milk....Let that sink in. There's extraordinarily disastrous concerning potential consequences of that."



Attorney Leigh Dundas Breathes Fire

"You will not get more blood money into this county. You will not get more state or federal funding for our hospitals. This is not an emergency. To do so is fraud. You will not mask us, like she just talked about doing. You will not quarantine the well or the sick. You will not keep our kids out of school and damn right, you're not going to cripple our businesses anymore. Do you hear me? We will never lock down again! This is the hill we die on! Because this is America, this is the Constitution of America, and this is fu*king freedom! Never again!"



Retired Vet: "You don't vaccinate sick individuals"

"You don't vaccinate sick individuals. So this is um, I was like, well the science has gone out the window. And why has the government suddenly become the scientist, who has also thrown science out the window? And are pretending that they know better than all of us, and also telling the doctors how to run their practice? And the other thing also was, what about bodily autonomy?



Embalmer Nicky Rupright King Talks to Jason Liosatos About the Fibrinous Clots (excerpts)

"I had never seen anything like that ever in my career and many bodies of embalming. That particular one, I actually tore my respirator off and slid down the side of the counter and just started crying. It's very scary to see that. I, myself, I am vaccinated as well. And so are my parents."



Hedley Rees on the Covid mRNA Jabs' Unprecedented Path from Molecule to Man

* First excerpt: Background

"typically you're looking about 10, 11 years... with a biologic it could be longer because it's a process that is so difficult. And with a novel therapy such as an mRNA vaccine, well, who knows? But 9 months or 12 months, you know, is, is a joke. It is a joke."

* Second excerpt: Radical Transformation in Industry Outsourcing

"it's hard to believe that this ever, ever happened, to be honest."

* Third Excerpt: The 5 Dose Frozen Vials

"they must have a different backend on the packaging line. Instead of having the bit that fills individual vials, they will have put something on there that puts the vials into these 195 in cardboard trays. They would then have to have got some ultra low freezing capability, freeze them down, and then they would have been shipped like that. That's never, ever happened, in, you know, in the whole history of medicine. And you'd know, I'd, I'd sort of stake my life on that."

* Fourth Excerpt: Collapse of Regulatory Competence

"what's left is just a broken, broken system."

* Fifth Excerpt: The Bad Batches

"if something's not made to GMP, then you can't guarantee it's safe."

* Sixth Excerpt: "You can only defy gravity for so long"

"this is all going to fall apart."

NOVEMBER 15, 2022



Sasha Latypova Gives Dr. McCullough the Red-Hot Information

"these products are not produced to good manufacturing practices."



Steve Kirsch Talks to Bobbie Anne Cox, the Attorney Who Struck Down NY Gov. Hochul's Quarantine Camps

"They went around the legislature, this did not go through the New York State Senate or the New York State Assembly... it was completely unconstitutional."



Funeral Director John O'Looney is Livid with Rage and Anger

"they're taking them in to have these jabs knowing that it's killing them. Knowing that it's killing them! And she admits, she said, Oh, I know, I know, she said, but it's not my choice."



Dr. John Campbell's Silence that Speaks Volumes

"So they're saying there's no need to investigate the mums' vaccine status in these babies that have tragically died in the neonatal period. This is not necessary."



An OB-GYN Speaks Out

"We've also seen an increase in miscarriage rate by about 50%."



NOVEMBER 1, 2022

UK Funeral Director John O'Looney: Give Me a Ring at 01908505570

"There are dozens coming forward. And I want to commend you for doing that. Do you know why you've come forward? Because you actually care about other people and you see what's going wrong."

Peggy Hall Talks to Theresa Buccola: On the Warpath in Carmel, California

"They underestimated me"—Theresa Buccola

Michael Turner MD Tells a Troubling Story of Doctor Intimidation

"an email went out to all the staff of the hospital that basically said, if you were to speak in anything less than enthusiastic terms about the vaccines that you would be subject to termination"

Remdesivir! Interview with Nurse Michelle Gershman

"I didn't know they would be so evil, robotic, barbaric. No, I did not know they were going to treat my mom like that."



Dr. Stephen Malthouse at the Bus (Justice for the Vaccinated Tour)

"the amount of misinformation that was passed out by our regulatory authorities, our colleges and governments and public health was really horrendous and it was like leading people over the quick sand. And now we're seeing the evidence of that, and that's what the bus is meant to display."

OCTOBER 15, 2022

Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022

Selected testimonies:

* Dr. Stephen Guffanti

"The hospital has become a jail"

* Emergency Responder

"In my career I have never seen anything like this"



Dr. Peter A. McCullough on Twitter Censorship and the Peer-Reviewed Literature on Myocarditis

"There now are 200 papers... showing that the myocarditis causes heart damage and a scar, and then the scar becomes the basis for a cardiac arrhythmia. And then the arrhythmia is responsible for the sudden death that we're seeing."

Dr. Roger Hodkinson: These Numbers Are Staggering

"I hope people can appreciate the scale of what is going on here. An unimaginable carnage. Which isn't over."

Dr. Paul Offit on the New Mouse Data-Only Boosters

"the only reason I voted no was because hell no was not a choice"

Rob Roos, Dutch Member of the European Parliament, Gets Pfizer's Answer to the Big Question

"Millions of people worldwide were forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that you do it for others. Now this turned out to be a cheap lie."

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Talks to Brian Rose About Speaking Out and on Orthodoxy

"But if you're a doctor, if you're an actor, and you come out, you are out of work. And your entire platform is removed. So you can make one statement, it's not going to go very far, and you're going to get hammered, and then you're off the grid and silent forever. And you know, you probably didn't do that much good. So I have compassion for people who feel like they can't come forward. And I don't judge them."



Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Talks to Brian Rose About the Three Reasons Why Big Tech is Censoring Us

"The press is supposed to be in a constant posture of skepticism towards government, towards powerful conglomerations of wealth and power. Fierce criticism, fierce skepticism. But that is gone now and the role has been reversed where they're supposed to be speaking truth to power, they are defending power to people who challenge it."

Dr. Dave Marquis - Kids: Safety of C19 Injections

"So I hope you get the sense of the seriousness of what I'm trying to share with you."



Dr. Steve LaTulippe Talking Out of the Box at the KY Truth Summit

"I am the first medical doctor in the United States who had my medical license suspended really for doing my job."



