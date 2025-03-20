This is a backup of the table of contents for transcripts from the year 2022. This list is presented in reverse chronological order in 15 day batches. The list is not complete. If you’re new to this Substack I invite you to read more at “What’s This All About?”— TB

DECEMBER 15, 2022



Idaho Victims of Pandemic Policy and Law [livestreamed September 26, 2022]

* Denver Police Sergeant José Manriquez, After One Dose, Getting the Gaslighting, and Fired

"I was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barré and small fiber neuropathy"

* Psychotherapist Tiffany Boersma on the Cascade of Horrific Injuries After Her Second Moderna

"People have their story they need to share. If they're, you know, having problems with it or if they're feeling suicidal, be that, hold space for them, you know, be there for them for that."

* Attorney Christopher Dreisbach Tells His Story and Explains the Legal Hurdles for the Vax Injured

"I took a second dose. And again, this is going to be a long story short, since then I've experienced debilitating neuropathy, paresthesias, difficulty walking, trouble going up and down stairs. Weakness. Muscle pain. Extreme fatigue. And these horrendous, this is the worst, these horrendous internal vibrations. Early on, I kept saying to my wife, I kept saying, I'm buzzing, you know, I'm buzzing."



Ex-President Donald J. Trump Announces His Plan to Reclaim Free Speech

"If we don't have free speech then we just don't have a free country. It's as simple as that. If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple. Just like dominoes, one by one, they'll go down... The fight for free speech is a matter of victory or death for America, and for the survival of Western Civilization itself."



John Watt Calls Out the Cardiologists

"This is a message to all the health professionals. I'm going to start calling you the health unprofessionals."

Dr. Renata Moon Unfolds the Package Insert

"It's um, it's blank."

Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole on What's in the Strange Fibrous Clots (brief excerpt)

"that's fibrin, it's reticulin, it's a bunch of amino acids, but more importantly, there's a material that the body doesn't break down very easily called amyloid"



Dr. Chris Shoemaker at the Mother's March, Toronto, Canada

"If you continue to take these shots you will die sooner, sadly. That is my news to you as a physician. Bless us all. Mothers, thank you for your energy in coming out to save our children."



Joe Dirt's Updates on his Neurological Injuries

"This system is broken and they are lying to people."



Brianne Dressen: Ghost

"There is one word that summarizes what's happening to the covid vaccine injured, there is one word to describe us, and it is ghost."



Bernard Valter in Sweden: The Tea Drinkers Don't Want to Talk About It (brief excerpt)

"There's only one nightmare here."





Doctor to Doctor: Emanuel Garcia Speaks with Matt Shelton, New Zealand (excerpts)

"Well it's hard to find another word than propaganda, but the relentless unity of messaging, this one size fits all."

— Matt Shelton

“there was no science involved in the decision to lockdown the healthy. There is no science behind this idea of social distancing. It's absolutely absurd.”

— Dr. Emanuel Garcia

UK MP Andrew Bridgen Speaks Out in an Near-Empty House of Commons

"the mRNA vaccines, they're not safe, they're not effective, and they're not necessary. I implore the government to halt their use immediately "





Michelle: I Actually Feel Like I Can Breathe

"I was lucky to be in a contact with a group that have jab injuries. In my state and area alone there's 20,000 reported cases."



Michelle: Why? Why?

"Being vaccine injured, I'm not sure why we're being censored and people don't know about us, why we can't get the help"



Dr. Ryan Cole on Placentas with Spike (brief excerpt)

"These placentas are the wrong size for the gestational age. These placentas are calcified. These placentas have spike protein in them. These placentas have antibodies in them. These placentas have induced excess inflammation in them."



Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan Sums It Up (brief excerpt)

"I saved for two years to be able to take the Australian exam. So I didn't think I could pass it. But I didn't save for two years to practice the kind of medicine that needs to be enforced with the help of rubber bullets."

DECEMBER 1, 2022



Adam Rowland, Injured by AstraZeneca, Speaks Out

"You know what's going on. You know what's going on."



Dr. John Campbell: But Seriously

"Why are sophisticated countries like Austria behaving like this to their own medical staff? Very strange."



Dr. Mark Trozzi: Some Large Numbers

"Anyone who has not been injected yet has had to be very committed to not being injected."



Dr. William Bay: Rise Up Doctors of Australia!

"Too long have we dwelled in the shadows, have we hidden away from our rights and duties to our patients. No more! We must do the right thing!"



Gail Seiler and Anne Miller on Stupid Smart People Syndrome

"zoned out, checked out. And nobody has answers for you."



Dr. Richard Fleming on What to Call the Jabs

"Now as a scientist I have called [the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen vaccines], and I think rightfully so, drug vaccine biologic. They're drugs that are injected into the body to cause a biological response. Some people have called it gene therapy. I disagree with that term because therapy implies a beneficial effect."



Dr. James A. Thorp on Dangers to the Vaxxed Moms' Babies

"there's intact PU mRNA in a vesicle in breast milk....Let that sink in. There's extraordinarily disastrous concerning potential consequences of that."





Michelle Answers the Question: Where's Your Support?

"my support comes through my friends on TikTok that I've met. And I'm very grateful for it. At work they discriminate against me and censor me and ignore me."





Australian Senator Alex Antic: "None of you said a single thing"

"These injections are harming and in many instances killing our young people. So what does SA Health have to say about this? Nothing. They continue to roll out the injections. They continue to push the injection narrative. This injection campaign is going to go down as the greatest scandal in medical history. And none of you said a single thing."



Attorney Leigh Dundas Breathes Fire

"You will not get more blood money into this county. You will not get more state or federal funding for our hospitals. This is not an emergency. To do so is fraud. You will not mask us, like she just talked about doing. You will not quarantine the well or the sick. You will not keep our kids out of school and damn right, you're not going to cripple our businesses anymore. Do you hear me? We will never lock down again! This is the hill we die on! Because this is America, this is the Constitution of America, and this is fu*king freedom! Never again!"



Retired Vet: "You don't vaccinate sick individuals"

"You don't vaccinate sick individuals. So this is um, I was like, well the science has gone out the window. And why has the government suddenly become the scientist, who has also thrown science out the window? And are pretending that they know better than all of us, and also telling the doctors how to run their practice? And the other thing also was, what about bodily autonomy?"



Deirdre post-jab, in the ER with tremoring and twitching

"my shaking's gotten worse and mmmy left side of my [grimaces] body's weaker and obviously the f-f-f-face twitching is w-worse and the sl- [sighs] the slurring is worse."



Kelly-Sue Oberle: 2 Jabs, 31 Days in the Hospital

"we believed that the vaccine was the right thing to do"

Embalmer Nicky Rupright King Talks to Jason Liosatos About the Fibrinous Clots (excerpts)

"I had never seen anything like that ever in my career and many bodies of embalming. That particular one, I actually tore my respirator off and slid down the side of the counter and just started crying. It's very scary to see that. I, myself, I am vaccinated as well. And so are my parents."



Florida Yoga Teacher Claire Informs Orange County Board of Commissioners About Her Jab Injury

"For 18 months I've been set on fire."



Kimber Lapie Laughs Her Way Through a Recap

"What shot are you on now? What shot? Is it six or seven? And all along, all along you keep getting sick, you keep spreading it amongst each other and you think that this is all the fault of the unvaccinated?"



US Senator Ron Johnson: It's an Insane Policy

"The bottom line here is the vaccine does not prevent infection, does not prevent transmission. So why would we make anybody take it?"





Hedley Rees Talks to Debi Evans About the Covid mRNA Jabs' Unprecedented Path from Molecule to Man

* First Excerpt: Background

"typically you're looking about 10, 11 years... with a biologic it could be longer because it's a process that is so difficult. And with a novel therapy such as an mRNA vaccine, well, who knows? But 9 months or 12 months, you know, is, is a joke. It is a joke."

* Second Excerpt: Radical Transformation in Industry Outsourcing

"it's hard to believe that this ever, ever happened, to be honest."

* Third Excerpt: The 5 Dose Frozen Vials

"they must have a different backend on the packaging line. Instead of having the bit that fills individual vials, they will have put something on there that puts the vials into these 195 in cardboard trays. They would then have to have got some ultra low freezing capability, freeze them down, and then they would have been shipped like that. That's never, ever happened, in, you know, in the whole history of medicine. And you'd know, I'd, I'd sort of stake my life on that."

