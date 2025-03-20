This is a backup of the table of contents for transcripts from the year 2021. This list is presented in reverse chronological order in 15 day batches. The list is not complete. If you’re new to this Substack I invite you to read more at “What’s This All About?”— TB

DECEMBER 15, 2021



Funeral Director John O'Looney Sees Rise in Deaths from Heart Attacks, Strokes, Aneurisms, Infections

"Please, please, please don't take any more of these jabs! It's killing you! It's killing you!"



Kiwi RN the "7th Patient with Pericarditis or Myocarditis" Post-Covid "Vaccine"

"They say it's rare, that it's not really common that people get pericarditis or myocarditis. It's actually really common. I was the seventh person yesterday, and so that sort of freaked me out."



Steve Kirsch Interviews Alix Mayer: "These Shots Are Causing Heart Attacks in Children"

"People, please wake up"



Fabien Stocco, Pericarditis by Pfizer: "I'm freaking pissed right now"

"I didn't want to get this vaccine...And now I have pericarditis and I'm not able to go do my job."



Lena Belle Belts Out Her Parody Holiday Song (excerpt)

"It's beginning to look a lot like Fascism everywhere you go!"



Eleven Certified Australian Medical Workers Testify on Deaths and Injuries Following Jabs Roll Out

"I am a commissioner of declarations and have been so for 14 years. I certified the individuals' identification documents as well as their employment and registration documents. I can confirm that I certified the identification documents for participants prior to their de-identifying themselves for the videos. I can also confirm that I was present for each individual's interview. If the individuals participating today said they were a nurse or a paramedic, I confirmed by checking off their AHPRA registration papers or their hospital identification cards."

— Sonya Young

"As a nurse working on the front line I have seen an increase in young strokes, especially after the introduction in the roll out of the Pfizer vaccine. More recently though I have seen elderly people dying on my ward after having the AstraZeneca shot."

— Person 1, Nurse, QLD Health

"We are seeing what these vaccines are doing and we are not allowed to speak about it. We're under the threat of losing our registration."

— Person 2, Paramedic, QLD Ambulance Service

"The wards are busier to do with nurse patient ratio because we've got an increase of every patient's coming in with upper gastric bleeds and they're having strokes but they're not finding out what's causing these bleeds. We've also seen an increase of pericarditis within elderly patients and young patients. And an increasing shingles in patients since the vaccination."

— Person 4, Nurse, QLD Health

"I'm remaining anonymous because it's been made very clear by our registry board, AHPRA, that any form of speaking out against the narrative could lead to deregistration. And Queensland Ambulance has made that clear as well."

— Person 7, Paramedic

"And we've had patients who had the first injection and died and there's been nothing reported. No autopsy. No reporting."

— Person 9, Administration QLD Health, Medical Records

"I've noticed a big spike in strokes. I've also noticed there's been a lot of neurological conditions going on. There's been a lot of people presenting with migraines 2, 3 days after receiving the vaccines. I've noticed people with shaking, they've had uncontrollable vomiting. And chest pains. There's been a lot of people presenting with chest pain post the vaccination. Sometimes it's after the second one, 2 or 3 days, 5 days. Sometimes it's immediately, the day of."

— Person 10, Registered Nurse



Katie Barton, Post-Jab Guillain-Barré

"Get vaxxed, they say. Fu#king retarded."



Casey Hodgkinson, Kiwi with Severe Neurological Injuries from Her Jab, Opens Up to Liz Gunn

"It's a fight. I'm fighting my body now continuously. I don't— don't know why."





Louisiana State House of Representatives Health and Welfare Committee Hearings, December 6, 2021

* Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry Schools State Legislators on Jab Mandates

(And then yields the balance of his time to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.)

"As the state's chief legal officer it's my obligation to ensure that agencies actions comply with the law and the Constitution. And with that in mind I'm advising you that the proposed LDH [Louisiana Department of Health] plan to promulgate adding covid 19 vaccine to the list of required immunizations for school entry is not permitted under state law."

* Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Addresses Louisiana State Legislators with Damning Pfizer Data

"In a moral society, in a robust society, in a society that we're proud of, we do not tell children to take risks to preserve old people. And we need to stand up and take a moral choice, an ethical choice for our children."

* Collette Martin, RN Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives, (12/6,/2021)

"I'm extremely concerned with the idea of mandating this vaccine for our children. The reactions we are seeing in the hospital with adults are terrifying and they're being ignored... And I'm asking you to please ponder this, what side of history will you be on? I know this madness has to stop."

* Pediatric Nurse Anthony Luczak Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives (12/6/21)

"My grandmother survived the Holocaust and I must speak out against this totalitarian process that's now threatening all of us and our children."

DECEMBER 1, 2021



PA Deborah Conrad, Fired for reporting adverse events to VAERS, Talks to Steve Kirsch

"these people haunt me in my sleep. I can't sleep. This is the job I signed up for. And I, I take it very, very seriously."