New Zealand Funeral Director Brenton Faithfull Talks to Liz Gunn About the White Clots

"I've never seen anything like these... I'm finding it in vaccinated bodies not unvaccinated bodies."



Dr. David Martin Takes the Virus Question: "Stop the Nonsense!"

"In 2005 it was defined as the creation of a weapon when Ralph Baric said that he actually was using synthetic corona virus as a biowarfare-enabling technology... This was and is a biological weapon attack against humanity."

OCTOBER 1, 2022

Peggy Hall on What Might Be Possible: 101080 and Why It Matters

"implied in that law is that the health officer is required to provide information and evidence underpinning that decision to call an emergency. Otherwise it would be willy nilly. And this is a very slippery slope."

Dr. Peter A. McCullough Calls Out the FDA

"Let history record the shame, the depravity, the corruption, the malfeasance"

Dr. Peter A. McCullough on New Research About the Lipid Nanoparticles

"It's really bad news."

Dr. Ryan Cole on Why Many of the Jabbed May Have Gotten Lucky

"Thank heavens that there's the bad manufacturing."

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022



Dr. Sam Sigoloff Speaks Out on His "After Hours" Podcast: "Plandemic Reprimando"

"Just remember, all you doctors out there unwilling to give medical exemptions, that allow patients to have sovereignty over their body, you will have to answer for these some day. Hopefully at Nuremberg."

Dr. Judy Mikovits on How to Protect Yourself

"But if we're successful and we can get people to do one simple thing— actually two simple things, never put on another mask and never get another shot."



Embalmer Wallace Hooker Speaks Out on Finding Fibrinous Stuctures (Excerpts)

"How can we as decent human beings turn a blind eye to what we're seeing in the embalming rooms?"



Rally for Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto, Canada

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dan Hartman in Honor of Sean Hartman

"Based on the medical history, I can say to you, your son was killed by the vaccine. Immediate symptoms within 48 hours of the shot, including symptoms of thrombosis or hemolysis, the fact that marks under the eyes, something was going on with his hematologic system and the only thing that had happened was 48 hours before, he got a toxic shot."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker to Dan Hartman

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Janet

"it's a non-vaccine, it's a toxic agent, that's the truth. That's the truth."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker

"I didn't cave in and take the shot. I'm glad I didn't."— Nurse Janet

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Brenda: "Silent no more!"

"I've seen compassionate care be taken away by this distraught cognitive dissonance that has taken over our society."— Nurse Brenda

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker: "Ivermectin. Simple little topic. Simple little pill."

"if NASA was sending people to Saturn, and they were only allowed four drugs on it, I guarantee you Ivermectin would be on that flight. It is that good."





Remdesivir Lawsuit Conference, Fresno, California, September 7, 2022

* Attorney Dan Watkins on The Lawsuits Against 3 Fresno CA Hospitals

"The 4 causes of action are the same in each complaint. We have fraudulent concealment, elder abuse, where the case might be for the age of the decedent, medical malpractice, and battery. And not simple battery where they didn't get consent. Actual unconsented to treatment that was not consented to battery."

* Truth for Health Foundation Legal Strategist Michael Hamilton on the Fresno Remdesivir Lawsuits

"That's what's happening, folks. They're being tortured to death for money."

* Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay: "You've been lied to"

"I'm here to tell you that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were always safe and effective for the treatment of coronavirus and that there was an agenda that was set out to demonize them, to, to show that they weren't safe and effective in order to allow for emergency use authorization for both remdesivir and the covid genetic vaccines."







Pediatric Cardiovascular ICU Nurse Tawny Buettner's Testimony

"I am the face of your misinformation campaign, Nathan"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

Dr. Paul Offit's Trust Issue with Mouse Data

"they're saying we should trust mouse data, and I don't think that should ever be true"



Dr. Chris Shoemaker Invites Diane Spaulding to Tell Her Story of Healing with Ivermectin

"I had Parkinson-like tremors and as soon as I took the Ivermectin almost, almost instantly my tremors went away."



Health Freedom Ireland Conference

* Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Special Message for Health Freedom Ireland Conference, 2022

"If you have a government that is immune from criticism, it has license for any sort of atrocity... Ireland is a nation that has traditionally fought for freedom... We are at the beginning of fighting back against this totalitarian control."

* Maeve Murran Introduces Health Freedom Ireland & the Irish Nursing Homes Excess Deaths Presentation

"Something dark and malevolent was going on."

* Maeve Murran on What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes

"Each one of us has the power and the moral obligation to seek the full truth and say, 'never again, NOT IN MY NAME'"







AUGUST 15, 2022



Public Safety Announcement on Mask Wearing from a Union Electrician

"Stick that up your factchecker!"

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "Stop Injecting These Ungodly Agents!"

"Mark these words: Routine introduction of gene-based vaccines spells the downfall of man and mankind."



Nurse Susan in South Africa Talks About Proning, Midazolam, and Remdesivir in the Covid Wards

"I've seen 301 patients die unnecessarily, that was the thing that made me decide I have to tell what's going on"





AUGUST 1, 2022

Thomas Massie et al in the US House of Representatives

"I am absolutely saying that what the Secretary of Defense is doing right now is illegal. We know it. I would characterize it as a crime in progress."

Dr. Mike Yeadon, ex-Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer, Tells Banty Gits What's in the Spikeshots

"It's a long answer but a very important one."



Dr. William Bay Films Himself Clearing the Room of Masked Doctors, AMA Sydney

"All GPs, all doctors of Australia, you are on notice by the people of Queensland, this is the Queensland People's Protest and you have been warned!"



Global Covid Summit Physician Roundtable

* Texas Pediatrician Dr. Angie Farella Speaking Out for the Children

"Something's wrong. And now they're going after our kids. Something is very wrong."





JULY 15, 2022



Dr. Anne McCloskey in Northern Ireland: "this is not about health"

"I worked until midnight last night, and I worked again from 8 o'clock this morning until 12 o'clock, and during that time I dealt with very many sick, distressed, worried, and traumatized people. Almost all of them, with the exception of small children, have been double-jabbed."



