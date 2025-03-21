This is a backup of the third main subcategory entitled “Do Not Comply” from the List of Transcripts 2021-2023. This list is presented in reverse chronological order in 15 day batches. The list is not complete. If you’re new to this Substack I invite you to read more at “What’s This All About?”— TB

DECEMBER 31, 2023



Professor Mark Crispin Miller on the Rolling Thunder of Propaganda Drives (excerpt)

"So what we're seeing... is an unprecedented global series of propaganda drives, all of which are extremely dangerous and have had lethal consequences. So it stands to reason that anyone who contradicts the narrative that the media has devoted itself to pumping out... should also be attacked by that same system."



Selected Testimonies on the Jab Mandates, New York City Council, December 19, 2023

* Gabriel Dalmau, Department of Sanitation Worker

"What happened to due process?... Shame on you."

* Michael Kane, Special Education Teacher

"I was a special education teacher for over 14 years in New York City until I was terminated for declining the covid vaccination. I've been suing New York City and State in federal court for the past 2 years over this... I come here today not to tell of my hardships so much as the hardships of hundreds, thousands of New York City Department of Education employees."

* Victoria Russo, Special Education Teacher, NYC Mandate Testimony, Dec 19, 2023

"We are not the enemy. We are colleagues, your friends, your neighbors. We were essential workers who have served our community with dedication and compassion throughout this pandemic. We deserve to be treated with fairness and dignity."

Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Dr. Richard Schroeder, M.D. Urges Governor DeSantis to Ban the Jab "It really needs to be done"

"Please don't ignore the calls for help from the citizens of your state. They're becoming quite numerous, quite vociferous, and, and it's going to be inevitable sooner or later. Stop it before anyone else gets hurt."

* Dr. Marivic Villa: "ban this covid vaccine"

"Right now I have more or less 2,000 cases. There's no day that I don't see vaccine-injured person...this is killing people, this is harming people, this is making people sick."

* Sheila, After 2 Jabs and a Booster: "It's destroyed my life"

"It's killing people... now it's slowly killing me."

* Nurse Nicole: "it would really be in the best interest of all Floridians if we ban the jabs"

"injured individuals are not getting the recognition they need, they're not getting the help that they need"

*Dr. Avery Brinkley: "these shots must be pulled from the market"

"all cause mortality is off the charts, not due to the virus but occurring after the shots were introduced"

* Alex Newman: "This injection from hell killed my father"

"Governor DeSantis, this is a crime being perpetrated against your constituents of unimaginable proportions."

* Kevin Kervick: "this thing needs to be banned immediately"

"it does not work, doesn't prevent transmission, it doesn't prevent severe injury or death, it does nothing other than harm people."

* Maija Hahn: "These shots need to be pulled from the shelves"

"Over 17 million people that have taken these shots have now died. The data is clear. There's contamination."

* Tanya Parus to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: "How many people have to die?"

"Let's stop this madness. You have the ability to end this and we implore you to do so."

DECEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Mike Yeadon's Address to UK Parliament Special Meeting That Was Not Shown

"And what do you think is your role as an individual is in stopping this crime?"



Vivek Ramaswamy Censored When Talking About Censorship

"one of the top lessons we learned from that covid pandemic is that free speech in this country is most important in those alleged times of emergency. If we had been allowed to openly debate the merits of those vaccines, they would have been never mandated in the way that they were."



UK judge rules severely learning disabled man with a heart condition to be force-jabbed

Tom's Mother in the UK: "To be honest I just find it so cruel what they're doing."



Selected Presentations to Adams County Commissioners in Idaho

* Dr. Peter McCullough's Zoom: "The vaccines in my view should have never been approved."

"let me tell you as an internist and cardiologist my practice is busy every day with people who have taken the vaccines and suffered heart damage or blood clots or have other problems. The numbers are so overwhelming that there are 3,400 peer-reviewed papers in the medical literature, about 800 just on the heart damage alone."

* Dr. Renata Moon's Zoom: "stop this atrocity, this nightmare. "

"This has to be stopped. We need you at the grassroots level to say no... you can stop it by stopping these shots at the grassroots level, at the local level."

* "Be strong and courageous": Laura Demaray's Zoom

"lesser magistrates, which is you guys... this falls on you guys"

* Dr. Joel Wallskog's Zoom: "if you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned"

"I am here to tell you that if you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned. You will be abandoned physically, financially, and emotionally."



Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Megan Tells What Happened to Her, Her Mother, and Her Brother After Moderna

"My brother has died, my mother is terminally sick, and I am sick myself, all after being vaccinated with Moderna, on the same day, the same batch."

* Robyn Openshaw: "The US had 158,0000 excess deaths in the first 9 months of this year"

"show other governors the way, as you have in so many other issues, and ban the jabs in Florida."

* Dr. Ben Marble, MD: "Do the right thing. Ban the shots."

"These shots are unsafe, they're defective, they're harming people all over the world."

* Nurse Julia Marks Urges Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to "end this modern day Tuskegee Experiment"

"Whereas syphilis in the Tuskegee Experiment didn't cause neurological decline for 10 years, we are witnessing neuropathy, memory problems, extreme headaches, stiff neck, convulsions, and difficultly walking within minutes to months after the shot. Just like Tuskegee, we are being denied informed consent, treatment options, and research-guided therapies. New people are getting continually injured by their boosters."

* Carol DiPaulo in Collier County, Florida: "It's time, Governor, to ban the jab"

"these [makes air-quotes with fingers] vaccines lack human clinical trials and they lack evidence of benefit or efficacy. These approved Pfizer and Moderna shots contain wholesale DNA fragments, lipid nanoparticles, complexes that integrate these DNA fragments into the human cells. They also contain Simian Virus 40 or SV40... which causes cancer"





Wake Up Eire Information Drop, Ministry of Health, Dublin, Selected Speeches

* Barry in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"the only solution that we have right now is to do it with bits of paper and stickers and boots on the ground. That's, that's the only way we got. It's a slow, it's a slow, steady crawl, but we're winning"

* Poet Louise Speaks From the Heart in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"they might hear a message that they're not ready to hear in any other way"

* Patrick E. Walsh in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"And so far for the 11 months in 2023 there's about 5,500 excess deaths and we're running at about 20%. That's frightening. And there's nobody talking about it except us...you can only invert the truth so often and get away with it."

* Edel Gillick with Wake Up Eire's Dublin Information Drop

"The game is up. The info's out. It's time to stop."

* Dave Edan with Wake Up Eire: "we'll fight and fight and never stop until we get justice"

"You all need to confront elected politicians wherever you find them. OK? You need to meet them face to face. Show them the leaflets, engage in a debate and, and, and peaceful protest. And I urge for peaceful protest in their faces... Hunt them. Hunt them night and day with the truth. Don't give them any rest."





DECEMBER 1, 2023



Dr. William Makis Warns Croatia's Parliament About the Epidemic of Turbo Cancers in the Jabbed

"I am calling for an immediate suspension of covid 19 vaccines. These products are extremely dangerous, especially for children, for pregnant women, for young adults, and I believe that these vaccines should be taken off the market immediately."



Stuart Chapman Models Freedom Fashion in Australia

"Getting another booster? Didn't think so."



Pediatric Nurse Tricia Stall Slams the Experimental Biologic for Kids Before the VDOE

"Please read the first 30 pages of Robert Kennedy's The Real Anthony Fauci. You will learn everything you need to know in that first 30 pages. And Big Pharma controls America, the CDC, the VDH [Virginia Department of Health], and I hope not each of you."





NOVEMBER 15, 2023



Mattias Desmet Talks to Frosti Logason About Mass Formation Psychosis

"But then there is a small group, 5%, 10%, it depends a little bit, who want to do something and who want to speak out and these people have try to speak out in the right way. They really have to understand that they will never succeed in waking up the masses.. . . But, Gustav Le Bon said, that doesn't mean that speaking out, that your, your voice and your speech has no effect. Not at all, he said. If there are ever people who do not go along with the mass formation continue to speak out in a quiet and a sincere way, without trying to convince the people the masses, but just articulating their opinion in a nice, honest, as polite but determined way as possible, then these people might indeed not succeed in waking up the masses, but they will prevent, their voice will prevent that the masses go, that the mass hypnosis, the mass formation goes to this ultimate stage where the people in the mass start to destroy everything. It is crucial, just crucial."





NOVEMBER 1, 2023



Dr. Mark Trozzi's Urgent Message to Doctors and Nurses About Contamination in the Jabs

"We were all lied to, and now we know"



Dr. William Makis on Detoxing from Spike and How to Spot the Next Scamdemic (excerpt)

"you have to be proactive with your health"





OCTOBER 15, 2023



Dr. Pam Popper on Some Unexpected Help for the Lawsuit Against the Creators of SARS-CoV-2

"Peter Daszak is now scheduled to testify on November 14th in front of a Congressional Committee. And he was sent a letter signed by several committee chairs with a very long list of documents to be provided by the time, before the time of his testimony... once this becomes part of the public record, then we would have access to it, too."



Stephen from Perth Curses the Lord Mayor

"I have one weapon and you're listening to it!"



Protesting Anthony Fauci's Speech in San Mateo, California: Signs and T-Shirt Slogans

"With his lies we won't comply. Because of Fauci many, many people died." — woman with bullhorn



Alex Stein, JVT, and Bri Teresi's Protest Spoof Rap for the Boosters

"Ay yi yi, gimme that Fauci, let's make it ouchie"



Nurse Jannette Rempfer and Sr. Sam Sigoloff Talk About Unlawful Orders in the US Military

* Jannette Rempfer, RN on When Things Started Going Bad (1st Excerpt)

"At the end of the day we were right"— Jannette Rampfer, RN

* Jannette Rempfer, RN Talks to Dr. Sam Sigoloff About Reprisal (2nd Excerpt)

"I don't need to be part of an organization that is using me as a pincushion"— Jannette Rempfer, RN

* Janette Rempfer, RN and Dr. Sam Sigoloff: Scenes at the Lanai & the Vaccine Rodeo (3rd Excerpt)

"They had at least 50 to 60 soldiers just lined up, ready to take the vaccine, and they were women, there were girls that were crying, that were pregnant. Some guys were just not sure what to do. The chaos was insane. It was like, it was like, World War II camp, just put your shoulder up, you know, bring your uniform down, and it was just, shot, shot, shot, shot. And the chaos and the fighting and the screaming was just, I've never seen anything like it."— Jannette Rempfer, RN





OCTOBER 1, 2023



Dr. Mark Brody on the Unspoken Trauma or, Cassandra's Curse

"You feel like, you know, [clicks fingers] wake up, wake up! And everybody's like, what's wrong with you? I am woke up, you're talking nonsense. It's just, how do you get through to people? You know, it's been that way for three years for many of us."