Ivan Vilibor Sinćić, Member of European Parliament, Responds to Ursula von der Leyen's Totalitarian Mandatory Vaccination

"No, you cannot mandate these medical products."



Daniel Shep TikToks About His and His Wife's Vaxx Injuries: Selected Videos 2021

"Peace and love everybody. I'm staying positive."



David Lurnpa Cole of the Luritja Wombai People in Australia: "This is not a joke"

"wake up, Australia, wake up world"



Chris Sky On Why

"If you idiots haven't figured it out yet, it's a perpetual cycle that you never get out of. And it's a way to take your rights, your freedoms, close your business, take your wealth."



Laura Kaczmarski on her Husband Danny's Precipitous Decline and Death After Moderna Jabs

"But it got to the point where he just slept. All he did was sleep."



Bram from Western Australia, Less Than 5 Weeks After Jab, Diagnosed with Myopericarditis

"As proven by my repeated presentations you cannot reply on the doctors to make, make these reports on your behalf. They're getting buried. Unless it is so severe that you're laying in a hospital bed for 4 days. [with baby daughter on his lap] I'm doing this not only for my story to get out there, I'm doing this because I do not want similar things to happen to her, or people her age, children, adolescents, school kids. I do not want people to be in the same boat that I am."



Twin Sisters Tori Peters and Sue Goodrich Talk About Injuries After Two Pfizer Jabs

"I can't even put it into words, it was that bad"— Tori Peters

"I hope perhaps with this video more people will come out" — Sue Goodrich



Fluoro Lay-Down Jab Mandate Protest in Perth, Australia

"Everyone's laying down their hi-vis on the steps of Parliament House"



Monique Morley on Suffering Heart Damage After Pfizer and the Medical Gaslighting

"It's just rubbish"





NOVEMBER 15, 2021



Cristian Terhes, Member of European Parliament, Enters Parliament without QR Code

"One hour before the vote I tried to enter the building in order to do and exercise my right as an active member of the parliament."



Five Unvaccinated Members of European Parliament Blocked From Entering Building

"the parliament is refusing to even acknowledge their own charter of fundamental rights"



Christine Anderson in the Biggest Nut Asylum in the World

"I will keep on fighting this because there is no question about it, it is about liberty, it is about civil rights, and it is about democracy, and I will fight for that."



Stephanie and Maddie de Garay at Rally in the Rain, Washington DC, November 2, 2021

"The one thing everybody needs to be aware of is with the trials they did not disclose everything that happened."



Shauna Link, Whose Daughter Died Two Days After Moderna

"Haley is forever 28"



Amy Loftus Castigates the Culver City Council, Which Approved Jab Crow

"Papers please is not something that I want to hear in any town in America. And that this council is proud to stand behind legislation like this, is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. You're on the wrong path, and I think deep down you know it."



Bernard Valter: "You see? They think of everything."

"You understand? Yeah."



Kyle Warner, After Speaking Out About His Jab Injury: "I've never experienced such hate in my life"

"I don't know how the toxicity of people has become worse than the disease that we're fighting"



Dr. Brian Tyson on His Protocol for Early Treatment

"They need to stop blocking us from saving people's lives."



Blind Joe's "I Will Not Comply" Country Music Video

"Show em what noncompliance sounds like, boys!"



Covid Nurse Tori Jensen, Her Religious Exemption Denied, Escorted Out of Kaiser Permanente Hospital

"I am willing to lose my safety and security, my house, everything, for my freedom. And I want you to think about that."



Alex Stein Informs the Dallas City Council of His Mother's Murder at Baylor Hospital

"My mom was murdered on October 25th at Baylor Hospital. She was given remdesivir without our authority. We told them specifically not to give her remdesivir. Five days later all of my mom's organs shut down."



Health and Wellness Committee Hearings, Lousisiana House of Representatives, November 8, 2021

* Melissa McKinney, RN, Testifies Before the Louisiana State House of Representatives

"they said... we don't think you should be reporting"

* Alicia Smith Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives About Her Jab Injury

"I used to be a hair stylist, but my hands don't work like they used to."

* Louisiana ICU RNs Elizabeth Suire and Heather LeBeouf Testify On Unreported Adverse Events

"We have gotten very little direction on how to report. I think it's our duty to protect our patients"— Elizabeth Suire, RN

"What I've seen in the cardiovascular ICU is terrifying"— Heather LeBeouf, RN





US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - November 2, 2021



Selected testimonies of injured:

* Doug Cameron, Idaho Farm Operations Manager, Paralyzed After J & J Jab

"Please pay attention. Thank you."

* Dr. Joel Wallskog, Diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis After One Dose of Moderna

"One word describes how I felt in the first few months after my diagnosis. Abandoned."

* Research Nurse Practitioner Shaun Barcavage Testifies About His Horrific Vaccine Injuries

"This experience has shattered my life."