JULY 1, 2022

Dr. Peter A. McCullough Testifies Before the Texas State Senate, June 27, 2022

* Part One: Early Treatment

"the reason why they're in the hospital is that they received either zero outpatient treatment or they received inadequate treatment that was received too late"

* Part Two: Covid-19 Vaccines

"under your watch, vaccine mandates started happening in this state for investigational, experimental products"

* Part Three: Physician Censorship and Reprisal

"it's open season for censorship and reprisal, not just of physicians, but of nurses and patients and family members and others"



Jeffrey Tucker Talks to Jerm About Immunity and the Tyranny of the Administrative State

"it was the bureaucracies themselves that were making all the decisions. The Public Health Departments for the most part. In the US, the CDC decided on its own that renters didn't have to pay their rent. OK, so that is an extraordinary thing, right?"



Mary-Jane Stevens, RN, On Asking Questions, Waking Up, and Carnage in the ER

"I started doing my own research. And then what I found was that we were in this mass experiment and that the government and their Health Department had basically lied to everybody. And it was so heartbreaking because I'd watched all of these young girls, all of my colleagues" [crying].



Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Twisted Their Clinical Trial Data for Young Children

"There's an awful lot about this trial that has shocked me and I think will shock you, too."



Dr. Zelenko's Farewell Message

"Basically the world has now chosen sides. Those that will worship the machinations of men and those that will bow down to the Creator. And so, let the culling begin."



Carer Who Woke Up: "I feel sick"

"And we thought, I mean, back then, I was so asleep and I, I believed it, and it's just done me, it's done my head in, it's done my brain in, I don't even know, I don't even know, I can't."



Dr. Danielle Gamboa Takes the Microphone for Texans for Vaccine Choice

"The censorship that has been going on for the past two years has been remarkable, something I've never thought possible in the United States, to censor scientific data or to stop scientists and doctors who have an opposing opinion. This is not how I was trained, and this is not what I'm used to."



UK Funeral Director John O'Looney Talks About the White Clots

"This one, this one here came out of the aorta. From the heart. They take the shape of the vessels that they're growing in, totally, and they gradually fill the vessels as they grow. And, and these, obviously, that's what's killed him."



JUNE 15, 2022



Dr. Mike Yeadon on Evidence of Collusion and Malfeasance

"They have intentionally harmed you"



Dr. Paul Alexander on Covid Jabs for Children: "This is Reckless, This is Dangerous"

"In the United States of America, during covid, from day one to today, that's almost two and a half years, not one healthy child has gotten infected with covid and passed away. Period."



Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics at UC Irvine, "What Happened to Me"

"[with vaccine mandates for university students] we were really doing something egregiously wrong. We were violating the basic principle of medical ethics, the principle of informed consent which was articulated in the Nuremberg Code"



Toby Rogers, et al, "Enough Is Enough"— Warnings on Shots for Kids

"This is a massive experiment on our children, and parents, you're the only ones left who can protect your children. Everybody here who's speaking to you about this does so at great risk of their careers"— Dr. Paul Thomas



Dr. William Bay Talks to Michael Gray Griffith at Tamborine Mountain, Australia

"Australians, you are not strange, you are not crazy, you have been gaslit, you have been led astray. I see you every day and I am sorry, I would like to apologize on the behalf of all doctors in Australia for lying to you, for deceiving you and for hurting you."

JUNE 1, 2022



Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory on New Treatments for the Vaccine-Injured

"one of the things we do recommend is restoring your bifidobacteria...SARS-CoV-2 and the spike protein destroy your bifidobacteria"



Norman Pieniazek and Mark Oshinskie Talk About Dr. Fauci

"I was studying all kind of upper respiratory infections for like 20 years and I know that what they are talking about is pure nonsense. — Norman Pieniazek

"He's a complete charlatan."— Mark Oshinskie



Australian Pharmacist Li Chu Talks to Cafe Locked Out's Michael Gray Griifth (2 excerpts)

* Australian Pharmacist Li Chu on Why He Did Not Comply

"Hippocratic Oath. First do no harm.... this is something that I cannot compromise."

* Australian Pharmacist Li Chu on Vaxx Injuries

"these are the things that what they don't have the courage to admit. Because when, like you say just now, when people wakes up, the government can't do anything."





MAY 15, 2022



Dr. Ryan Cole: "Speak the Truth in Love"

"Operation Warp Speed. I call it Operation Warped Greed"



Dr. Mark Trozzi Interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich, Corona Investigative Committee

"a lot of the other doctors, in my opinion, they're like people on the Titanic who are trying to keep their spot in the lineup at the buffet and see if they get an extra dessert."



Dr. Peter A. McCullough Interviews Dr. Carrie Madej About Her Concerns About the mRNA Injections

"I'm calling out everybody in government programs, and everybody that is in government institutions, to do the right thing, and to stand for what is right. This is out of control."—Dr. Carrie Madej



Boom! Dr. Ted Noel Demonstrates That Aerosol Will Not Be Stopped by Man

"Remember, I am a doctor. I do not play one on TV."





MAY 1, 2022



Dr. Richard Urso on LNPs and the Explosion of Cancers and Latent Disease

"it's going to show up in your lymph nodes, it's going to show up in your brain, it's going to show up in your ovaries, your bone marrow, your adrenal glands, your liver, your spleen, which then is going to track up the vagus nerve and go to your basal ganglia. All these things are happening. Why do I know? Because the studies have been done now."



Dr. Michelle Perro on Shedding

"I live in an area that's highly vaccinated. So there have been a lot of people around shedding. And I myself experienced it... And so I used the various of techniques to help clear that spike protein, including things to dissolve spike, things to bind spike, things to clear spike."



Dr. Peter S. McCullough: Where Is the Outrage Over COVID Vaccine Deaths?

"When people die after the vaccine there is an astonishing lack of outrage by the surviving family members. This is very important."



Press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights, April 20, 2022

Selected testimonies:

* Wayne Rohde, Veteran Activist for the Vaccine Injured

"It's been a difficult battle mainly because, one, the medical community refuses to accept or acknowledge vaccine injury. It is real. It is not rare."

* Mark Bishofsky, Frontline Healthcare Worker: "What I witnessed was mind-boggling"

"What is happening in this country and in this world is insane. And people, please, need to wake up."