Dr. Pam Popper on masks and the myth of the asymptomatic spreader

"Public health officials all over the world have insisted that universal masking is necessary to prevent the spread of Covid-19. They claim that people who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 but have no symptoms can spread the virus to others. And like almost everything else about covid, this is false, and a new study in the Lancet proves it. I'm going to describe that study for you."



Christine Anderson, Member of European Parliament: Tell them all to go to Hell

"They want you wear a mask, say no! They want you to put in another mRNA shot, say no! They want to impose a curfew on you, say no!"



Attorney Jennifer Kennedy Lambastes the LAUSD Board: "How dare you?"

"You stole livelihoods and careers from dedicated employees. You took food off the table and medical care away from children. You siphoned birthday gifts, and you sucked Christmas presents up the chimney. In the name of health, you demanded that employees submit to an irreversible invasive EUA [Emergency use Authorization] injection, a medical procedure with documented risks like blood clots, myocarditis, stroke, and death. In the name of safety, you demanded submission to the shot that never did, never could, and still does not prevent infection with or transmission of SARS-CoV-2. And the people you fired, they couldn't even get unemployment, and without medical care they couldn't even get therapy to deal with the clinical depression you plunged them into. And by the way, so why now? Was it because of the embarrassing arguments in the Ninth Circuit that we just heard, thank God, they played that video, and the justices who said they were shocked that you were still pushing this mandate?"



Alex Strenger Trolls Dr. Peter Hotez in Texas

"Please issue a lockdown! Please! Peter! Peter please! Peter!.. if it saves just one life, these heart attacks are worth it, Peter! Peter! I love you!"



Philip Protesting with a Placard at Leinster House, Dublin: "MEDICAL MURDER SPEAK OUT! NOW!"

"You got to wake up to this f#cking sh#t, man"



Selected South Carolina Senate Testimonies

* Toxicologist Dr. Janci Lindsay: "These are contaminated, dangerous, lethal products"

"Basically, people were given in the clinical trial a clean shot. People, everybody else was given these contaminated shots. Every single vial that's been tested by every scientist around the world is contaminated with these plasmids... Please protect your citizens. Please. I am begging you to protect your citizens."

* Dr. Karen DeVore: "How many lives could have been saved?"

"I urge you today to stand up for medical freedom, for patients, for physicians please do not allow vaccine mandates that have little safety data while harassing patients who have other effective treatments. Remember, it is our Hippocratic oath to first do no harm."





SEPTEMBER 15, 2023



Dr. Peter McCullough's Speech at the European Parliament, September 13, 2023

"There have been two waves of injury to the world. The first has been the SARS-CoV-2 infection, which preyed upon the frail and the elderly. And then the second wave of injury now has been the Covid-19 vaccines. The role of the WHO appears to be adverse in both of the these."



City Council of Odessa, Texas Bans All Federal and State Covid-related Mandates

"I want you to remember that oil dropped to zero because of people not being able to get to work, people not being able to do stuff. We don't want this again. We make our living here on the oil field and so, and most people are built around this. And I'm just asking tonight that you take a hard look at this." — Councilman Chris Hanie

"Covid vaccine mandates may destroy medical freedom. They are not justified on public health grounds. They are inconsistent with informed consent. They have destroyed careers. And they have no place in the great and freedom-loving state of Texas... I hope that your courage and boldness is contagious."— Texas State Representative Brian Harrison



Laura Kasner Confronts Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

"How many more Ohioans... will die before your office conducts an investigation?"



Piki says: "Let's Make Some Soup!"

"Which kind of soup? Some WHO soup."



Wake Up Eire Does An Peaceful Information Drop Outisde Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, September 6, 2023

* Irishwoman Passing Out Leaflets Outside Tallaght Hospital, Dublin

"We're here to just tell people about the actual Pfizer, the Pfizer information, how they didn't tell us about the 1,200 people that died in the first few months of the trial. And that's all we're doing, just an information drop to let people know about the vaccine and not to fall for it again."

* Irishwoman in an Orange Cap Outside Tallaght Hospital with a Placard About Jab Injury Comp in the UK

"it's time, it's time to unite all groups, everybody together"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2023



Dr. David Martin's Three Simple Messages (Weaponized News- two brief excerpts)

"What do they do? We're going to pretend like there's covid counts going up. We're going to pretend like we need to have masks. We're going to pretend like we need to get injections. Three simple messages. And they repeat them so often that everybody believes them. You know what we don't have on our side of the conversation? Three simple messages. And here they are. This was a bioweapons program started in 2005 officially as a bioweapons program. Number two, this was coercion and domestic terrorism. Number three, this is deceptive medical practices racketeering leading to murder."



Ross duh Boss warns cashiers and receptionists about the masks

"we're not going to let it slide this time. Sorry about that, no offense, only love for you... Hope I don't have to talk to you about it, but I'm gonna."



Ross duh Boss: "They think we're going to lock down again, bro!"

"Ha ha ha ha ha!"



David Blackwell, RN: "Don't let the television scare you"

"never forget this Anthony Fauci is a pusher, and like Nancy Reagan said, just say no. Just say no. Stay healthy, eat right, exercise, get plenty of sunlight, plenty of sleep, and God, Allah, Yahweh, Jehovah has a plan for you."



Fully Boosted, US Senator Mitch McConnell Freezes Up at the Podium Twice

Aide: "Did you hear the question, Senator? Running for reelection in 2026?"





AUGUST 15, 2023



Bernard Valter Talks About the Tea Drinkers' Armored Room (Excerpt)

"What's in this room? It's an amazing thing that's going on."



Selected Testimonies in Support of Putting a Ban the Jab Ordinance on the Agenda in Lee County, Florida

* Dr. Joseph Sansone

"The patents showed that these are dual-use technologies that can be used for biological weapons. The White House Supplemental Budget for a Nanoparticle Initiative shows that the mRNA technology has nanoparticle technology in it. OK, so these are biological weapons according to the law."

* Dr. Mark Sauer

"we are now under the PREP Act. And what it means is that there is no longer informed consent for those who administer products that are medical countermeasures. Now you may have thought you were getting a pharmaceutical product when you got jabbed, but you were getting a medical countermeasure."

* James Reynolds

"This injection appears to be chemical warfare and should be removed from the market"

* Jane Santangelo

"When we first got up here I, I saw a a bit of cognitive dissonance. It seemed to me. That was my perception of this committee. I didn't really feel you were looking at us. You were looking down. What if the approved science that you were told to look at and to go by is incorrect? What if it wasn't allowed to be stated, what was and what wasn't?"

* Michael Peters

"it's dangerous and it's killing people"





JULY 15, 2023



Phil Letten Recommends Matthias Desmet's Book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism

"We're living in crazy times where people are just crazy now. That's just the way it is... but, you know, there's a peace, there's a peace that comes when you sort of feel like you have a grasp on what's going on."





JULY 1, 2023



Rules for Thee, Not for Me

"I take my personal hygiene very seriously. As I said, I felt like I needed to, um, have a haircut." — Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot, after threatening to jail citizens for defying lockdowns





JUNE 15, 2023



DMED Whistleblower Dr. Sam Sigoloff Zooms with the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance

* Dr. Sam Sigoloff Tells His Story (1st Excerpt)

"They're lying"

* Q & A with Dr. Sam Sigoloff, including discussion of the DMED data (2nd Excerpt)

"And to kind of demonstrate the gravity of changing this data, it would be as if there was a platoon of about 30 guys and they send their scout to go look over the ridge line. And as he's looking over the ridge line, he sees 100,00 enemy troops. And he comes back to his 30 guys and says, yeah, don't worry about it, it's fine, don't worry about it, there's nobody there. Because the entire reason that the DMED data base is erected is to be the forward-facing medical eyes, to see if there's an issue that's affecting the troops, some medical issue that no one's able to connect. well, that's why that data base was put into place. And now we've got a conspiracy, because it took more than one person to take this data base down, to change all the information to blind the medical eyes of the military and to aid and abet the enemy."



The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts (May 18, 2023)

(see also the transcripts listed for this event listed under "2-injured and bereaved speak out")

Selected testimonies

* Julie Booras, Health Rights MA, Co-Founder: "Welcome to The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts"

"we're all coming together here today in our beautiful state capitol, the people's house, to share our stories, stories of lives lost and shattered because of three little words. Public health emergency."

* Michelle Orfanos, RN: "I completely identify with the anger"

"I've been a nurse for over 20 years and the cognitive dissonance that is happening throughout this is astounding and enraging to me. I completely identify with the anger. There has been an abject failure of the medical establishment and the public health agencies to do what's right. These 3 letter agencies that I used to hold in high esteem and high regard have lost all credibility and confidence and rightfully so."

*Dr. Sarah Schulman: "there was no information about the long-term effects"

"On October 15, 2021 my religious exemption was denied... I was escorted out of the hospital, I have two more children to put through college, and I'm unable to get a job all because I believe in bodily sovereignty. The hospital lost one of its most seasoned, compassionate physicians."

*Scientist and medic Jessica Abu-Hijleh: "It didn't matter what I said"

"I had all the studies up to that point. I had my masters in biology, I knew better. I knew what these shots were. I know what mRNA is. I know about the enzymes in our cells. I knew this was not good."

*Bridget Kearns, Occupational Therapist: "This is medical apartheid"

"I am sharing my story because I believe that every American has the right to choose what medical interventions they do and do not want in their body, without coercion, without duress and without force. I am sharing my story to promote health choice, defend medical freedom, and fight discrimination and segregation that is happening in our society today."

* Jenny McCloud, Healthcare Worker Whose Religious Exemption Was Denied

"I could not collect unemployment and lived from my savings for several months before taking a part-time job in the kitchen of a Catholic school."

* Critical Care Nurse Desiree Letellier Shares Her Father's Story

"Please listen to our stories and realize you and your loved ones are not immune to the harms this vaccine has caused."