* Fourth Excerpt: Collapse of Regulatory Competence

"what's left is just a broken, broken system."

* Fifth Excerpt: The Bad Batches

"if something's not made to GMP, then you can't guarantee it's safe."

* Sixth Excerpt: "You can only defy gravity for so long"

"this is all going to fall apart."





NOVEMBER 15, 2022



Sasha Latypova Gives Dr. McCullough the Red-Hot Information

"these products are not produced to good manufacturing practices."



Steve Kirsch Talks to Bobbie Anne Cox, the Attorney Who Struck Down NY Gov. Hochul's Quarantine Camps

"They went around the legislature, this did not go through the New York State Senate or the New York State Assembly... it was completely unconstitutional."



UK MP Sir Christopher Chope: "I Have Seen With My Own Eyes the Suffering"

"The government can't suppress information going around amongst ordinary people even though there is very little about this in the mainstream media. But many people would not not touch a booster with a barge pole and I include myself amongst those."

UK MP Danny Kruger Calls for Truth and Justice for the Injured

"I am particularly ashamed, and I'll put it on record, in hindsight, of my own vote to dismiss the care workers who didn't want to take the vaccine. And I very much hope that the 40,000 care workers who lost their jobs can be reinstated and they be compensated."

Christine Anderson, German Member of the European Parliament: The Cat is Out of the Bag

"It was a gigantic lie what they told us, that these vaccines would prevent you catching this virus or would prevent transmission."

Canadian Carrie TikToks Her Vaxx Injury Odyssey

"Even though I don't post very much, it's hard for me, I'm shy, I'm an introvert, so sharing is difficult, but I think it's helping others, so I'll keep making them. Everybody have a great day."



Ross duh Boss Says, Look, Look, Look, Look, Look

"They want everybody to forget and forgive everything that happened during the pandemic."

Undertaker John O'Looney is Livid with Rage and Anger

"they're taking them in to have these jabs knowing that it's killing them. Knowing that it's killing them! And she admits, she said, Oh, I know, I know, she said, but it's not my choice."



Dr. John Campbell's Silence that Speaks Volumes

"So they're saying there's no need to investigate the mums' vaccine status in these babies that have tragically died in the neonatal period. This is not necessary."



An OB-GYN Speaks Out

"We've also seen an increase in miscarriage rate by about 50%."

Nikki Anne Holland Talks Through Her Trache

"So if I didn't have the trach I wouldn't be able to breathe"

Rochelle on Social Media Censorship: "They're trying to erase me" (excerpt)



"so many people are very afraid to talk about it...I've seen the cruelty and the horrible reactions... So it's like not only did this tragic thing happen to my family but they're trying to erase me now."

Richard Pottorff's Wife Came Down with CJD, a Fatal Prion Disease, One Week After Getting the Shot

"Wow that's strange, a huge increase in neurological symptoms"





Michelle: Why Can't We Say Vaccine Injury?

"We're more than lab rats. We're people, we're moms, we're dads. What was done to us was wrong."

Erika and James: "Don't Mass Formation in My Face and Call It a Republican Blood Clot"

"we are heading towards totalitarianism, that is clear, clear as day, and nobody seems to notice."—James



Danee Dixon Jab-Injured Health Care Worker: "what we have been told is a lie"

"there are hundreds of thousands of people like me... I would just really beg you to protect yourself and protect your children from this poison."

NOVEMBER 1, 2022

UK Funeral Director John O'Looney: Give Me a Ring at 01908505570

"There are dozens coming forward. And I want to commend you for doing that. Do you know why you've come forward? Because you actually care about other people and you see what's going wrong."

Peggy Hall Talks to Theresa Buccola: On the Warpath in Carmel, California

"They underestimated me"—Theresa Buccola

Related video: From Theresa Buccola's YT Channel: The Day 12 Free People Opened a "Closed" Beach

"They're trying to strip our freedoms and our fresh air and then they trash all of the beach, man, and this is where your taxes are going."— man on the beach, July 2020

Michael Turner MD Tells a Troubling Story of Doctor Intimidation

"an email went out to all the staff of the hospital that basically said, if you were to speak in anything less than enthusiastic terms about the vaccines that you would be subject to termination"

Remdesivir! Interview with Nurse Michelle Gershman

"I didn't know they would be so evil, robotic, barbaric. No, I did not know they were going to treat my mom like that."



Amazing Polly Says: They Can Break Rocks

"And I mean, honestly, how can you trust these people ever again?"





Justice for the Vaccinated Tour in British Columbia, Canada

Selected testimonies:

*Dr. Stephen Malthouse at the Justice for the Vaccinated Tour Bus

"the amount of misinformation that was passed out by our regulatory authorities, our colleges and governments and public health was really horrendous and it was like leading people over the quick sand. And now we're seeing the evidence of that, and that's what the bus is meant to display."

* Mandy in Prince George Tells Her and Her Husband's Story

"So he was living a fairly normal life prior. April 15th he received his first dose, first and only dose of the Pfizer vaccine. His symptoms started within 20, 30 minutes of receiving it. It started with pain in his big toe, which gradually spread to his entire leg and his body became weaker. By June 25th he was admitted to hospital, minor treatment, he started having trouble with his speech, and body weakness continued getting worse... When he got to ICU they had to intubate him, his lungs had completely shut down. When sedation wore off, he didn't wake up."

* Woman with Tinnitus After Pfizer: "It's my biggest regret ever"

"I wake up in the middle of the night, I turn over in bed, tinnitus. Tinnitus. Tinnitus, tinnitus, it's all the time."

*Clyde Tells About His Full-Body Seizures

"And these would come, I would say, attacks, I called them attacks, I'd be like, I'd be fine for 2 weeks, and then all of a sudden, I'd wake up, I'd cough, I would puke, and shake for at least 10 hours."

OCTOBER 15, 2022

Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022

Selected testimonies:

* Nicole Landers "I cannot describe the atrocities unfolding in the hospitals."

* Dr. Stephen Guffanti "The hospital has become a jail"

* Erin Greene Rettig "Our medical rights are being taken away... And how dare they take that from us."

* Patty Myers "They used to call those hospitals"

* Sharon Smith "My husband was killed in the hospital"

* Neil's Widow "He was a hospital hostage"

* Christine Olivera "There's something very, very bad going on. Very, very bad."

* Rebecca Stevens' Daughter "I called the police, many attorneys, nobody would help me."

* Raquel Quiles "These were his words: Rachel, get me out here, they're trying to kill me!"

* Emergency Responder "In my career I have never seen anything like this"

* Ex-Walt Disney Company Cast Member Stephen Cribb "You are not alone!"

* Wendy Williams "Your scare tactics will not work on firefighters"

Dr. Peter A. McCullough on Twitter Censorship and the Peer-Reviewed Literature on Myocarditis

"There now are 200 papers... showing that the myocarditis causes heart damage and a scar, and then the scar becomes the basis for a cardiac arrhythmia. And then the arrhythmia is responsible for the sudden death that we're seeing."

Dr. Roger Hodkinson: These Numbers Are Staggering

"I hope people can appreciate the scale of what is going on here. An unimaginable carnage. Which isn't over."

Dr. Paul Offit on the New Mouse Data-Only Boosters

"the only reason I voted no was because hell no was not a choice"

Rob Roos, Dutch Member of the European Parliament, Gets Pfizer's Answer to the Big Question

"Millions of people worldwide were forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that you do it for others. Now this turned out to be a cheap lie."

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Talks to Brian Rose About Speaking Out and on Orthodoxy

"But if you're a doctor, if you're an actor, and you come out, you are out of work. And your entire platform is removed. So you can make one statement, it's not going to go very far, and you're going to get hammered, and then you're off the grid and silent forever. And you know, you probably didn't do that much good. So I have compassion for people who feel like they can't come forward. And I don't judge them."





Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Talks to Brian Rose About the Three Reasons Why Big Tech is Censoring Us

"The press is supposed to be in a constant posture of skepticism towards government, towards powerful conglomerations of wealth and power. Fierce criticism, fierce skepticism. But that is gone now and the role has been reversed where they're supposed to be speaking truth to power, they are defending power to people who challenge it."

Dr. Dave Marquis - Kids: Safety of C19 Injections

"So I hope you get the sense of the seriousness of what I'm trying to share with you."





Dr. Steve LaTulippe Talking Out of the Box at the KY Truth Summit

"I am the first medical doctor in the United States who had my medical license suspended really for doing my job."