* Attorney Nicole Nejezchleba on How the Principle of Diversity Was Abandoned for One-Size-Fits-All

"No singular politician should have the ability to determine my medical care. No singular politician should be permitted to prevent treatment for my specific health care needs. No singular politician should be protected from from the deadly consequences of his actions."



APRIL 15, 2022



Nurse Erin On the Hospital Killing Fields

"I call it the perfect storm... there's no liability"



Dr. Jessica Rose at the Los Angeles Defeat the Mandates Rally, April 10, 2022

"We are born free and we must live free, else there is no life."



Stephen Petty, Certified Industrial Hygienist, Testifies Before the New Hampshire State Senate on Masks

"How would you feel if I walked in and I said to asbestos workers, 'Let's put you in a mask, it might save 1% of you from asbestosis, but the other 99% will get it'? I think I would lose all my licenses. And by the way, asbestos fiber on average is 50 times larger than a covid particle and we have very high end respirators, PAPRs, that are used to protect asbestos workers. And I'm certified in protecting asbestos workers."



A.J. DePriest Reveals the Nitty Gritty of the Financial Incentives Behind the Covid Protocols

"CMS which is the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, they were basically weaponized by the CARES Act to offer a lot of things to hospitals that were related to the covid diagnosis.... So dialysis is a DRG [Diagnosis-Related Group]. And then the ventilator is a DRG. And what we did was we found the pricing on all of these DRGs with their individual weights and we figured out every single thing that happened inside of a hospital to a covid patient, or somebody that's labeled as covid, we figured out, we have the whole entire spread sheet of the DRGs associated with covid and how much those pay."



Dr. Michael Huang at the Defeat the Mandates Rally

"I did not close for one day. I treated more than 2,000 patients, 100% survival... All I nowadays see in my office are vaccine-injured people. Firemen, nurses, hard-working American. I see America. I have, the other day I had two German national, three people flew up from San Diego to northern California to see me, and bunch of them from all over the Bay Area. Why? Because we're asked to plead, to say we have no rights, that we are not protected by our constitution. We are not protected by the Bill of Rights, that we cannot defend our property. And I say, no!"





APRIL 1, 2022



Dr. Paul Alexander Rallies the Freedom Fighters in Toronto, Canada

"this fight is about your freedoms. Your liberty. Your Charter of Rights and Freedoms that the government stole. Freedom!"



Kathleen Brown Talks to Tessa Lena About the Died Suddenlys

"my only way of helping humanity is by keeping track and trying to open people's eyes. And that's basically what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to open people's eyes."



Craig Paardekooper Examines Causes of Death Following the Jabs

"the most frequent cause of death amongst the delayed deaths is covid 19, which is the very thing that the vaccines are supposed to protect the vaccinated against.



Attorney Aaron Siri Urges National Academies of Science Engineering and Medicine to Listen

"Your task, as I understand it, is to review the medical literature and understand that medical literature. Pharmaceutical companies don't have an interest to conduct the studies and neither does our federal health agencies. They have a clearance process as you might know for the CDC's MMWR that requires all studies to align with CDC policy. If you don't know that, please, it's important that you do know that... please consider the personal testimonies of everybody you've heard today, as well as any other case reports, and please give them the due weight that they should."

MARCH 15, 2022



Dr. Joseph Ladapo on What the Evidence Shows About Masks

"Good doctors who were brave enough to say what the science showed got punished. And that's happening and it's still happening where people are still holding up the illusion that these things save lives. These things are not saving lives."



Dr. Pam Popper on Episode 29 of Rabbi Chenanya Weissman's Medical War Crimes (excerpt)

"what matters to these politicians, more than anything, is saving face... We had an interesting win in Boston, and I'll tell you what happened, because this is fun, and we're going to do more of it. We're going to do a lot more of it."



Pennsylvania State Senate, Expert Panel Duscission on Covid-19 and Medical Freedom (selected testimonies)

* Medical Philanthropist Steve Kirsch on Early Treatment and Early Jab Adverse Events (2 excerpts)

No EUA for Proven Effective Early Treatment Fluvoxamine... then the Jabs Roll Out

"I knew someone was lying to me."

Fear and Censorship

"In other words, you take the 10,000 deaths in VAERS, you multiply it by 41, you get you get get 410,000 deaths. Now if those people weren't killed by the vaccine, what killed them? Nobody wants to answer that question."





MARCH 1, 2022



Dr. Patrick Phillips' Message to Freedom Convoy Truckers

"Thank you so much for all you're doing. Your light is shining through and we're going to win this."



Craig Paardekooper Examines the Repeating 7-Day Cycle of Vaccinations and Deaths

"the number of deaths associated with a particular vaccination date follows a very cyclical pattern which repeats every seven days... And this pattern extends throughout the whole of 2021. It's quite a remarkable pattern... this is a very strong indicator that the deaths are caused by the vaccinations."





FEBRUARY 15, 2022



Dr. Michelle Perro's Warning About Children and the Shots

"please consider that [in giving children covid vaccines] we are doing more harm than good for reasons that are inexcusable and unexplainable."



Dr. Norman Fenton's Introductory Remarks to "Open Science Sessions"

"it doesn't require any great statistical skills to realize that covid was never as lethal as claimed, and nor were the vaccines as safe and effective as claimed. And I think it's very disappointing that so few people who are very well-qualified to do the same analysis— doesn't actually take very much-—have actually remained silent on this."



Dr. Joseph Sansone, Pfizer Documents in Hand, Warns the Lee County, Florida Commissioners

"we are going to see Nuremberg 2.0. This is a global movement for this. And how you behave now and into the future will determine where you sit on that, whether you'll be a defendant or not."



Embalmer Anna Foster Talks to Steve Kirsch About Finding Large "Fibrous-Looking" Clots (excerpts)

"They're just bizarre.... It's like calamari."



PPE Expert Tammy Clark on How to Not Comply with Mask Requirements

"Just don't put your mask on. Just walk in and smile and keep on walking. If you're going to get your groceries, you know where you're going, don't stop and have a conversation with someone about a mask. Just tell them, no thank you, I'm sorry, I don't wear one because of health reasons. And keep going. Right? It's not a lie. I don't wear one for health reasons because I know how unhealthy it is."



