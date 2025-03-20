This is a backup of the table of contents for transcripts from the year 2023. This list is presented in reverse chronological order in 15 day batches. The list is not complete. If you’re new to this Substack I invite you to read more at “What’s This All About?”— TB

DECEMBER 31, 2023



Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt Talks to Taylor Hudak About the Fibrinaloid Clots (excerpts)

"we concluded that these clot formations are an indication that, that, that in the past there was endothelial damage, and if it's still forming it's an ongoing endothelial damage, and through the endothelial damage, proteins and matrix constituents of the vessel wall come into the blood, can circulate in the blood. And under certain circumstances they can form these clots... it seems to be the case that it is associated with vaccination."



Professor Mark Crispin Miller on the Rolling Thunder of Propaganda Drives (excerpt)

"So what we're seeing... is an unprecedented global series of propaganda drives, all of which are extremely dangerous and have had lethal consequences. So it stands to reason that anyone who contradicts the narrative that the media has devoted itself to pumping out... should also be attacked by that same system."

Forest of the Fallen at Burleigh Market, Canberra

"In this section with the black ribbons are all deaths....This girl, Natalie, she's only 21, from Melbourne, and she died after having two Pfizer and then one Moderna,.. 45, 30 year old. A few older ones in there. 50 year old, 26, 40, 49, 34, 51."



Dr. Ben Marble, MD Warns the Poison Pushers

"Over 5.7 billion people have been poisoned now thanks to you poison pushing murderers."



Selected Testimonies on the Jab Mandates, New York City Council, December 19, 2023

* Gabriel Dalmau, Department of Sanitation Worker

"What happened to due process?... Shame on you."

* Michael Kane, Special Education Teacher

"I was a special education teacher for over 14 years in New York City until I was terminated for declining the covid vaccination. I've been suing New York City and State in federal court for the past 2 years over this... I come here today not to tell of my hardships so much as the hardships of hundreds, thousands of New York City Department of Education employees."

* Victoria Russo, Special Education Teacher, NYC Mandate Testimony, Dec 19, 2023

"We are not the enemy. We are colleagues, your friends, your neighbors. We were essential workers who have served our community with dedication and compassion throughout this pandemic. We deserve to be treated with fairness and dignity."



Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Dr. Richard Schroeder, M.D. Urges Governor DeSantis to Ban the Jab "It really needs to be done"

"Please don't ignore the calls for help from the citizens of your state. They're becoming quite numerous, quite vociferous, and, and it's going to be inevitable sooner or later. Stop it before anyone else gets hurt."

*Dr. Marivic Villa: "ban this covid vaccine"

"Right now I have more or less 2,000 cases. There's no day that I don't see vaccine-injured person...this is killing people, this is harming people, this is making people sick."

*Sheila, After 2 Jabs and a Booster: "It's destroyed my life"

"It's killing people... now it's slowly killing me."

* Nurse Nicole: "it would really be in the best interest of all Floridians if we ban the jabs"

"injured individuals are not getting the recognition they need, they're not getting the help that they need"

*Dr. Avery Brinkley: "these shots must be pulled from the market"

"all cause mortality is off the charts, not due to the virus but occurring after the shots were introduced"

*Alex Newman: "This injection from hell killed my father"

"Governor DeSantis, this is a crime being perpetrated against your constituents of unimaginable proportions."

*Sandra Alexander, Injured by Pfizer

"I just want my life back"

*Kevin Kervick: "this thing needs to be banned immediately"

"it does not work, doesn't prevent transmission, it doesn't prevent severe injury or death, it does nothing other than harm people."

*Maija Hahn: "These shots need to be pulled from the shelves"

"Over 17 million people that have taken these shots have now died. The data is clear. There's contamination."

*Tanya Parus to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: "How many people have to die?"

"Let's stop this madness. You have the ability to end this and we implore you to do so."





DECEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Mike Yeadon's Address to UK Parliament Special Meeting That Was Not Shown

"And what do you think is your role as an individual is in stopping this crime?"



Paramedic Harry Fisher Tweets on What He Witnessed in the Jabs Roll Out

"sadly the only thing that's really effective about these shots seems to be the carnage that comes with them"



Vivek Ramaswamy Subject to "Technical Issues" When Talking About Censorship

"one of the top lessons we learned from that covid pandemic is that free speech in this country is most important in those alleged times of emergency. If we had been allowed to openly debate the merits of those vaccines, they would have been never mandated in the way that they were."



UK judge rules severely learning disabled man with a heart condition to be force-jabbed

Tom's Mother in the UK: "To be honest I just find it so cruel what they're doing."



Sarah O'Reilly, Single Mother of Two Children, Disabled After Jabs

"I am a single parent with two kids. Dying isn't an option for me"



Selected Presentations to Adams County Commissioners in Idaho

*Dr. Peter McCullough's Zoom: "The vaccines in my view should have never been approved."

"let me tell you as an internist and cardiologist my practice is busy every day with people who have taken the vaccines and suffered heart damage or blood clots or have other problems. The numbers are so overwhelming that there are 3,400 peer-reviewed papers in the medical literature, about 800 just on the heart damage alone."

* Dr. Renata Moon's Zoom: "stop this atrocity, this nightmare."

"This has to be stopped. We need you at the grassroots level to say no... you can stop it by stopping these shots at the grassroots level, at the local level."

*"Be strong and courageous": Laura Demaray's Zoom

"lesser magistrates, which is you guys... this falls on you guys"

*Dr. Joel Wallskog's Zoom: "If you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned"

"I am here to tell you that if you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned. You will be abandoned physically, financially, and emotionally."



Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Megan Tells What Happened to Her, Her Mother, and Her Brother After Moderna

"My brother has died, my mother is terminally sick, and I am sick myself, all after being vaccinated with Moderna, on the same day, the same batch."

*Robyn Openshaw: "The US had 158,0000 excess deaths in the first 9 months of this year"

"show other governors the way, as you have in so many other issues, and ban the jabs in Florida."

*Dr. Ben Marble, MD: "Do the right thing. Ban the shots"

"These shots are unsafe, they're defective, they're harming people all over the world."

*Nurse Julia Marks Urges Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to "end this modern day Tuskegee Experiment"

"Whereas syphilis in the Tuskegee Experiment didn't cause neurological decline for 10 years, we are witnessing neuropathy, memory problems, extreme headaches, stiff neck, convulsions, and difficultly walking within minutes to months after the shot. Just like Tuskegee, we are being denied informed consent, treatment options, and research-guided therapies. New people are getting continually injured by their boosters."

*Carol DiPaulo in Collier County, Florida: "It's time, Governor, to ban the jab"

"these [makes air-quotes with fingers] vaccines lack human clinical trials and they lack evidence of benefit or efficacy. These approved Pfizer and Moderna shots contain wholesale DNA fragments, lipid nanoparticles, complexes that integrate these DNA fragments into the human cells. They also contain Simian Virus 40 or SV40... which causes cancer"



Wake Up Eire Information Drop, Ministry of Health, Dublin, Selected Speeches

*Barry in Dublin in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"the only solution that we have right now is to do it with bits of paper and stickers and boots on the ground. That's, that's the only way we got. It's a slow, it's a slow, steady crawl, but we're winning"

*Poet Louise Speaks From the Heart in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"They might hear a message that they're not ready to hear in any other way"

*Patrick E. Walsh in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"And so far for the 11 months in 2023 there's about 5,500 excess deaths and we're running at about 20%. That's frightening. And there's nobody talking about it except us...you can only invert the truth so often and get away with it."

*Edel Gillick with Wake Up Eire's Dublin Information Drop

"The game is up. The info's out. It's time to stop."

*Dave Edan with Wake Up Eire: "we'll fight and fight and never stop until we get justice"

"You all need to confront elected politicians wherever you find them. OK? You need to meet them face to face. Show them the leaflets, engage in a debate and, and, and peaceful protest. And I urge for peaceful protest in their faces... Hunt them. Hunt them night and day with the truth. Don't give them any rest."





DECEMBER 1, 2023



Steve Kirsch Calls Ben Haynes, Director of Media Relations for the CDC : "Hi Ben. I'm recording this call"

"I think you should see this data... This is very serious. I have a team of data analysts in the UK and in the US that have looked at this and they all say, this is very, very troubling, it shows that the vaccines are killing people. Professor Harvey Risch, Yale epidemiologist one of the top epidemiologists in the United States, has looked at this data and also agrees. You can reach out to him as well if you don't believe me. Take this very seriously, Ben."