Cara McMinn on Why She Cycled Across Canada to Raise Vaccine Death and Injury Awareness

"When those boys were arrested at the Coutts Border protest, I knew it was my turn to stand up and do a thing. So I did. I don't have a truck, so I got on my bike"



New Zealand Funeral Director Brenton Faithfull Talks to Liz Gunn About the White Clots

"I've never seen anything like these... I'm finding it in vaccinated bodies not unvaccinated bodies."



Dr. David Martin Takes the Virus Question: "Stop the Nonsense!"

"In 2005 it was defined as the creation of a weapon when Ralph Baric said that he actually was using synthetic corona virus as a biowarfare-enabling technology... This was and is a biological weapon attack against humanity."



OCTOBER 1, 2022

Peggy Hall on What Might Be Possible: 101080 and Why It Matters

"implied in that law is that the health officer is required to provide information and evidence underpinning that decision to call an emergency. Otherwise it would be willy nilly. And this is a very slippery slope."

US Congressman Thomas Massie Questions Amtrak's CEO and Gets Some Illuminating Answers

"Your vaccine mandate is so ridiculous"

Frightened Woman Going for Mammogram

"There are so many of us out there that weren't awake when we took the jab. And we regret it and we know all this information and it's terrifying."

Stevie Thrasher and Friend: "We're calling ourselves the tremor twins"

"We're not alone. This is happening to thousands and thousands of people."

Dr. Peter A. McCullough Calls Out the FDA

"Let history record the shame, the depravity, the corruption, the malfeasance"

Dr. Peter A. McCullough on New Research About the Lipid Nanoparticles

"It's really bad news."

Gail Seiler on How She Escaped Hospital Imprisonment

"I'm like, they tried to kill me right? And they're like, oh yeah, they tried to murder you dead"

Dr. Ryan Cole on Why Many of the Jabbed May Have Gotten Lucky

"Thank heavens that there's the bad manufacturing."

Chris Sky's Covid Survival Guide Fall/ Winter Edition!

"This is going to be banned like crazy so have some balls and share it all over the fu*king place."



Matt in A Hat Talks to Doonie About Lockdowns and the Freedom Movement

"These huge, massive marches, loads of violence, more police than I've ever seen in my life, and uh and it's not being reported on news. But they would report a super spreader event like a wedding with 30 people and say how bad it was, but they wouldn't tell you what was going on in the Streets of London. It was a bit surreal."



Heart Asks A Forbidden Question At Shopper's Drug Mart in Saskatoon

"We're, we're not commenting on that, that's what my manager told us."— Pharmacist



Judea Johnson, Mother, Chef, and Nutritionist Talks to Shades of Beige (Micropixie, Sane Francisco)

"I have not gotten the covid-19 vaccine and I never will get the covid 19 vaccine."



Montana Nurse Shares Her Multiple Pfizer Side Effects

"I'm a frontline worker and a nurse in Montana. Thanks for listening."



Eithne Branigan Talks About Her Injuries After AstraZeneca— and the Irish Children

"I'm starting to see in the support groups Irish children being hurt. For what risk? I, it's my moral duty to make my way here and to speak out about the harm that has been done to people."



SEPTEMBER 15, 2022



Dr. Sam Sigoloff Speaks Out on His "After Hours" Podcast: "Plandemic Reprimando"

"Just remember, all you doctors out there unwilling to give medical exemptions, that allow patients to have sovereignty over their body, you will have to answer for these some day. Hopefully at Nuremberg."



Dr. Judy Mikovits on How to Protect Yourself

"But if we're successful and we can get people to do one simple thing— actually two simple things, never put on another mask and never get another shot."

Canadian Tik Tokkers Talk #I'MSORRY

"Sometimes it takes a big man to say, you know what, I screwed up and I'm sorry. Well, from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, you know what, I'm sorry I didn't listen to you sooner."

Steve Kirsch's Recorded Call to the CDC

"I've been trying to reach Tom Shimabukuro and I haven't been able to reach him. I have some Israeli safety data that would be really, really important for him to take a look at. It's from the Israeli Ministry of Health."



Embalmer Wallace Hooker Speaks Out on Finding Fibrinous Stuctures (Excerpts)

"How can we as decent human beings turn a blind eye to what we're seeing in the embalming rooms?"



Rally for Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto, Canadada

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dan Hartman in Honor of Sean Hartman

"Based on the medical history, I can say to you, your son was killed by the vaccine. Immediate symptoms within 48 hours of the shot, including symptoms of thrombosis or hemolysis, the fact that marks under the eyes, something was going on with his hematologic system and the only thing that had happened was 48 hours before, he got a toxic shot."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker to Dan Hartman

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Janet

"it's a non-vaccine, it's a toxic agent, that's the truth."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker

"I didn't cave in and take the shot. I'm glad I didn't."— Nurse Janet

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Brenda: "Silent No More!"

"I've seen compassionate care be taken away by this distraught cognitive dissonance that has taken over our society."— Nurse Brenda

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker: "Ivermectin. Simple little topic. Simple little pill."

"if NASA was sending people to Saturn, and they were only allowed four drugs on it, I guarantee you Ivermectin would be on that flight. It is that good."





Remdesivir Lawsuit Conference, Fresno, California, September 7, 2022

* Attorney Dan Watkins on The Lawsuits Against 3 Fresno CA Hospitals

"The 4 causes of action are the same in each complaint. We have fraudulent concealment, elder abuse, where the case might be for the age of the decedent, medical malpractice, and battery. And not simple battery where they didn't get consent. Actual unconsented to treatment that was not consented to battery."

* Truth for Health Foundation Legal Strategist Michael Hamilton on the Fresno Remdesivir Lawsuits

"That's what's happening, folks. They're being tortured to death for money."

* Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay: "You've been lied to"

"I'm here to tell you that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were always safe and effective for the treatment of coronavirus and that there was an agenda that was set out to demonize them, to, to show that they weren't safe and effective in order to allow for emergency use authorization for both remdesivir and the covid genetic vaccines."



New York City Workers Testify Before the New York City Council, September 9, 2022

Selected testimonies:



Firefighters:

* Bobby Banome, NYC Firefighter

"I just ask that we get put back to work."

* Brendan Fogerty, NYC Fire Captain

"We're going to be on the right side of history. The people who are against us are against civil rights and religious freedom."

* Tim Heaton, NYC Firefighter

"Let us work."

* Tom Lapolla, Retired NYC Firefighter

"I'm quite sure His Honor has the moral courage to put aside all politics for a moment and simply do the right thing."

* Bernadette Mejia, NYC Firefighter

"I was essential until my civil rights were violated."

* Sophy Medina, NYC Firefighter

"we didn't take a shot that proved to be useless at best and harmful at worst. Five firefighters are suddenly dead after the vaccine mandates and many others are quietly suffering with adverse reactions and they are afraid to speak up publicly."

* Paul Schweit, NYC Firefighter, Followed by NYC Council Member Robert Holden

"This is not just about loss of pay. This is not about even vaccines."— Paul Schweit

"you guys are the salt of the earth. And you should not have been treated this way." — Robert Holden

* Rashad Taylor, NYC Firefighter

"I ask for you to truly open your ears to listen, and open your heart to feel."



Healthcare workers:

* Tabitha Forte, NYC Health Counselor

"There never should have been a mandate in the first place. This is a free country"

* Catherine Jean, NYC Registered Nurse

"We the people have the right to choose what goes in our body, especially if it's against our belief."

* Billy Kozis, NYC Healthcare Worker

"This is total lawlessness and now we're seeing that the science was never followed from the beginning"



Police:

* Cely Batista, NYC Police Segeant

"religious interrogation is not up to the government. It's not for you guys to do."

* Daniel Crerend, NYC Police Detective

"What the mandate is doing is making our city far less safe."

* Peter Kandinov, NYC Police Officer

"Mayor Adams, I ask you to please remove the mandate that is not needed"

* Marian Kohler, NYC Policy Officer

"Mr. Mayor, tear down this mandate now!"

* John D. Macari, NYC Police Lieutenant

"Murderers, rapists and pedophiles are treated better than the unvaccinated."

* Lauren O'Rourke, NYD Police Detective

"The mandate is inhumane, unscientific, and unforgivable. The damage these mandates have caused will not be forgotten quickly."