JUNE 1, 2023



Nurses Lizzie and Annalisa at the Nurses for Freedom Protest in Auckland

"I always wanted to be a nurse, never wanted to be anything else... we really care, we love our jobs and we want to come back."— Lizzie

"I wanted to be a nurse from when I was about 4 years old, and to now have that like stripped away from me in the, in the prime of my life, working life when I can make the most difference to people, it's really cruel."— Annalisa





MAY 15, 2023



The Vermont Emergency Forum to Assess the Respiratory Hazards of Masks

* Dr. Sandy Reider: "it's a war on children and a war on the soul and spirit"

"no one is willing to acknowledge the harms, either of the vaccine or the masks. And to me that is the central issue right now"

* Gayle Brown, Businesswoman and Vermont Stands Up Board Member, Speaks Out on Masks

"We valued the creation of an environment in our small business of no fear and no judgement for our customers, but most importantly for our staff. And these values really ring true for Vermont Stands Up as well... We're a diverse group of Vermonters from all corners of our state with a fundamental belief that whether in periods of tranquility or periods of turmoil and uncertainty, that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness remain forever inalienable and foundational to our democratic values and practices."

* Alison Despathy Tells a Heartbreaking Story of Masks in the Newark School in VT's Northeast Kingdom

"Nothing. No conversation... No questions allowed. No conversation allowed."





MAY 1, 2023



Pharmacist Kathy Maines Before the Collier County FL Board of Commissioners

"What I witnessed in the last 3 years has just floored me as I saw many health care professionals turn a blind eye to what was going on."





APRIL 15, 2023



Alex Eulenberg, Terri Botari, and Zlatko Slam Jab Crow in Mountain View, California

"You're discriminating against a huge portion of the community, preventing them from participating for no reason at all. And that is violation of the Unruh Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act."

— Alex Eulenberg

"it's medical discrimination, it's also a lack of education as to what the vaccines really are, and how dangerous they are."

— Terri Botari

"Does the Mountain View city council care about this rampant discrimination?"

— Zlatko



Lan Yin, Betsy, Ariadna Solovyova, Patrick Killelea, and Peter Hymens All Also Slam Jab Crow in Mountain View, California

"Will you continue to promote an unknown unsafe product to the public by continuing to require

up-to-date-covid vaccinations on all children participating in the Peninsula Youth Theater's camp and stage productions?"

— Lan Yin

"this medical discrimination needs to stop."

— Betsy

"medical condition is listed in both the ADA and Unruh Act. And businesses are not allowed to discriminate on that basis."

— Ariadne Solovyeva

"requiring it for children is worse than useless, I mean, it's a reckless endangerment of their life and probably a violation of various laws"

— Patrick Killelea

"I trust that you will do the right thing because you're here for humanity."

— Peter Hymans



Alex Eulenberg and John Eulenberg Commend Mountain View's City Manager Kimbra McCarthy

"Now it's against the law, as we just heard, for the council to act on an item not on the agenda. But that rule does not hold for the city manager. So I would like to thank City Manager Kimbra McCarthy for stepping up and leading the way, right there and then, after public comment was over, announcing that the city of Mountain View's vaccination requirement for employment at the city had already been dropped, and that furthermore, she and her staff would be meeting with the Performing Arts Center renter, PYT, to make sure they drop their vaccination requirement for performers and campers in alignment with current health guidance"

— Alex Eulenberg

"Over and over again I saw how easily people would be treated as unworthy of inclusion in daily life. As human beings we need to be aware of how easy it is to brand people as less than human."

— John Eulenberg





APRIL 1, 2023



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Vonnie Allen, RN

"Once upon a time I was a respected member of my community. I was a respected aunt, mother, sister-in-law and friend. Because of the stance I took, because I declined to take an experimental drug with no science to back it, I lost my job and my credibility. I have lost the respect of my oldest children, a niece, many of my friends, my sister-in-law has blocked me, I have been discriminated against and denied entrance to restaurants, theaters, my bowling alley, my friend's party. I was unable to go away on vacation with my four oldest girlfriends of over 40 years. I spent 35 years in a profession where I helped and cared for other people but now I am not allowed to speak because my opinion no longer matters. I have been censored."



Mark Oshinskie is Not Going to Let It Go (excerpts)

"a lot of people talk about forgiveness and that's a great thing and I can be forgiving. But it goes it beyond this here. I think there's a complete loss of respect for people's judgement that I've experienced through this process."





Dr. John Campbell Presents Mr. Andrew Bridgen's Well Thought-out, Well-researched Speech

"The figures are stark, Mr. Deputy speaker. What I'm quoting from is the government's own published data... We have surely now sacrificed enough of our citizens on the lives on the altar of ignorance and unfettered corporate agreed to satisfy anyone. I therefore call on the government to immediately stop the mRNA vaccine booster program and initiate a full public inquiry into not only the vaccine homes but how every agency and institution set up to protect the public interest have failed so abysmally in their duties."— Andrew Bridgen, Member of Parliament, UK



Two Washington, DC Citizens Demonstrate "Vaccine Hesitancy" (June 2021)

"That's what this pandemic is. It's fear, it's fear, this pandemic. That's all it is."



Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Members Address the Virginia Board of Health

* Susan Franz, RN Educates the Virginia Board of Health on Covid Jabs for Kids

"There is plenty of data to show that this vaccination is killing people and disabling people. And doing this to children is unconscionable. And there will be consequences for it, whether it's in this life or the next. You will be held responsible for what decisions you make regarding this vaccine and especially when it comes to children. So I urge you to reject this vaccination on the childhood immunization schedule."

* Barbara Henry of Williamsburg VA says No to Experimental Gene Therapy for Children

"This product neither protects against infection nor prevents transmission... The shots have proven to have negative efficacy. It's the vaccinated that are getting sick. The reports from around the world are simply staggering. Fertility issues, miscarriages, myocarditis, brain inflammation, strokes, heart attacks, blood clots, sudden virulent cancers, even in young children"

* Dr. Sheila Furey Chides the Virginia Board of Health

"I find it saddening that 3 years into this pandemic, the doctors who have been most successful in treating covid 19 voices are not heard here. The use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are banned in our hospital. Safe and effective medications cannot be used in a hospital system. That is contributing to loss of life and increased morbidity. And you have yet to open your doors to hear from the physicians around this country and around the world who are safely and effectively treating this disease."

* Dr. Lori Leonard Addresses the Virginia Board of Health About Jabs for Kids

"What planet have you been living on for the past 3 years? Clearly, it's not the planet the rest of sane society is living on."







MARCH 15, 2023

Yale U Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch's Delaware Talk on "Three Years to Flatten the Earth"

"I'm going to describe the pandemic in one easy to understand sentence. NIH and the Department of Defense funded dangerous, prohibited gain-of-function virus research, the engineered virus escaped from the lab, the DOD claimed that it was a bioweapon and it seized control to assert military not public health management of the pandemic, then DOD covered up the cause of the pandemic, suppressed early treatments, and forced this toxic, weakly effective vaccine, so-called vaccine, onto the population as a wartime countermeasure, not, it's not as a treatment, and without informed consent, and then hundreds of thousands of Americans subsequently died or got injured a result."



On a Sidewalk in Calgary: Bev Meets Denis, Denis Meets Bev

"I'm trying to tell you something"



Tweeted by Ed Dowd: Red-pilled Man Rants, "We are on a fu#king timeline to Fu#kville!"

"It's going to get fu#king radical in this country when people catch on, that you can't get this thing out of you."





MARCH 1, 2023



Dr. Naseeba Kathrada in South Africa: "Let's stand together and stop this tyranny"

"We now know that the vaccines are definitely more harmful than they are good. We know this."



Take Back Our Freedoms Activist Serves Pharmacist with Notice of Liability

"I'm a mother and a journalist and I've spoken to thousands. Look at me please. Please stop. Please stop giving them out."





FEBRUARY 15, 2023



Journalist Gonzalo Lira Answers Scott Adams's Question, How did you know?

"The fact that you didn't see it, that proves something about how you look at the world. Hmm? And you should think about it, Scott."



Michael Oxford: "My heart is full"

"Well, a lot has happened. It's sort of unreal the amount of support I've been getting from the entire liberty community."



Michael Oxford fired for refusing to wear mask in 2023

"So this whole thing seems super-shady to me. The President of the United States already said covid is over. How can anybody enforce covid policies? So I don't know about you guys but I 100% feel that I was just fired for sticking up for my basic human rights."





Forest Mommy: No Amnesty

"You guys remember how last year, like, 2021 and 2022, people you knew, people you thought you were friends with, people you thought you loved, family, people discriminated against us! Like, how are these people living with themselves?"



Forest Mommy Convos with Santa Cruz Mountain Goat

"As soon as you get outside the cities, it's normal, I swear."— Santa Cruz Mountain Goat



Dr. Sam Sigoloff and Tom Haviland Talk About the Battle in the Unseen Realm

"This is a battle for your mind, for your heart, for your soul. And what we need to do is have everyone understand that and stand up for God's Kingdom. And gain that ground."

— Dr. Sam Sigoloff

"I totally agree with you, Dr. Sam. You know, pray about it, and trust a little bit more your God-given natural immune system."

— Tom Haviland





Pandemic Harms Listening Session - Wenatchee, WA - 28Jan23

(see also the transcripts listed for this event listed under "2-injured and bereaved speak out")

Selected testimonies



* Nurse Kristin Receives a Standing Ovation

"it is my job to educate, empower, and advocate for my patients... While I have been hurt by what has happened to me, I have a deeper hurt for all the patients and people who have suffered due to the suppression of truth."

* Brad: "Timothy 1:7 God has not given us the spirit of fear but power, love, and a sound mind."

"I didn't realize the fear that was on the hearts of people."

* Sarah Chrastina: "When I woke up, it was a Saturday morning"

"So it's just the classic pattern that I then saw everywhere. When you stand up, you are shamed and bullied and censored. And you don't have a voice. Same with the vaccine injured, that we've heard today, right? It's a pattern."

* Kim Fry: "We have to be bold. We don't have to be angry"

"the tide is turning. And now we may not be the victim, we might be the accuser. And we have to be still choosing what is right, no matter what."