* Brianne Dressen Exposes Fraud in the AstraZeneca Clinical Trial and US Government Coverup

"Here is your proper informed consent. If you get covid you will get medical help. But I'm afraid to tell you, if you have this reaction [points to herself], that reaction [points to other panelist], that reaction [points to other panelist], Maddie's reaction [points to Maddie de Garay], Doug's reaction [points to Doug Cameron], you are on your own. The government won't help you. The drug companies won't help you. Your medical teams will have no idea what to do with you. Financially you will be on your own. You will be completely on your own."

* Stephanie de Garay, Maddie's Mom, Testifies Again: Coverup in Pfizer Clinical Trial

"I went in trusting the drug companies, the FDA, CDC, the hospital where the trial was held, Cincinnati Children's, a very reputable hospital... I thought that Maddie would be in the best hands possible in the rare chance she had a severe reaction. That was not the case. They did everything in their power to hide everything that happened to her. And that is why this happening to all these other people and kids."

* Ernest Ramirez: "they murdered my son"

"It was like playing Russian roulette. My government lied to me. They said it was safe. Now I go home to an empty house."

* Kellai Rodriguez, Severely Injured After Second Jab, On the Pain of Gaslighting

"It's time to stop allowing doctors and nurses to treat us with such disgust and demand they be held accountable for their uncompassionate treatment of covid vaccine injured people and demand they stop ignoring and dismissing what's happening to thousands of us around the world. This is my story and I will not stop sharing until every single one of us has a diagnosis and a treatment plan in place."

* Kyle Warner, 29 Year-Old Champion Mountain Bike Racer, Down with Pericarditis, POTS, and Arthritis

"I'm asking you, human to human, please do the right thing and help us."

* Kim Witczak: "No one should ever have to ask after the fact, how come I didn't know?"

"I want to know where the mainstream media is, I want to know where FDA is, I want to know where government agencies— I mean, it is horrible listening to these stories. And they should be on record for not being here."





Selected testimonies of experts:

* Dr. Peter Doshi, Assoc Prof, School of Pharmacy, U MD: "it's time to inject some critical thinking"

"My point is not that I know the truth about what the vaccine can and cannot do. My point is that those who claim the trials show the vaccines were highly effective in saving lives were wrong. The trials did not demonstrate this."

* Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD Blows the Whistle on U.S. Soldiers Injured by the Jabs

"Patients are entitled to a second opinion on their medical care. What happens when bureaucrats mandate that there is no dissenting opinion?"

* Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear

"It should not be that any physician should have to, quote unquote, risk it all just to advocate for their patients."

* Professor Dr. Aditi Bhargava, Molecular Biologist at UCSF, Explains Why Mandates Make No Sense

"Covid 19 vaccines are often compared to polio vaccines. This is apples to orange comparison because RNA and DNA viruses are fundamentally different. DNA viruses mutate at a very slow rate. DNA viruses induce lifelong immunity. After a natural infection with DNA viruses such as the polio or chickenpox, no one needs to be vaccinated or develops the disease in their lifetime. In contrast, RNA viruses mutate frequently and do not induce lifelong immunity, as we have seen with SARS-CoV-2 or flu viruses. One can have influenza multiple times in their lives, vaccines or no vaccines. Flu has not been eradicated, nor is there any talk to eradicate it. There is no herd immunity for flu. It is simply not an achievable goal."

* Dr. Linda Wastila Talks About the Science of Vaccine Safety

"How can any thinking person not look at these data and ask, just what on earth is going on?"





Live Freedom Rally, Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

* ER Technician Brandon Atkins: "Who could I have saved with my experience and skills?"

"Which of you won't I save after these mandates take effect?"

* Pediatrician Dr. Chaminie Wheeler: "I am willing to die on the hill of liberty"

"We have to fight that our employers do not have access to our body. It is absolutely crazy that we are here. But the good news is, this is not where we're going to stay. We are going to establish and promote medical freedom and that ripple will have a lasting impact. And we will have medical freedom in the commonwealth and in our nation."

* PA State Senator Doug Mastriano and Representative Dawn W. Keefer at the Medical Freedom Rally

"This is going to take personal agency. This is going to be you fighting. There are risks, we don't know what all of those are, but you have to stand up and fight."— Dawn Keefer

* PA State Representative Stephanie Borowicz: "We will not comply"

"At no time in history, and I repeat, no time in history have the people that have been forcing others into compliance been the good guys."

* PA State Senator Judy Ward: "I stand with you today to be a voice against medical tyranny"

"We must take serious action to reaffirm that that everyone still has the basic human right of deciding what goes into their bodies. I will continue to fight with you and for you."





NOVEMBER 1, 2021



Jeff and Pamela Goodman Speak Out About Their 32 Year-Old Son's Death Following J & J Injection

"This is horrific, this is criminal, this is murder. And people need to wake up and speak out."— stepmother Pamela Goodman



Australian MP Steph Ryan: "I feel sick that we're having this debate."