Teachers / Department of Education

* Catherine Diab, NYC Teacher

"I cannot be silent anymore"

* Joy Amanda, NYC Department of Education

"know that the people are coming"

* Audrey Dennis, NYC School Secretary

"This should have been a due process."

* Christina Faella, NYC Teacher



"As Roman Catholic, there are multiple reasons I refuse this injection."

* Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, NYC Teacher

"I am a woman of faith, and I was fired for that faith."

* Cassandra McFadden, Retired NYC Math Teacher

"Get us back in the classroom! Get everybody back to work! You need us! God bless you all."

* Mawuli Olivierre, NYC Teacher

"we have this organization called Educators for Freedom. And one of the reasons why we started it, even though the city has fired me, I am still an educator. I'm still a teacher."



* Rachel, NYC Department of Education

"we all have suffered some form of PTSD, CPTSD, Complex PTSD, we will never be able to truly heal from what has happened because we've been humiliated, discarded."

* Josephine Valdez, NYC Department of Education

"While I sat here I looked up at the ceiling and read the following quote by Abraham Lincoln, 'a government of the people, by the people and for the people.' Does that not hold true anymore?"

* Emily Zapantis, NYC School Administrator and Assistant Principal

"It's egregious what they have done to us... You want the best workers? You had the best workers."



Other workers and citizens:



* Virginia Alleyne, Yankee Stadium Worker

"Being unvaccinated in New York City is like being an Untouchable in India. We are maligned and demonized for no other reason than we are declaring, my body my choice"

* Taras Czebiniak, Citizen

"Anybody who does not stand against this, pure evil."

* Craig, NYC Worker

"We won't forget when it's time to vote"

* Gabriel Dalmau, NYC Sanitation Worker

"The mandates don't make sense... end the mandates, it's unconstitutional, it's illegal, and just downright not human"

* Brian Flynn, NYC Department of Parks and Recreation Worker

"None of the discharged employees did anything wrong. They did nothing wrong legally or morally in order to lose their positions with the City of New York."

* Laura Hofmann, NYC Housing Counselor

"I was tossed aside like human garbage"

* Danny Hulkower, NYC Sanitation Worker

"Whether or not you're going to take it, whether you believe in it, fight for it now, get, end this. Do not let them do it to you. Why? Because they're going to step up next and take something else from you."

* Miyumi, NYC Citizen

"I came here for freedom, for any good opportunities. What happened to this country? I'm so disappointed!"



* Imoya Monroque, NYC Actress

"My body is my choice for abortion. My body is my choice for sex reassignment, if I choose, and the city will pay for it! But my body is not my choice for what I don't want to put in it and participate in an experiment"

* Rowie Vera, NYC Taxi Driver

"It's all up to you now"





Public Comments, Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, September 13, 2022

* Audra's Comment on Monkey Pox and the Emergency, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting

"I love your propaganda update. It's always so much fun."

* Nat Baker on Monkey Pox and the Emergency, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting

"The great awakening is upon us because the people are starting to understand what is really going on."

* Shaun Frederickson on Monkey Pox and the Emergency, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting

"We know what you're doing."

* Pediatric Cardiovascular ICU Nurse Tawny Buettner's Testimony

"I am the face of your misinformation campaign, Nathan"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

Woman in Perth with Heart Damage: We Need Help

"If anyone in the media, independent media sees this, please share it because politicians need to know, this is what people are suffering with. There are people out there that are worse than me."



Dr. Paul Offit's Trust Issue with Mouse Data

"they're saying we should trust mouse data, and I don't think that should ever be true"

US Senator Ron Johnson: "You Have to Step Up to the Plate"

"I'm begging doctors, I'm begging nurses to come forward. Join together as one massive group and put an end to this insanity."



Dr. Chris Shoemaker Invites Diane Spaulding to Tell Her Story of Healing with Ivermectin

"I had Parkinson-like tremors and as soon as I took the Ivermectin almost, almost instantly my tremors went away."



Public Comment Speaking to Item 21 "Update on the Covid Response" Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, August 16, 2022

* Shaun Frederickson Tells Off the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"You're using terror and fear to control the populace... 67% of the deaths are from the vaccinated. Why are we not talking about this?"

* Sandra Martinez Blasts the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"Anyone who continues to go along with this program is either duped, willfully ignorant, following orders, or a criminal."

* Consuelo Warns the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"Truth doesn't mind being questioned, but a lie does. They condition you to believe that people like us are unhinged, harmful conspiracy theorists so that you don't listen to us because once you go down that rabbit hole and learn the truths that we've learned, there's no looking back."

* Audra Calls Out Wilma at the Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"What you guys are doing is literally genocide"

* Bob Cotton Brings Their Own Data to His County Board of Supervisors

"Let's look at the charts from our very own county health department... This report should have been headlined as, Whoops, Looks Like the Party's Over, Everybody has Caught On That Our Vaccine Never Worked Like We Said It Would."



Health Freedom Ireland Conference

* Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Special Message for Health Freedom Ireland Conference, 2022

"If you have a government that is immune from criticism, it has license for any sort of atrocity... Ireland is a nation that has traditionally fought for freedom... We are at the beginning of fighting back against this totalitarian control."

* Maeve Murran Introduces Health Freedom Ireland & the Irish Nursing Homes Excess Deaths Presentation

"Something dark and malevolent was going on."

* Maeve Murran on What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes

"Each one of us has the power and the moral obligation to seek the full truth and say, 'never again, NOT IN MY NAME'"







AUGUST 15, 2022



Public Safety Announcement on Mask Wearing from a Union Electrician

"Stick that up your factchecker!"

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "Stop Injecting These Ungodly Agents!"

"Mark these words: Routine introduction of gene-based vaccines spells the downfall of man and mankind."



Cindy M. Young, a Canadian Long-term Care Worker, Talks About Her Jab Injuries

"People need to know what's going on out there because it's not fair. It's not fair."



Nurse Susan in South Africa Talks About Proning, Midazolam, and Remdesivir in the Covid Wards

"I've seen 301 patients die unnecessarily, that was the thing that made me decide I have to tell what's going on"



Father Telephones Pharmacist

"Are you out of your mind? Are you out of your mind!"



New Zealander: "this is regarding the gravesite video from Oamaru cemetery"

"I was just stating what I was seeing because it fu#king freaked me out. And yeah. Hmmm."



New Zealand Couple Drive Though Oamaru Cemetery

"Just come to check my babies. And look at all these new graves, mate. Why? Why? Why so many? We never have this many."



Healthcare Worker Belinda in Tasmania Talks to Café Locked Out About Coping with Not Complying

"if it's an ingredient in the covid vaccination that you're severely allergic to, the advice actually is, to go to a tertiary hospital to have it where they will have an anesthetist on standby to resuscitate you."



AUGUST 1, 2022

Michelle on What She Thinks of People Who Refused the Vaccine

"I totally have changed my mind. They were the smart ones."

Thomas Massie et al in the US House of Representatives

"I am absolutely saying that what the Secretary of Defense is doing right now is illegal. We know it. I would characterize it as a crime in progress."

Dr. Mike Yeadon, ex-Chief Scientific Officer at Pfizer, Tells Banty Gits What's in the Spikeshots

"It's a long answer but a very important one."



Active Duty Air Force Major Suffers Injury After Coerced Vaccination

"I'm being directly ordered by a four star general and that's the only reason I'm getting it."



Dr. William Bay Films Himself Clearing the Room of Masked Doctors, AMA Sydney

"All GPs, all doctors of Australia, you are on notice by the people of Queensland, this is the Queensland People's Protest and you have been warned!"



Anthony Stabourlos: Greek People Stop Wearing Mask Outside. Please!

"Stop it. Wake up."



Boosted Biden, Fauci, Trudeau, Andrews, Albanese All Get Covid

Compilation of News Clips To the Soundtrack of Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust"

Sally Talks to Café Locked Out About Her Catastrophic Jab Injuries (selected excerpts)

"I'm going to call this out, and this might actually get you censored, the government has assaulted me. They have assaulted my body. They have assaulted me by denying me of really rapid treatment. But I've come this far so injured. They've assaulted my family."

* 1st excerpt: Eight times in hospital, 70 doctor visits

* 2nd excerpt: Tinnitus, hyperacusis, weight loss

* 3rd excerpt: POTS, brain fog, FND

* 4th excerpt: Talking to other injured, what the nurses said, a listening GP, myalgic encephalitis, and the FLCCC protocols



Global Covid Summit Physician Roundtable

* Texas Pediatrician Dr. Angie Farella Speaking Out for the Children

"Something's wrong. And now they're going after our kids. Something is very wrong."