* Nurse Alicia: "There were a thousand of us fired"

"they pulled a lot of us that stood up and said, wait a minute, something's not right here. They took us out of the hospitals. That's really scary! I mean, if you, you know, even now, my family members, I'm concerned, if they have a medical emergency, who's going to be at the bedside for them?"

* Attorney Tricia Lindsay at the Freedom Rally, Albany NY: "We are magistrates"

"We have to recognize our power... The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates is the doctrine upon which this country was founded... We are magistrates, and I need you, each one, reach one, and teach one."







Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance at Lobby Day, Virginia State Capitol

* Nurse Deanna Kline, Author of Gasoline: Observations After New Covid Inoculations, in Layman's Terms

"Why is the truth about harm hidden? Why is there so much hate towards those who tell the truth in love for you and your children?... Dr. Martin Luther King said, there comes a time when the silence is betrayal."

* Joyce Goff Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and Against the Mandates

"I was diagnosed with an adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccine. But no one knows what to do. No one can fix it. And we're still pushing mandates. Pump the brakes! Stop the mandates."

* Attorney Jonathan Emord Speaks to Cheers and Applause in Virginia

"This crisis is more than just a horrific medical crisis with individuals suffering because they've been denied accurate information, because they've been coerced and cajoled into getting the jab against their will, when their children have been coerced and cajoled to get the jab against their will. This is a crisis of liberty in America."





JANUARY 15, 2023



Dr. Pierre Kory Lets Loose on Cowardly Journalists

"If I have to read one more article of a young person dying where the word vaccine isn't even mentioned as a possibility, it's absolutely disgusting... You are complicit!"





JANUARY 1, 2023



UK Doctors Call for Stopping the Jabs Now

"When we became doctors we took an oath to do no harm and that oath needs to be honored. And that's why I, alongside other medical colleagues, are asking the government to halt the vaccination program and investigate these serious concerns."—Dr. Ayeisha Malik

"There's an increased all cause mortality, there are increased side effects from the booster shots, and apart from anything else they're not effective against any of the current variants. It's simply time to stop the shots." —Dr. Ros Jones

"these vaccines are not safe."—Dr. Dean Patterson

" it's time to stop these shots and start an investigation into these cardiac excess deaths." —Dr. Clare Craig

" We have got to stop the shots." —Dr. Caroline Lapworth

"It's time to do the right thing. Let's stop the jabs now."—Dr. Ali Ajaz

... and several other doctors



Australian Senator Gerard Rennick: "Govern me harder, Daddy! That is what these people believe in"

"we are living in the land of of the unicorn farmers and the intellectual pygmies... It is absurd. It is absurd and it needs to stop"



A Christmas Message from Iris Koh and All at Healing the Divide for Unvaccinated Singaporeans

"And being Christmas, I would like to leave you with a verse from the Bible. Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Stay hopeful, stay positive because the truth will be pouring out soon. Have a great Christmas everyone and may the good Lord bless you in everything you do. Merry Christmas."



Embalmer John McGhee Talks About the White Clots to Off-Grid Ireland Podcast (Excerpts)

"The clots that are forming now are made of, not composed of blood. That's the thing. That's what's not common. And the consistency and the size. It's just like something that's never been experienced before."





DECEMBER 15, 2022



Ex-President Donald J. Trump Announces His Plan to Reclaim Free Speech

"If we don't have free speech then we just don't have a free country. It's as simple as that. If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple. Just like dominoes, one by one, they'll go down... The fight for free speech is a matter of victory or death for America, and for the survival of Western Civilization itself."



Dr. Chris Shoemaker at the Mother's March, Toronto, Canada

"If you continue to take these shots you will die sooner, sadly. That is my news to you as a physician. Bless us all. Mothers, thank you for your energy in coming out to save our children."



Bernard Valter in Sweden: The Tea Drinkers Don't Want to Talk About It

"There's only one nightmare here."



Doctor to Doctor: Emanuel Garcia Speaks with Matt Shelton, New Zealand

"Well it's hard to find another word than propaganda, but the relentless unity of messaging, this one size fits all."

— Matt Shelton

“there was no science involved in the decision to lockdown the healthy. There is no science behind this idea of social distancing. It's absolutely absurd.”

— Dr. Emanuel Garcia



UK MP Andrew Bridgen Speaks Out in an Near-Empty House of Commons

"the mRNA vaccines, they're not safe, they're not effective, and they're not necessary. I implore the government to halt their use immediately "



Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan Sums It Up

"I saved for two years to be able to take the Australian exam. So I didn't think I could pass it. But I didn't save for two years to practice the kind of medicine that needs to be enforced with the help of rubber bullets."





DECEMBER 1, 2022



Dr. William Bay: Rise Up Doctors of Australia!

"Too long have we dwelled in the shadows, have we hidden away from our rights and duties to our patients. No more! We must do the right thing!"



Australian Senator Alex Antic: "None of you said a single thing"

"These injections are harming and in many instances killing our young people. So what does SA Health have to say about this? Nothing. They continue to roll out the injections. They continue to push the injection narrative. This injection campaign is going to go down as the greatest scandal in medical history. And none of you said a single thing."



Attorney Leigh Dundas Breathes Fire

"You will not get more blood money into this county. You will not get more state or federal funding for our hospitals. This is not an emergency. To do so is fraud. You will not mask us, like she just talked about doing. You will not quarantine the well or the sick. You will not keep our kids out of school and damn right, you're not going to cripple our businesses anymore. Do you hear me? We will never lock down again! This is the hill we die on! Because this is America, this is the Constitution of America, and this is fu*king freedom! Never again!"



Retired Vet: "You don't vaccinate sick individuals"

"You don't vaccinate sick individuals. So this is um, I was like, well the science has gone out the window. And why has the government suddenly become the scientist, who has also thrown science out the window? And are pretending that they know better than all of us, and also telling the doctors how to run their practice? And the other thing also was, what about bodily autonomy?"



Kimber Lapie Laughs Her Way Through a Recap

"What shot are you on now? What shot? Is it six or seven? And all along, all along you keep getting sick, you keep spreading it amongst each other and you think that this is all the fault of the unvaccinated?"



US Senator Ron Johnson: It's an Insane Policy

"The bottom line here is the vaccine does not prevent infection, does not prevent transmission. So why would we make anybody take it?"



NOVEMBER 15, 2022



Steve Kirsch Talks to Bobbie Anne Cox, the Attorney Who Struck Down NY Gov. Hochul's Quarantine Camps

"They went around the legislature, this did not go through the New York State Senate or the New York State Assembly... it was completely unconstitutional."

Christine Anderson, German Member of the European Parliament: The Cat is Out of the Bag

"It was a gigantic lie what they told us, that these vaccines would prevent you catching this virus or would prevent transmission."

Ross duh Boss Says, Look, Look, Look, Look, Look

"They want everybody to forget and forgive everything that happened during the pandemic."

Undertaker John O'Looney is Livid with Rage and Anger

"they're taking them in to have these jabs knowing that it's killing them. Knowing that it's killing them! And she admits, she said, Oh, I know, I know, she said, but it's not my choice."



Erika and James: "Don't Mass Formation in My Face and Call It a Republican Blood Clot"

"we are heading towards totalitarianism, that is clear, clear as day, and nobody seems to notice."—James

NOVEMBER 1, 2022

Peggy Hall Talks to Theresa Buccola: On the Warpath in Carmel, California

"They underestimated me"—Theresa Buccola

Related video: From Theresa Buccola's YT Channel: The Day 12 Free People Opened a "Closed" Beach

"They're trying to strip our freedoms and our fresh air and then they trash all of the beach, man, and this is where your taxes are going."— man on the beach, July 2020

Amazing Polly Says: They Can Break Rocks

"And I mean, honestly, how can you trust these people ever again?"

OCTOBER 15, 2022

Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022.

A selection of testimonies:

* Ex-Walt Disney Company Cast Member Stephen Cribb "You are not alone!"

* Wendy Williams "Your scare tactics will not work on firefighters"

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on Speaking Out and on Orthodoxy

"But if you're a doctor, if you're an actor, and you come out, you are out of work. And your entire platform is removed. So you can make one statement, it's not going to go very far, and you're going to get hammered, and then you're off the grid and silent forever. And you know, you probably didn't do that much good. So I have compassion for people who feel like they can't come forward. And I don't judge them."



Dr. Steve LaTulippe Talking Out of the Box at the KY Truth Summit

"I am the first medical doctor in the United States who had my medical license suspended really for doing my job."



Cara McMinn on Why She Cycled Across Canada to Raise Vaccine Death and Injury Awareness

"When those boys were arrested at the Coutts Border protest, I knew it was my turn to stand up and do a thing. So I did. I don't have a truck, so I got on my bike"

OCTOBER 1, 2022

Peggy Hall on What Might Be Possible: 101080 and Why It Matters

"implied in that law is that the health officer is required to provide information and evidence underpinning that decision to call an emergency. Otherwise it would be willy nilly. And this is a very slippery slope."

US Congressman Thomas Massie Questions Amtrak's CEO and Gets Some Illuminating Answers

"Your vaccine mandate is so ridiculous"



Chris Sky's Covid Survival Guide Fall/ Winter Edition!

"This is going to be banned like crazy so have some balls and share it all over the fu*king place."



Matt in A Hat Talks to Doonie About Lockdowns and the Freedom Movement

"These huge, massive marches, loads of violence, more police than I've ever seen in my life, and uh and it's not being reported on news. But they would report a super spreader event like a wedding with 30 people and say how bad it was, but they wouldn't tell you what was going on in the Streets of London. It was a bit surreal."



Judea Johnson, Mother, Chef, and Nutritionist Talks to Shades of Beige (Micropixie, Sane Francisco)

"I have not gotten the covid-19 vaccine and I never will get the covid 19 vaccine."



SEPTEMBER 15, 2022



Dr. Sam Sigoloff Speaks Out on His "After Hours" Podcast: "Plandemic Reprimando"

"Just remember, all you doctors out there unwilling to give medical exemptions, that allow patients to have sovereignty over their body, you will have to answer for these some day. Hopefully at Nuremberg."

Dr. Judy Mikovits on How to Protect Yourself

"But if we're successful and we can get people to do one simple thing— actually two simple things, never put on another mask and never get another shot."