John Beaudoin Informs the Legislators of the State of Massachusetts

"This is going to go to you guys. It's notice of criminal liability. OK? It's a lot of evidence in there. So Massachusetts specifically, more than any other state, committed fraud on the people of the United States and the world. I heard a couple of people mention Kevin McKernan.* So if you'd like, we can have a meeting. He did find the SV40 promoter that also interferes with the P53 tumor suppressor. What you may not know is Kevin said at the World Council for Health this one guy in the world who has the most data on this, that's me."



Rosie Marshall and the Team with the Forest of the Fallen Outside MP Tim James' Office

"I would like him to realize that this is his big opportunity to be a hero and start discussing the 30,000 excess deaths that are occurring across Australia... The politicians and the medical fraternity and the media are complicit in what really is wholesale murder of people by vaccine."



Forest of the Fallen at the Botanical Garden, Mackay, Australia

"We can see all these beautiful Australians impacted by the you know what. Yeah, lots of young people as well. A lot of people still have their heads in the sand"



Dr. William Makis Warns Croatia's Parliament About the Epidemic of Turbo Cancers in the Jabbed

"I am calling for an immediate suspension of covid 19 vaccines. These products are extremely dangerous, especially for children, for pregnant women, for young adults, and I believe that these vaccines should be taken off the market immediately."



Pediatric Nurse Tricia Stall Slams the Experimental Biologic for Kids Before the VDOE

"Please read the first 30 pages of Robert Kennedy's The Real Anthony Fauci. You will learn everything you need to know in that first 30 pages. And Big Pharma controls America, the CDC, the VDH [Virginia Department of Health], and I hope not each of you."





NOVEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Kimberly Biss, OBGYN, Testifies in Washington DC: "We have no long term data"

"So we don't know what we don't know. My concern is that this is going to be a potentially multi-generational problem... We've never given any drug newly out of the gate, ever, ever, ever to a pregnant woman prior to this pandemic. That would have made, no offense to Mr. Renz, malpractice attorneys salivate."



Sports Commentator Matt Le Tissier on the Epidemic of Athletes Collapsing

"I'm seeing a lot of sports people starting to collapse on the field of play. Not only that but in football matches up and down the country here in in England, games were being stopped because of medical emergencies in the crowd, something that I'd never really witnessed in my time, 17 years as a professional footballer."



Forest of the Fallen at Bayview Dog Park, North of Sydney

"People keep saying to me, But what can we do? What can we do? And I said, well, one thing you can do is you can say, I met a woman at the dog park and she had hundreds and hundreds of PDFs of people who'd died and been injured."



Forest of the Fallen at Mt. Annan, Birriwa Reserve NSW, Australia

"We hope that these forests will let people know that there are many, many people who are suffering from the covid vaccine. Because they don't talk about it on the news. They don't talk about it on mainstream media. You're not allowed to talk about it on FaceBook or social media. So we're doing these displays to let people know what's really going on."



Forest of the Fallen at Newport, New South Wales, Australia

"It really does seem to be making a difference. So we'll just see how we go."



Mattias Desmet Talks to Frosti Logason About Mass Formation Psychosis

"But then there is a small group, 5%, 10%, it depends a little bit, who want to do something and who want to speak out and these people have try to speak out in the right way. They really have to understand that they will never succeed in waking up the masses.. . . But, Gustav Le Bon said, that doesn't mean that speaking out, that your, your voice and your speech has no effect. Not at all, he said. If there are ever people who do not go along with the mass formation continue to speak out in a quiet and a sincere way, without trying to convince the people the masses, but just articulating their opinion in a nice, honest, as polite but determined way as possible, then these people might indeed not succeed in waking up the masses, but they will prevent, their voice will prevent that the masses go, that the mass hypnosis, the mass formation goes to this ultimate stage where the people in the mass start to destroy everything. It is crucial, just crucial."





NOVEMBER 1, 2023



UK MP Andrew Bridgen in the First Parliamentary Debate on the Excess Deaths

"We've experienced more excess deaths since July 2021 than the whole of 2020. Unlike the pandemic, however, these deaths are not disproportionately of the old. In other words, the excessive deaths are striking down people in the prime of life. But no one seems to care. I fear history will not judge this House kindly. We're still in a country supposedly committed to free and frank exchange of views. It appears that no one cares that no one cares. Well, I care, Mr. Deputy Speaker."



Australian Senator Ralph Babet: "People Are Dying"

"So in March of this year, March this year, I asked the Senate to establish a select committee to investigate excess deaths and unexplained mortality in our nation. Now at that time there had been tens of thousands, tens of thousands of excess deaths reported since back in 2022. Now it was like a full passenger plane, a big one, one of those jet, jet aircraft crashing every single week for 11 months without explanation and without investigation. Yet incredibly, the Senate refused. Only four senators, just four, had the courage to back my committee. Four."



Australian Senator Gerard Rennick Gets the Gaslighting

"Why wasn't the actual mRNA vaccine tested for genotoxicity? And why didn't the office of Genetic OTGR Therapeutics look at it in terms of a gene technology?"



UK MP Esther McVey Hammers on the Lie of "Safe and Effective"

re: Covid-19 Vaccine Damage Payments Bill

"This is really quite unacceptable. It is way past time that the government does the right thing"



Calli Varner Testifies About Her Jab Injuries in the Arizona State Senate

(With testimony on her case from Drs Peter McCullough and Chambers)

"I felt like I was doing the right thing. But now I feel like I was a guinea pig to this terrible bioweapon that has destroyed my body and my life."



Forest of the Fallen at Bayview Dog Park, North of Sydney

"People keep saying to me, But what can we do? What can we do? And I said, well, one thing you can do is you can say, I met a woman at the dog park and she had hundreds and hundreds of PDFs of people who'd died and been injured."



Forest of the Fallen, Collaroy NSW, Australia

"already a couple of people have come and told us their terrible stories of young people who had blood clots and had strokes"



Dr. Mark Trozzi's Urgent Message to Doctors and Nurses About Contamination in the Jabs

"We were all lied to, and now we know"



Dr. William Makis on Detoxing from Spike and How to Spot the Next Scamdemic (excerpt)

"you have to be proactive with your health"



What is the Trusted News Initiative or TNI? The VSRF Takes a Look

"The TNI claimed its first order of business was to promote freedom and democracy by preventing foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election. But there was more. The TNI's Big Pharma backers had a vaccine agenda in mind from the start. The TNI issued a warning in 2019 that anti-vaxxers are gaining traction across the Internet requiring algorithmic intervention. That means very smart computer programs to identify, attack and neutralize anti-vaccine content."



Stuart Chapman Models Freedom Fashion in Australia

"Getting another booster? Didn't think so."



Dáil Éiran (Irish Legislature) October 18, 2023 Statements on Trends in Mortality and Estimates of Excess Mortality

* TD Danny Healy-Rae "people are asking, why are all these deaths happening?"



OCTOBER 15, 2023



Dr. Pam Popper on Some Unexpected Help for the Lawsuit Against the Creators of SARS-CoV-2

"Peter Daszak is now scheduled to testify on November 14th in front of a Congressional Committee. And he was sent a letter signed by several committee chairs with a very long list of documents to be provided by the time, before the time of his testimony... once this becomes part of the public record, then we would have access to it, too."



Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts Gets the Gaslighting

"Senator Roberts, what you're describing is a particular aspect of the preclinical studies by which an element of the lipid nanoparticles was labelled with a fluorescent label, and so what's seen in those studies is the fluorescent label and not necessarily the lipid nanoparticles."— Professor Robyn Langham, Chief Medical Advisor for the TGA

Stephen from Perth Curses the Lord Mayor

"I have one weapon and you're listening to it!"