JULY 15, 2022

Janice the ex-Librarian

"I worked for a public library in Sydney for the local council for 27 years. The only indigenous staff member. So after 27 years because I wouldn't get the jab they terminated me back in, the 4th of March. They terminated me."



Dr. Anne McCloskey in Northern Ireland: "this is not about health"

"I worked until midnight last night, and I worked again from 8 o'clock this morning until 12 o'clock, and during that time I dealt with very many sick, distressed, worried, and traumatized people. Almost all of them, with the exception of small children, have been double-jabbed."



Kiwi Toni Crengle, in the Burns Ward with Bullous Pemphigoid, Zooms with Liz Gunn

"I didn't want [the jab] at all, I was crying when I was getting it. I didn't want it. My body didn't want it. I knew my body didn't want it."

Guitarist Jeff Diamond Interviewed by RFK, Jr About Losing His Fingers From Clots After J & J (Excerpts)

"I kept putting it off, I was taking care of my mother. I was her caregiver and that's the only reason that I got the shot in the first place, or I wouldn't have."— Jeff Diamond

"hundreds of thousands of stories like this... are not being reported in the mainstream media."— RFK, Jr.



JULY 1, 2022

Dr. Peter A. McCullough Testifies Before the Texas State Senate, June 27, 2022

* Part One: Early Treatment

"the reason why they're in the hospital is that they received either zero outpatient treatment or they received inadequate treatment that was received too late"

* Part Two: Covid-19 Vaccines

"under your watch, vaccine mandates started happening in this state for investigational, experimental products"

* Part Three: Physician Censorship and Reprisal

"it's open season for censorship and reprisal, not just of physicians, but of nurses and patients and family members and others"



Jeffrey Tucker Talks to Jerm About Immunity and the Tyranny of the Administrative State

"it was the bureaucracies themselves that were making all the decisions. The Public Health Departments for the most part. In the US, the CDC decided on its own that renters didn't have to pay their rent. OK, so that is an extraordinary thing, right?"

Testimony of Zach Wasil, Ex-Husband of Stephanie

"I'm so sad that she got caught in this trap of taking the vaccines"



Stevie Thrasher, 29, Pfizer

"my life has changed forever. I cannot drive, I can barely take a shower without tremors starting"



Mary-Jane Stevens, RN, On Asking Questions, Waking Up, and Carnage in the ER

"I started doing my own research. And then what I found was that we were in this mass experiment and that the government and their Health Department had basically lied to everybody. And it was so heartbreaking because I'd watched all of these young girls, all of my colleagues [crying].



JM Baldoz, Founder of Covidvaccinevictims.com

"this is a technology that has never been used on humans before"

Dr. Clare Craig Exposes How Pfizer Twisted Their Clinical Trial Data for Young Children

"There's an awful lot about this trial that has shocked me and I think will shock you, too."



Dr. Zelenko's Farewell Message

"Basically the world has now chosen sides. Those that will worship the machinations of men and those that will bow down to the Creator. And so, let the culling begin."

Nick Nemeroff, Dying After His Second Jab, Counts to Three

"I will not get the third shot. I will not."



Chris Confronts NY State Senator John Liu About Jab Mandates for Teachers

"I got you on the record."— Chris



Carer Who Woke Up: "I feel sick"

"And we thought, I mean, back then, I was so asleep and I, I believed it, and it's just done me, it's done my head in, it's done my brain in, I don't even know, I don't even know, I can't."



Dr. Danielle Gamboa Takes the Microphone for Texans for Vaccine Choice

"The censorship that has been going on for the past two years has been remarkable, something I've never thought possible in the United States, to censor scientific data or to stop scientists and doctors who have an opposing opinion. This is not how I was trained, and this is not what I'm used to."



UK Funeral Director John O'Looney Talks About the White Clots

"This one, this one here came out of the aorta. From the heart. They take the shape of the vessels that they're growing in, totally, and they gradually fill the vessels as they grow. And, and these, obviously, that's what's killed him."



JUNE 15, 2022



Dr. Mike Yeadon on Evidence of Collusion and Malfeasance

"They have intentionally harmed you"



Dr. Paul Alexander on Covid Jabs for Children: "This is Reckless, This is Dangerous"

"In the United States of America, during covid, from day one to today, that's almost two and a half years, not one healthy child has gotten infected with covid and passed away. Period."



Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics at UC Irvine, "What Happened to Me"

"[with vaccine mandates for university students] we were really doing something egregiously wrong. We were violating the basic principle of medical ethics, the principle of informed consent which was articulated in the Nuremberg Code"



Toby Rogers, et al, "Enough Is Enough"— Warnings on Shots for Kids

"This is a massive experiment on our children, and parents, you're the only ones left who can protect your children. Everybody here who's speaking to you about this does so at great risk of their careers"— Dr. Paul Thomas



Maria in Australia: Find courage

"I believe this whole thing is to do with yourself and standing up"

Terrance Munsamy's Severe Shingles Outbreak that Began the Same Day as First Pfizer Jab

"I will never take another vaccine... Get the covid, baby, I'll survive. But this unbearable pain and this disfigurement of my arm, because I'm somebody that dresses very well and very fashionable. Now the scars that scattered through my body, I don't think I'll be the same person again."



Dr. William Bay Sets Himself Free on Tamborine Mountain, Australia

"Australians, you are not strange, you are not crazy, you have been gaslit, you have been led astray. I see you every day and I am sorry, I would like to apologize on the behalf of all doctors in Australia for lying to you, for deceiving you and for hurting you."



Jaco Basson, Heart Damage After Two Pfizer Jabs

"my heart is just, it feels like it's giving in, it's going to give in any day"

JUNE 1, 2022



Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory on New Treatments for the Vaccine-Injured

"one of the things we do recommend is restoring your bifidobacteria...SARS-CoV-2 and the spike protein destroy your bifidobacteria"



Susan: "Look at Me!"

"I was a beautiful person and I'm ugly and horrible and sick and nobody fuc*ing cares. And they want to silence us."



Leslie Manookian's Heartiest Thank You to "Coffee & Covid"

"It means so much to me, it fills my heart to know that there are millions of other Americans out there who stand with us and who only want to live free."



Luke Cicero-Wimer's Adverse Reaction

"I want to give a warning for everybody"



Norman Pieniazek and Mark Oshinskie Talk About Dr. Fauci

"I was studying all kind of upper respiratory infections for like 20 years and I know that what they are talking about is pure nonsense. — Norman Pieniazek

"He's a complete charlatan."— Mark Oshinskie



Australian Pharmacist Li Chu Talks to Cafe Locked Out's Michael Gray Griifth (2 excerpts)

* Australian Pharmacist Li Chu on Why He Did Not Comply

"Hippocratic Oath. First do no harm.... this is something that I cannot compromise."

*Australian Pharmacist Li Chu on Vaxx Injuries

"these are the things that what they don't have the courage to admit. Because when, like you say just now, when people wakes up, the government can't do anything."





MAY 15, 2022



Dr. Ryan Cole: "Speak the Truth in Love"

"Operation Warp Speed. I call it Operation Warped Greed"



Dr. Mark Trozzi Interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich, Corona Investigative Committee

"a lot of the other doctors, in my opinion, they're like people on the Titanic who are trying to keep their spot in the lineup at the buffet and see if they get an extra dessert."



Dr. Peter A. McCullough Interviews Dr. Carrie Madej About Her Concerns About the mRNA Injections

"I'm calling out everybody in government programs, and everybody that is in government institutions, to do the right thing, and to stand for what is right. This is out of control."—Dr. Carrie Madej



Boom! Dr. Ted Noel Demonstrates That Aerosol Will Not Be Stopped by Man

"Remember, I am a doctor. I do not play one on TV."



So What's in Appendix C? A.J. DePriest on Federal Fraud and Racketeering in Covid Money for Schools

"I think the reason why we started digging into this is because something wasn't jiving in our minds. We were going to school board meetings and watching them online and the way school boards were behaving when crying parents, begging to have their kids unmasked and they were dropping just reams of studies about how masks were inefficient and even detrimental to health and the just didn't seem to have any emotion or response. And we wanted to know why."