FEBRUARY 1, 2022



Dr. Jane Ruby and Embalmer Richard Hirschman Look at Rubbery Clots

"I want to warn people, this is going to be a bit graphic"



A Pediatric Cardiology Technologist Speaks Out

"I'm just talking about informed consent. In no cases were these families told that their child could acquire myocarditis or pericarditis from the vaccine, and it is happening."

Attorney Tricia Lindsay at the Freedom Rally, Albany NY: "We are magistrates"



"We have to recognize our power... The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates is the doctrine upon which this country was founded... We are magistrates, and I need you, each one, reach one, and teach one."



Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable, COVID-19: A Second Opinion, Streamed on January 24, 2022

Selected testimonies

* Dr. Ryan Cole "I am my brother's keeper... Early treatment saves lives"

"in medicine, for eons we have known how to treat inflammation and clotting. So the simple construct or the simple concept that there's nothing we can do, go home, let your lips turn blue, is a false construct"

* Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale University Epidemiologist, Calls Out the FDA's HCQ Fraud

"The biggest fraud of all times...the FDA has to be held accountable"

* Dr. Pierre Kory Calls Out Big Pharma's War on Cheap and Effective Ivermectin

"It's an absurdity, it's an obscenity, and it's a crime. It has to stop."

* Dr. Richard Urso on the Big Toolbox for Early Treatment of Covid

"respiratory distress, blood clotting, and inflammation...those are easy conditions to treat... you can take any two drugs away, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and still save almost all the lives. And that's the end message. We have so many tools in the toolbox. That's the message I want everybody to hear. We can beat this disease."

* Dr. Paul Marik Calls Out US Government Covid Protocol Fraud and Malfeasance

"Remdesivir increases the risk of death. Let me say that again. Remdesivir increases the risk of death by 3%. It increases your chances of renal failure by 20%. This is a toxic drug."

* Dr. Mary Bowden, MD, on Keeping Patients Out of the Hospital with Early Treatment

"I'm angry and I'm exhausted. I mean, I have one hospital I can send patients to that I feel safe to."

* Dr. Paul Alexander, Steve Kirsch & Dr. Richard Urso: Masks Do Not Work

"They do not stop transmission, and every single place in America that we looked at, or the globe, where you impose the mask mandate, the actual infections increased."

— Dr. Paul Alexander

"it's all statistical noise. These masks do not work at all."

— Steve Kirsch

"there's zero, repeat, zero randomized controlled trials at all showing that masks stop the spread of upper respiratory disease." — Dr. Richard Urso

* Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics UC Irvine, Slams the Covid Policies

"Many of our pandemic policies have ignored foundational principles of medical ethics... Transparency, which is a central principal of public health ethics, was likewise abandoned."

* Attorney Tom Renz Informs Senator Ron Johnson About the Shocking DMED Data

"We've got three whistleblowers who've given me permission at this point to share their name. Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, DO-MPH, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, and Lt. Col. Dr. Peter Chambers, DO and flight surgeon. All three have given me this data. I have declarations from all three, this is under penalty of perjury. We intend to submit this to the courts... Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes possibly killed... We need investigations. The Secretary of Defense needs to be investigated. The CDC needs to be investigated."

* Nurse Nicole Sirotek's Testimony on Atrocities in the Covid Wards

"they were murdering my patients"



JANUARY 15, 2022



How Steve Kirsch Got Started in Vaccine Safety Research or, A Tweet and a Carpet Cleaner

"This is all about character assassination, this is about going [after] anybody who speaks the truth."



Dr. James Thorp, OB-GYN, on Censorship

"Patients, for those of you listening, you shouldn't believe me, you shouldn't believe your physician or your nurse. We're all under a gag order."



Morgan Wallace, Cardiovascular ICU Nurse: Everyone who died with covid should be considered murdered

"The vaccine is not going to work, early treatment has always worked, and government mismanagement of patients is why people have died. And families have realized this and they are rising up and they are going to come after governments and the hospitals."



Craig Paardekooper Talks to Rachael L. MacIntosh About How Bad Is My Batch

"The only reason Pfizer and Moderna got their Emergency Use Authorization is because they promised that their drugs were safe and effective and consistent. They weren't meant to be 5,000 times more toxic than other batches. They weren't meant to kill a hundred times more people than some other batches. And they weren't meant to disable hundreds more people than other batches. They were meant to be consistent. And this is evidence that they're not consistent."





JANUARY 1, 2022



Health Freedom Ireland: What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes?

"Despite going into a third lockdown in January 2021, and the heralding of the vaccine rollout for the most vulnerable, there was a shocking 426% increase in deaths in the nursing home sample reviewed."





DECEMBER 15, 2021



Funeral Director John O'Looney Sees Rise in Deaths from Heart Attacks, Strokes, Aneurisms, Infections

"Please, please, please don't take any more of these jabs! It's killing you! It's killing you!"



Kiwi RN the "7th Patient with Pericarditis or Myocarditis" Post-Covid "Vaccine"

"They say it's rare, that it's not really common that people get pericarditis or myocarditis. It's actually really common. I was the seventh person yesterday, and so that sort of freaked me out."



Steve Kirsch Interviews Alix Mayer: "These Shots Are Causing Heart Attacks in Children"

"People, please wake up"



Eleven Certified Australian Medical Workers Testify on Deaths and Injuries Following Jabs Roll Out

"I am a commissioner of declarations and have been so for 14 years. I certified the individuals' identification documents as well as their employment and registration documents. I can confirm that I certified the identification documents for participants prior to their de-identifying themselves for the videos. I can also confirm that I was present for each individual's interview. If the individuals participating today said they were a nurse or a paramedic, I confirmed by checking off their AHPRA registration papers or their hospital identification cards."

— Sonya Young

"As a nurse working on the front line I have seen an increase in young strokes, especially after the introduction in the roll out of the Pfizer vaccine. More recently though I have seen elderly people dying on my ward after having the AstraZeneca shot."

— Person 1, Nurse, QLD Health

"We are seeing what these vaccines are doing and we are not allowed to speak about it. We're under the threat of losing our registration."

— Person 2, Paramedic, QLD Ambulance Service

"The wards are busier to do with nurse patient ratio because we've got an increase of every patient's coming in with upper gastric bleeds and they're having strokes but they're not finding out what's causing these bleeds. We've also seen an increase of pericarditis within elderly patients and young patients. And an increasing shingles in patients since the vaccination."