"Where are your values?... My grandmother came to this country fleeing Mussolini and I am glad that she is not alive today to see what is happening."



Whistleblower Pharmacist Nichole Belland Talks to Mordechai Sones of America's Front Line Doctors

"truly, this was very very emotional, ethical, spiritual, moral dilemma for me for months."



Nichole Belland, Cortez Colorado Pharmacist: "I quit effective immediately"

"Wake up, everybody. This is poison."



Minnesota Surgeon Dr. Jeff Horak Advises the Fergus Falls School Board on Mask Mandates

"This is about fear. I'm going to say it right out, this is about death."

The Handwriting is on the Placards: US Freedom Flyers Protesting Jab or Job

"How is this America?" “I am not your slave” “Vaccinated Pilots = Russian Roulette”



Dr. Michael Palmer Rallies the Medical Freedom Protestors in Waterloo, Canada

"I grew up in Germany, I had the good luck at the time to grow up in West Germany, but I had relatives in East Germany and I saw how they were being treated, and I saw close up how the Berlin Wall came down. And the time that was leading up to that event was really similar to what we're seeing now here... Even if it doesn't look that way right now and it takes longer than we all wish it would, the trend is with us... I believe we are going to win this if we keep the faith."

Dr. Byram Bridle Rallies the Medical Freedom Protestors in Waterloo, Canada

"I'm a vaccinologist, I traditionally love vaccines and develop vaccine technologies, but I do not like these current covid-19 inoculations they're giving to people... they make zero sense scientifically."



Courtney Graham, Young Mother with Severe Cardiac and Neurological Jab Injuries

"And to have so many doctors not knowing what's wrong or how to help me or they push me away because I bring up that I got the vaccine, it's scary because you don't know if you're going to get answers or if you're going to be heard or if you're going to get help. But for them to push something that's so safe and effective and, and not have your back when you go through issues from it? This is me, this is my life after I decided to get the first dose and it's scary and it's not fun."



Michael Stires on His Jab Injuries: "we are real, we are sick, and we need help"

"Silencing this is not going to fix the problem, if anything it's just going to make it worse and if we get to this precipice where we can't stop this, I'm not sure what kind of calamity we're going to be looking at here."



Ann, Who Has CIRS, Talks About Shedding

"And it makes me sick. I react quickly to poison, but what do you think is going to happen in a few years to everyone else?"



Dr. Josh Guetzkow's Warning to the FDA, as it considered EUA of Covid jabs for Kids

"The fact is your approval today means mandates tomorrow for healthy children who don't need it, and for those who weren't studied. If you have even the slightest doubt about safety, you must vote against forcing these and unknown long-term risks on young children. So in the name of millions of parents around the world, I implore you, hold the line. You won't be able to say you didn't know."



North Carolina Nurse and Mother Speaks Out Against Masking Children in School

"We need to stop this madness on our children and I'm begging you"

OCTOBER 15, 2021



Dr. Chris Rake Removed from UCLA for Refusing Experimental Injection

"This is what happens when you stand up for freedom"



Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's Public Comment, Board of County Commissioners Meeting, Orange County Florida

"Mayor Demings, please look at me. You, sir, are in violation of the United States Constitution and the Nuremberg Code. You will be held accountable."



Fauci in the Hall of the Mountain King

"We know it's highly effective."— Dr. Anthony Fauci





OCTOBER 1, 2021



Dr. Charles Hoffe Speaks Out About Microclots Following the Spikeshots

"So the huge concern about this mechanism of injury is that these shots are causing permanent damage... and the worst is yet to come because, you know, there's some tissues in your body like intestine and liver and kidneys that can regenerate to quite a good degree, but brain and spinal cord and heart muscle and lungs do not. When they're damaged, it's permanent. Like all these young people who are getting myocarditis from the shots, they have permanently damaged hearts. It doesn't matter how mild it is, they will not be able to do what they used to be able to do because heart muscle does not regenerate... And not only is the long term outlook very grim, but with each successive shot the damage will add and add and add. It's going to be cumulative because you're progressively getting more and more damage to the capillaries."



Dr. John Littell on the Right to Treat Patients

"Help me to be a doctor for my patients. God bless you all and thank you for listening to me."



Funeral Director John O'Looney Speaks Out

"All I can tell you is, my experience as a funeral director, and I have washed and dressed well over 100 covid cases now, many of them still warm, you're being lied to. You're being lied to."



Marva Peschier: "People, people, take heed!"

"And I'm asking you all to share this live. Ya ya ya ya ya ya ya. Share this live! And let them know! And I'm telling people not to take this vaccine I don't care, I am telling all don't take the vaccine, it killing people!"



Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's Message to Those Who Took the Jab

"So if you are headed for trouble this winter, you need to do something about it right now to build up what's left of your innate immune system. So here's some things you can do. First, you need to stop wearing a mask"



Dr. Mark Trozzi's World Rally Message: "Do not submit. Unite."

"These injections are killing people."



Eddy Ellwood, England's Strongest Man, Who Kept His Gym Open During the Lockdowns: "Freedom!"

"there's three times more people died under the age of 45 of suicide which is why in lockdown 2, lockdown 3 I kept me gym open.... I'm still fighting it. I've got a lot of fines because I do it under protest. The police, the council tried to say it was, you can't do that, there's people treading machines. I says, you define protest. Protest in the dictionary says, an action or statement, an objection of. That's the facts!... And treading on the machines is peaceful. It's a peaceful protest!"



Singer Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture

"don't y'all see what's fu#king happening? Don't y'all see that we are living now in that time where people will turn their back on you for not agreeing? But people will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question."



Canadian Paramedic Thomas Speaks Out to Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

"I have 3 young children, and a wife to take care of. I will lose my job, and I will go find something else to do. I will make sure there's food on my children's plates, if that means that I can utilize all my skills sets of hunting and fishing and gathering, then that's what I will do. They will not see their father die from something in 5 years or in a year or 6 months. I will make sure that my family is well taken care of and the only way that I know how to do that personally is to not take that vaccine because I've seen far too many people having issues that are reoccurring and have been long term, and they're laid up, laying on their couches."





SEPTEMBER 15, 2021



Nurse Albert Spence Testifies Before South Carolina State Senate: Covid Policy Was Killing Patients

"Let me just tell you guys, if I get sick, I am not going to the hospital!"



Dr. Christopher Rake Rallies the Freedom Fighters in California

"So they know you don't know your rights. But here's the thing. We're coming. We do know our rights."



Eight Irish Doctors Warn Against the Jabs for Children

"social media and mainstream media censor alternative interpretations of the evidence, so that you, the people, cannot participate in the debate, and are thus poorly informed."

- Dr. Michael McConnville

"There is no possibility of informed consent in the absence of information. Nine months later they have some information on the important elements of the vaccine and, as result of this information, in a world where reason, honesty, and medical ethics held sway, the vaccination campaign would be terminated immediately, never mind extended to children."

— Dr. Gerry Waters

"It is clear that in vaccinating your children there is no potential for doing good and huge potential for doing harm. So how can you as a parent say you are doing the right thing for your child?"

— Dr. Martin Feeley

"There are no benefits to young, healthy people from this vaccine. There are only risks. The risk of death from the vaccine is at least 4 times that of covid."

— Dr. Billy Ralph

"If you are considering vaccinating your child against covid, have you really thought it through? Or are you reacting to bullying and peer pressure?"

— Dr. Vincent Caroll



Health Care Worker Erin Rhodes Talks About Her Jab Injuries and the Heartbreaking Gaslighting

"a lot of us who were really, really committed to doing the right thing have been abandoned... and this is happening to many, many, many people, and it's just not fair. It's not fair to have people not care... Why is this happening to us? Why is no one listening?"



Pilot Graham Hood: "Australia, you must listen!"

"I'm putting my career, my 53-year career towards an ignominious end by making this video. I don't care. I don't care what you think of me. What you think of me is none of my business. But I would rather stand on your toes today than stand by your grave in the future. I'll run that risk... On this rock I stand. Vaccine mandates and vaccine passports are immoral, they're unpatriotic, and they're not on."



Two Mask and Respirator Experts Speak Out at the Oakland County (Michigan) Commissioners Meeting

* PPE Expert Tammy Clark on Why Mandating Masks on Children is Criminal

"Those in my profession are the subject matter experts. And we are the only professionals qualified to provide guidance on pathogen protection and disease mitigation strategies that include respirators, PPE, and masks. We are the ones who sit on pandemic planning and emergency response boards, and we are the ones who provide guidance to hospital systems and and government agencies. The traditional multidisciplinary approach to pandemic response was completely ignored with covid 19 and for the first time when dealing with a pandemic the professionals who manage pandemic response plans were left off covid task forces."

* PPE Expert Kristen Meghan Kelly: "Masks cannot and do not stop aerosols"

"Everyone that voted to put children in masks, you are child abusers"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2021



Message from a Registered Geriatric Nurse in Melbourne, Australia

"If you value your families and your children's lives Do. Not. Touch. This. Vaccine."



Dr. Christina Park's Testimony Before the Michigan House of Representatives 8/19/21

"I received my PhD in cellular and molecular biology right here in the state of Michigan from University of Michigan Medical School. And so I'm very well versed in the science of both these mRNA gene therapy vaccines, this kind of technology, as well as what a vaccine is designed to do in the body, what it can do, what it can't do and the fact that this is extremely complex science that has been over simplified in the media to basically take away our freedom of choice."



Julie Beevor, Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Calls Out Child Abuse with the Masks

"'Do you know that you could be responsible for the deaths of other students around you? Or that you are killing other people around you?' These are direct quotes coming from professional educators from this school district."



After the Rally in NYC Violet Talks to Chris About Standing for Freedom

"I've lost all my friends, you know."

Actress and Dancer Heather Berman at the NY Freedom Rally: "We will not comply!"

"This isn't a vaccine, this is some kind of a biopharma injection. Nobody even knows what it's going to do to all of these beautiful, healthy dancers."



Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai: "It's a hard choice"

"service to our community is a part of who I am, and a part of who a lot of people who serve in our first responders, first responder jobs, are. So when this mandate came out five days ago it created a lot of harm and hurt in our community."



LA Fire Captain Christian Granucci: "We saw this tyranny coming, we saw it coming across the Pacific."

"This is bigger than me, this is bigger than the Los Angeles City Fire Department. This is bigger than my union....I want everyone to be very clear on this, this is not a political issue, this is not left right, this is not Democrat Republican, this is not vaxxed unvaxxed, this is a fight for freedom of choice, free will. This is a fight against tyranny."



Neshma Friend at the Health & Freedom Rally at San Francisco's City Hall

"Stay sane! I love to say, stay sane, stay sane!"



Jill Dillingham Hines Admonishes Louisiana State Legislators

"You said there would be no mandates, but mandates are here and have been here for over a year now. While I appreciate this committee for convening for this much-needed hearing, I would ask that you take the opportunity when next its available to protect the rights of the people you serve."



Frontline RN Gina on What She's Seen Happening After the Jabs Roll Out

"I do not support mandating the vaccine. I'm very concerned about what the long-term effects are going to be of these vaccines."

AUGUST 15, 2021



Leslie Manookian, Founder, Health Freedom Defense Fund— What is YOUR Line in the Sand?

"And here's what I want to talk to you about. And that is body autonomy. There is nothing more important. It's more important than freedom of speech, folks."



Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic court: "So wake up! This is World War III."

"This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity."



Whistleblower Occupational Therapist Abrien Aguirre on Covid Fraud and Deadly Protocols

"no one's looking after the health of our kapuna [elderly]. You know, I've seen more death come from the vaccine, 32 kapuna, immediately after taking the Moderna shot, either the first or second shot, pass away from this. So who's looking out for their care? The people that try to speak up and look out for their care? It falls on deaf ears. No one, no one corresponds back with us. No one wants to hear it because it doesn't fit the current narrative....if your kapuna are sick, if your elderly are sick, your grandmother, your great grandmother, your mom, don't send them to skilled nursing facility. They're not going to receive adequate care. Treatment is going to be withheld from them. They will be forced to wear a mask all day and social distance. They're going to become depressed and want to commit suicide, because that's what I'm seeing in our facilities. That's what's been going on."



Miguel A. Escobar, Physician Assistant in Edinburg Texas, Testifies to the School Board

"I work with people who have covid and not. I know more people that have died from the vaccine than that have died from the covid... I can sit here and give you so much information that will boggle your brain."



Sam Dodson Calls Out Dr. Candice Schaefer's Vax Promo Tweet Thread

"'What are your concerns about taking the vaccine?' Well, Candice, I am so glad you asked."





AUGUST 1, 2021



Baltimore RN on Post-Vaxx Deaths and Injuries: "I've never seen anything like this"

"Since January I've experienced personally six deaths and I've lost count of the injuries. And we're not talking about typical adverse events like fevers, chills, sore muscles, I'm talking about things like urinating clots of blood, paresthesias, gastroparesis, altered mental status, respiratory arrest, cardiac arrest, new onset seizures, new onset diabetes. I have patients who can't walk anymore. Patients who keep complaining that their feet and their hands are burning. They forget where they are."



Dr. Christiane Northrup Stands Up for Freedom with Maine Stands Up

"we are like the same people of 1776 come back again"



Peter in the Park with His Yellow T-Shirt Talks About the Yellow Card Card Scheme

"after hesitation I had the second dose and I've had very bad tinnitus for about 8 weeks. It comes and goes and it gets worse, it's been— I thought if it was always like this, I couldn't live."





JULY 15, 2021



Moms Sally Schneider and Rebecca Watson Lambaste the Vancouver WA Public Schools Board

"These are our children, not yours." — Sally Schneider

"The vaccine is not FDA approved, it is experimental. Children are dying and suffering life-altering health consequences due to this vaccine. How is it that segregation and forced medical tests are acceptable if they do not receive a experimental vaccine?"

— Rebecca Watson





JULY 1, 2021



Filmed by Welcome the Eagle, RFK Jr. Drops Zoom Bomb at Calvary Chapel, San Jose, CA

"I was on a Zoom call this week with a bunch of people who work in the VAERS system... And what they said to me, and these are people who are doing this, is that every week there were 10 deaths disappearing from the system that were reported, and now there's at least 10 a day disappearing. So they're reported and then they're disappearing. And they say, not only deaths but injuries, that 150,000 injuries have been dropped from the system. These are people within the system. But even when the system is working, it collects, it captures fewer than 1% of vaccine injuries."



James Roguski: "Stop the Shots!"

"I have absolutely had enough. This is the line in the sand that I'm drawing and I feel that everyone else in America needs to wake up and draw the same line."



Cassandra D. Dunn, RN, and Certified Medical Investigator Does a Show & Tell About the Nose Swabs

"These nasal swabs that are used to test for this quote pandemic are made in China, dipped in ethylene oxide, saturated with it. And this is what they're putting up deep into your nasal cavity, close to your brain. No thank you."



Personal Protective Equipment Expert Megan Mansell Blasts the Masks for Children

"you've been told this myth"





Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions

Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021

* Brianne Dressen's Testimony of Her Neurological Injuries After AstraZeneca

"We are part of the full picture. Please do not erase us. Please do not make us invisible."

* Sheryl Ruettgers Talks About Her Debilitating Neurological Injuries

"I'm pro-vaccine, I'm definitely pro-science, but I'm also pro-informed consent. And these vaccine injuries are real. But people don't know."

* Stephanie de Garay's Testimony About Her Daughter Maddie's Injuries and the Gaslighting

"First thank you Senator Johnson for the opportunity to share Maddie's story, and to all of you for your willingness to listen."

* Kristi Dobbs Testifies About Her Severe Cardiac, Neurological, and Other Jab Injuries

"I would give anything, I would give my whole life savings if I could go back to January 17th and never to have had experienced this in my life."

* Triathlete Candace Hayden, Paralyzed Chest-Down After Second Moderna Jab

"Will I ever run again? Will I ever ride my bike? I would give anything to get in my car and just drive it."





JUNE 15, 2021



Struggling to Walk, Struggling to Talk: Sharon's Post-Pfizer Jab Neurological Symptoms

"This morning I started crying because I [pauses] what the heck is going on with me? [pause] Before the vaccine I was healthy, normal, active person [pauses] and now I'm struggling to walk, struggling to talk."



Thomas Sheridan on the Unforgivable: TikTok Dancers, $cientists, and Sadistic Smearers (Excerpts)

"it's a very dark situation that we find ourselves in that we have to sort of re-evaluate everyone around us into who had honor and who didn't"



Albert Benavides Documents Alterations in the VAERS Report for His Uncle's Injuries

"Caught 'em, cold busted!... Humanity, people of the world, you are welcome! Welcome the Eagle is on it!"



Marie Dougherty, RN: What She Witnessed in the Covid Wards and Why She Won't Take the Jab

"There are easy treatments for covid, as long as you treat early.... No one should be forced to participate in a human trial without consent. I feel like this is without consent as the public is not allowed all the information. If even health care workers are not getting all the information, how could you possibly get it?.... We've been told to trust the science, well, I'm still just not seeing the science."



Bret Weinstein, Dr. Robert Malone, and Steve Kirsch Red-Pill the Dark Horse Podcast Listeners (clip)

"Something has gone wrong, we are in danger, and we are not, we are not behaving rationally."

— Bret Weinstein

"the feedback that I've gotten is, they'll, they'll look at for about 30 seconds and say, I don't believe this. And it's the cognitive dissonance."

— Steve Kirsch

"This is totally new technology. And that kind of gets at the core is, I think one of our problems here is the assumption that this is like every other vaccine we've ever seen. And it's not."

— Dr. Robert Malone





JUNE 1, 2021



Dr. Byram Bridle on the Japanese Biodistribution Study (excerpts)

"with it accumulating in the ovaries, one of my questions is, will we be rendering young people infertile?"



Angelia Gipson Desselle: "It Has Literally Been a Nightmare" (excerpts)

"Before you decide to take that injection, I just beg of you to hear my words loud and clear."



Civil Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas Rips into Orange County Board over Vax Passport Plan

"You can call this anything you want, a vaccination verification system, a composite app in contract for 3.8 million dollars buried in item 28. We all know it when we see it. It is a digital vaccine passport and there is a reason Clayton Chao shied away from it on camera the other night and said, people think it's controversial. Yes it's controversial! It is the beginning and the end of Nazi Germany. It is, show me your papers please before you pass. It is an electronic dog collar."



Dr. Kris' Advice and Opinion, Filmed By Her Daughter

"I tell all my patients not to do it, it's not safe. The immune system is going to be destroyed. You need your God-given immunity, you need your DNA to work. This is going to destroy it."



Children of Minnesota Don't Like Masks

"When I went to public school I wore a mask the mask gave me a really bad headaches. Sometimes I would come home crying because they were so bad."

— 10 year old child

"Please don't make me wear a mask because I don't like it. A lot of things, when you, when I when I wear it I cannot breathe. And I just don't want to wear it anymore because I don't like it, and I don't like it when I wear it. And I just, I don't want to do it ever again. And I just don't like it."

—Kindergartner



Rapper RC and Freedom Fighter Chris Sky Say, "Just Say No"

"Just say no. Just say no. Just say no. Just say no."





MAY 15, 2021



Everest Romney - 17-Years-Old - Brain Full Of Blood Clots After Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine (excerpts)

"You guys, the spike protein is freaking dangerous. The end. Please get the word out about this"— Robyn Openshaw

Dr. Stanton Hom: "This mission will outlive us, stand up now" (excerpt)

"It's an interesting time, guys."



Tim Truth's ULTIMATE Covid Vaccine Magnet Stuck To Arm At Injection Site Compilation

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 1st Excerpt: "What the actual fu#k!"

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 2nd Excerpt (SM Screenshots and Clips): "WTF"

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 3rd Excerpt (SM Screenshots & Clips): "So weird, y'all!"

* Tim Truth Scrolls Though an Avalanche of VAERS Reports of a Metallic Taste in the Mouth, 4th Excerpt

"If you look through VAERS there's a lot of reports that have the word metallic spelled with two lls or one l. 842 results."



MAY 1, 2021



Civil Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas: "Hear me loud and hear me well"

"We will not be morphing our school campuses into covid vaccine centers for delivery of an experimental medical protocol that killed every ferret in the last animal study they did until such time they had to abandon that study and then, and then they didn't even do the study this time around because we are the study."



911 Jeddi on the Death of Music Teacher Sara Holub (1981-2021)

"There it is. There's your mainstream media. 'Sara Holub died from natural causes at the age of 40.' Really? People, when are you gonna wake up? Seriously? A 40 year old got the vaccine on March 22nd, dead on March 26th, and in her obituary and the mainstream media reporting her death from natural causes. Come on, people."

APRIL 15, 2021



to be posted





APRIL 1, 2021



93 Year-Old Holocaust Survivor on Masks: "there is a hypocrisy in the public narrative"

"to see people defile their children with masks, is something totally unbearable to me."



Courtney Ann Taylor Stands Up to Gwinnett County Georgia School Board

"My child is not a threat to anyone, so please stop acting like it."



Peggy Hall Banned Off YouTube

"I'm being heavily, heavily, heavily suffocated here with this censorship."



Peggy Hall Educates the Orange County California Board of Supervisors (excerpt)

"You started this meeting with a prayer, are those just empty words? I was made in the image of God, I am an image-bearer of God, and I do not veil my face, that is a Muslim practice. Let me tell you the law in California is California Government Code 129262. Please write this down and please research it. 129262. It's a definition of my religious liberty as protected that you have taken an oath to uphold."



Brady Gunn at the Sydney Worldwide Rally for Freedom

"In the rain! We were here! People power is the only thing that's going to make a difference in this war. We are in a spiritual war."



Customer Demands Her Money from Masked Wells Fargo Bank Employees

"go get my money out of the safe, and I'll take it someplace else, cause this is over. And I'm done."



MARCH 15, 2021



Medical Speech Pathologist (& Franky's Mom) Blasts the Masks

"Requiring our children to wear a cloth face covering in order to participate in their publicly-funded education is not only morally and ethically wrong but it is unconstitutional."

Physical Therapist Zendrie Smith Invites the Hillsborough (Florida) School Board to Reconsider

"The child ends up rebreathing their own exhaust. The human body reads this as a signal that there is a problem. The triggers the immune system to overreact... masking children throughout the school day has never been done in history"



MARCH 1, 2021



Maskless Canadian Chris Sky Blasts Through Pearson Airport Citing Charter of Rights

"I refuse to take your test, a million percent."





FEBRUARY 15, 2021



Dr. Vladimir Zelenko's Brief Message to the World

"no one needs the vaccine"





FEBRUARY 1, 2021



Who is Educating Whom? Ontario Lockdown Resistance

"I'm not under provincial jurisdiction. Ever. You're on sovereign land."— Restaurant Owner



Frustrated Father in Virginia Lashes Out at School Board

"You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed. You think you're some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you're making when the statistics do not lie that the vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus."



James, Certified Nursing Assistant in a Nursing Home: "Listen to what I'm trying to tell you"

"when they take this vaccine, what I am seeing with my eyes is that they are dying right in front of us.... Hundred more CNAs, hundred more nurses, who are exactly thinking what I'm talking to you about right now. They know it. They just don't want to speak. They are afraid. They're confused. They just don't know how to confront this issue. I don't either. One thing I do know, we must say something."



Shawn Skelton, Tremoring After Jab: "I'm very real. And unfortunately this is also very real."

"A lot of you people on FaceBook are really mean. I didn't ask for this and now you just wake up one day and your whole world is wrong and its upside down and no one helps you. It's beyond me. And I can't make sense of it."





JANUARY 15 2021



to be posted