Double-Jabbed James Wishes He Weren't (Excerpt)

"I don't trust doctors anymore now. You know? It's just. I don't trust the government, I don't trust the media, I don't doctors. You know, it's just like, what do you believe now?"



Ninja Turtle Alex Strenger Trolls the Austin, Texas City Council

"Listen guys. I'm going to leave you with this. Contrary to popular belief, Vladimir Putin and those racist judges on the Supreme Court, they did not cure covid. So wear a goddamned mask."





MAY 1, 2022



Dr. Richard Urso on LNPs and the Explosion of Cancers and Latent Disease

"it's going to show up in your lymph nodes, it's going to show up in your brain, it's going to show up in your ovaries, your bone marrow, your adrenal glands, your liver, your spleen, which then is going to track up the vagus nerve and go to your basal ganglia. All these things are happening. Why do I know? Because the studies have been done now."



Dr. Michelle Perro on Shedding

"I live in an area that's highly vaccinated. So there have been a lot of people around shedding. And I myself experienced it... And so I used the various of techniques to help clear that spike protein, including things to dissolve spike, things to bind spike, things to clear spike."



Pilot Bob Snow Talks About His Heart Attack After Landing in Dallas

"Mandatory, no questions asked. This is not the American way."





Yehiel's Descent into the Hell of Vaxx Injury

"Nobody... whenever I complain... whoever, friends... Nobody got hurt. Could it be your imagination? Maybe you are stressed from COVID or the vaccine? I don't think we get the same vaccine."



Dr. Peter S. McCullough: Where Is the Outrage Over COVID Vaccine Deaths?

"When people die after the vaccine there is an astonishing lack of outrage by the surviving family members. This is very important."



Michael Gray Griffith's Café Locked Out Interviews in Mandurah, West Australia (April 23, 2022)- Selected

* Vaxx Injury: Pericarditis— Renee's Story

"I said, how can it be worse than this?"

* Awake in Mandurah, Australia, Rae Talks to Café Locked Out About Pericarditis

"It was horrible, horrible... I thought I was going to die"

* Widow Bronwyn McAllister Tells Michael Gray Griffith About Her Husband's Turbo Cancer

"within 10 weeks of having that, I'm not going to call it a vaccination, that poison, poison shot, he was dead."



Press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights, April 20, 2022



Selected testimonies:



* Wayne Rohde, Veteran Activist for the Vaccine Injured

"It's been a difficult battle mainly because, one, the medical community refuses to accept or acknowledge vaccine injury. It is real. It is not rare."

* Shane Mekeland, Minnesota State Representative: There's something that's not right

"When do your red flags go up? Because mine went up many, many months ago."

* Eric Lucero, Minnesota State Representative, for Informed Consent and Medical Freedom

"individual liberty is what each of us is empowered with to make our own medical decisions"

* Mark Bishofsky, Frontline Healthcare Worker: "What I witnessed was mind-boggling"

"What is happening in this country and in this world is insane. And people, please, need to wake up."

* Suzanna Newell: "My Whole Life Changed in 30 Hours"

"My case isn't unique. There are tens of thousands of us."

* Jennifer & Benny's Vaccine Injury Stories

"I felt like an elephant was sitting on me"— Jennifer;

"It was like he was an 80 year-old man."— Benny's Mom

* Jan Dahlstrom Talks About Her Daughter Shannon's Vaxx Injuries

"I feel like there is sand in my blood and I feel every day like I'm dying, like I'm being poisoned."—Shannon

* Kristie Estes: "What a difference a year and a pair of vaccines can make in a life"

Did all my own yard work and housework. For nearly 5 years did kettlebell strength training three times a week... I now have a cane, a walker, and a Minnesota handicap tag."

* Kate Zerby: On February 16th 2021 at 3:30 PM my life changed forever

"As I struggle with something that has upended my life, people can't imagine this could be real. I'm trying not to be angry but it is difficult, very difficult."

* Milo's Story As Told By His Mom

"So Milo got the first Pfizer vaccine in December. And he got it on a Friday evening. On a Saturday night he was starting to have respiratory issues, breathing, and eventually I ended up calling 911....He was on life-support for 6 weeks."

*Attorney Nicole Nejezchleba on How the Principle of Diversity Was Abandoned for One-Size-Fits-All

"No singular politician should have the ability to determine my medical care. No singular politician should be permitted to prevent treatment for my specific health care needs. No singular politician should be protected from from the deadly consequences of his actions."

APRIL 15, 2022



Nurse Erin On the Hospital Killing Fields

"I call it the perfect storm... there's no liability"



Dr. Jessica Rose at the Los Angeles Defeat the Mandates Rally, April 10, 2022

"We are born free and we must live free, else there is no life."



Angelia Desselle, Injured Healthcare Worker, at the Los Angeles Defeat the Mandates Rally

"I knew I had to do something when my own medical community turned their back on me."



Stephen Petty, Certified Industrial Hygienist, Testifies Before the New Hampshire State Senate on Masks

"How would you feel if I walked in and I said to asbestos workers, 'Let's put you in a mask, it might save 1% of you from asbestosis, but the other 99% will get it'? I think I would lose all my licenses. And by the way, asbestos fiber on average is 50 times larger than a covid particle and we have very high end respirators, PAPRs, that are used to protect asbestos workers. And I'm certified in protecting asbestos workers."



A.J. DePriest Reveals the Nitty Gritty of the Financial Incentives Behind the Covid Protocols

"CMS which is the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, they were basically weaponized by the CARES Act to offer a lot of things to hospitals that were related to the covid diagnosis.... So dialysis is a DRG [Diagnosis-Related Group]. And then the ventilator is a DRG. And what we did was we found the pricing on all of these DRGs with their individual weights and we figured out every single thing that happened inside of a hospital to a covid patient, or somebody that's labeled as covid, we figured out, we have the whole entire spread sheet of the DRGs associated with covid and how much those pay."



Dr. Michael Huang at the Defeat the Mandates Rally

"I did not close for one day. I treated more than 2,000 patients, 100% survival... All I nowadays see in my office are vaccine-injured people. Firemen, nurses, hard-working American. I see America. I have, the other day I had two German national, three people flew up from San Diego to northern California to see me, and bunch of them from all over the Bay Area. Why? Because we're asked to plead, to say we have no rights, that we are not protected by our constitution. We are not protected by the Bill of Rights, that we cannot defend our property. And I say, no!"

Amy McDavis, Injured by Moderna

"I had just had a neurologist call and schedule appointment which brings me to tears because no other neurologist would take me. But this one believes in vaccine injured people so I'm just so excited."



"Random Man" Man aka "Soapbox Sewer" Talks About 2021 in 2022

"Hello. I feel strange."



Anthony Mo Tells Liz Gunn About His Hellish Neurological Injuries and the Medical Gaslighting

"I just want help, we need help. We're not anti-vaxxers. We got the vaccine. And we did it for our loved ones, for people around us, for the public. Yeah. And, and when we had this reaction, we're swept under the rug, we're treated like we don't exist, we're treated like we're some sort of disease or parasite or just liars."



APRIL 1, 2022



Man "Pissed" About Hives and Skin Sensitivity After Booster

"that booster threw me into some weird situation"



Dr. Paul Alexander Rallies the Freedom Fighters in Toronto, Canada

"this fight is about your freedoms. Your liberty. Your Charter of Rights and Freedoms that the government stole. Freedom!"



Pharmacist Confronted on Camera: Informed Consent Impossible

"And I feel, and right, right now I'm, I'm feeling totally inadequate as a pharmacist and ready to turn in my license."



Kathleen Brown Talks to Tessa Lena About Honoring the Died Suddenlys

"my only way of helping humanity is by keeping track and trying to open people's eyes. And that's basically what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to open people's eyes."



Craig Paardekooper Examines Causes of Death Following the Jabs

"the most frequent cause of death amongst the delayed deaths is covid 19, which is the very thing that the vaccines are supposed to protect the vaccinated against."



Attorney Aaron Siri Urges National Academies of Science Engineering and Medicine to Listen

"Your task, as I understand it, is to review the medical literature and understand that medical literature. Pharmaceutical companies don't have an interest to conduct the studies and neither does our federal health agencies. They have a clearance process as you might know for the CDC's MMWR that requires all studies to align with CDC policy. If you don't know that, please, it's important that you do know that... please consider the personal testimonies of everybody you've heard today, as well as any other case reports, and please give them the due weight that they should."