Rally for Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto, Canada

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dan Hartman in Honor of Sean Hartman

"Based on the medical history, I can say to you, your son was killed by the vaccine. Immediate symptoms within 48 hours of the shot, including symptoms of thrombosis or hemolysis, the fact that marks under the eyes, something was going on with his hematologic system and the only thing that had happened was 48 hours before, he got a toxic shot."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker to Dan Hartman

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Janet

"it's a non-vaccine, it's a toxic agent, that's the truth. That's the truth."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker

"I didn't cave in and take the shot. I'm glad I didn't."— Nurse Janet

* Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Nurse Brenda: "Silent no more!"

"I've seen compassionate care be taken away by this distraught cognitive dissonance that has taken over our society."— Nurse Brenda







New York City Workers Testify Before the New York City Council, September 9, 2022

Selected testimonies:

Firefighters:

* Bobby Banome, NYC Firefighter

"I just ask that we get put back to work."

* Brendan Fogerty, NYC Fire Captain

"We're going to be on the right side of history. The people who are against us are against civil rights and religious freedom."

* Tim Heaton, NYC Firefighter

"Let us work."

* Tom Lapolla, Retired NYC Firefighter

"I'm quite sure His Honor has the moral courage to put aside all politics for a moment and simply do the right thing."

* Bernadette Mejia, NYC Firefighter

"I was essential until my civil rights were violated."

* Sophy Medina, NYC Firefighter

"we didn't take a shot that proved to be useless at best and harmful at worst. Five firefighters are suddenly dead after the vaccine mandates and many others are quietly suffering with adverse reactions and they are afraid to speak up publicly."

* Paul Schweit, NYC Firefighter, Followed by NYC Council Member Robert Holden

"This is not just about loss of pay. This is not about even vaccines."— Paul Schweit

"you guys are the salt of the earth. And you should not have been treated this way." — Robert Holden

* Rashad Taylor, NYC Firefighter

"I ask for you to truly open your ears to listen, and open your heart to feel."

Healthcare workers:

* Tabitha Forte, NYC Health Counselor

"There never should have been a mandate in the first place. This is a free country"

* Catherine Jean, NYC Registered Nurse

"We the people have the right to choose what goes in our body, especially if it's against our belief."

* Billy Kozis, NYC Healthcare Worker

"This is total lawlessness and now we're seeing that the science was never followed from the beginning"

Police:

* Cely Batista, NYC Police Segeant

"religious interrogation is not up to the government. It's not for you guys to do."

* Daniel Crerend, NYC Police Detective

"What the mandate is doing is making our city far less safe."

* Peter Kandinov, NYC Police Officer

"Mayor Adams, I ask you to please remove the mandate that is not needed"

* Marian Kohler, NYC Policy Officer

"Mr. Mayor, tear down this mandate now!"

* John D. Macari, NYC Police Lieutenant

"Murderers, rapists and pedophiles are treated better than the unvaccinated."

* Lauren O'Rourke, NYD Police Detective

"The mandate is inhumane, unscientific, and unforgivable. The damage these mandates have caused will not be forgotten quickly."

Teachers / Department of Education

* Catherine Diab, NYC Teacher

"I cannot be silent anymore"

* Joy Amanda, NYC Department of Education

"know that the people are coming"

* Audrey Dennis, NYC School Secretary

"This should have been a due process."

* Christina Faella, NYC Teacher

"As Roman Catholic, there are multiple reasons I refuse this injection."

* Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, NYC Teacher

"I am a woman of faith, and I was fired for that faith."

* Cassandra McFadden, Retired NYC Math Teacher

"Get us back in the classroom! Get everybody back to work! You need us! God bless you all."

* Mawuli Olivierre, NYC Teacher

"we have this organization called Educators for Freedom. And one of the reasons why we started it, even though the city has fired me, I am still an educator. I'm still a teacher."

* Rachel, NYC Department of Education

"we all have suffered some form of PTSD, CPTSD, Complex PTSD, we will never be able to truly heal from what has happened because we've been humiliated, discarded."

* Josephine Valdez, NYC Department of Education

"While I sat here I looked up at the ceiling and read the following quote by Abraham Lincoln, 'a government of the people, by the people and for the people.' Does that not hold true anymore?"

* Emily Zapantis, NYC School Administrator and Assistant Principal

"It's egregious what they have done to us... You want the best workers? You had the best workers."

Other workers and citizens:

* Virginia Alleyne, Yankee Stadium Worker

"Being unvaccinated in New York City is like being an Untouchable in India. We are maligned and demonized for no other reason than we are declaring, my body my choice"

* Taras Czebiniak, Citizen

"Anybody who does not stand against this, pure evil."

* Craig, NYC Worker

"We won't forget when it's time to vote"

* Gabriel Dalmau, NYC Sanitation Worker

"The mandates don't make sense... end the mandates, it's unconstitutional, it's illegal, and just downright not human"

* Brian Flynn, NYC Department of Parks and Recreation Worker

"None of the discharged employees did anything wrong. They did nothing wrong legally or morally in order to lose their positions with the City of New York."

* Laura Hofmann, NYC Housing Counselor

"I was tossed aside like human garbage"

* Danny Hulkower, NYC Sanitation Worker

"Whether or not you're going to take it, whether you believe in it, fight for it now, get, end this. Do not let them do it to you. Why? Because they're going to step up next and take something else from you."

* Miyumi, NYC Citizen

"I came here for freedom, for any good opportunities. What happened to this country? I'm so disappointed!"

* Imoya Monroque, NYC Actress

"My body is my choice for abortion. My body is my choice for sex reassignment, if I choose, and the city will pay for it! But my body is not my choice for what I don't want to put in it and participate in an experiment"

* Rowie Vera, NYC Taxi Driver

"It's all up to you now"





Public Comments, Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, September 13, 2022

* Audra's Comment on Monkey Pox and the Emergency, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting

"I love your propaganda update. It's always so much fun."

* Nat Baker on Monkey Pox and the Emergency, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting

"The great awakening is upon us because the people are starting to understand what is really going on."

* Shaun Frederickson on Monkey Pox and the Emergency, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting

"We know what you're doing."

* Pediatric Cardiovascular ICU Nurse Tawny Buettner's Testimony

"I am the face of your misinformation campaign, Nathan"



SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

US Senator Ron Johnson: "You Have to Step Up to the Plate"

"I'm begging doctors, I'm begging nurses to come forward. Join together as one massive group and put an end to this insanity."



Public Comment Speaking to Item 21 "Update on the Covid Response" Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, August 16, 2022

* Shaun Frederickson Tells Off the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"You're using terror and fear to control the populace... 67% of the deaths are from the vaccinated. Why are we not talking about this?"

* Sandra Martinez Blasts the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"Anyone who continues to go along with this program is either duped, willfully ignorant, following orders, or a criminal."

* Consuelo Warns the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"Truth doesn't mind being questioned, but a lie does. They condition you to believe that people like us are unhinged, harmful conspiracy theorists so that you don't listen to us because once you go down that rabbit hole and learn the truths that we've learned, there's no looking back."

* Audra Calls Out Wilma at the Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"What you guys are doing is literally genocide"

* Bob Cotton Brings Their Own Data to His County Board of Supervisors

"Let's look at the charts from our very own county health department... This report should have been headlined as, Whoops, Looks Like the Party's Over, Everybody has Caught On That Our Vaccine Never Worked Like We Said It Would."



Health Freedom Ireland Conference

* Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.'s Special Message for Health Freedom Ireland Conference, 2022

"If you have a government that is immune from criticism, it has license for any sort of atrocity... Ireland is a nation that has traditionally fought for freedom... We are at the beginning of fighting back against this totalitarian control."

* Maeve Murran Introduces Health Freedom Ireland & the Irish Nursing Homes Excess Deaths Presentation

"Something dark and malevolent was going on."

* Maeve Murran on What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes

"Each one of us has the power and the moral obligation to seek the full truth and say, 'never again, NOT IN MY NAME'"









AUGUST 15, 2022



Public Safety Announcement on Mask Wearing from a Union Electrician

"Stick that up your factchecker!"

Dr. Sucharit Bahkdi: "Stop Injecting These Ungodly Agents!"

"Mark these words: Routine introduction of gene-based vaccines spells the downfall of man and mankind."



Healthcare Worker Belinda in Tasmania Talks to Café Locked Out About Coping with Not Complying

"if it's an ingredient in the covid vaccination that you're severely allergic to, the advice actually is, to go to a tertiary hospital to have it where they will have an anesthetist on standby to resuscitate you."





AUGUST 1, 2022

Thomas Massie et al in the US House of Representatives

"I am absolutely saying that what the Secretary of Defense is doing right now is illegal. We know it. I would characterize it as a crime in progress."



Dr. William Bay Films Himself Clearing the Room of Masked Doctors, AMA Sydney

"All GPs, all doctors of Australia, you are on notice by the people of Queensland, this is the Queensland People's Protest and you have been warned!"



Anthony Stabourlos: Greek People Stop Wearing Mask Outside. Please!

"Stop it. Wake up."



Boosted Biden, Fauci, Trudeau, Andrews, Albanese All Get Covid

Compilation of News Clips To the Soundtrack of Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust"



Global Covid Summit Physician Roundtable

* Texas Pediatrician Dr. Angie Farella Speaking Out for the Children

"Something's wrong. And now they're going after our kids. Something is very wrong."





JULY 15, 2022

Janice the ex-Librarian

"I worked for a public library in Sydney for the local council for 27 years. The only indigenous staff member. So after 27 years because I wouldn't get the jab they terminated me back in, the 4th of March. They terminated me."



Dr. Anne McCloskey in Northern Ireland: "this is not about health"

"I worked until until midnight last night, and I worked again from 8 o'clock this morning until 12 o'clock, and during that time I dealt with very many sick, distressed, worried, and traumatized people. Almost all of them, with the exception of small children, have been double-jabbed."

JULY 1, 2022



Jeffrey Tucker Talks to Jerm About Immunity and the Tyranny of the Administrative State

"it was the bureaucracies themselves that were making all the decisions. The Public Health Departments for the most part. In the US, the CDC decided on its own that renters didn't have to pay their rent. OK, so that is an extraordinary thing, right?"

Mary-Jane Stevens, RN, On Asking Questions, Waking Up, and Carnage in the ER

"I started doing my own research. And then what I found was that we were in this mass experiment and that the government and their Health Department had basically lied to everybody. And it was so heartbreaking because I'd watched all of these young girls, all of my colleagues [crying]."