Protesting Anthony Fauci's Speech in San Mateo, California: Signs and T-Shirt Slogans

"With his lies we won't comply. Because of Fauci many, many people died." — woman with bullhorn



Alex Stein, JVT, and Bri Teresi's Protest Spoof Rap for the Boosters

"Ay yi yi, gimme that Fauci, let's make it ouchie"



Nurse Jannette Rempfer and Sr. Sam Sigoloff Talk About Unlawful Orders in the US Military

* Jannette Rempfer, RN on When Things Started Going Bad (1st Excerpt)

"At the end of the day we were right"— Jannette Rampfer, RN

* Jannette Rempfer, RN Talks to Dr. Sam Sigoloff About Reprisal (2nd Excerpt)

"I don't need to be part of an organization that is using me as a pincushion"— Jannette Rempfer, RN

* Janette Rempfer, RN and Dr. Sam Sigoloff: Scenes at the Lanai & the Vaccine Rodeo (3rd Excerpt)

"They had at least 50 to 60 soldiers just lined up, ready to take the vaccine, and they were women, there were girls that were crying, that were pregnant. Some guys were just not sure what to do. The chaos was insane. It was like, it was like, World War II camp, just put your shoulder up, you know, bring your uniform down, and it was just, shot, shot, shot, shot. And the chaos and the fighting and the screaming was just, I've never seen anything like it."— Jannette Rempfer, RN





OCTOBER 1, 2023



Albert Benavides (WelcometheEagle): "VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received" (excerpt)

"VAERS is my lane, and auditing is my game... They are deleting legitimate reports that should not, should not have been deleted."



Dr. Mark Brody on the Unspoken Trauma or, Cassandra's Curse

"You feel like, you know, [clicks fingers] wake up, wake up! And everybody's like, what's wrong with you? I am woke up, you're talking nonsense. It's just, how do you get through to people? You know, it's been that way for three years for many of us."



Dr. Pam Popper on masks and the myth of the asymptomatic spreader

"Public health officials all over the world have insisted that universal masking is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They claim that people who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 but have no symptoms can spread the virus to others. And like almost everything else about covid, this is false, and a new study in the Lancet proves it. I'm going to describe that study for you."



Christine Anderson, Member of European Parliament: Tell them all to go to Hell

"They want you wear a mask, say no! They want you to put in another mRNA shot, say no! They want to impose a curfew on you, say no!"



Amanda Stewart, After 2 Moderna Jabs, Sudden Onset of Severe Milk Allergy (excerpt)

"I had no episodes before. I'm 42. I grew up eating all these things, and all of a sudden, it just happens?"



Attorney Jennifer Kennedy Lambastes the LAUSD Board: "How dare you?"

"You stole livelihoods and careers from dedicated employees. You took food off the table and medical care away from children. You siphoned birthday gifts, and you sucked Christmas presents up the chimney. In the name of health, you demanded that employees submit to an irreversible invasive EUA [Emergency use Authorization] injection, a medical procedure with documented risks like blood clots, myocarditis, stroke, and death. In the name of safety, you demanded submission to the shot that never did, never could, and still does not prevent infection with or transmission of SARS-CoV-2. And the people you fired, they couldn't even get unemployment, and without medical care they couldn't even get therapy to deal with the clinical depression you plunged them into. And by the way, so why now? Was it because of the embarrassing arguments in the Ninth Circuit that we just heard, thank God, they played that video, and the justices who said they were shocked that you were still pushing this mandate?"



Dr. Seán Ó Nualláin Breaks Down the Irish Excess Deaths Data for Aisling O'Loughlin (excerpt)

"the whole Covid-19 thing was obviously a complete fraud right from the start... the Irish are getting killed, and we're getting killed at a rate that is actually exponentially greater than our fellow members of the European Union. Why?"



Canadian Carrie Sakamoto, Injured by Pfizer, First with Bell's Palsy, Now Losing Her Memory

"This isn't just happening to me. I came across a couple women on here that are losing their memories... They say follow the science, but they're not giving you all the science. Where is all the science? Nobody's studying people like me to find out what happened. So how can they say they're following the science and that it's safe and effective. That's bullsh#t. I call bullsh#t!"



Forest of the Fallen Founder Australia Introduces Forest of the Fallen

"thank you for not looking away."



Jab-Injured Nurse Lyndsey Saw Her Blood Under the Microscope: "um, not good"

"We need help. There are so many of us that are injured. We are dying. If you guys want your research, you have to come and get us, you have to seek us out. Tell us you want to research us. If not, we're not going to be alive much longer."



Alex Strenger Trolls Dr. Peter Hotez in Texas

"Please issue a lockdown! Please! Peter! Peter please! Peter!.. if it saves just one life, these heart attacks are worth it, Peter! Peter! I love you!"



Philip Protesting with a Placard at Leinster House, Dublin: "MEDICAL MURDER SPEAK OUT! NOW!"

"You got to wake up to this f#cking sh#t, man"





Selected South Carolina Senate Testimonies

*Professsor of Molecular Biology and Genetics Dr. Phillip Buckhaults: "It's not just mRNA."

"So this is a picture of the sequencing read that the sequencing run that I did in the lab from a couple of batches of the Pfizer vaccine. And all those little bitty lines here are the little tiny pieces of DNA that are in the vaccine. They don't belong there. They are not part of the sales pitch or the marketing campaign. And they're there. There's a lot of them."

*Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay: "These are contaminated, dangerous, lethal products"

"Basically, people were given in the clinical trial a clean shot. People, everybody else was given these contaminated shots. Every single vial that's been tested by every scientist around the world is contaminated with these plasmids... Please protect your citizens. Please. I am begging you to protect your citizens."

*Dr. Karen DeVore: "How many lives could have been saved?"

"I urge you today to stand up for medical freedom, for patients, for physicians. Please do not allow vaccine mandates that have little safety data while harassing patients who have other effective treatments. Remember, it is our Hippocratic oath to first do no harm."





SEPTEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Peter McCullough's Speech at the European Parliament, September 13, 2023

"There have been two waves of injury to the world. The first has been the SARS-CoV-2 infection, which preyed upon the frail and the elderly. And then the second wave of injury now has been the Covid-19 vaccines. The role of the WHO appears to be adverse in both of the these."



Australian MP Gerard Rennick: "Get a load of this. Get a load of this"

I asked the TGA if they could provide to me which part of the coronavirus genomic sequence did they use to indicate that someone was positive to COVID, and whether that genomic sequence also makes up other coronaviruses... they can't provide it because it's 'commercial in confidence.' Well, excuse me, but I didn't know that a virus could be patented. Or, am I missing something here?"



British MP Andrew Bridgen Calls out the MHRA and Pfizer's Bait-and-Switch Vaccine Fraud

"On the 7th of August this year I wrote to Primer Minister Rishi Sunak with evidence that I'd received from Dr. Josh Guetzkow of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem which indicated that Pfizer had been enabled by the MHRA, the Medicines and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency in the UK, to carry out a bait-and-switch operation with their vaccine, which meant that the Pfizer vaccine that was tested on 22,000 individuals with 22,000 in a placebo group, was not the same vaccine that was rolled out in the UK and around the world... .. That means that nobody could have given informed consent. They were told that the vaccines were safe, effective, and tested, and what they were taking is a completely untested vaccine from Pfizer."



Laura Kasner Confronts Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

"How many more Ohioans... will die before your office conducts an investigation?"



City Council of Odessa, Texas City Bans All Federal and State Covid-related Mandates

"I want you to remember that oil dropped to zero because of people not being able to get to work, people not being able to do stuff. We don't want this again. We make our living here on the oil field and so, and most people are built around this. And I'm just asking tonight that you take a hard look at this." — Councilman Chris Hanie

"Covid vaccine mandates may destroy medical freedom. They are not justified on public health grounds. They are inconsistent with informed consent. They have destroyed careers. And they have no place in the great and freedom-loving state of Texas... I hope that your courage and boldness is contagious."— Texas State Representative Brian Harrison



Patrick E. Walsh Talks to Aisling O'Loughlin About Ireland's Shocking Excess Deaths Data

"It's getting hard to hide the bodies now, isn't it?"— Aisling O'Loughlin



Forest of the Fallen in Camperdown, Victoria, Australia

"I think everybody needs to wake up"



Ingi Doyle with Her Placard at Forest of the Fallen, Brisbane

"I'm not going to stop sharing my story."



Suzanne Sherwood: "the day he told me, I knew this day could be in my future" (excerpt)

"His hands started to tremble until they finally [flutters hands violently] would do this. Toward the end he couldn't even get himself a glass of water, he couldn't write his name, nothing."



Piki says: "Let's Make Some Soup!"

"Which kind of soup? Some WHO soup."



Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey: Dr. Joseph Sansone Interviews Thomas Haviland and Laura Kasner

(two excerpts)

* Laura Kasner on her efforts to present evidence of mass murder to Ohio officials (first excerpt)

"I had a connection to one of the state senators who's in a county near me and I met with her back in April, presented her with a 400, almost 400-page binder. Didn't have to convince her of the dangers of the shot, she was well aware of them. She didn't, and her family didn't get the shots."

* Thomas Haviland on the Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey (second excerpt)

"We had 179 embalmers responded worldwide to the survey. And of those that responded, 119 of them, almost exactly 66%, two-thirds, are indeed seeing the white fibrous clots"

— Thomas Haviland

"The clots almost look like large night-crawler worms. They are usually very long. They kind of branch off from the main clot. I started noticing them after the covid vaccine came out. I've been embalming for the last 13 years and I've only started seeing these clots in the last year or two."

— Embalmer from Missouri who participated in the survey

Wake Up Eire Does An Peaceful Information Drop Outisde Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, September 6, 2023

*Irishwoman Passing Out Leaflets Outside Tallaght Hospital, Dublin

"We're here to just tell people about the actual Pfizer, the Pfizer information, how they didn't tell us about the 1,200 people that died in the first few months of the trial. And that's all we're doing, just an information drop to let people know about the vaccine and not to fall for it again."

*Irishwoman in an Orange Cap Outside Tallaght Hospital with a Placard About Jab Injury Comp in the UK

"it's time, it's time to unite all groups, everybody together"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2023



Julie Threet's Public Comments Before the Butte County Board of Supervisors (California)

"I'm here as an advocate for the vaccine injured, me being one of them, and for my daughter Hannah Jane who is a healthcare worker who I'm advocating for her, too. And I'm also now advocating for my mother. This is my mother, Jane, murdered last Monday by Moderna."



Dr. David Martin's Three Simple Messages (Weaponized News- two brief excerpts)

"What do they do? We're going to pretend like there's covid counts going up. We're going to pretend like we need to have masks. We're going to pretend like we need to get injections. Three simple messages. And they repeat them so often that everybody believes them. You know what we don't have on our side of the conversation? Three simple messages. And here they are. This was a bioweapons program started in 2005 officially as a bioweapons program. Number two, this was coercion and domestic terrorism. Number three, this is deceptive medical practices racketeering leading to murder."



Ross duh Boss warns cashiers and receptionists about the masks

"we're not going to let it slide this time. Sorry about that, no offense, only love for you... Hope I don't have to talk to you about it, but I'm gonna."



Ross duh Boss: "They think we're going to lock down again, bro!"

"Ha ha ha ha ha!"



David Blackwell, RN: "Don't let the television scare you"

"never forget this Anthony Fauci is a pusher, and like Nancy Reagan said, just say no. Just say no. Stay healthy, eat right, exercise, get plenty of sunlight, plenty of sleep, and God, Allah, Yahweh, Jehovah has a plan for you."



Fully Boosted, US Senator Mitch McConnell Freezes Up at the Podium Twice

Aide: "Did you hear the question, Senator? Running for reelection in 2026?"



Bereaved mother Henrietta Simoes Speaks Out at Green Cove Springs FL

"Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished... We are coming."



Branden Nail Talks About Pain: Physical Pain and the Pain of Gaslighting

"The worst symptom nowadays that I deal with is... probably the mental aspect of it. Between that and the heart issues, it's just, it's taken, it takes your brain."





AUGUST 15, 2023



David Blackwell, RN: Moral injury is Real

"I think about her calling me. She called me on BiPAP. [he puts his hand over his mouth] Get out me of here! I couldn't do it, I couldn't, nothing I could do... and I tried to warn them."



Bernard Valter Talks About the Tea Drinkers' Armored Room (Excerpt)

"What's in this room? It's an amazing thing that's going on."



Susan Franz, RN Questions the Suffolk County VA School Board on Jab Mandates

"Were you informed before making this mandate? Did you care about possible side effects these children could suffer by this newly implemented shot? By what lawful authority did you enact this mandate? Are you aware of the financial incentives that providers receive for administering this shot? Were you pressured by outside forces to issue the mandate? How many children and athletes have dropped out of activities because they are suffering from vaccine side effects?"



Testimonies in Support of Putting a Ban the Jab Ordinance on the Agenda in Lee County, Florida

* Dr. Joseph Sansone

"The patents showed that these are dual-use technologies that can be used for biological weapons. The White House Supplemental Budget for a Nanoparticle Initiative shows that the mRNA technology has nanoparticle technology in it. OK, so these are biological weapons according to the law."

* Dr. Mark Sauer

"we are now under the PREP Act. And what it means is that there is no longer informed consent for those who administer products that are medical countermeasures. Now you may have thought you were getting a pharmaceutical product when you got jabbed, but you were getting a medical countermeasure."

* James Reynolds

"This injection appears to be chemical warfare and should be removed from the market"

*Jane Santangelo

"When we first got up here I, I saw a a bit of cognitive dissonance. It seemed to me. That was my perception of this committee. I didn't really feel you were looking at us. You were looking down. What if the approved science that you were told to look at and to go by is incorrect? What if it wasn't allowed to be stated, what was and what wasn't?"

*Michael Peters

"it's dangerous and it's killing people"



JULY 15, 2023



Josephine Walsh, On the Two Year Anniversary of Her Pfizer Jab, Batch Number FA9093

"you trusted the health care system, right? You trusted. Well, the old me trusted that. Not anymore."



Phil Letten Recommends Matthias Desmet's Book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism

"We're living in crazy times where people are just crazy now. That's just the way it is... but, you know, there's a peace, there's a peace that comes when you sort of feel like you have a grasp on what's going on."





JULY 1, 2023



Rules for Thee, Not for Me

"I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to, um, have a haircut." — Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, after threatening to jail citizens for defying lockdowns





JUNE 15, 2023



Kevin McKernan Testifies Before the FDA on Plasmid Derived dsDNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines

"the clinical trials were run on Process 1 which uses in vitro transcription off of synthetic DNA, but they switched to Process 2 for scale-up which used E. coli to amplify plasmids. And those plasmids are what still remain in the vials and were not within the clinical trial."





Wake Up Eire Vigil for the Vaccine Dead and Injured at Leinster House, Dublin

* Dave, Whose Sister Lorna Noonan Died After AstraZeneca, Speaks Out in Dublin

"This is what she looked like before vaccine. Right? This is what she looked like, yeah? Yeah? You see this? Everybody see this? Yeah? And this is what a vaccine does to people. This is what it does. You know? They're not safe. They're not safe. They're dangerous. They're killers. The people have done this, they've murdered her. That's what they've done, they murdered her."

* Eithne Branigan at WakeUpEire Vigil in Dublin for the Jab Injured and the Dead

"Because we're all so sick most of us can't turn up to speak out"

* Jackie, with Heart Damage Following Pfizer, Speaks Out in Dublin

"I was in the house on my own for maybe a year. My husband had passed away the day before the lockdown and I was in the house on my own for a year and I was listening to the telly. And I have 2 grandchildren and a daughter that lives around the corner from me and she wanted to come and see me and I wouldn't let them. I was literally terrified coming in contact with anybody, through listening to the media and the government on the telly. And that's why I took the two Pfizer vaccines."





DMED Whistleblower Dr. Sam Sigoloff Zooms with the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance

* Dr. Sam Sigoloff Tells His Story (1st Excerpt)

"They're lying"

* Q & A with Dr. Sam Sigoloff, including discussion of the DMED data (2nd Excerpt)

"And to kind of demonstrate the gravity of changing this data, it would be as if there was a platoon of about 30 guys and they send their scout to go look over the ridge line. And as he's looking over the ridge line, he sees 100,00 enemy troops. And he comes back to his 30 guys and says, yeah, don't worry about it, it's fine, don't worry about it, there's nobody there. Because the entire reason that the DMED data base is erected is to be the forward-facing medical eyes, to see if there's an issue that's affecting the troops, some medical issue that no one's able to connect. well, that's why that data base was put into place. And now we've got a conspiracy, because it took more than one person to take this data base down, to change all the information to blind the medical eyes of the military and to aid and abet the enemy."



The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts (May 18, 2023)

Selected testimonies

* Julie Booras, Health Rights MA, Co-Founder: "Welcome to The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts"

"we're all coming together here today in our beautiful state capitol, the people's house, to share our stories, stories of lives lost and shattered because of three little words. Public health emergency."

* State Representative David DeCoste at The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts

"Keep up the good work. Thank you for doing what you're doing here."

* Mass. State Representative Peter Durant: "Your stories are important"

"Vaccine injury is real and people need to know about it."

* "Doc" Pruyne, Journalist: "We are in a spiritual war... Keep fighting"

"I received the shot because I didn't want to see my wife in a big room alone if she had a reaction. She has a brain injury, so I went in and got a shot with her. Next day, I knew I made a big mistake."

* Frances Forgione's Story of Small Fiber Neuropathy and Other Injuries

"As a professional counselor I can personally and professionally attest to the emotional trauma that some of the medical issues have brought on with the lack of places to talk openly about this topic without it becoming politicized, shut down, dismissed, ignored. Along with many others I too have felt the the confusion, the anxiety, the fear, and the aloneness. We are weary of being caught in the political crossfires and just need help."

* John Beaudoin on the state of Massachusetts death certificates and the VAERS data

"I'll swear to it in federal court, I already have, more than 4,000 people in Massachusetts alone have died from the vaccine."

* Michelle Orfanos, RN: "I completely identify with the anger"

"I've been a nurse for over 20 years and the cognitive dissonance that is happening throughout this is astounding and enraging to me. I completely identify with the anger. There has been an abject failure of the medical establishment and the public health agencies to do what's right. These 3 letter agencies that I used to hold in high esteem and high regard have lost all credibility and confidence and rightfully so."

* Dr. Sarah Schulman: "there was no information about the long-term effects"

"On October 15, 2021 my religious exemption was denied... I was escorted out of the hospital, I have two more children to put through college, and I'm unable to get a job all because I believe in bodily sovereignty. The hospital lost one of its most seasoned, compassionate physicians."

* Jef Weisel, Hospice Care Worker, Jab-Injured and Unable to work

"I couldn't afford to stop working, so I got my Pfizer shots in February and March 2021, foolishly trusting the safe and effective narrative."

* Scientist and medic Jessica Abu-Hijleh: "It didn't matter what I said"

"I had all the studies up to that point. I had my masters in biology, I knew better. I knew what these shots were. I know what mRNA is. I know about the enzymes in our cells. I knew this was not good."

* Bridget Kearns, Occupational Therapist: "This is medical apartheid"

"I am sharing my story because I believe that every American has the right to choose what medical interventions they do and do not want in their body, without coercion, without duress and without force. I am sharing my story to promote health choice, defend medical freedom, and fight discrimination and segregation that is happening in our society today."

* Jenny McCloud, Healthcare Worker Whose Religious Exemption Was Denied



"I could not collect unemployment and lived from my savings for several months before taking a part-time job in the kitchen of a Catholic school."

* Jab-Injured Bedside Nurse Erin Borland: "Sometimes the pieces just don't add up"

"nurses are there to take care of people. They're not there to hurt ourselves or harm ourselves"

* Nurse Meredith, Injured by Moderna

"I am not opposed to vaccines. My biggest regret is taking them."

* Mary Kelley, RN: Hearing Loss and Tinnitus

"I jumped on the Internet and researched. Upon hours I found hundreds of comments on social media platforms saying that they, too, had hearing loss and tinnitus since the covid vaccine."

* Critical Care Nurse Desiree Letellier Shares Her Father's Story

"Please listen to our stories and realize you and your loved ones are not immune to the harms this vaccine has caused."

* Christina Rice and Her Daughter Lily, Both Injured by Moderna

"We have spent the last 2 years fighting for her health, where I'm gaslit by multiple doctors... My only regret is taking a fast-tracked vaccine that they should have had many years of clinical studies. But I was told it was safe and effective"





JUNE 1, 2023



Dr. Chris Shoemaker Testifies Under Oath Before the National Citizens Inquiry, Ottawa, Canada (May 19, 2023)

"I think this is the most important activity going on in the world right now, to bring light to all of this. So thank you... Because of things that I learned, I had to speak to the greatest issue of childhood mortality and morbidity ever to happen in my 70 years on this planet....These are slow, immune toxic lethal shots. I call on the world to stop them."

* Part I - INTRODUCTION, SWEARING IN, WHY STOP COVID VACCINATIONS

* Part II - DANGERS OF COVID VACCINATIONS FOR FETUSES AND FOR REPRODUCTION

* Part III - MORE ABOUT VACCINE'S NEGATIVE EFFICACY, REVIEW OF THE CLEVELAND CLINIC DATA

* Part IV - WHO MADE THIS AND WHY? / LIPID NANOPARTICLES AND THE ROLE OF CANADIAN COMPANY ACUITAS



USPS Mail Carrier Notices That People on Her Route Are Dying

"Nineteen people have died on my route. Nineteen people in the last 4 months. It's normal for one or two to go in about a year period of time. Um, I have 460 homes on my route, which means that I have on average 4 people per home, do the math, that's a lot, so 1 or 2 a year is pretty average. But to have 19 people die on my route in the last 4 months?"



Dr. James Thorp, Ob Gyn, Testifies Before Idaho's Washington County Commissioners

"They've broken the golden rule of pregnancy. We have never before, [shouting] ever! in the history of medicine broken the golden rule of pregnancy. And you don't have to be a doctor to know this. You know it, legislators. Doctors know it. Kindergarten graduates know it. We are given that knowledge from our Creator. You don't use novel substances [shouting] ever! in pregnancy. And what I've seen is the greatest colossal, catastrophic problems that I've ever seen in my career."



Nurses Lizzie and Annalisa at the Nurses for Freedom Protest in Auckland

"I always wanted to be a nurse, never wanted to be anything else... we really care, we love our jobs and we want to come back."— Lizzie

"I wanted to be a nurse from when I was about 4 years old, and to now have that like stripped away from me in the, in the prime of my life, working life when I can make the most difference to people, it's really cruel."— Annalisa



MAY 15, 2023



Dr. David Martin at the European Parliament Covid Summit: "What do we want humanity to look like?"

"This was premeditated domestic terrorism stated at the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in 2015, published in front of them. This is, this is an act of biological and chemical warfare perpetrated on the human race. And it was admitted to in writing that this was a financial heist and a financial fraud."



James Donald Forbes McCann: "I regret having gotten the vaccine"

"I really regret having gotten the vaccine! I'm sure it's fine."



The Vermont Emergency Forum to Assess the Respiratory Hazards of Masks

* Dr. Sandy Reider: "it's a war on children and a war on the soul and spirit"

"no one is willing to acknowledge the harms, either of the vaccine or the masks. And to me that is the central issue right now"

*Respiratory Therapist Betsy Thomason Asks, "If not me, who?"

"when covid hit I knew there were a lot of things going on that nobody knew about"

*Gayle Brown, Businesswoman and Vermont Stands Up Board Member, Speaks Out on Masks

"We valued the creation of an environment in our small business of no fear and no judgement for our customers, but most importantly for our staff. And these values really ring true for Vermont Stands Up as well... We're a diverse group of Vermonters from all corners of our state with a fundamental belief that whether in periods of tranquility or periods of turmoil and uncertainty, that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness remain forever inalienable and foundational to our democratic values and practices."

*Alison Despathy Tells a Heartbreaking Story of Masks in the Newark School in VT's Northeast Kingdom

"Nothing. No conversation... No questions allowed. No conversation allowed."





MAY 1, 2023

Neurologist Suzanne Gazda: "We are seeing a tsunami of neurological problems"

"I take care of about 4,000 patients. A lot of them are MS autoimmune patients and we began to see a shift in 2021 with patients that were previously stable that started to decline. I would say a vast majority of the patients in my practice were advised by other clinicians to get the covid vaccination and I would sadly have to tell you that so many of them, the vast majority of them, aren't doing as well today as they were before they got their shots."



Organizer at the Forest of the Fallen in Albury, Australia: "Come and join me"

"I never miss a weekend. Constant. All the time. Nonstop. Push push push. We've got to get this out there, guys."



Actor Barry Duffield on His Cardiac Myopathy, Neurological Injuries, and Gaslighting

"I was frustrated. Frustrated, angry, more so then I was furious."



Pharmacist Kathy Maines Before the Collier County FL Board of Commissioners

"What I witnessed in the last 3 years has just floored me as I saw many health care professionals turn a blind eye to what was going on."



Stephanie Foster Testifies About Her Jab Injuries and Her Mother's Death in Shoppers Drug Mart

"When she left my house that day she was perfectly fine. And then she got that shot and then she died. Seven minutes after, she died. And I see her in the hospital right after, and she was gone. And so I kept telling them, it was the shot, it was the shot. And the coroner hadn't even looked at my mom, hadn't even touched my mom, she just sat there right beside me in the chair, and I said, no, it's the shot. And the coroner said, no, it's natural causes. And I knew right then, you're lying. You're lying to me. There's no way you know that."



APRIL 15, 2023



Nurse Erin Olszewski Urges Support for Collier County FL Health Freedom

"any person that's in opposition of this resolution and the ordinance is likely someone that you don't want taking care of you or they have something to hide."



Michael Stires' Testimony 22 Months After His Jab Injury

"You know, I just, I just urge you to to understand that we are here, you know. See us, hear us, just acknowledge that we exist. And you know, I, I, I beg for some kind of research, some kind of possible treatment, possible studies, because you know, we're we're we're left alone to to fend for ourselves. If you look through our our support groups you will see that people are literally buying magic wands at at some point because they they they need, they're so desperate for for some kind of help."



MSU Professor Mark Skidmore Talks to Greg Hunter About His Survey Showing 278,000 Jab Fatalities

"you know, this isn't perfect, there are issues and limitations for you know projecting fatalities like this because we can't verify, but we need to look at this. And this is hopefully a call for more scientific work, to really get a handle on what's going on."



Alex Eulenberg, Terri Botari, and Zlatko Slam Jab Crow in Mountain View, California

"You're discriminating against a huge portion of the community, preventing them from participating for no reason at all. And that is violation of the Unruh Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act."

— Alex Eulenberg

"it's medical discrimination, it's also a lack of education as to what the vaccines really are, and how dangerous they are."

— Terri Botari

"Does the Mountain View city council care about this rampant discrimination?"

— Zlatko



Lan Yin, Betsy, Ariadna Solovyova, Patrick Killelea, and Peter Hymens All Also Slam Jab Crow in Mountain View, California

"Will you continue to promote an unknown unsafe product to the public by continuing to require

up-to-date-covid vaccinations on all children participating in the Peninsula Youth Theater's camp and stage productions?"

— Lan Yin

"this medical discrimination needs to stop."

— Betsy

"medical condition is listed in both the ADA and Unruh Act. And businesses are not allowed to discriminate on that basis."

— Ariadne Solovyeva

"requiring it for children is worse than useless, I mean, it's a reckless endangerment of their life and probably a violation of various laws"

— Patrick Killelea

"I trust that you will do the right thing because you're here for humanity."

— Peter Hymans



Albert Benavides (Welcome the Eagle) Has a Little Zoom Powwow with Warner Mendenhall

"Thank you so much and God bless you and continue to fight." —Albert Benavides

"I'm well aware of you, Albert, good work, man."— Warner Mendenhall



Ernest Ramirez Remembers His Son, Who Died After a Pfizer Jab, and Pleads for the Children

"He had checkups every year for baseball. I mean, he was a healthy kid. And why didn't they let us know about this? If they would have let us know about this, my son would still be here with me."



Greyson Follmer, 19 Year-Old Athlete with Severe Heart Inflammation and 15 ER Trips

"I'm sitting there losing my mind, like, how am I in such bad pain and there's nothing you guys can do for me?"



Alex Eulenberg and John Eulenberg Commend Mountain View's City Manager Kimbra McCarthy

"Now it's against the law, as we just heard, for the council to act on an item not on the agenda. But that rule does not hold for the city manager. So I would like to thank City Manager Kimbra McCarthy for stepping up and leading the way, right there and then, after public comment was over, announcing that the city of Mountain View's vaccination requirement for employment at the city had already been dropped, and that furthermore, she and her staff would be meeting with the Performing Arts Center renter, PYT, to make sure they drop their vaccination requirement for performers and campers in alignment with current health guidance"

— Alex Eulenberg

"Over and over again I saw how easily people would be treated as unworthy of inclusion in daily life. As human beings we need to be aware of how easy it is to brand people as less than human."

— John Eulenberg



APRIL 1, 2023



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Embalmer Laura Jeffery (excerpts)

"it is horrifying."



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Vonnie Allen, RN (excerpts)

"Once upon a time I was a respected member of my community. I was a respected aunt, mother, sister-in-law and friend. Because of the stance I took, because I declined to take an experimental drug with no science to back it, I lost my job and my credibility. I have lost the respect of my oldest children, a niece, many of my friends, my sister-in-law has blocked me, I have been discriminated against and denied entrance to restaurants, theaters, my bowling alley, my friend's party. I was unable to go away on vacation with my four oldest girlfriends of over 40 years. I spent 35 years in a profession where I helped and cared for other people but now I am not allowed to speak because my opinion no longer matters. I have been censored."



Mark Oshinskie is Not Going to Let It Go (excerpts)

"a lot of people talk about forgiveness and that's a great thing and I can be forgiving. But it goes it beyond this here. I think there's a complete loss of respect for people's judgement that I've experienced through this process."



Censored Journalist William J. Kelly Rips Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

"I'm a veteran reporter in the city of Chicago, Emmy award-winning TV host, radio, print journalism. I should be sitting over there with my colleagues but I'm standing over here because on a weekly basis I was going viral asking you obvious questions. And instead of answering them, you told me that crime was down. My videos went viral, millions of views, comments, likes and shares. And it was hurting your reelection campaign. So you revoked my media credential. That should never happen happen in a free country."



Dr. John Campbell Presents Mr. Andrew Bridgen's Well Thought-out, Well-researched Speech

"The figures are stark, Mr. Deputy speaker. What I'm quoting from is the government's own published data.... We have surely now sacrificed enough of our citizens on the lives on the altar of ignorance and unfettered corporate agreed to satisfy anyone. I therefore call on the government to immediately stop the mRNA vaccine booster program and initiate a full public inquiry into not only the vaccine harms but how every agency and institution set up to protect the public interest have failed so abysmally in their duties."— Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament, UK



John Watt, Looking Better, But Banned

"Another day, another Instagram ban, FaceBook ban. What for? Why? For telling my story regarding my vaccine injury, for telling the truth. Weird, isn't it?"



Two Washington, DC Citizens Demonstrate "Vaccine Hesitancy" (June 2021) (excerpt)

"That's what this pandemic is. It's fear, it's fear, this pandemic. That's all it is."

Dr. Jane Ruby's Public Comment Before the Board of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital

"2020 I never saw the degree of neglect, subrogation of patient rights, and out and out assault on human beings that have been reported by patients in your hospital and countless other hospitals in the United States."



The Shocking 2389 Document: Australian Senator Gerard Rennick and Dr. John Campbell Discuss

(Senator Gerard Rennick Now Knows What the Australian Government Knew in January 2021)

"without this information being released we would have not had any idea just how poor the the auditing and quality assurance on on the production and roll out of the vaccine has been...these people need to explain why they they've destroyed so many lives"





Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Members Address the Virginia Board of Health

*Susan Franz, RN Educates the Virginia Board of Health on Covid Jabs for Kids

"There is plenty of data to show that this vaccination is killing people and disabling people. And doing this to children is unconscionable. And there will be consequences for it, whether it's in this life or the next. You will be held responsible for what decisions you make regarding this vaccine and especially when it comes to children. So I urge you to reject this vaccination on the childhood immunization schedule."

* Barbara Henry of Williamsburg VA says No to Experimental Gene Therapy for Children

"This product neither protects against infection nor prevents transmission... The shots have proven to have negative efficacy. It's the vaccinated that are getting sick. The reports from around the world are simply staggering. Fertility issues, miscarriages, myocarditis, brain inflammation, strokes, heart attacks, blood clots, sudden virulent cancers, even in young children"

* Dr. Sheila Furey Chides the Virginia Board of Health

"I find it saddening that 3 years into this pandemic, the doctors who have been most successful in treating covid 19 voices are not heard here. The use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are banned in our hospital. Safe and effective medications cannot be used in a hospital system. That is contributing to loss of life and increased morbidity. And you have yet to open your doors to hear from the physicians around this country and around the world who are safely and effectively treating this disease."

*Dr. Lori Leonard Addresses the Virginia Board of Health About Jabs for Kids

"What planet have you been living on for the past 3 years? Clearly, it's not the planet the rest of sane society is living on."





MARCH 15, 2023

Yale U Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch's Delaware Talk on "Three Years to Flatten the Earth"

"I'm going to describe the pandemic in one easy to understand sentence. NIH and the Department of Defense funded dangerous, prohibited gain-of-function virus research, the engineered virus escaped from the lab, the DOD claimed that it was a bioweapon and it seized control to assert military not public health management of the pandemic, then DOD covered up the cause of the pandemic, suppressed early treatments, and forced this toxic, weakly effective vaccine, so-called vaccine, onto the population as a wartime countermeasure, not, it's not as a treatment, and without informed consent, and then hundreds of thousands of Americans subsequently died or got injured a result."



On a Sidewalk in Calgary: Bev Meets Denis, Denis Meets Bev

"I'm trying to tell you something"



Whistleblower Pharmacist Nichole Belland's Talk in Durango, Colorado (excerpts)

"I was trying to figure out the gaslighting that was happening everywhere. I know what I saw. But there's not one person saying I saw it. So it was very unsettling.”



Dr. David E. Martin Talks to James Howard Kunstler About Prosecuting Covid Crimes (brief excerpt)

"I've characterized this many times as a war of attrition. Being the last one standing and holding onto a deep commitment to integrity and the truth is winning."



Cathy Jones: "We lost our voice. That's why the National Citizens Inquiry is so important"

"As difficult as it was for me to handle the protocols, which I found completely insane, many people didn't have the choice to walk away. They were in the middle of a 5, 10, 15, 25-year career and had a mortgage to pay, children to feed, children in school, and they didn't feel like they had a choice. And many of the choices they were forced to make had disastrous results."



Nikki, Mother of a Jab-Injured Daughter, Calls Out the Politicians in Australia

"It is time to stop the lies."



Six Australian Vaccine-Injured Women Speak Out

"I want my voice to be heard."



Dr. Norman Fenton Talks to Richie Allen About Coping with the Craziness

"I did have a prestigious career and I was highly respected but the fact is it did all change as soon as I started to show that the entire covid narrative was driven by these sort of flawed and easily manipulated statistics. And then you know I was suddenly called a conspiracy theorist, a spreader of [mis]information, and from that point on all of my research papers on the subject were censored, I was treated like an academic pariah, you know, colleagues shunned me."



Forest of the Fallen Disappears!

"This news was definitely available yesterday. I saw it for myself. But today it is not. I can't remember the exact details of the article, my memory seems to have failed me but it was something about something where people died from something. And now the news don't seem to want to talk about it. Strange."



Tweeted by Ed Dowd: Red-pilled Man Rants, "We are on a fu#king timeline to Fu#kville!"

"It's going to get fu#king radical in this country when people catch on, that you can't get this thing out of you."



Trudi Galloway's Story of Her Son Benjamin Who Committed Suicide During the Lockdowns

"So many people have lost loved ones to suicide during lockdown, yet this again has never been spoken about or even acknowledged by the government... We are real people! And we deserve to be heard. Benjamin hasn't got a voice anymore."



Christian Cherry, 21 years Old, Primary Caretaker for His Severely Jab-Injured Brother

"This is not the story of well-vetted science against an irrational minority. It is rather one of an experimental emergency use authorization injection product whose long term effects are not understood, potentially being mandated without informed consent, with there being no real infrastructure ready, willing, or able to deal with, or seek justice for injured parties and their families."





MARCH 1, 2023



Dr. Naseeba Kathrada in South Africa: "Let's stand together and stop this tyranny"

"We now know that the vaccines are definitely more harmful than they are good. We know this."



Take Back Our Freedoms Activist Serves Pharmacist with Notice of Liability (excerpt)

"I'm a mother and a journalist and I've spoken to thousands. Look at me please. Please stop. Please stop giving them out."



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Jennifer's Story

"I don't think we quite understand or have a grasp on the scope of the magnitude of the damage that's been done."



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Harold, Father of Two: "Why? One big three-letter word. Why?"

"Justin Trudeau would come on TV and my little girl said, Dad, the bad king is on TV again"



Young Woman with Severe Face Rash Following Jab

"Uhhh! Really? Like, I feel like my whole life's been stripped from me and this is so frickin painful!"



Dr. Peter McCullough: "There's a Crime Going On"

"Those who were the strongest voices against any forms of treatment are the very ones who are most vigorously promoting the vaccines. They're one and the same."



Tracey Mills: "I believe that my mother was murdered by the vaccine"

"I'd been watching her slowly die for a year. And I'll never forgive them. I'll never forget, ever."



Ron Nigut, whose wife's cancer turned turbo right after her first Pfizer jab

"If I could wake up one more person it'll make my day"



Craig Paardekooper Examines the Repeating 7-Day Cycle of Vaccinations and Deaths

"the number of deaths associated with a particular vaccination date follows a very cyclical pattern which repeats every seven days... And this pattern extends throughout the whole of 2021. It's quite a remarkable pattern... this is a very strong indicator that the deaths are caused by the vaccinations."



Suzie Shannon Shares What Happened to Her Husband John in the Hospital

"From the get-go it was weird and eerie... I think they killed him."



Dr. Peter McCullough on Seeing Clearly

"And when we interact with people one of the key diagnostic criteria I think for someone who has scales over their eyes is they quickly will answer, I don't want to talk about it."





FEBRUARY 15, 2023



Journalist Gonzalo Lira Answers Scott Adams's Question, How did you know?

"The fact that you didn't see it, that proves something about how you look at the world. Hmm? And you should think about it, Scott."



Angry Woman: Anybody heard this story yet?!

"They murdered my father! They injected him with poison! They lied to me, they blamed me!"



US Representative Nancy Mace Grills Twitter's Former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde (excerpt)

"I now developed asthma that has never gone away since I had the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain and I've had a battery of tests. I find it extremely alarming Twitter's unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected millions of Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC."



Michael Oxford: "My heart is full"

"Well, a lot has happened. It's sort of unreal the amount of support I've been getting from the entire liberty community."



Michael Oxford fired for refusing to wear mask in 2023

"So this whole thing seems super-shady to me. The President of the United States already said covid is over. How can anybody enforce covid policies? So I don't know about you guys but I 100% feel that I was just fired for sticking up for my basic human rights."





Forest Mommy: No Amnesty

"You guys remember how last year, like, 2021 and 2022, people you knew, people you thought you were friends with, people you thought you loved, family, people discriminated against us! Like, how are these people living with themselves?"



Forest Mommy Convos with Santa Cruz Mountain Goat

"As soon as you get outside the cities, it's normal, I swear."— Santa Cruz Mountain Goat



Tiffany Parotto Talks About the Post-Jab Menstrual Irregularities and the Brutal Censorship

"thousands and thousands of women were coming forward with horrific, horrific stories of their experiences. And I'm talking everything, I mean we're talking blood clots the size of your fist, we're talking no bleeding, we're talking excessive bleeding, miscarriage, bruising, the strangest symptoms.... we had a FaceBook group with over 21,000 testimonies completely erased."

Russell Broadbent, Australian MP, Has Questions, Including About 2 Children Who Died

“This information is extremely alarming”



Andy in Australia, Injured by AstraZeneca

"I honestly thought that if everyone else is doing it then it must be OK. I really didn't have any reservations about it being not safe."



Dr. Sam Sigoloff and Tom Haviland Talk About the Battle in the Unseen Realm

"This is a battle for your mind, for your heart, for your soul. And what we need to do is have everyone understand that and stand up for God's Kingdom. And gain that ground."

— Dr. Sam Sigoloff

"I totally agree with you, Dr. Sam. You know, pray about it, and trust a little bit more your God-given natural immune system."

— Tom Haviland



Pandemic Harms Listening Session - Wenatchee, WA - 28Jan23

Selected Testimonies:

* Nurse Kristin Receives a Standing Ovation

"it is my job to educate, empower, and advocate for my patients...While I have been hurt by what has happened to me, I have a deeper hurt for all the patients and people who have suffered due to the suppression of truth."



* Dr. Brian McInnes, Twice Vaxxed, Heart Damaged, Speaks Out in Wenatchee

"Pfizer, Moderna, the FDA, CDC, all those alphabets lied to us, saying that the vaccine protected against infection and transmission. But it didn't. The vaccines are not safe and they are not effective, rather, they're causing harm. This crazy overreach has to stop. And as citizens of the USA and Washington we just have to say no. The truth needs to be told and those who lied and caused harm to millions need to be held accountable."



* Benjamin Allen's Grandparents' Deaths Under the Deadly and Inhumane Hospital Covid Protocols

"We had to fight"



* Brad: "Timothy 1:7 God has not given us the spirit of fear but power, love, and a sound mind."

"I didn't realize the fear that was on the hearts of people."



* Sarah Chrastina: "When I woke up, it was a Saturday morning"

"So it's just the classic pattern that I then saw everywhere. When you stand up, you are shamed and bullied and censored. And you don't have a voice. Same with the vaccine injured, that we've heard today, right? It's a pattern."

* Kim Fry: "We have to be bold. We don't have to be angry"

"the tide is turning. And now we may not be the victim, we might be the accuser. And we have to be still choosing what is right, no matter what."



* Pharmacist Kim Darlington: "I could no longer in good faith inject the covid shots into people"

"I'm still a licensed pharmacist and none of us here are anti-vaxxers. We are only anti-covid shot. And my words are not mis- or disinformation, it's my first-hand experience on the front lines of this pandemic from day one."



* Dennis Smith Offers Encouragement and Hope for the Vaxx-Injured

"My daughter lives over on the coast. She, very fit 24 year-old at the time, decided to get the vaccine and unbeknownst to me, after she had gotten it in January 2021, and shortly after that she started having symptoms of kind of extreme covid but then brain fog and then what I would call MS symptoms. Her body shut down. She, towards the end, couldn't even walk. She was put in a wheelchair."



* Pandemic Front Line Nurse Amy Wall, Fired for Not Taking Second Jab After Jab Injury

"So December 2021 I took the first Pfizer shot. Two months later I went back to my eye doctor for a checkup and he says, well Amy, you know, your old eye problem is fine but now in the blood vessel layer of your eyes we see big spikes of inflammation. So you, know you, don't want to go blind."

* Fred Boyd, Power of Attorney for His Father

"as a power of attorney caregiver, they would not allow me to go into the hospital with him. That was illegal."

* Nurse Alicia: "There were a thousand of us fired"

"they pulled a lot of us that stood up and said, wait a minute, something's not right here. They took us out of the hospitals. That's really scary! I mean, if you, you know, even now, my family members, I'm concerned, if they have a medical emergency, who's going to be at the bedside for them?"



FEBRUARY 1, 2023



Jab-Injured Mandated Creighton University Law Student Britta Hultgren Fights Back

"I had to defer my bar exam in February of 2022, and as to this day I still haven't been able to take it. I was really hoping to be able to take it next week but there's stuff that I told [inaudible] that I still can't sit up straight long enough, I still can't, I'd have to, you know, take a wheelchair into the building, I'd have to, it's, I can't walk very far. It's this whole, you know, a lot of different symptoms."



Sports Mom: "I kept telling him not to get it"

"He went to the heart specialist and I sat there, I looked at the doctor in the fu*king eye and I said all of this is from that fu*king shot, it's from that vaccine, I kept telling him not get it and I didn't want him to get it and now that he got it his fu*king heart ain't working right. And the doctor say, Oh no no no, it's not that... So the whole purpose of him getting the whole vaccine was to fu*king play sports and he can't even play sports because his heart is fu*ked up from the shots, OK? So tell me I'm a conspiracy theorist when I'm fu*king living it."



Director of CDC Vaccine Task Force Tom Shimabukuro: "We take vaccine safety, um, very seriously"

"um, I mean, we, we are aware of these um, reports of people experiencing long-lasting health problems following covid vaccination."



On Behalf of the Vaccine Injured Matt Le Tissier Calls Out Rishi Sunak and the BBC

"They need your help and it's time for you also to choose your side. Because we are the many and they are the few. And we are coming for you."



Dr. Tess Lawrie Talks to Shaun Barcavage and Robert Fusaro About 2 Years Living with Jab Injuries (2 excerpts)

"our own government I think has abandoned us. They failed to put a system in place to address these types of prolonged adverse reactions and I think that is one of the biggest downfalls of the roll-out of these vaccines."

— Sean Barcavage

"the system has failed us and they're willfully failing us... it's just, it's crushing to see that there are so many of us out there."

— Robert Fusaro



Red Flags on Jab Safety: Dr. Patricia Lee Talks with Dr. Brian Lenzkes (excerpt)

"when I saw my third patient I knew something was up."— Dr. Patricia Lee



FDA Open Public Hearing Session 1/26/2023

*Sarah Gleason's FDA Public Comment

"vaccine injuries are just anti-vaxx nonsense, right? I was dead wrong, and I've been choking on humble pie ever since."

*Justin Prince: 29 Year-Old Musician, Tells the FDA "June 22, 2021 Moderna shattered my life"

"No one who got the shot gave informed consent because the risks were censored and the benefits were falsified. Every shot was unethical and a medical malpractice."

*Jab Injured Nurse Danielle Baker's Public Comment for the FDA's VRBPAC Hearing 1/26/2023

"Hear me. The vaccine injured are real... Shame on every single one of you!"

*Angie White Bluford at the FDA Open Public Hearing: "I woke up in a lead suit"

"Please hear us and help us...I ask you to immediately stop administering vaccines until further research is completed and the public has true informed consent."





Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance at Lobby Day, Virginia State Capitol

*Nurse Deanna Kline, Author of Gasoline: Observations After New Covid Inoculations, in Layman's Terms

"Why is the truth about harm hidden? Why is there so much hate towards those who tell the truth in love for you and your children?... Dr. Martin Luther King said, there comes a time when the silence is betrayal."

*Joyce Goff Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and Against the Mandates

"I was diagnosed with an adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccine. But no one knows what to do. No one can fix it. And we're still pushing mandates. Pump the brakes! Stop the mandates."

* Attorney Jonathan Emord Speaks to Cheers and Applause in Virginia

"This crisis is more than just a horrific medical crisis with individuals suffering because they've been denied accurate information, because they've been coerced and cajoled into getting the jab against their will, when their children have been coerced and cajoled to get the jab against their will. This is a crisis of liberty in America."





JANUARY 15, 2023



Adam Rowland to the BBC: "you're full of absolute sh#t, you evil bastards"

"Before your vaccine I had a successful career. I could row 5K on the rowing machine in under 19 minutes, I could do 20 K on a walk bike in under half an hour. I was fit as any man. And this is what your safe vaccine has done to me. And you are colluding together with the media, covering it up."

Trista Martin's Parents Tell Their Truth to Broken Truth (excerpt)

"Trista was 18 years old. She was fun, vibrant, beautiful...She knew that we didn't trust this initial roll-out or really any of the roll-out of the vaccines for covid... But... she got the Pfizer vaccine on July 20th. On November 8th she was fine."— Her dad, Allen Martin



Dr. Pierre Kory Lets Loose on Cowardly Journalists

"If I have to read one more article of a young person dying where the word vaccine isn't even mentioned as a possibility, it's absolutely disgusting... You are complicit!"

Alex Stein Trolls the Dallas City Council with Get-Vaxxed Rap Spoof

"You're going to get corona from Mona! Vaccinate! Don't wait! Don't hesitate! You got to vaccinate in the Lone Star State!"





JANUARY 1, 2023

UK Doctors Call for Stopping the Jabs Now (excerpts)

"When we became doctors we took an oath to do no harm and that oath needs to be honored. And that's why I, alongside other medical colleagues, are asking the government to halt the vaccination program and investigate these serious concerns."—Dr. Ayeisha Malik

"There's an increased all cause mortality, there are increased side effects from the booster shots, and apart from anything else they're not effective against any of the current variants. It's simply time to stop the shots." —Dr. Ros Jones

"these vaccines are not safe."—Dr. Dean Patterson

" it's time to stop these shots and start an investigation into these cardiac excess deaths." —Dr. Clare Craig

" We have got to stop the shots." —Dr. Caroline Lapworth

"It's time to do the right thing. Let's stop the jabs now."—Dr. Ali Ajaz

... and several other doctors



Grieving Mother: "Pfizer killed my daughter!"

"She took the Pfizer vaccine and she's dead! They couldn't even revive her. I'm begging you people, don't take it!"



Australian Senator Gerard Rennick: "Govern me harder, Daddy! That is what these people believe in"

"we are living in the land of of the unicorn farmers and the intellectual pygmies... It is absurd. It is absurd and it needs to stop"



Dr. Seema Nanda on Post-Jab Cornea Rejection and Ocular Bleeding (Excerpt)

"It's not a vaccine, it's a hacksine... We have to see what's happening in front of us. So wake up people."



A Christmas Message from Iris Koh and All at Healing the Divide for Unvaccinated Singaporeans

"And being Christmas, I would like to leave you with a verse from the Bible. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Stay hopeful, stay positive because the truth will be pouring out soon. Have a great Christmas everyone and may the good Lord bless you in everything you do. Merry Christmas."



Embalmer John McGhee Talks About the White Clots to Off-Grid Ireland Podcast (Excerpts)

"The clots that are forming now are made of, not composed of blood. That's the thing. That's what's not common. And the consistency and the size. It's just like something that's never been experienced before."