— Person 4, Nurse, QLD Health

"I'm remaining anonymous because it's been made very clear by our registry board, AHPRA, that any form of speaking out against the narrative could lead to deregistration. And Queensland Ambulance has made that clear as well."

— Person 7, Paramedic

"And we've had patients who had the first injection and died and there's been nothing reported. No autopsy. No reporting."

— Person 9, Administration QLD Health, Medical Records

"I've noticed a big spike in strokes. I've also noticed there's been a lot of neurological conditions going on. There's been a lot of people presenting with migraines 2, 3 days after receiving the vaccines. I've noticed people with shaking, they've had uncontrollable vomiting. And chest pains. There's been a lot of people presenting with chest pain post the vaccination. Sometimes it's after the second one, 2 or 3 days, 5 days. Sometimes it's immediately, the day of."

— Person 10, Registered Nurse



Louisiana State House of Representatives Health and Welfare Committee Hearings, December 6, 2021

* Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry Schools State Legislators on Jab Mandates

(And then yields the balance of his time to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

"As the state's chief legal officer it's my obligation to ensure that agencies actions comply with the law and the Constitution. And with that in mind I'm advising you that the proposed LDH [Louisiana Department of Health] plan to promulgate adding covid 19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for school entry is not permitted under state law."

* Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Addresses Louisiana State Legislators with Damning Pfizer Data

"In a moral society, in a robust society, in a society that we're proud of, we do not tell children to take risks to preserve old people. And we need to stand up and take a moral choice, an ethical choice for our children."

* Collette Martin, RN Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives (12/6/2021)

"I'm extremely concerned with the idea of mandating this vaccine for our children. The reactions we are seeing in the hospital with adults are terrifying and they're being ignored... And I'm asking you to please ponder this, what side of history will you be on? I know this madness has to stop."

* Pediatric Nurse Anthony Luczak Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives (12/6/21)

"My grandmother survived the Holocaust and I must speak out against this totalitarian process that's now threatening all of us and our children."





DECEMBER 1, 2021



PA Deborah Conrad, Fired for reporting adverse events to VAERS, Talks to Steve Kirsch

"these people haunt me in my sleep. I can't sleep. This is the job I signed up for. And I, I take it very, very seriously."



Ivan Vilibor Sinćić, Member of European Parliament, Responds to Ursula von der Leyen's Totalitarian Mandatory Vaccination

"No, you cannot mandate these medical products."





NOVEMBER 15, 2021



Dr. Brian Tyson on His Protocol for Early Treatment

"They need to stop blocking us from saving people's lives."



Health and Wellness Committee Hearings, Louisiana House of Representatives, November 8, 2021

* Melissa McKinney, RN, Testifies Before the Louisiana State House of Representatives

"they said... we don't think you should be reporting"

* Louisiana ICU RNs Elizabeth Suire and Heather LeBeouf Testify On Unreported Adverse Events

"We have gotten very little direction on how to report. I think it's our duty to protect our patients"— Elizabeth Suire, RN

"What I've seen in the cardiovascular ICU is terrifying"— Heather LeBeouf, RN





US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - November 2, 2021

* Dr. Peter Doshi, Assoc Prof, School of Pharmacy, U MD: "it's time to inject some critical thinking"

"My point is not that I know the truth about what the vaccine can and cannot do. My point is that those who claim the trials show the vaccines were highly effective in saving lives were wrong. The trials did not demonstrate this."

* Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD Blows the Whistle on U.S. Soldiers Injured by the Jabs

"Patients are entitled to a second opinion on their medical care. What happens when bureaucrats mandate that there is no dissenting opinion?"

* Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear

"It should not be that any physician should have to, quote unquote, risk it all just to advocate for their patients."

* Professor Dr. Aditi Bhargava, Molecular Biologist at UCSF, Explains Why Mandates Make No Sense

"Covid 19 vaccines are often compared to polio vaccines. This is apples to orange comparison because RNA and DNA viruses are fundamentally different. DNA viruses mutate at a very slow rate. DNA viruses induce lifelong immunity. After a natural infection with DNA viruses such as the polio or chickenpox, no one needs to be vaccinated or develops the disease in their lifetime. In contrast, RNA viruses mutate frequently and do not induce lifelong immunity, as we have seen with SARS-CoV-2 or flu viruses. One can have influenza multiple times in their lives, vaccines or no vaccines. Flu has not been eradicated, nor is there any talk to eradicate it. There is no herd immunity for flu. It is simply not an achievable goal."

* Kim Witczak: "No one should ever have to ask after the fact, how come I didn't know?"

"I want to know where the mainstream media is, I want to know where FDA is, I want to know where government agencies— I mean, it is horrible listening to these stories. And they should be on record for not being here."

* Dr. Linda Wastila Talks About the Science of Vaccine Safety

"How can any thinking person not look at these data and ask, just what on earth is going on?"





Live Freedom Rally, Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

* ER Technician Brandon Atkins: "Who could I have saved with my experience and skills?"

"Which of you won't I save after these mandates take effect?"

* Pediatrician Dr. Chaminie Wheeler: "I am willing to die on the hill of liberty"

"We have to fight that our employers do not have access to our body. It is absolutely crazy that we are here. But the good news is, this is not where we're going to stay. We are going to establish and promote medical freedom and that ripple will have a lasting impact. And we will have medical freedom in the commonwealth and in our nation."

* PA State Senator Doug Mastriano and Representative Dawn W. Keefer at the Medical Freedom Rally

"This is going to take personal agency. This is going to be you fighting. There are risks, we don't know what all of those are, but you have to stand up and fight."— Dawn Keefer

* PA State Representative Stephanie Borowicz: "We will not comply"

"At no time in history, and I repeat, no time in history have the people that have been forcing others into compliance been the good guys."

* PA State Senator Judy Ward: "I stand with you today to be a voice against medical tyranny"

"We must take serious action to reaffirm that that everyone still has the basic human right of deciding what goes into their bodies. I will continue to fight with you and for you."





NOVEMBER 1, 2021



Whistleblower Pharmacist Nichole Belland Talks to Mordechai Sones of America's Front Line Doctors

"truly, this was very very emotional, ethical, spiritual, moral dilemma for me for months."