Nick Nemeroff, Dying After His Second Jab, Counts to Three

"I will not get the third shot. I will not."



Chris Confronts NY State Senator John Liu About Jab Mandates for Teachers

"I got you on the record."— Chris



JUNE 15, 2022



Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics at UC Irvine, "What Happened to Me"

"[with vaccine mandates for university students] we were really doing something egregiously wrong. We were violating the basic principle of medical ethics, the principle of informed consent which was articulated in the Nuremberg Code"



Maria in Australia: Find courage

"I believe this whole thing is to do with yourself and standing up"

Dr. William Bay Sets Himself Free on Tamborine Mountain, Australia

"Australians, you are not strange, you are not crazy, you have been gaslit, you have been led astray. I see you every day and I am sorry, I would like to apologize on the behalf of all doctors in Australia for lying to you, for deceiving you and for hurting you."

JUNE 1, 2022



Leslie Manookian's Heartiest Thank You to "Coffee & Covid"

"It means so much to me, it fills my heart to know that there are millions of other Americans out there who stand with us and who only want to live free."



Norman Pieniazek and Mark Oshinskie Talk About Dr. Fauci

"I was studying all kind of upper respiratory infections for like 20 years and I know that what they are talking about is pure nonsense. — Norman Pieniazek

"He's a complete charlatan."— Mark Oshinskie



Australian Pharmacist Li Chu Talks to Cafe Locked Out's Michael Gray Griifth (2 excerpts)

* Australian Pharmacist Li Chu on Why He Did Not Comply

"Hippocratic Oath. First do no harm.... this is something that I cannot compromise."

* Australian Pharmacist Li Chu on Vaxx Injuries

"these are the things that what they don't have the courage to admit. Because when, like you say just now, when people wakes up, the government can't do anything."





MAY 15, 2022



Boom! Dr. Ted Noel Demonstrates That Aerosol Will Not Be Stopped by Man

"Remember, I am a doctor. I do not play one on TV."



Ninja Turtle Alex Strenger Trolls the Austin, Texas City Council

"Listen guys. I'm going to leave you with this. Contrary to popular belief, Vladimir Putin and those racist judges on the Supreme Court, they did not cure covid. So wear a goddamned mask."





MAY 1, 2022



Press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights, April 20, 2022

A selection of testimonies:

* Shane Mekeland, Minnesota State Representative: There's something that's not right

"When do your red flags go up? Because mine went up many, many months ago."

* Eric Lucero, Minnesota State Representative, for Informed Consent and Medical Freedom

"individual liberty is what each of us is empowered with to make our own medical decisions"

* Mark Bishofsky, Frontline Healthcare Worker: "What I witnessed was mind-boggling"

"What is happening in this country and in this world is insane. And people, please, need to wake up."

* Attorney Nicole Nejezchleba on How the Principle of Diversity Was Abandoned for One-Size-Fits-All

"No singular politician should have the ability to determine my medical care. No singular politician should be permitted to prevent treatment for my specific health care needs. No singular politician should be protected from from the deadly consequences of his actions."





APRIL 15, 2022



Dr. Jessica Rose at the Los Angeles Defeat the Mandates Rally, April 10, 2022

"We are born free and we must live free, else there is no life."



Stephen Petty, Certified Industrial Hygienist, Testifies Before the New Hampshire State Senate on Masks

"How would you feel if I walked in and I said to asbestos workers, 'Let's put you in a mask, it might save 1% of you from asbestosis, but the other 99% will get it.' I think I would lose all my licenses. And by the way, asbestos fiber on average is 50 times larger than a covid particle and we have very high end respirators, PAPRs, that are used to protect asbestos workers. And I'm certified in protecting asbestos workers."



Dr. Michael Huang at the Defeat the Mandates Rally

"I did not close for one day. I treated more than 2,000 patients, 100% survival... All I nowadays see in my office are vaccine-injured people. Firemen, nurses, hard-working American. I see America. I have, the other day I had two German national, three people flew up from San Diego to northern California to see me, and bunch of them from all over the Bay Area. Why? Because we're asked to plead, to say we have no rights, that we are not protected by our constitution. We are not protected by the Bill of Rights, that we cannot defend our property. And I say, no!"



"Random Man" Man aka "Soapbox Sewer" Talks About 2021 in 2022

"Hello. I feel strange."





APRIL 1, 2022



Dr. Paul Alexander Rallies the Freedom Fighters in Toronto, Canada

"This fight is about your freedoms. Your liberty. Your Charter of Rights and Freedoms that the government stole. Freedom!"



Pharmacist Confronted on Camera: Informed Consent Impossible

"And I feel, and right, right now I'm, I'm feeling totally inadequate as a pharmacist and ready to turn in my license."



Covid-1984: Dr. Scott Jensen, Running for Governor, Getting Pounded by the Algos

"On our FaceBook reach we are having the same super high levels of engagement from people watching our FaceBook videos and our content, but our reach has absolutely been flattened for the last 6 - 8 weeks, and that's never happened before... what we're seeing is, Big Tech is willing to flex their muscles, and they will censor."





MARCH 15, 2022



Dr. Joseph Ladapo on What the Evidence Shows About Masks

"Good doctors who were brave enough to say what the science showed got punished. And that's happening and it's still happening where people are still holding up the illusion that these things save lives. These things are not saving lives."



Pilot Josh Yoder at the Indianapolis Rally for the People's Convoy of Truckers

"we still have a lot of patriots in this country who stood up and didn't just say no, they said, hell no, we're not going to take it!"



Dr. Pam Popper on Episode 29 of Rabbi Chenanya Weissman's Medical War Crimes (excerpt)

"what matters to these politicians, more than anything, is saving face... We had an interesting win in Boston, and I'll tell you what happened, because this is fun, and we're going to do more of it. We're going to do a lot more of it."





MARCH 1, 2022



Avital Livny on the Genesis of the Testimonies Project in Israel

"they want no one to know of the side effects"



Dr. Patrick Phillips' Message to Freedom Convoy Truckers

"Thank you so much for all you're doing. Your light is shining through and we're going to win this."





FEBRUARY 15, 2022



Gavin and Jeff Test the N95 Mask with Bear Spray

"This sucks, ha ha ha ha ha ha"



Dr. Joseph Sansone, Pfizer Documents in Hand, Warns the Lee County, Florida Commissioners

"we are going to see Nuremberg 2.0. This is a global movement for this. And how you behave now and into the future will determine where you sit on that, whether you'll be a defendant or not."



Firefighters from Across the USA at the Defeat the Mandates Rally, DC

"Some of the firefighters you see in front of us are out of work because they refused to get the vaccine...This means you have units out of service, firehouses out of service and closed. And these are the ones that respond to you and your emergency"

– Firefighter Rick Sterl

I'm a Marine Corp veteran, I'm a wife to a first responder, I'm a firefighter with 22 years of experience. And I'm a taxpayer. And I am a covid survivor. And this is America. And it's unconstitutional to make us take a vaccine against our choice. As a woman I find it highly offensive for someone to tell me what I can and cannot do for my body.

—Firefighter Wendy Williams

"I'm a firefighter here in Washington DC and I'm here for one reason and one reason alone with hundreds of firefighters and first responders from across the country because we love our cities, we love everyone in them, we're working to protect the health, safety and lives of everyone in these cities and these vaccine mandates are reckless and are going to jeopardize the health of everyone in these cities."

— Washington DC firefighter



Merianne Jensen Asks Her School Board, "If masks work, why don't they?"

"We play politics with kids faces by placing restrictive fabric over their noses and mouths that the CDC itself has said don't do anything and it's for their safety. This is asinine. This is blatant political theater and it needs to end."



Dare County NC Dad Rips the Board of Education for Mask Mandates

"The Super Bowl's on Sunday in Los Angeles. I don't know how many people the stadium holds but it's close to 100,000 I think. It doesn't matter whether it's a hundred or eighty or whatever it is but they're going to be side by side by side by side. The majority of them are going to be adults. There's going to be kids there. But nobody's going to have to wear masks. Meanwhile, for the last 2 years you've made our kids wear masks. This should have never happened. Children should always be the number one priority over everything. You guys have taken 2 years of our kids' lives."



Mike Reed Begs the Dare County Board of Education to remove the Masks: "My kid can't breathe"

"Is anyone listening? Please. Just stop."



PPE Expert Tammy Clark on How to Not Comply with Mask Requirements

"Just don't put your mask on. Just walk in and smile and keep on walking. If you're going to get your groceries, you know where you're going, don't stop and have a conversation with someone about a mask. Just tell them, no thank you, I'm sorry, I don't wear one because of health reasons. And keep going. Right? It's not a lie. I don't wear one for health reasons because I know how unhealthy it is."



Dr. Emanuel Garcia at the New Zealand Parliament Rally Against the Mandates

"We have been given so many lies, so many endless lies... But the truth will always have its day. And the truth is unstoppable. And the truth is coming out. And we stand here united in truth and love and freedom."







FEBRUARY 1, 2022



Canadian Constable Erin Howard and Police on Guard for the Truckers' Convoy to Ottawa

"You're fighting for our rights and freedoms... you guys are honestly true heroes, what you're doing is just incredible."



Alex Stein Talks to Alison Morrow About Trolling the Dallas City Council (Excerpt)

"They know I'm the cringe lord."



Nurse Jimmy Tells You What's Going on in Canada: "I love truckers!"

"One of the biggest freedom protests in recorded world history, 50,000 trucks along with 1 million people are making their way to Ottawa, right now as we speak"



Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics UC Irvine, Slams the Covid Policies

"Many of our pandemic policies have ignored foundational principles of medical ethics... Transparency, which is a central principal of public health ethics, was likewise abandoned."





JANUARY 15, 2022



Cristian Terhes Calls for Liberté at Brussels Demo

"the reason why we are here today is to demand again freedom, liberty, and sovereignty for our nations"



Scott LoBaido's class for the vaxxed babies (Strong language)

"I just love wasting my valuable fu*king creative time on you dumbfu*ks giving you another lesson."



Morgan Wallace, Cardiovascular ICU Nurse: Everyone who died with covid should be considered murdered

"The vaccine is not going to work, early treatment has always worked, and government mismanagement of patients is why people have died. And families have realized this and they are rising up and they are going to come after governments and the hospitals."