Alex Mitchell, Scaffolder from Glasgow, Amputee After AstraZeneca

"On Saturday the 20th of March 2021 I received my first AstraZeneca vaccination, went home, and felt like everyone else, do what you can. Twelve days later, on the first of April, and the irony's not lost on me, I thought I had exploded my calf muscles."



Covid-1984: Dr. Scott Jensen, Running for Governor, Getting Pounded by the Algos

"On our FaceBook reach we are having the same super high levels of engagement from people watching our FaceBook videos and our content, but our reach has absolutely been flattened for the last 6 - 8 weeks, and that's never happened before... what we're seeing is, Big Tech is willing to flex their muscles, and they will censor."



Dr. Danise Hertz, MD, Injured from Pfizer, Talks to Ken Ruettgers About Being Abandoned

"Having practiced medicine for 33 years and trying my hardest to help people, being now in the opposite role of being a patient and not being able to get anyone to help me, I find it astounding. I can't believe that, you know, our government, our medical system is not rushing to help us."





MARCH 15, 2022



Dr. Joseph Fraiman, MD: Closing the Curtain on Covid Theater

"I would like to apologize to the three other scientists sitting with me here on Zoom, the proponents of the Barrington Declaration because initially I did think y'all were crazy. Or dumb. Or maybe you just didn't understand what I was seeing. But I now realize actually, I'm sorry, because I believe now, you guys were correct. And you were correct from the beginning. And I wish that more people including myself had realized that sooner. And I hope more people realize that soon enough."



Dr. Joseph Ladapo on What the Evidence Shows About Masks

"Good doctors who were brave enough to say what the science showed got punished. And that's happening and it's still happening where people are still holding up the illusion that these things save lives. These things are not saving lives."



Pilot Josh Yoder at the Indianapolis Rally for the People's Convoy of Truckers

"we still have a lot of patriots in this country who stood up and didn't just say no, they said, hell no, we're not going to take it!"



Dr. Pam Popper on Episode 29 of Rabbi Chenanya Weissman's Medical War Crimes (excerpt)

"what matters to these politicians, more than anything, is saving face... We had an interesting win in Boston, and I'll tell you what happened, because this is fun, and we're going to do more of it. We're going to do a lot more of it."



Pennsylvania State Senate, Expert Panel Duscission on Covid-19 and Medical Freedom (selected testimonies)

* Medical Philanthropist Steve Kirsch on Early Treatment and Early Jab Adverse Events (2 excerpts)

No EUA for Proven Effective Early Treatment Fluvoxamine... then the Jabs Roll Out

"I knew someone was lying to me."

Fear and Censorship

"In other words, you take the 10,000 deaths in VAERS, you multiply it by 41, you get you get get 410,000 deaths. Now if those people weren't killed by the vaccine, what killed them? Nobody wants to answer that question."





MARCH 1, 2022



Woman in a Seersucker Cap: "Wake up!"

"It's the ones that are vaccinated that are getting sick"



Woman with Autoimmune Disorders and Epilepsy Gives a Warning

"please don't give it to your kids"



Mel, speaking for herself and for the other vaccine injured: "Just let us be heard"

"I get, I used to get migraines, it is nothing compared to that. I can't do anything more than an hour without getting dizzy. Like I feel like my entire body inside of me is spinning. I get shaky, I can't drive, I can't play with my kids."



Avital Livny on the Genesis of the Testimonies Project in Israel

"they want no one to know of the side effects"



Dr. Patrick Phillips' Message to Freedom Convoy Truckers

"Thank you so much for all you're doing. Your light is shining through and we're going to win this."



Katie King, Severely Injured by Pfizer: Three Brief Testimonies

"You have to fight tooth and nail. You can be in an appointment and you can say this, this, and this is wrong with me, and they're like, OK, ah, when did that start or whatever, and they're all nice. But as soon as you say, well when I got my vaccine, they're like [looks away in silence]."



Veronica Smith's Testimony of Hellish Pain and Gaslighting at OSHU's ER (Plus the Scary Video)

"I'm just very disheartened by that experience, that I can be in such debilitating pain and the people who are supposed to help in that situation completely brush it under the rug and don't believe that it's happening, I guess? I wasn't even offered Tylenol. I wasn't offered anything. I don't know how they interpreted the symptoms I was presenting with to not offer me any treatment. That is scary."



Theresa Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and the Attacks and Censorship on FaceBook

"we've gotten to the point where when we're talking about giving a vaccine to babies, I have to speak out. I'm one of the people that was injured by the Pfizer vaccine... FascistBook thinks that the truth is misinformation. They took away our support group, by the way. It had over 20,000 people in it and they took down our support group. So we no longer have contact with each other, we no longer can help each other and support each other. Because it's a very lonely world dealing with this on your own. And nobody understands it, other than the injured."





FEBRUARY 15, 2022



Young Woman with Brain Fog

"cognitively I'm just not the same that I used to be"



Dr. Michelle Perro's Warning About Children and the Shots

"please consider that [in giving children covid vaccines] we are doing more harm than good for reasons that are inexcusable and unexplainable."



Vaccine Injured Woman Shouting a Warning

"It's the vaccine. The vaccine!"



Dr. Norman Fenton's Introductory Remarks to "Open Science Sessions"

"it doesn't require any great statistical skills to realize that covid was never as lethal as claimed, and nor were the vaccines as safe and effective as claimed. And I think it's very disappointing that so few people who are very well-qualified to do the same analysis— doesn't actually take very much-—have actually remained silent on this."



Alexa Quinter: "to those of you saying, she looks fine, I'm not."

"Both my neurologist and attending doctor verbally admitted to me that they believed that this was caused by the vaccine."



Gavin and Jeff Test the N95 Mask with Bear Spray

"This sucks, ha ha ha ha ha ha"



Raelene Kennedy on Her Daughter Caitlin Gotze's Death After Pfizer (excerpt)

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm no conspiracy theorist, I'm just a normal person, and then one day, my daughter drops dead and all of this.... I wish, I wish, I wish I had of been aware of this before. I wish I had of looked, I wish I had of researched."



Dr. Joseph Sansone, Pfizer Documents in Hand, Warns the Lee County, Florida Commissioners

"we are going to see Nuremberg 2.0. This is a global movement for this. And how you behave now and into the future will determine where you sit on that, whether you'll be a defendant or not."



Merianne Jensen Asks Her School Board, "If masks work, why don't they?"

"We play politics with kids faces by placing restrictive fabric over their noses and mouths that the CDC itself has said don't do anything and it's for their safety. This is asinine. This is blatant political theater and it needs to end."



Dare County NC Dad Rips the Board of Education for Mask Mandates

"The Super Bowl's on Sunday in Los Angeles. I don't know how many people the stadium holds but it's close to 100,000 I think. It doesn't matter whether it's a hundred or eighty or whatever it is but they're going to be side by side by side by side. The majority of them are going to be adults. There's going to be kids there. But nobody's going to have to wear masks. Meanwhile, for the last 2 years you've made our kids wear masks. This should have never happened. Children should always be the number one priority over everything. You guys have taken 2 years of our kids' lives."



Mike Reed Begs the Dare County Board of Education to remove the Masks: "My kid can't breathe"

"Is anyone listening? Please. Just stop."



Embalmer Anna Foster Talks to Steve Kirsch About Finding Large "Fibrous-Looking" Clots (excerpts)

"They're just bizarre.... It's like calamari."



PPE Expert Tammy Clark on How to Not Comply with Mask Requirements

"Just don't put your mask on. Just walk in and smile and keep on walking. If you're going to get your groceries, you know where you're going, don't stop and have a conversation with someone about a mask. Just tell them, no thank you, I'm sorry, I don't wear one because of health reasons. And keep going. Right? It's not a lie. I don't wear one for health reasons because I know how unhealthy it is."



Dr. Emanuel Garcia at the New Zealand Parliament Rally Against the Mandates

"We have been given so many lies, so many endless lies... But the truth will always have its day. And the truth is unstoppable. And the truth is coming out. And we stand here united in truth and love and freedom."



FEBRUARY 1, 2022



Janet Abernethy Tells Ruma Jordan How Her Husband George Declined and Died After the Jabs

"I told the doctor he was a murdering bastard"



Canadian Constable Erin Howard and Police on Guard for the Truckers Convoy to Ottawa

"You're fighting for our rights and freedoms... you guys are honestly true heroes, what you're doing is just incredible."



Dr. Jane Ruby and Embalmer Richard Hirschman Look at Rubbery Clots

"I want to warn people, this is going to be a bit graphic"





Shelly: "I want you to look at this face, and I want you to remember my story"

"Give people grace, give people love"



A Pediatric Cardiology Technologist Speaks Out

"I'm just talking about informed consent. In no cases were these families told that their child could acquire myocarditis or pericarditis from the vaccine, and it is happening."



Firefighters from Across the USA at the Defeat the Mandates Rally, DC

"Some of the firefighters you see in front of us are out of work because they refused to get the vaccine...This means you have units out of service, firehouses out of service and closed. And these are the ones that respond to you and your emergency"

– Firefighter Rick Sterl

I'm a Marine Corp veteran, I'm a wife to a first responder, I'm a firefighter with 22 years of experience. And I'm a taxpayer. And I am a covid survivor. And this is America. And it's unconstitutional to make us take a vaccine against our choice. As a woman I find it highly offensive for someone to tell me what I can and cannot do for my body.

—Firefighter Wendy Williams

"I'm a firefighter here in Washington DC and I'm here for one reason and one reason alone with hundreds of firefighters and first responders from across the country because we love our cities, we love everyone in them, we're working to protect the health, safety and lives of everyone in these cities and these vaccine mandates are reckless and are going to jeopardize the health of everyone in these cities." — Washington DC firefighter



Mona Hasegawa Speaks Out for the Jab Injured at the Washington DC Rally

"there's thousands of people that are suffering like myself and a lot of the people in the group are very suicidal right now"



Attorney Tricia Lindsay at the Freedom Rally, Albany NY: "We are magistrates"



"We have to recognize our power... The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates is the doctrine upon which this country was founded... We are magistrates, and I need you, each one, reach one, and teach one."



Jab-Injured Health Care Worker Danee Dixon Warns the Corona of Norco School Board

"I am real. The danger of this is real. And I am here tonight because I want to make sure that you are OK with sitting here and looking at me and being responsible for every child injury that comes after me."



Nick Shulhin Shares His Story of Post-Pfizer Jab 24-7 Muscle Twitches

"It's hard to sleep, it's hard to— like, even when you don't want to think about that, like again, something is just under your skin, it just like it, it just jerks, randomly jerks. And it's 24-7"



Alex Stein Talks to Alison Morrow About Trolling the Dallas City Council (Excerpt)

"They know I'm the cringe lord."



Nurse Jimmy Tells You What's Going on in Canada: "I love truckers!"

"One of the biggest freedom protests in recorded world history, 50,000 trucks along with 1 million people are making their way to Ottawa, right now as we speak"



Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable, COVID-19: A Second Opinion, Streamed on January 24, 2022

Selected testimonies

* Dr. Ryan Cole "I am my brother's keeper... Early treatment saves lives"

"in medicine, for eons we have known how to treat inflammation and clotting. So the simple construct or the simple concept that there's nothing we can do, go home, let your lips turn blue, is a false construct"

* Dr. Harvey Risch, Yale University Epidemiologist, Calls Out the FDA's HCQ Fraud

"The biggest fraud of all times...the FDA has to be held accountable"

* Dr. Pierre Kory Calls Out Big Pharma's War on Cheap and Effective Ivermectin

"It's an absurdity, it's an obscenity, and it's a crime. It has to stop."

* Dr. Richard Urso on the Big Toolbox for Early Treatment of Covid

"respiratory distress, blood clotting, and inflammation...those are easy conditions to treat... you can take any two drugs away, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and still save almost all the lives. And that's the end message. We have so many tools in the toolbox. That's the message I want everybody to hear. We can beat this disease."

* Dr. Paul Marik Calls Out US Government Covid Protocol Fraud and Malfeasance

"Remdesivir increases the risk of death. Let me say that again. Remdesivir increases the risk of death by 3%. It increases your chances of renal failure by 20%. This is a toxic drug."

* Dr. Mary Bowden, MD, on Keeping Patients Out of the Hospital with Early Treatment

"I'm angry and I'm exhausted. I mean, I have one hospital I can send patients to that I feel safe to."

* Dr. Paul Alexander, Steve Kirsch & Dr. Richard Urso: Masks Do Not Work

"They do not stop transmission, and every single place in America that we looked at, or the globe, where you impose the mask mandate, the actual infections increased."

— Dr. Paul Alexander

"it's all statistical noise. These masks do not work at all."

— Steve Kirsch

"there's zero, repeat, zero randomized controlled trials at all showing that masks stop the spread of upper respiratory disease." — Dr. Richard Urso

* Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics UC Irvine, Slams the Covid Policies

"Many of our pandemic policies have ignored foundational principles of medical ethics... Transparency, which is a central principal of public health ethics, was likewise abandoned."

* Attorney Tom Renz Informs Senator Ron Johnson About the Shocking DMED Data

"We've got three whistleblowers who've given me permission at this point to share their name. Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, DO-MPH, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, and Lt. Col. Dr. Peter Chambers, DO and flight surgeon. All three have given me this data. I have declarations from all three, this is under penalty of perjury. We intend to submit this to the courts... Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes possibly killed... We need investigations. The Secretary of Defense needs to be investigated. The CDC needs to be investigated."

* Nurse Nicole Sirotek's Testimony on Atrocities in the Covid Wards

"they were murdering my patients"



JANUARY 15, 2022



How Steve Kirsch Got Started in Vaccine Safety Research or, A Tweet and a Carpet Cleaner

"This is all about character assassination, this is about going [after] anybody who speaks the truth."



Dr. James Thorp, OB-GYN, on Censorship

"Patients, for those of you listening, you shouldn't believe me, you shouldn't believe your physician or your nurse. We're all under a gag order."



Cristian Terhes Calls for Liberté at Brussels Demo

"the reason why we are here today is to demand again freedom, liberty, and sovereignty for our nations"



Young mother diagnosed with first onset multiple sclerosis after vaccination

"People like me exist. And the reason that you're not hearing about it is because we're being censored."



Morgan Wallace, Cardiovascular ICU Nurse: Everyone who died with covid should be considered murdered

"The vaccine is not going to work, early treatment has always worked, and government mismanagement of patients is why people have died. And families have realized this and they are rising up and they are going to come after governments and the hospitals."



Craig Paardekooper Talks to Rachael L. MacIntosh About How Bad Is My Batch

"The only reason Pfizer and Moderna got their Emergency Use Authorization is because they promised that their drugs were safe and effective and consistent. They weren't meant to be 5,000 times more toxic than other batches. They weren't meant to kill a hundred times more people than some other batches. And they weren't meant to disable hundreds more people than other batches. They were meant to be consistent. And this is evidence that they're not consistent."



Australian Man in Kitchen Explains the Nature of Rights

"Ever since this whole covid thing began there's been a lot of talk from the pro-vaccine pro-lockdown set about their right to feel safe. They claim that they're correct to demand that the unvaccinated stay at home or be excluded from society because they have a right to feel safe, or to be safe without the unvaccinated imposing themselves upon them. That's not how rights work and that's not what rights are. By definition rights do not infringe on the rights held by another."





JANUARY 1, 2022



Scott LoBaido's class for the vaxxed babies (Strong language)

"I just love wasting my valuable fu*king creative time on you dumbfu*ks giving you another lesson."



David's Story of Tinnitus and Deafness After His J & J Jab

"like the ocean roaring, the whole thing"



Melanie on Her Pfizer Jab Injuries: "My brain feels like there's a waterfall"

"And then I went to a rheumatologist, a local rheumatologist. She stated that the Pfizer vaccine had turned on an autoimmune disease."



Health Freedom Ireland: What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes?

"Despite going into a third lockdown in January 2021, and the heralding of the vaccine rollout for the most vulnerable, there was a shocking 426% increase in deaths in the nursing home sample reviewed."



Lena Belle Sings Another Parody Holiday Song

"I'm dreaming of a dead Christmas"



The Angry Albertans Sing The 12 Doses of Christmas

"On the twelfth dose of Christmas, more boosters added free thrombocytopenia..."



Daughter Whose Vaccinated Father is in the ICU of Multiple Blood Clots Speaks Out

"Before you come after an unvaccinated person, think about what you're saying. Some of us have done our research. Some of us have to live with this every day"