Nichole Belland, Cortez Colorado Pharmacist: I quit effective immediately"

"Wake up, everybody. This is poison."



Minnesota Surgeon Dr. Jeff Horak Advises the Fergus Falls School Board on Mask Mandates

"This is about fear. I'm going to say it right out, this is about death."



Dr. Michael Palmer Rallies the Medical Freedom Protestors in Waterloo, Canada

"I grew up in Germany, I had the good luck at the time to grow up in West Germany, but I had relatives in East Germany and I saw how they were being treated, and I saw close up how the Berlin Wall came down. And the time that was leading up to that event was really similar to what we're seeing now here... Even if it doesn't look that way right now and it takes longer than we all wish it would, the trend is with us... I believe we are going to win this if we keep the faith."



Dr. Byram Bridle Rallies the Medical Freedom Protestors in Waterloo, Canada

"I'm a vaccinologist, I traditionally love vaccines and develop vaccine technologies, but I do not like these current covid-19 inoculations they're giving to people... they make zero sense scientifically."



Dr. Josh Guetzkow's Warning to the FDA, as it considered EUA of Covid jabs for Kids

"The fact is your approval today means mandates tomorrow for healthy children who don't need it, and for those who weren't studied. If you have even the slightest doubt about safety, you must vote against forcing these and unknown long-term risks on young children. So in the name of millions of parents around the world, I implore you, hold the line. You won't be able to say you didn't know."





OCTOBER 15, 2021



Dr. Chris Rake Removed from UCLA for Refusing Experimental Injection

"This is what happens when you stand up for freedom"





OCTOBER 1, 2021



Dr. Charles Hoffe Speaks Out About Microclots Following the Spikeshots

"So the huge concern about this mechanism of injury is that these shots are causing permanent damage... and the worst is yet to come because, you know, there's some tissues in your body like intestine and liver and kidneys that can regenerate to quite a good degree, but brain and spinal cord and heart muscle and lungs do not. When they're damaged, it's permanent. Like all these young people who are getting myocarditis from the shots, they have permanently damaged hearts. It doesn't matter how mild it is, they will not be able to do what they used to be able to do because heart muscle does not regenerate... And not only is the long term outlook very grim, but with each successive shot the damage will add and add and add. It's going to be cumulative because you're progressively getting more and more damage to the capillaries."



Dr. John Littell on the Right to Treat Patients

"Help me to be a doctor for my patients. God bless you all and thank you for listening to me."



Funeral Director John O'Looney Speaks Out

"All I can tell you is, my experience as a funeral director, and I have washed and dressed well over 100 covid cases now, many of them still warm, you're being lied to. You're being lied to."



Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's Message to Those Who Took the Jab

"So if you are headed for trouble this winter, you need to do something about it right now to build up what's left of your innate immune system. So here's some things you can do. First, you need to stop wearing a mask"



Dr. Mark Trozzi's World Rally Message: "Do not submit. Unite."

"These injections are killing people."



Canadian Paramedic Thomas Speaks Out to Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

"I have 3 young children, and a wife to take care of. I will lose my job, and I will go find something else to do. I will make sure there's food on my children's plates, if that means that I can utilize all my skills sets of hunting and fishing and gathering, then that's what I will do. They will not see their father die from something in 5 years or in a year or 6 months. I will make sure that my family is well taken care of and the only way that I know how to do that personally is to not take that vaccine because I've seen far too many people having issues that are reoccurring and have been long term, and they're laid up, laying on their couches."





SEPTEMBER 15, 2021



Nurse Albert Spence Testifies Before South Carolina State Senate: Covid Policy Was Killing Patients

"Let me just tell you guys, if I get sick, I am not going to the hospital!"



Dr. Christopher Rake Rallies the Freedom Fighters in California

"So they know you don't know your rights. But here's the thing. We're coming. We do know our rights."



Eight Irish Doctors Warn Against the Jabs for Children

"social media and mainstream media censor alternative interpretations of the evidence, so that you, the people, cannot participate in the debate, and are thus poorly informed."

- Dr. Michael McConnville

"There is no possibility of informed consent in the absence of information. Nine months later they have some information on the important elements of the vaccine and, as result of this information, in a world where reason, honesty, and medical ethics held sway, the vaccination campaign would be terminated immediately, never mind extended to children."

— Dr. Gerry Waters

"It is clear that in vaccinating your children there is no potential for doing good and huge potential for doing harm. So how can you as a parent say you are doing the right thing for your child?"

— Dr. Martin Feeley

"There are no benefits to young, healthy people from this vaccine. There are only risks. The risk of death from the vaccine is at least 4 times that of covid."

— Dr. Billy Ralph

"If you are considering vaccinating your child against covid, have you really thought it through? Or are you reacting to bullying and peer pressure?"

— Dr. Vincent Caroll



Two Mask and Respirator Experts Speak Out at the Oakland County (Michigan) Commissioners Meeting

* PPE Expert Tammy Clark on Why Mandating Masks on Children is Criminal

"Those in my profession are the subject matter experts. And we are the only professionals qualified to provide guidance on pathogen protection and disease mitigation strategies that include respirators, PPE, and masks. We are the ones who sit on pandemic planning and emergency response boards, and we are the ones who provide guidance to hospital systems and and government agencies. The traditional multidisciplinary approach to pandemic response was completely ignored with covid 19 and for the first time when dealing with a pandemic the professionals who manage pandemic response plans were left off covid task forces."

* PPE Expert Kristen Meghan Kelly: "Masks cannot and do not stop aerosols"

"Everyone that voted to put children in masks, you are child abusers"







SEPTEMBER 1, 2021



Message from a Registered Geriatric Nurse in Melbourne, Australia

"If you value your families and your children's lives Do. Not. Touch. This. Vaccine."



Dr. Christina Park's Testimony Before the Michigan House of Representatives 8/19/21

"I received my PhD in cellular and molecular biology right here in the state of Michigan from University of Michigan Medical School. And so I'm very well versed in the science of both these mRNA gene therapy vaccines, this kind of technology, as well as what a vaccine is designed to do in the body, what it can do, what it can't do and the fact that this is extremely complex science that has been over simplified in the media to basically take away our freedom of choice."