Australian Man in Kitchen Explains the Nature of Rights

"Ever since this whole covid thing began there's been a lot of talk from the pro-vaccine pro-lockdown set about their right to feel safe. They claim that they're correct to demand that the unvaccinated stay at home or be excluded from society because they have a right to feel safe, or to be safe without the unvaccinated imposing themselves upon them. That's not how rights work and that's not what rights are. By definition rights do not infringe on the rights held by another."



Alex Stein Trolls the Dallas City Council with Get-Vaxxed Rap Spoof

"You're going to get corona from Mona! Vaccinate! Don't wait! Don't hesitate! You got to vaccinate in the Lone Star State!"





JANUARY 1, 2022



Lena Belle Sings Another Parody Holiday Song

"I'm dreaming of a dead Christmas"



The Angry Albertans Sing The 12 Doses of Christmas

"On the twelfth dose of Christmas, more boosters added free thrombocytopenia..."



Daughter Whose Vaccinated Father is in the ICU of Multiple Blood Clots Speaks Out

"Before you come after an unvaccinated person, think about what you're saying. Some of us have done our research. Some of us have to live with this every day"





DECEMBER 15, 2021



Lena Belle Belts Out Her Parody Holiday Song (excerpt)

"It's beginning to look a lot like Fascism everywhere you go!"



Eleven Certified Australian Medical Workers Testify on Deaths and Injuries Following Jabs Roll Out

"I am a commissioner of declarations and have been so for 14 years. I certified the individuals' identification documents as well as their employment and registration documents. I can confirm that I certified the identification documents for participants prior to their de-identifying themselves for the videos. I can also confirm that I was present for each individual's interview. If the individuals participating today said they were a nurse or a paramedic, I confirmed by checking off their AHPRA registration papers or their hospital identification cards."

— Sonya Young

"As a nurse working on the front line I have seen an increase in young strokes, especially after the introduction in the roll out of the Pfizer vaccine. More recently though I have seen elderly people dying on my ward after having the AstraZeneca shot."

— Person 1, Nurse, QLD Health

"We are seeing what these vaccines are doing and we are not allowed to speak about it. We're under the threat of losing our registration."

— Person 2, Paramedic, QLD Ambulance Service

"The wards are busier to do with nurse patient ratio because we've got an increase of every patient's coming in with upper gastric bleeds and they're having strokes but they're not finding out what's causing these bleeds. We've also seen an increase of pericarditis within elderly patients and young patients. And an increasing shingles in patients since the vaccination."

— Person 4, Nurse, QLD Health

"I'm remaining anonymous because it's been made very clear by our registry board, AHPRA, that any form of speaking out against the narrative could lead to deregistration. And Queensland Ambulance has made that clear as well."

— Person 7, Paramedic

"And we've had patients who had the first injection and died and there's been nothing reported. No autopsy. No reporting."

— Person 9, Administration QLD Health, Medical Records

"I've noticed a big spike in strokes. I've also noticed there's been a lot of neurological conditions going on. There's been a lot of people presenting with migraines 2, 3 days after receiving the vaccines. I've noticed people with shaking, they've had uncontrollable vomiting. And chest pains. There's been a lot of people presenting with chest pain post the vaccination. Sometimes it's after the second one, 2 or 3 days, 5 days. Sometimes it's immediately, the day of."

— Person 10, Registered Nurse



Louisiana State House of Representatives Health and Welfare Committee Hearings, December 6, 2021

* Collette Martin, RN Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives, (12/6,/2021)

"I'm extremely concerned with the idea of mandating this vaccine for our children. The reactions we are seeing in the hospital with adults are terrifying and they're being ignored... And I'm asking you to please ponder this, what side of history will you be on? I know this madness has to stop."

* Pediatric Nurse Anthony Luczak Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives (12/6/21)

"My grandmother survived the Holocaust and I must speak out against this totalitarian process that's now threatening all of us and our children."





DECEMBER 1, 2021



Ivan Vilibor Sinćić, Member of European Parliament, Responds to Ursula von der Leyen's Totalitarian Mandatory Vaccination

"No, you cannot mandate these medical products."



David Lurnpa Cole of the Luritja Wombai People in Australia: "This is not a joke"

"wake up, Australia, wake up world"



Chris Sky On Why

"If you idiots haven't figured it out yet, it's a perpetual cycle that you never get out of. And it's a way to take your rights, your freedoms, close your business, take your wealth."



Fluoro Lay-Down Jab Mandate Protest in Perth, Australia

"Everyone's laying down their hi-vis on the steps of Parliament House"





NOVEMBER 15, 2021



Cristian Terhes, Member of European Parliament, Enters Parliament without QR Code

"One hour before the vote I tried to enter the building in order to do and exercise my right as an active member of the parliament."



Five Unvaccinated Members of European Parliament Blocked From Entering Building

"the parliament is refusing to even acknowledge their own charter of fundamental rights"



Christine Anderson in the Biggest Nut Asylum in the World

"I will keep on fighting this because there is no question about it, it is about liberty, it is about civil rights, and it is about democracy, and I will fight for that."



Amy Loftus Castigates the Culver City Council, Which Approved Jab Crow

"Papers please is not something that I want to hear in any town in America. And that this council is proud to stand behind legislation like this, is disgusting. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. You're on the wrong path, and I think deep down you know it."



Bernard Valter: "You see? They think of everything."

"You understand? Yeah."



Blind Joe's "I Will Not Comply" Country Music Video

"Show em what noncompliance sounds like, boys!"



Covid Nurse Tori Jensen, Her Religious Exemption Denied, Escorted Out of Kaiser Permanente Hospital

"I am willing to lose my safety and security, my house, everything, for my freedom. And I want you to think about that."





Live Freedom Rally, Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

* ER Technician Brandon Atkins: "Who could I have saved with my experience and skills?"

"Which of you won't I save after these mandates take effect?"

* Pediatrician Dr. Chaminie Wheeler: "I am willing to die on the hill of liberty"

"We have to fight that our employers do not have access to our body. It is absolutely crazy that we are here. But the good news is, this is not where we're going to stay. We are going to establish and promote medical freedom and that ripple will have a lasting impact. And we will have medical freedom in the commonwealth and in our nation."

* PA State Senator Doug Mastriano and Representative Dawn W. Keefer at the Medical Freedom Rally

"This is going to take personal agency. This is going to be you fighting. There are risks, we don't know what all of those are, but you have to stand up and fight."— Dawn Keefer

*PA State Representative Stephanie Borowicz: "We will not comply"

"At no time in history, and I repeat, no time in history have the people that have been forcing others into compliance been the good guys."

* PA State Senator Judy Ward: "I stand with you today to be a voice against medical tyranny"

"We must take serious action to reaffirm that that everyone still has the basic human right of deciding what goes into their bodies. I will continue to fight with you and for you."



NOVEMBER 1, 2021



Australian MP Steph Ryan: "I feel sick that we're having this debate."

"Where are your values?... My grandmother came to this country fleeing Mussolini and I am glad that she is not alive today to see what is happening."



Whistleblower Pharmacist Nichole Belland Talks to Mordechai Sones of America's Front Line Doctors

"truly, this was very very emotional, ethical, spiritual, moral dilemma for me for months."



Nichole Belland, Cortez Colorado Pharmacist: "I quit effective immediately"

"Wake up, everybody. This is poison."



The Handwriting is on the Placards: US Freedom Flyers Protesting Jab or Job

"How is this America?" “I am not your slave” “Vaccinated Pilots = Russian Roulette”



Dr. Michael Palmer Rallies the Medical Freedom Protestors in Waterloo, Canada

"I grew up in Germany, I had the good luck at the time to grow up in West Germany, but I had relatives in East Germany and I saw how they were being treated, and I saw close up how the Berlin Wall came down. And the time that was leading up to that event was really similar to what we're seeing now here... Even if it doesn't look that way right now and it takes longer than we all wish it would, the trend is with us... I believe we are going to win this if we keep the faith."



Dr. Byram Bridle Rallies the Medical Freedom Protestors in Waterloo, Canada

"I'm a vaccinologist, I traditionally love vaccines and develop vaccine technologies, but I do not like these current covid-19 inoculations they're giving to people... they make zero sense scientifically."



North Carolina Nurse and Mother Speaks Out Against Masking Children in School

"We need to stop this madness on our children and I'm begging you"





OCTOBER 15, 2021



Dr. Chris Rake Removed from UCLA for Refusing Experimental Injection

"This is what happens when you stand up for freedom"



Fauci in the Hall of the Mountain King

"We know it's highly effective."— Dr. Anthony Fauci





OCTOBER 1, 2021



Dr. John Littell on the Right to Treat Patients

"Help me to be a doctor for my patients. God bless you all and thank you for listening to me."



Dr. Kevin Stillwagon's Message to Those Who Took the Jab

"So if you are headed for trouble this winter, you need to do something about it right now to build up what's left of your innate immune system. So here's some things you can do. First, you need to stop wearing a mask"



Dr. Mark Trozzi's World Rally Message: "Do not submit. Unite."

"These injections are killing people."



Eddy Ellwood, England's Strongest Man, Who Kept His Gym Open During the Lockdowns: "Freedom!"

"there's three times more people died under the age of 45 of suicide which is why in lockdown 2, lockdown 3 I kept me gym open.... I'm still fighting it. I've got a lot of fines because I do it under protest. The police, the council tried to say it was, you can't do that, there's people treading machines. I says, you define protest. Protest in the dictionary says, an action or statement, an objection of. That's the facts!... And treading on the machines is peaceful. It's a peaceful protest!"



Singer Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture

"don't y'all see what's fu#king happening? Don't y'all see that we are living now in that time where people will turn their back on you for not agreeing? But people will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question."



Canadian Paramedic Thomas Speaks Out to Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

"I have 3 young children, and a wife to take care of. I will lose my job, and I will go find something else to do. I will make sure there's food on my children's plates, if that means that I can utilize all my skills sets of hunting and fishing and gathering, then that's what I will do. They will not see their father die from something in 5 years or in a year or 6 months. I will make sure that my family is well taken care of and the only way that I know how to do that personally is to not take that vaccine because I've seen far too many people having issues that are reoccurring and have been long term, and they're laid up, laying on their couches."





SEPTEMBER 15, 2021



Dr. Christopher Rake Rallies the Freedom Fighters in California

"So they know you don't know your rights. But here's the thing. We're coming. We do know our rights."



Eight Irish Doctors Warn Against the Jabs for Children

"social media and mainstream media censor alternative interpretations of the evidence, so that you, the people, cannot participate in the debate, and are thus poorly informed."

- Dr. Michael McConnville

"There is no possibility of informed consent in the absence of information. Nine months later they have some information on the important elements of the vaccine and, as result of this information, in a world where reason, honesty, and medical ethics held sway, the vaccination campaign would be terminated immediately, never mind extended to children."

— Dr. Gerry Waters

"It is clear that in vaccinating your children there is no potential for doing good and huge potential for doing harm. So how can you as a parent say you are doing the right thing for your child?"

— Dr. Martin Feeley

"There are no benefits to young, healthy people from this vaccine. There are only risks. The risk of death from the vaccine is at least 4 times that of covid."

— Dr. Billy Ralph

"If you are considering vaccinating your child against covid, have you really thought it through? Or are you reacting to bullying and peer pressure?"

— Dr. Vincent Caroll



Pilot Graham Hood: "Australia, you must listen!"

"I'm putting my career, my 53-year career towards an ignominious end by making this video. I don't care. I don't care what you think of me. What you think of me is none of my business. But I would rather stand on your toes today than stand by your grave in the future. I'll run that risk... On this rock I stand. Vaccine mandates and vaccine passports are immoral, they're unpatriotic, and they're not on."



Two Mask and Respirator Experts Speak Out at the Oakland County (Michigan) Commissioners Meeting

* PPE Expert Tammy Clark on Why Mandating Masks on Children is Criminal

"Those in my profession are the subject matter experts. And we are the only professionals qualified to provide guidance on pathogen protection and disease mitigation strategies that include respirators, PPE, and masks. We are the ones who sit on pandemic planning and emergency response boards, and we are the ones who provide guidance to hospital systems and and government agencies. The traditional multidisciplinary approach to pandemic response was completely ignored with covid 19 and for the first time when dealing with a pandemic the professionals who manage pandemic response plans were left off covid task forces."

* PPE Expert Kristen Meghan Kelly: "Masks cannot and do not stop aerosols"

"Everyone that voted to put children in masks, you are child abusers"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2021



Message from a Registered Geriatric Nurse in Melbourne, Australia

"If you value your families and your children's lives Do. Not. Touch. This. Vaccine."



After the Rally in NYC Violet Talks to Chris About Standing for Freedom

"I've lost all my friends, you know."



Actress and Dancer Heather Berman at the NY Freedom Rally: "We will not comply!"

"This isn't a vaccine, this is some kind of a biopharma injection. Nobody even knows what it's going to do to all of these beautiful, healthy dancers."



Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai: "It's a hard choice"

"service to our community is a part of who I am, and a part of who a lot of people who serve in our first responders, first responder jobs, are. So when this mandate came out five days ago it created a lot of harm and hurt in our community."



LA Fire Captain Christian Granucci: "We saw this tyranny coming, we saw it coming across the Pacific."

"This is bigger than me, this is bigger than the Los Angeles City Fire Department. This is bigger than my union....I want everyone to be very clear on this, this is not a political issue, this is not left right, this is not Democrat Republican, this is not vaxxed unvaxxed, this is a fight for freedom of choice, free will. This is a fight against tyranny."



Neshma Friend at the Health & Freedom Rally at San Francisco's City Hall

"Stay sane! I love to say, stay sane, stay sane!"



Jill Dillingham Hines Admonishes Louisiana State Legislators

"You said there would be no mandates, but mandates are here and have been here for over a year now. While I appreciate this committee for convening for this much-needed hearing, I would ask that you take the opportunity when next its available to protect the rights of the people you serve."



Frontline RN Gina on What She's Seen Happening After the Jabs Roll Out

"I do not support mandating the vaccine. I'm very concerned about what the long-term effects are going to be of these vaccines."





AUGUST 15, 2021



Leslie Manookian, Founder, Health Freedom Defense Fund— What is YOUR Line in the Sand?

"And here's what I want to talk to you about. And that is body autonomy. There is nothing more important. It's more important than freedom of speech, folks."



Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic court: "So wake up! This is World War III."

"This is a level of malfeasance and malevolence that we have not seen probably in the history of humanity."



Miguel A. Escobar, Physician Assistant in Edinburg Texas, Testifies to the School Board

"I work with people who have covid and not. I know more people that have died from the vaccine than that have died from the covid... I can sit here and give you so much information that will boggle your brain."



Sam Dodson Calls Out Dr. Candice Schaefer's Vax Promo Tweet Thread

"'What are your concerns about taking the vaccine?' Well, Candice, I am so glad you asked."





AUGUST 1, 2021



Dr. Christiane Northrup Stands Up for Freedom with Maine Stands Up

"we are like the same people of 1776 come back again"



Peter in the Park with His Yellow T-Shirt Talks About the Yellow Card Card Scheme

"after hesitation I had the second dose and I've had very bad tinnitus for about 8 weeks. It comes and goes and it gets worse, it's been— I thought if it was always like this, I couldn't live."





JULY 15, 2021



Moms Sally Schneider and Rebecca Watson Lambaste the Vancouver WA Public Schools Board

"These are our children, not yours."

— Sally Schneider

"The vaccine is not FDA approved, it is experimental. Children are dying and suffering life-altering health consequences due to this vaccine. How is it that segregation and forced medical tests are acceptable if they do not receive a experimental vaccine?"

— Rebecca Watson





JULY 1, 2021



James Roguski: "Stop the Shots!"

"I have absolutely had enough. This is the line in the sand that I'm drawing and I feel that everyone else in America needs to wake up and draw the same line."



Cassandra D. Dunn, RN, and Certified Medical Investigator Does a Show & Tell About the Nose Swabs

"These nasal swabs that are used to test for this quote pandemic are made in China, dipped in ethylene oxide, saturated with it. And this is what they're putting up deep into your nasal cavity, close to your brain. No thank you."



PPE Expert Megan Mansell Blasts the Masks for Children

"you've been told this myth"





JUNE 15, 2021



Thomas Sheridan on the Unforgivable: TikTok Dancers, $cientists, and Sadistic Smearers (Excerpts)

"it's a very dark situation that we find ourselves in that we have to sort of re-evaluate everyone around us into who had honor and who didn't"



Marie Dougherty, RN: What She Witnessed in the Covid Wards and Why She Won't Take the Jab

"There are easy treatments for covid, as long as you treat early.... No one should be forced to participate in a human trial without consent. I feel like this is without consent as the public is not allowed all the information. If even health care workers are not getting all the information, how could you possibly get it?.... We've been told to trust the science, well, I'm still just not seeing the science."





JUNE 1, 2021



Civil Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas Rips into Orange County Board over Vax Passport Plan

"You can call this anything you want, a vaccination verification system, a composite app in contract for 3.8 million dollars buried in item 28. We all know it when we see it. It is a digital vaccine passport and there is a reason Clayton Chao shied away from it on camera the other night and said, people think it's controversial. Yes it's controversial! It is the beginning and the end of Nazi Germany. It is, show me your papers please before you pass. It is an electronic dog collar."



Children of Minnesota Don't Like Masks

"When I went to public school I wore a mask the mask gave me a really bad headaches. Sometimes I would come home crying because they were so bad."

— 10 year old child

"Please don't make me wear a mask because I don't like it. A lot of things, when you, when I when I wear it I cannot breathe. And I just don't want to wear it anymore because I don't like it, and I don't like it when I wear it. And I just, I don't want to do it ever again. And I just don't like it."

—Kindergartner



Rapper RC and Freedom Fighter Chris Sky Say, "Just Say No"

"Just say no. Just say no. Just say no. Just say no."





MAY 15, 2021



Dr. Stanton Hom: "This mission will outlive us, stand up now" (excerpt)

"It's an interesting time, guys."



MAY 1, 2021



Civil Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas: "Hear me loud and hear me well"

"We will not be morphing our school campuses into covid vaccine centers for delivery of an experimental medical protocol that killed every ferret in the last animal study they did until such time they had to abandon that study and then, and then they didn't even do the study this time around because we are the study."





APRIL 1, 2021



93 Year-Old Holocaust Survivor on Masks: "there is a hypocrisy in the public narrative"

"to see people defile their children with masks, is something totally unbearable to me."



Courtney Ann Taylor Stands Up to Gwinnett County Georgia School Board

"My child is not a threat to anyone, so please stop acting like it."



Peggy Hall Banned Off YouTube

"I'm being heavily, heavily, heavily suffocated here with this censorship."





Peggy Hall Educates the Orange County California Board of Supervisors

"You started this meeting with a prayer, are those just empty words? I was made in the image of God, I am an image-bearer of God, and I do not veil my face, that is a Muslim practice. Let me tell you the law in California is California Government Code 129262. Please write this down and please research it. 129262. It's a definition of my religious liberty as protected that you have taken an oath to uphold."



Brady Gunn at the Sydney Worldwide Rally for Freedom

"In the rain! We were here! People power is the only thing that's going to make a difference in this war. We are in a spiritual war."



Customer Demands Her Money from Masked Wells Fargo Bank Employees

"go get my money out of the safe, and I'll take it someplace else, cause this is over. And I'm done."





MARCH 15, 2021



Medical Speech Pathologist (& Franky's Mom) Blasts the Masks

"Requiring our children to wear a cloth face covering in order to participate in their publicly-funded education is not only morally and ethically wrong but it is unconstitutional."





MARCH 1, 2021



Maskless Canadian Chris Sky Blasts Through Pearson Airport Citing Charter of Rights

"I refuse to take your test, a million percent."





FEBRUARY 1, 2021



Who is Educating Whom? Ontario Lockdown Resistance

"I'm not under provincial jurisdiction. Ever. You're on sovereign land."— Restaurant Owner



Frustrated Father in Virginia Lashes Out at School Board

"You're a bunch of cowards hiding behind our children as an excuse for keeping schools closed. You think you're some sort of martyrs because of the decisions you're making when the statistics do not lie that the vast majority of the population is not at risk from this virus."





JANUARY 15, 2021



to be posted