Julie Beevor, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Calls Out Child Abuse with the Masks

"'Do you know that you could be responsible for the deaths of other students around you? Or that you are killing other people around you?' These are direct quotes coming from professional educators from this school district."



Jill Dillingham Hines Admonishes Louisiana State Legislators

"You said there would be no mandates, but mandates are here and have been here for over a year now. While I appreciate this committee for convening for this much-needed hearing, I would ask that you take the opportunity when next its available to protect the rights of the people you serve."

Frontline RN Gina on What She's Seen Happening with Patients After the Jabs Roll Out

"I do not support mandating the vaccine. I'm very concerned about what the long-term effects are going to be of these vaccines."





AUGUST 15, 2021



Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic court: "So wake up! This is World War III."

"This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity."



Whistleblower Occupational Therapist Abrien Aguirre on Covid Fraud and Deadly Protocols

"no one's looking after the health of our kapuna [elderly]. You know, I've seen more death come from the vaccine, 32 kapuna, immediately after taking the Moderna shot, either the first or second shot, pass away from this. So who's looking out for their care? The people that try to speak up and look out for their care? It falls on deaf ears. No one, no one corresponds back with us. No one wants to hear it because it doesn't fit the current narrative....if your kapuna are sick, if your elderly are sick, your grandmother, your great grandmother, your mom, don't send them to skilled nursing facility. They're not going to receive adequate care. Treatment is going to be withheld from them. They will be forced to wear a mask all day and social distance. They're going to become depressed and want to commit suicide, because that's what I'm seeing in our facilities. That's what's been going on."



Miguel A. Escobar, Physician Assistant in Edinburg Texas, Testifies to the School Board

"I work with people who have covid and not. I know more people that have died from the vaccine than that have died from the covid... I can sit here and give you so much information that will boggle your brain."





AUGUST 1, 2021



Baltimore RN on Post-Vaxx Deaths and Injuries: "I've never seen anything like this"

"Since January I've experienced personally six deaths and I've lost count of the injuries. And we're not talking about typical adverse events like fevers, chills, sore muscles, I'm talking about things like urinating clots of blood, paresthesias, gastroparesis, altered mental status, respiratory arrest, cardiac arrest, new onset seizures, new onset diabetes. I have patients who can't walk anymore. Patients who keep complaining that their feet and their hands are burning. They forget where they are."



Dr. Christiane Northrup Stands Up for Freedom with Maine Stands Up

"we are like the same people of 1776 come back again"





JULY 1, 2021



Filmed by Welcome the Eagle, RFK Jr. Drops Zoom Bomb at Calvary Chapel, San Jose, CA

"I was on a Zoom call this week with a bunch of people who work in the VAERS system... And what they said to me, and these are people who are doing this, is that every week there were 10 deaths disappearing from the system that were reported, and now there's at least 10 a day disappearing. So they're reported and then they're disappearing. And they say, not only deaths but injuries, that 150,000 injuries have been dropped from the system. These are people within the system. But even when the system is working, it collects, it captures fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries."



Cassandra D. Dunn, RN, and Certified Medical Investigator Does a Show & Tell About the Nose Swabs

"These nasal swabs that are used to test for this quote pandemic are made in China, dipped in ethylene oxide, saturated with it. And this is what they're putting up deep into your nasal cavity, close to your brain. No thank you."



Personal Protective Equipment Expert Megan Mansell Blasts the Masks for Children

"you've been told this myth





JUNE 15, 2021



Albert Benavides Documents Alterations in the VAERS Report for His Uncle's Injuries

"Caught 'em, cold busted!... Humanity, people of the world, you are welcome! Welcome the Eagle is on it!"



Marie Dougherty, RN: What She Witnessed in the Covid Wards and Why She Won't Take the Jab

"There are easy treatments for covid, as long as you treat early.... No one should be forced to participate in a human trial without consent. I feel like this is without consent as the public is not allowed all the information. If even health care workers are not getting all the information, how could you possibly get it?.... We've been told to trust the science, well, I'm still just not seeing the science."



Bret Weinstein, Dr. Robert Malone, and Steve Kirsch Red-Pill the Dark Horse Podcast Listeners (clip)

"Something has gone wrong, we are in danger, and we are not, we are not behaving rationally."

— Bret Weinstein

"the feedback that I've gotten is, they'll, they'll look at for about 30 seconds and say, I don't believe this. And it's the cognitive dissonance."

— Steve Kirsch

"This is totally new technology. And that kind of gets at the core is, I think one of our problems here is the assumption that this is like every other vaccine we've ever seen. And it's not."

— Dr. Robert Malone







JUNE 1, 2021



Angelia Gipson Desselle: "It Has Literally Been a Nightmare"

"Before you decide to take that injection, I just beg of you to hear my words loud and clear."



Dr. Byram Bridle on the Japanese Biodistribution Study

"with it accumulating in the ovaries, one of my questions is, will we be rendering young people infertile?"



Civil Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas Rips into Orange County Board over Vax Passport Plan

"You can call this anything you want, a vaccination verification system, a composite app in contract for 3.8 million dollars buried in item 28. We all know it when we see it. It is a digital vaccine passport and there is a reason Clayton Chao shied away from it on camera the other night and said, people think it's controversial. Yes it's controversial! It is the beginning and the end of Nazi Germany. It is, show me your papers please before you pass. It is an electronic dog collar."



Dr. Kris' Advice and Opinion, Filmed By Her Daughter

"I tell all my patients not to do it, it's not safe. The immune system is going to be destroyed. You need your God-given immunity, you need your DNA to work. This is going to destroy it."





MAY 15, 2021



Dr. Stanton Hom: "This mission will outlive us, stand up now" (excerpt)

"It's an interesting time, guys."



MARCH 15, 2021



Medical Speech Pathologist (& Franky's Mom) Blasts the Masks

"Requiring our children to wear a cloth face covering in order to participate in their publicly-funded education is not only morally and ethically wrong but it is unconstitutional."





Physical Therapist Zendrie Smith Invites the Hillsborough (Florida) School Board to Reconsider

"The child ends up rebreathing their own exhaust. The human body reads this as a signal that there is a problem. The triggers the immune system to overreact... masking children throughout the school day has never been done in history"

FEBRUARY 15, 2021



Dr. Vladimir Zelenko's Brief Message to the World

"no one needs the vaccine"



> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply