DECEMBER 31, 2023



Forest of the Fallen at Burleigh Market, Canberra

"In this section with the black ribbons are all deaths....This girl, Natalie, she's only 21, from Melbourne, and she died after having two Pfizer and then one Moderna,.. 45, 30 year old. A few older ones in there. 50 year old, 26, 40, 49, 34, 51."



Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Sheila, After 2 Jabs and a Booster: "It's destroyed my life"

"It's killing people... now it's slowly killing me."

* Alex Newman: "This injection from hell killed my father"

"Governor DeSantis, this is a crime being perpetrated against your constituents of unimaginable proportions."

* Sandra Alexander, Injured by Pfizer

"I just want my life back"





DECEMBER 15, 2023



Idaho Victims of Pandemic Policy and Law [livestreamed September 26, 2022]

* Denver Police Sergeant José Manriquez, After One Dose, Getting the Gaslighting, and Fired

"I was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barré and small fiber neuropathy"

* Psychotherapist Tiffany Boersma on the Cascade of Horrific Injuries After Her Second Moderna

"People have their story they need to share. If they're, you know, having problems with it or if they're feeling suicidal, be that, hold space for them, you know, be there for them for that."

* Attorney Christopher Dreisbach Tells His Story and Explains the Legal Hurdles for the Vax Injured

"I took a second dose. And again, this is going to be a long story short, since then I've experienced debilitating neuropathy, paresthesias, difficulty walking, trouble going up and down stairs. Weakness. Muscle pain. Extreme fatigue. And these horrendous, this is the worst, these horrendous internal vibrations. Early on, I kept saying to my wife, I kept saying, I'm buzzing, you know, I'm buzzing."







Sarah O'Reilly, Single Mother of Two Children, Disabled After Jabs

"I am a single parent with two kids. Dying isn't an option for me"



Selected Testimonies Urging Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab in the State of Florida

* Megan Tells What Happened to Her, Her Mother, and Her Brother After Moderna

"My brother has died, my mother is terminally sick, and I am sick myself, all after being vaccinated with Moderna, on the same day, the same batch."

* Robyn Openshaw: "The US had 158,0000 excess deaths in the first 9 months of this year"

"show other governors the way, as you have in so many other issues, and ban the jabs in Florida."

* Nurse Julia Marks Urges Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to "end this modern day Tuskegee Experiment"

"Whereas syphilis in the Tuskegee Experiment didn't cause neurological decline for 10 years, we are witnessing neuropathy, memory problems, extreme headaches, stiff neck, convulsions, and difficultly walking within minutes to months after the shot. Just like Tuskegee, we are being denied informed consent, treatment options, and research-guided therapies. New people are getting continually injured by their boosters."



Selected Presentations to Adams County Commissioners in Idaho

* Dr. Joel Wallskog's Zoom: "If you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned"

"I am here to tell you that if you are injured by these covid shots you will be abandoned. You will be abandoned physically, financially, and emotionally."



Wake Up Eire Information Drop, Ministry of Health, Dublin, Selected Speeches

* Barry in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"the only solution that we have right now is to do it with bits of paper and stickers and boots on the ground. That's, that's the only way we got. It's a slow, it's a slow, steady crawl, but we're winning"

* Poet Louise Speaks From the Heart in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"they might hear a message that they're not ready to hear in any other way"

* Patrick E. Walsh in Dublin at the Ministry of Health Information Drop

"And so far for the 11 months in 2023 there's about 5,500 excess deaths and we're running at about 20%. That's frightening. And there's nobody talking about it except us...you can only invert the truth so often and get away with it."

* Edel Gillick with Wake Up Eire's Dublin Information Drop

"The game is up. The info's out. It's time to stop."

* Dave Edan with Wake Up Eire: "we'll fight and fight and never stop until we get justice"

"You all need to confront elected politicians wherever you find them. OK? You need to meet them face to face. Show them the leaflets, engage in a debate and, and, and peaceful protest. And I urge for peaceful protest in their faces... Hunt them. Hunt them night and day with the truth. Don't give them any rest."





DECEMBER 1, 2023



Rosie Marshall and the Team with the Forest of the Fallen Outside MP Tim James' Office

"I would like him to realize that this is his big opportunity to be a hero and start discussing the 30,000 excess deaths that are occurring across Australia... The politicians and the medical fraternity and the media are complicit in what really is wholesale murder of people by vaccine."



Forest of the Fallen at the Botanical Garden, Mackay, Australia

"We can see all these beautiful Australians impacted by the you know what. Yeah, lots of young people as well. A lot of people still have their heads in the sand"





NOVEMBER 15, 2023



Sports Commentator Matt Le Tissier on the Epidemic of Athletes Collapsing

"I'm seeing a lot of sports people starting to collapse on the field of play. Not only that but in football matches up and down the country here in in England, games were being stopped because of medical emergencies in the crowd, something that I'd never really witnessed in my time, 17 years as a professional footballer."



Forest of the Fallen at Bayview Dog Park, North of Sydney

"People keep saying to me, But what can we do? What can we do? And I said, well, one thing you can do is you can say, I met a woman at the dog park and she had hundreds and hundreds of PDFs of people who'd died and been injured."



Forest of the Fallen at Mt. Annan, Birriwa Reserve NSW, Australia

"We hope that these forests will let people know that there are many, many people who are suffering from the covid vaccine. Because they don't talk about it on the news. They don't talk about it on mainstream media. You're not allowed to talk about it on FaceBook or social media. So we're doing these displays to let people know what's really going on."



Forest of the Fallen at Newport, New South Wales, Australia

"It really does seem to be making a difference. So we'll just see how we go."





NOVEMBER 1, 2023



UK MP Andrew Bridgen in the First Parliamentary Debate on the Excess Deaths

"We've experienced more excess deaths since July 2021 than the whole of 2020. Unlike the pandemic, however, these deaths are not disproportionately of the old. In other words, the excessive deaths are striking down people in the prime of life. But no one seems to care. I fear history will not judge this House kindly. We're still in a country supposedly committed to free and frank exchange of views. It appears that no one cares that no one cares. Well, I care, Mr. Deputy Speaker."



Australian Senator Ralph Babet: "People Are Dying"

"So in March of this year, March this year, I asked the Senate to establish a select committee to investigate excess deaths and unexplained mortality in our nation. Now at that time there had been tens of thousands, tens of thousands of excess deaths reported since back in 2022. Now it was like a full passenger plane, a big one, one of those jet, jet aircraft crashing every single week for 11 months without explanation and without investigation. Yet incredibly, the Senate refused. Only four senators, just four, had the courage to back my committee. Four."



UK MP Esther McVey Hammers on the Lie of "Safe and Effective"

re: Covid-19 Vaccine Damage Payments Bill

"This is really quite unacceptable. It is way past time that the government does the right thing"



Calli Varner Testifies About Her Jab Injuries in the Arizona State Senate

(With testimony on her case from Drs Peter McCullough and Chambers)

"I felt like I was doing the right thing. But now I feel like I was a guinea pig to this terrible bioweapon that has destroyed my body and my life."



Forest of the Fallen, Collaroy NSW, Australia

"already a couple of people have come and told us their terrible stories of young people who had blood clots and had strokes"

Dáil Éiran (Irish Legislature) October 18, 2023 Statements on Trends in Mortality and Estimates of Excess Mortality



* TD Danny Healy-Rae "people are asking, why are all these deaths happening?"







OCTOBER 15, 2023



Stephen from Perth Curses the Lord Mayor

"I have one weapon and you're listening to it!"





OCTOBER 1, 2023



Albert Benavides (WelcometheEagle): "VAERS does not publish all legitimate reports received" (excerpt)

"VAERS is my lane, and auditing is my game... They are deleting legitimate reports that should not, should not have been deleted."



Dr. Mark Brody on the Unspoken Trauma or, Cassandra's Curse (excerpt)

"You feel like, you know, [clicks fingers] wake up, wake up! And everybody's like, what's wrong with you? I am woke up, you're talking nonsense. It's just, how do you get through to people? You know, it's been that way for three years for many of us."



Amanda Stewart, After 2 Moderna Jabs, Sudden Onset of Severe Milk Allergy (excerpt)

"I had no episodes before. I'm 42. I grew up eating all these things, and all of a sudden, it just happens?"



Attorney Jennifer Kennedy Lambastes the LAUSD Board: "How dare you?"

"You stole livelihoods and careers from dedicated employees. You took food off the table and medical care away from children. You siphoned birthday gifts, and you sucked Christmas presents up the chimney. In the name of health, you demanded that employees submit to an irreversible invasive EUA [Emergency use Authorization] injection, a medical procedure with documented risks like blood clots, myocarditis, stroke, and death. In the name of safety, you demanded submission to the shot that never did, never could, and still does not prevent infection with or transmission of SARS-CoV-2. And the people you fired, they couldn't even get unemployment, and without medical care they couldn't even get therapy to deal with the clinical depression you plunged them into. And by the way, so why now? Was it because of the embarrassing arguments in the Ninth Circuit that we just heard, thank God, they played that video, and the justices who said they were shocked that you were still pushing this mandate?"



Canadian Carrie Sakamoto, Injured by Pfizer, First with Bell's Palsy, Now Losing Her Memory

"This isn't just happening to me. I came across a couple women on here that are losing their memories... They say follow the science, but they're not giving you all the science. Where is all the science? Nobody's studying people like me to find out what happened. So how can they say they're following the science and that it's safe and effective. That's bullsh#t. I call bullsh#t!"



Forest of the Fallen Founder Australia Introduces Forest of the Fallen

"thank you for not looking away."



Jab-Injured Nurse Lyndsey Saw Her Blood Under the Microscope: "um, not good"

"We need help. There are so many of us that are injured. We are dying. If you guys want your research, you have to come and get us, you have to seek us out. Tell us you want to research us. If not, we're not going to be alive much longer."





SEPTEMBER 15, 2023



Laura Kasner Confronts Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

"How many more Ohioans... will die before your office conducts an investigation?"



Forest of the Fallen in Camperdown, Victoria, Australia

"I think everybody needs to wake up"



Ingi Doyle with Her Placard at Forest of the Fallen, Brisbane

"I'm not going to stop sharing my story."



Suzanne Sherwood: "the day he told me, I knew this day could be in my future" (excerpt)

"His hands started to tremble until they finally [flutters hands violently] would do this. Toward the end he couldn't even get himself a glass of water, he couldn't write his name, nothing."



Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey: Dr. Joseph Sansone Interviews Thomas Haviland and Laura Kasner

(two excerpts)

* Laura Kasner on her efforts to present evidence of mass murder to Ohio officials (first excerpt)

"I had a connection to one of the state senators who's in a county near me and I met with her back in April, presented her with a 400, almost 400-page binder. Didn't have to convince her of the dangers of the shot, she was well aware of them. She didn't, and her family didn't get the shots."

* Thomas Haviland on the Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey (second excerpt)

"We had 179 embalmers responded worldwide to the survey. And of those that responded, 119 of them, almost exactly 66%, two-thirds, are indeed seeing the white fibrous clots"

— Thomas Haviland

"The clots almost look like large night-crawler worms. They are usually very long. They kind of branch off from the main clot. I started noticing them after the covid vaccine came out. I've been embalming for the last 13 years and I've only started seeing these clots in the last year or two."

— Embalmer from Missouri who participated in the survey



Wake Up Eire Does An Peaceful Information Drop Outisde Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, September 6, 2023

* Irishwoman Passing Out Leaflets Outside Tallaght Hospital, Dublin

"We're here to just tell people about the actual Pfizer, the Pfizer information, how they didn't tell us about the 1,200 people that died in the first few months of the trial. And that's all we're doing, just an information drop to let people know about the vaccine and not to fall for it again."

* Irishwoman in an Orange Cap Outside Tallaght Hospital with a Placard About Jab Injury Comp in the UK

"it's time, it's time to unite all groups, everybody together"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2023



Julie Threet's Public Comments Before the Butte County Board of Supervisors (California)

"I'm here as an advocate for the vaccine injured, me being one of them, and for my daughter Hannah Jane who is a healthcare worker who I'm advocating for her, too. And I'm also now advocating for my mother. This is my mother, Jane, murdered last Monday by Moderna."



Bereaved mother Henrietta Simoes Speaks Out at Green Cove Springs FL

"Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished... We are coming."



Branden Nail Talks About Pain: Physical Pain and the Pain of Gaslighting

"The worst symptom nowadays that I deal with is... probably the mental aspect of it. Between that and the heart issues, it's just, it's taken, it takes your brain."





AUGUST 15, 2023



David Blackwell, RN: Moral Injury is Real

"I think about her calling me. She called me on BiPAP. [he puts his hand over his mouth] Get out me of here! I couldn't do it, I couldn't, nothing I could do... and I tried to warn them."



James Reynolds' Testimony in Support of a Ban the Jab Ordinance in Lee County, Florida

"This injection appears to be chemical warfare and should be removed from the market"



JULY 15, 2023



Josephine Walsh, On the Two Year Anniversary of Her Pfizer Jab, Batch Number FA9093

"you trusted the health care system, right? You trusted. Well, the old me trusted that. Not anymore."





JUNE 15, 2023



Wake Up Eire Vigil for the Vaccine Dead and Injured at Leinster House, Dublin

* Dave, Whose Sister Lorna Noonan Died After AstraZeneca, Speaks Out in Dublin

"This is what she looked like before vaccine. Right? This is what she looked like, yeah? Yeah? You see this? Everybody see this? Yeah? And this is what a vaccine does to people. This is what it does. You know? They're not safe. They're not safe. They're dangerous. They're killers. The people have done this, they've murdered her. That's what they've done, they murdered her."

* Eithne Branigan at WakeUpEire Vigil in Dublin for the Jab Injured and the Dead

"Because we're all so sick most of us can't turn up to speak out"

* Jackie, with Heart Damage Following Pfizer, Speaks Out in Dublin

"I was in the house on my own for maybe a year. My husband had passed away the day before the lockdown and I was in the house on my own for a year and I was listening to the telly. And I have 2 grandchildren and a daughter that lives around the corner from me and she wanted to come and see me and I wouldn't let them. I was literally terrified coming in contact with anybody, through listening to the media and the government on the telly. And that's why I took the two Pfizer vaccines."





The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts (May 18, 2023)

Selected testimonies

* Julie Booras, Health Rights MA, Co-Founder: "Welcome to The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts"

"we're all coming together here today in our beautiful state capitol, the people's house, to share our stories, stories of lives lost and shattered because of three little words. Public health emergency."

* State Representative David DeCoste at The Faces of Vaccine Injury Massachusetts

"Keep up the good work. Thank you for doing what you're doing here."

* Mass. State Representative Peter Durant: "Your stories are important"

"Your stories are important. Vaccine injury is real and people need to know about it."

* "Doc" Pruyne, Journalist: "We are in a spiritual war... Keep fighting"

"I received the shot because I didn't want to see my wife in a big room alone if she had a reaction. She has a brain injury, so I went in and got a shot with her. Next day, I knew I made a big mistake."

* Frances Forgione's Small Fiber Neuropathy and Other Injuries

"As a professional counselor I can personally and professionally attest to the emotional trauma that some of the medical issues have brought on with the lack of places to talk openly about this topic without it becoming politicized, shut down, dismissed, ignored. Along with many others I too have felt the the confusion, the anxiety, the fear, and the aloneness. We are weary of being caught in the political crossfires and just need help."

* John Beaudoin on the state of Massachusetts death certificates and the VAERS data

"I'll swear to it in federal court, I already have, more than 4,000 people in Massachusetts alone have died from the vaccine."

* Jef Weisel, Hospice Care Worker, Jab-Injured and Unable to work

"I couldn't afford to stop working, so I got my Pfizer shots in February and March 2021, foolishly trusting the safe and effective narrative."

* Bridget Kearns, Occupational Therapist: "This is medical apartheid"

"I am sharing my story because I believe that every American has the right to choose what medical interventions they do and do not want in their body, without coercion, without duress and without force. I am sharing my story to promote health choice, defend medical freedom, and fight discrimination and segregation that is happening in our society today."

* Jenny McCloud, Healthcare Worker Whose Religious Exemption Was Denied

"I could not collect unemployment and lived from my savings for several months before taking a part-time job in the kitchen of a Catholic school."

* Jab-Injured Bedside Nurse Erin Borland: "Sometimes the pieces just don't add up"

"nurses are there to take care of people. They're not there to hurt ourselves or harm ourselves"

* Nurse Meredith, Injured by Moderna

"I am not opposed to vaccines. My biggest regret is taking them."

* Mary Kelley, RN: Hearing Loss and Tinnitus

"I jumped on the Internet and researched. Upon hours I found hundreds of comments on social media platforms saying that they, too, had hearing loss and tinnitus since the covid vaccine."

* Critical Care Nurse Desiree Letellier Shares Her Father's Story

"Please listen to our stories and realize you and your loved ones are not immune to the harms this vaccine has caused."

* Christina Rice and Her Daughter Lily, Both Injured by Moderna

"We have spent the last 2 years fighting for her health, where I'm gaslit by multiple doctors... My only regret is taking a fast-tracked vaccine that they should have had many years of clinical studies. But I was told it was safe and effective"

JUNE 1, 2023



USPS Mail Carrier Notices That People on Her Route Are Dying

"Nineteen people have died on my route. Nineteen people in the last 4 months. It's normal for one or two to go in about a year period of time. Um, I have 460 homes on my route, which means that I have on average 4 people per home, do the math, that's a lot, so 1 or 2 a year is pretty average. But to have 19 people die on my route in the last 4 months?"





MAY 15, 2023



James Donald Forbes McCann: "I regret having gotten the vaccine"

"I really regret having gotten the vaccine! I'm sure it's fine."





MAY 1, 2023



Organizer at the Forest of the Fallen in Albury, Australia: "Come and join me"

"I never miss a weekend. Constant. All the time. Nonstop. Push push push. We've got to get this out there, guys."



Actor Barry Duffield on His Cardiac Myopathy, Neurological Injuries, and Gaslighting

"I was frustrated. Frustrated, angry, more so then I was furious."



Stephanie Foster Testifies About Her Jab Injuries and Her Mother's Death in Shoppers Drug Mart

"When she left my house that day she was perfectly fine. And then she got that shot and then she died. Seven minutes after, she died. And I see her in the hospital right after, and she was gone. And so I kept telling them, it was the shot, it was the shot. And the coroner hadn't even looked at my mom, hadn't even touched my mom, she just sat there right beside me in the chair, and I said, no, it's the shot. And the coroner said, no, it's natural causes. And I knew right then, you're lying. You're lying to me. There's no way you know that."





APRIL 15, 2023



Nurse Erin Olszewski Urges Support for Collier County FL Health Freedom

"any person that's in opposition of this resolution and the ordinance is likely someone that you don't want taking care of you or they have something to hide."



Michael Stires' Testimony 22 Months After His Jab Injury

"You know, I just, I just urge you to to understand that we are here, you know. See us, hear us, just acknowledge that we exist. And you know, I, I, I beg for some kind of research, some kind of possible treatment, possible studies, because you know, we're we're we're left alone to to fend for ourselves. If you look through our our support groups you will see that people are literally buying magic wands at at some point because they they they need, they're so desperate for for some kind of help."



MSU Professor Mark Skidmore Talks to Greg Hunter About His Survey Showing 278,000 Jab Fatalities

"you know, this isn't perfect, there are issues and limitations for you know projecting fatalities like this because we can't verify, but we need to look at this. And this is hopefully a call for more scientific work, to really get a handle on what's going on."



Ernest Ramirez Remembers His Son, Who Died After a Pfizer Jab, and Pleads for the Children

"He had checkups every year for baseball. I mean, he was a healthy kid. And why didn't they let us know about this? If they would have let us know about this, my son would still be here with me."



Greyson Follmer, 19 Year-Old Athlete with Severe Heart Inflammation and 15 ER Trips

"I'm sitting there losing my mind, like, how am I in such bad pain and there's nothing you guys can do for me?"





APRIL 1, 2023



Mark Oshinskie is Not Going to Let It Go

"a lot of people talk about forgiveness and that's a great thing and I can be forgiving. But it goes it beyond this here. I think there's a complete loss of respect for people's judgement that I've experienced through this process."



John Watt, Looking Better, But Banned

"Another day, another Instagram ban, FaceBook ban. What for? Why? For telling my story regarding my vaccine injury, for telling the truth. Weird, isn't it?"





MARCH 15, 2023



On a Sidewalk in Calgary: Bev Meets Denis, Denis Meets Bev

"I'm trying to tell you something"



Cathy Jones: "We lost our voice. That's why the National Citizens Inquiry is so important"

"As difficult as it was for me to handle the protocols, which I found completely insane, many people didn't have the choice to walk away. They were in the middle of a 5, 10, 15, 25-year career and had a mortgage to pay, children to feed, children in school, and they didn't feel like they had a choice. And many of the choices they were forced to make had disastrous results."



Nikki, Mother of a Jab-Injured Daughter, Calls Out the Politicians in Australia

"It is time to stop the lies."



Six Australian Vaccine-Injured Women Speak Out

"I want my voice to be heard."



Forest of the Fallen Disappears!

"This news was definitely available yesterday. I saw it for myself. But today it is not. I can't remember the exact details of the article, my memory seems to have failed me but it was something about something where people died from something. And now the news don't seem to want to talk about it. Strange."



Trudi Galloway's Story of Her Son Benjamin Who Committed Suicide During the Lockdowns

"So many people have lost loved ones to suicide during lockdown, yet this again has never been spoken about or even acknowledged by the government... We are real people! And we deserve to be heard. Benjamin hasn't got a voice anymore."



Christian Cherry, 21 years Old, Primary Caretaker for His Severely Jab-Injured Brother

"This is not the story of well-vetted science against an irrational minority. It is rather one of an experimental emergency use authorization injection product whose long term effects are not understood, potentially being mandated without informed consent, with there being no real infrastructure ready, willing, or able to deal with, or seek justice for injured parties and their families."





MARCH 1, 2023



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Jennifer's Story

"I don't think we quite understand or have a grasp on the scope of the magnitude of the damage that's been done."



Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Harold, Father of Two: "Why? One big three-letter word. Why?"

"Justin Trudeau would come on TV and my little girl said, Dad, the bad king is on TV again"



Young Woman with Severe Face Rash Following Jab

"Uhhh! Really? Like, I feel like my whole life's been stripped from me and this is so frickin painful!"



Tracey Mills: "I believe that my mother was murdered by the vaccine"

"I'd been watching her slowly die for a year. And I'll never forgive them. I'll never forget, ever."



Ron Nigut, whose wife's cancer turned turbo right after her first Pfizer jab

"If I could wake up one more person it'll make my day"



Suzie Shannon Shares What Happened to Her Husband John in the Hospital

"From the get-go it was weird and eerie... I think they killed him."





FEBRUARY 15, 2023



Angry Woman: Anybody heard this story yet?!

"They murdered my father! They injected him with poison! They lied to me, they blamed me!"



US Representative Nancy Mace Grills Twitter's Former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde

"I now developed asthma that has never gone away since I had the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand and I have the occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain and I've had a battery of tests. I find it extremely alarming Twitter's unfettered censorship spread into medical fields and affected millions of Americans by suppressing expert opinions from doctors and censoring those who disagree with the CDC."



Tiffany Parotto Talks About the Post-Jab Menstrual Irregularities and the Brutal Censorship

"thousands and thousands of women were coming forward with horrific, horrific stories of their experiences. And I'm talking everything, I mean we're talking blood clots the size of your fist, we're talking no bleeding, we're talking excessive bleeding, miscarriage, bruising, the strangest symptoms.... we had a FaceBook group with over 21,000 testimonies completely erased."



Russell Broadbent, Australian MP, Has Questions, Including About 2 Children Who Died

“This information is extremely alarming”



Andy in Australia, Injured by AstraZeneca

"I honestly thought that if everyone else is doing it then it must be OK. I really didn't have any reservations about it being not safe."



Pandemic Harms Listening Session - Wenatchee, WA - 28Jan23

Selected testimonies

* Dennis Smith Offers Encouragement and Hope for the Vaxx-Injured

"My daughter... lives over on the coast. She, very fit 24 year-old at the time, decided to get the vaccine and unbeknownst to me, after she had gotten it in January 2021, and shortly after that she started having symptoms of kind of extreme covid but then brain fog and then what I would call MS symptoms. Her body shut down. She, towards the end, couldn't even walk. She was put in a wheelchair."

* Dr. Brian McInnes, Twice Vaxxed, Heart Damaged, Speaks Out in Wenatchee

"Pfizer, Moderna, the FDA, CDC, all those alphabets lied to us, saying that the vaccine protected against infection and transmission. But it didn't. The vaccines are not safe and they are not effective, rather, they're causing harm. This crazy overreach has to stop. And as citizens of the USA and Washington we just have to say no. The truth needs to be told and those who lied and caused harm to millions need to be held accountable."

* Pandemic Front Line Nurse Amy Wall, Fired for Not Taking Second Jab After Jab Injury

"So December 2021 I took the first Pfizer shot. Two months later I went back to my eye doctor for a checkup and he says, well Amy, you know, your old eye problem is fine but now in the blood vessel layer of your eyes we see big spikes of inflammation. So you, know you, don't want to go blind."

* Benjamin Allen's Grandparents' Deaths Under the Deadly and Inhumane Hospital Covid Protocols

"We had to fight"

* Fred Boyd, Power of Attorney for His Father

"as a power of attorney caregiver, they would not allow me to go into the hospital with him. That was illegal."

FEBRUARY 1, 2023



Jab-Injured Mandated Creighton University Law Student Britta Hultgren Fights Back

"I had to defer my bar exam in February of 2022, and as to this day I still haven't been able to take it. I was really hoping to be able to take it next week but there's stuff that I told [inaudible] that I still can't sit up straight long enough, I still can't, I'd have to, you know, take a wheelchair into the building, I'd have to, it's, I can't walk very far. It's this whole, you know, a lot of different symptoms."



Sports Mom: "I kept telling him not to get it"

"He went to the heart specialist and I sat there, I looked at the doctor in the fu*king eye and I said all of this is from that fu*king shot, it's from that vaccine, I kept telling him not get it and I didn't want him to get it and now that he got it his fu*king heart ain't working right. And the doctor say, Oh no no no, it's not that... So the whole purpose of him getting the whole vaccine was to fu*king play sports and he can't even play sports because his heart is fu*ked up from the shots, OK? So tell me I'm a conspiracy theorist when I'm fu*king living it."



On Behalf of the Vaccine Injured Matt Le Tissier Calls Out Rishi Sunak and the BBC

"They need your help and it's time for you also to choose your side. Because we are the many and they are the few. And we are coming for you."



Dr. Tess Lawrie Talks to Shaun Barcavage and Robert Fusaro About 2 Years Living with Jab Injuries (2 excerpts)

"our own government I think has abandoned us. They failed to put a system in place to address these types of prolonged adverse reactions and I think that is one of the biggest downfalls of the roll-out of these vaccines."

— Sean Barcavage

"the system has failed us and they're willfully failing us... it's just, it's crushing to see that there are so many of us out there."

— Robert Fusaro



FDA Open Public Hearing Session 1/26/2023

* Sarah Gleason's FDA Public Comment

"vaccine injuries are just anti-vaxx nonsense, right? I was dead wrong, and I've been choking on humble pie ever since."

* Justin Prince: 29 Year-Old Musician, Tells the FDA "June 22, 2021 Moderna shattered my life"

"No one who got the shot gave informed consent because the risks were censored and the benefits were falsified. Every shot was unethical and a medical malpractice."

* Jab Injured Nurse Danielle Baker's Public Comment for the FDA's VRBPAC Hearing 1/26/2023

"Hear me. The vaccine injured are real... Shame on every single one of you!"

* Angie White Bluford at the FDA Open Public Hearing: "I woke up in a lead suit"

"Please hear us and help us...I ask you to immediately stop administering vaccines until further research is completed and the public has true informed consent."





Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance at Lobby Day, Virginia State Capitol

* Joyce Goff Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and Against the Mandates

"I was diagnosed with an adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccine. But no one knows what to do. No one can fix it. And we're still pushing mandates. Pump the brakes! Stop the mandates."





JANUARY 15, 2023



Adam Rowland to the BBC: "you're full of absolute sh#t, you evil bastards"

"Before your vaccine I had a successful career. I could row 5K on the rowing machine in under 19 minutes, I could do 20 K on a walk bike in under half an hour. I was fit as any man. And this is what your safe vaccine has done to me. And you are colluding together with the media, covering it up."



Trista Martin's Parents Tell Their Truth to Broken Truth (excerpt)

"Trista was 18 years old. She was fun, vibrant, beautiful...She knew that we didn't trust this initial roll-out or really any of the roll-out of the vaccines for covid... But... she got the Pfizer vaccine on July 20th. On November 8th she was fine."— Her dad, Allen Martin



Dr. Pierre Kory Lets Loose on Cowardly Journalists

"If I have to read one more article of a young person dying where the word vaccine isn't even mentioned as a possibility, it's absolutely disgusting... You are complicit!"

JANUARY 1, 2023

Grieving Mother: "Pfizer killed my daughter!"

"She took the Pfizer vaccine and she's dead! They couldn't even revive her. I'm begging you people, don't take it!"

DECEMBER 15, 2022





John Watt Calls Out the Cardiologists

"This is a message to all the health professionals. I'm going to start calling you the health unprofessionals."

Joe Dirt's Updates on his Neurological Injuries

"This system is broken and they are lying to people."



Brianne Dressen: Ghost

"There is one word that summarizes what's happening to the covid vaccine injured, there is one word to describe us, and it is ghost."





Michelle: I Actually Feel Like I Can Breathe

"I was lucky to be in a contact with a group that have jab injuries. In my state and area alone there's 20,000 reported cases."



Michelle: Why? Why?

"Being vaccine injured, I'm not sure why we're being censored and people don't know about us, why we can't get the help"





DECEMBER 1, 2022



Adam Rowland, Injured by AstraZeneca, Speaks Out

"You know what's going on. You know what's going on."



Gail Seiler and Anne Miller on Stupid Smart People Syndrome

"zoned out, checked out. And nobody has answers for you."



Michelle Answers the Question: Where's Your Support?

"my support comes through my friends on TikTok that I've met. And I'm very grateful for it. At work they discriminate against me and censor me and ignore me."



Deirdre post-jab, in the ER with tremoring and twitching

"my shaking's gotten worse and mmmy left side of my [grimaces] body's weaker and obviously the f-f-f-face twitching is w-worse and the sl- [sighs] the slurring is worse."



Kelly-Sue Oberle: 2Jabs, 31 Days in the Hospital

"we believed that the vaccine was the right thing to do"



Florida Yoga Teacher Claire Informs Orange County Board of Commissioners About Her Jab Injury

"For 18 months I've been set on fire."

NOVEMBER 15, 2022



Canadian Carrie TikToks Her Vaxx Injury Odyssey

"Even though I don't post very much, it's hard for me, I'm shy, I'm an introvert, so sharing is difficult, but I think it's helping others, so I'll keep making them. Everybody have a great day."



Nikki Anne Holland Talks Through Her Trache

"So if I didn't have the trach I wouldn't be able to breathe"

Rochelle on Social Media Censorship: "They're trying to erase me" (excerpt)

"so many people are very afraid to talk about it...I've seen the cruelty and the horrible reactions... So it's like not only did this tragic thing happen to my family but they're trying to erase me now."

Richard Pottorff's Wife Came Down with CJD, a Fatal Prion Disease, One Week After Getting the Shot

"Wow that's strange, a huge increase in neurological symptoms"





Michelle: Why Can't We Say Vaccine Injury?

"We're more than lab rats. We're people, we're moms, we're dads. What was done to us was wrong."



Danee Dixon Jab-Injured Health Care Worker: "what we have been told is a lie"

"there are hundreds of thousands of people like me... I would just really beg you to protect yourself and protect your children from this poison."

NOVEMBER 1, 2022





Remdesivir! Interview with Nurse Michelle Gershman

"I didn't know they would be so evil, robotic, barbaric. No, I did not know they were going to treat my mom like that."





Justice for the Vaccinated Tour in British Columbia, Canada

Selected testimonies:

* Dr. Stephen Malthouse at the Justice for the Vaccinated Tour Bus

"the amount of misinformation that was passed out by our regulatory authorities, our colleges and governments and public health was really horrendous and it was like leading people over the quick sand. And now we're seeing the evidence of that, and that's what the bus is meant to display."

*Mandy in Prince George Tells Her and Her Husband's Story

"So he was living a fairly normal life prior. April 15th he received his first dose, first and only dose of the Pfizer vaccine. His symptoms started within 20, 30 minutes of receiving it. It started with pain in his big toe, which gradually spread to his entire leg and his body became weaker. By June 25th he was admitted to hospital, minor treatment, he started having trouble with his speech, and body weakness continued getting worse... When he got to ICU they had to intubate him, his lungs had completely shut down. When sedation wore off, he didn't wake up."

*Woman with Tinnitus After Pfizer: "It's my biggest regret ever"

"I wake up in the middle of the night, I turn over in bed, tinnitus. Tinnitus. Tinnitus, tinnitus, it's all the time."

*Clyde Tells About His Full-Body Seizures

"And these would come, I would say, attacks, I called them attacks, I'd be like, I'd be fine for 2 weeks, and then all of a sudden, I'd wake up, I'd cough, I would puke, and shake for at least 10 hours."

OCTOBER 15, 2022

Kissimmee, FL Press Conference: Your Story Counts — The Untold Atrocities of COVID-19, October 13, 2022

Selected testimonies:

* Nicole Landers

"I cannot describe the atrocities unfolding in the hospitals."

* Dr. Stephen Guffanti

"The hospital has become a jail"

* Erin Greene Rettig

"Our medical rights are being taken away... And how dare they take that from us."

* Patty Myers

"They used to call those hospitals"

* Sharon Smith

"My husband was killed in the hospital"

* Neil's Widow

"He was a hospital hostage"

* Christine Olivera

"There's something very, very bad going on. Very, very bad."

* Rebecca Stevens' Daughter

"I called the police, many attorneys, nobody would help me."

* Raquel Quiles

"These were his words: Rachel, get me out here, they're trying to kill me!"



Cara McMinn on Why She Cycled Across Canada to Raise Vaccine Death and Injury Awareness

"When those boys were arrested at the Coutts Border protest, I knew it was my turn to stand up and do a thing. So I did. I don't have a truck, so I got on my bike"

OCTOBER 1, 2022

Frightened Woman Going for Mammogram

"There are so many of us out there that weren't awake when we took the jab. And we regret it and we know all this information and it's terrifying."

Stevie Thrasher and Friend: "We're calling ourselves the tremor twins"

"We're not alone. This is happening to thousands and thousands of people."

Gail Seiler on How She Escaped Hospital Imprisonment

"I'm like, they tried to kill me right? And they're like, oh yeah, they tried to murder you dead"



Heart Asks A Forbidden Question At Shopper's Drug Mart in Saskatoon

"We're, we're not commenting on that, that's what my manager told us."— Pharmacist



Montana Nurse Shares Her Multiple Pfizer Side Effects

"I'm a frontline worker and a nurse in Montana. Thanks for listening."



Eithne Branigan Talks About Her Injuries After AstraZeneca— and the Irish Children

"I'm starting to see in the support groups Irish children being hurt. For what risk? I, it's my moral duty to make my way here and to speak out about the harm that has been done to people."

SEPTEMBER 15, 2022



Dr. Chris Shoemaker and Dan Hartman at the Rally for the Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto

"Based on the medical history, I can say to you, your son was killed by the vaccine. Immediate symptoms within 48 hours of the shot, including symptoms of thrombosis or hemolysis, the fact that marks under the eyes, something was going on with his hematologic system and the only thing that had happened was 48 hours before, he got a toxic shot."— Dr. Chris Shoemaker to Dan Hartman





SEPTEMBER 1, 2022

Woman in Perth with Heart Damage: We Need Help

"If anyone in the media, independent media sees this, please share it because politicians need to know, this is what people are suffering with. There are people out there that are worse than me."



Dr. Chris Shoemaker Invites Diane Spaulding to Tell Her Story of Healing with Ivermectin

"I had Parkinson-like tremors and as soon as I took the Ivermectin almost, almost instantly my tremors went away."



Public Comment Speaking to Item 21 "Update on the Covid Response" Meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, August 16, 2022

* Shaun Frederickson Tells Off the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"You're using terror and fear to control the populace... 67% of the deaths are from the vaccinated. Why are we not talking about this?"

* Sandra Martinez Blasts the San Diego County Board of Supervisors

"Anyone who continues to go along with this program is either duped, willfully ignorant, following orders, or a criminal."



Health Freedom Ireland Conference

* Maeve Murran Introduces Health Freedom Ireland & the Irish Nursing Homes Excess Deaths Presentation

"Something dark and malevolent was going on."

* Maeve Murran on What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes

"Each one of us has the power and the moral obligation to seek the full truth and say, 'never again, NOT IN MY NAME'"







AUGUST 15, 2022





Cindy M. Young, a Canadian Long-term Care Worker, Talks About Her Jab Injuries

"People need to know what's going on out there because it's not fair. It's not fair."



Father Telephones Pharmacist

"Are you out of your mind? Are you out of your mind!"



New Zealander: "this is regarding the gravesite video from Oamaru cemetery"

"I was just stating what I was seeing because it fu#king freaked me out. And yeah. Hmmm."



New Zealand Couple Drive Though Oamaru Cemetery

"Just come to check my babies. And look at all these new graves, mate. Why? Why? Why so many? We never have this many."



AUGUST 1, 2022

Michelle on What She Thinks of People Who Refused the Vaccine

"I totally have changed my mind. They were the smart ones."



Active Duty Air Force Major Suffers Injury After Coerced Vaccination

"I'm being directly ordered by a four star general and that's the only reason I'm getting it."



Sally Talks to Café Locked Out About Her Catastrophic Jab Injuries (selected excerpts)

"I'm going to call this out, and this might actually get you censored, the government has assaulted me. They have assaulted my body. They have assaulted me by denying me of really rapid treatment. But I've come this far so injured. They've assaulted my family."

* 1st excerpt: Eight times in hospital, 70 doctor visits

* 2nd excerpt: Tinnitus, hyperacusis, weight loss

* 3rd excerpt: POTS, brain fog, FND

* 4th excerpt: Talking to other injured, what the nurses said, a listening GP, myalgic encephalitis, and the FLCCC protocols





JULY 15, 2022



Kiwi Toni Crengle, in the Burns Ward with Bullous Pemphigoid, Zooms with Liz Gunn

"I didn't want [the jab] at all, I was crying when I was getting it. I didn't want it. My body didn't want it. I knew my body didn't want it."



Guitarist Jeff Diamond Interviewed by RFK, Jr About Losing His Fingers From Clots After J & J (Excerpts)

"I kept putting it off, I was taking care of my mother. I was her caregiver and that's the only reason that I got the shot in the first place, or I wouldn't have."— Jeff Diamond

"hundreds of thousands of stories like this... are not being reported in the mainstream media."— RFK, Jr.

JULY 1, 2022



Testimony of Zach Wasil, Ex-Husband of Stephanie

"I'm so sad that she got caught in this trap of taking the vaccines"



Stevie Thrasher, 29, Pfizer

"my life has changed forever. I cannot drive, I can barely take a shower without tremors starting"



Mary-Jane Stevens, RN, On Asking Questions, Waking Up, and Carnage in the ER

"I started doing my own research. And then what I found was that we were in this mass experiment and that the government and their Health Department had basically lied to everybody. And it was so heartbreaking because I'd watched all of these young girls, all of my colleagues [crying].



JM Baldoz, Founder of Covidvaccinevictims.com

"this is a technology that has never been used on humans before"



Nick Nemeroff, Dying After His Second Jab, Counts to Three

"I will not get the third shot. I will not."

Carer Who Woke Up: "I feel sick"

"And we thought, I mean, back then, I was so asleep and I, I believed it, and it's just done me, it's done my head in, it's done my brain in, I don't even know, I don't even know, I can't."





JUNE 15, 2022



Terrance Munsamy's Severe Shingles Outbreak that Began the Same Day as First Pfizer Jab

"I will never take another vaccine... Get the covid, baby, I'll survive. But this unbearable pain and this disfigurement of my arm, because I'm somebody that dresses very well and very fashionable. Now the scars that scattered through my body, I don't think I'll be the same person again."



Jaco Basson, Heart Damage After Two Pfizer Jabs

"my heart is just, it feels like it's giving in, it's going to give in any day"

JUNE 1, 2022

Susan: "Look at Me!"

"I was a beautiful person and I'm ugly and horrible and sick and nobody fuc*ing cares. And they want to silence us."



Luke Cicero-Wimer's Adverse Reaction

"I want to give a warning for everybody"





MAY 15, 2022



Double-Jabbed James Wishes He Weren't (Excerpt)

"I don't trust doctors anymore now. You know? It's just. I don't trust the government, I don't trust the media, I don't doctors. You know, it's just like, what do you believe now?"





MAY 1, 2022



Pilot Bob Snow Talks About His Heart Attack After Landing in Dallas

"Mandatory, no questions asked. This is not the American way."





Yehiel's Descent into the Hell of Vaxx Injury

"Nobody... whenever I complain... whoever, friends... Nobody got hurt. Could it be your imagination? Maybe you are stressed from COVID or the vaccine? I don't think we get the same vaccine."



Michael Gray Griffith's Café Locked Out Interviews in Mandurah, West Australia (April 23, 2022)- Selected

* Vaxx Injury: Pericarditis— Renee's Story

"I said, how can it be worse than this?"

* Awake in Mandurah, Australia, Rae Talks to Café Locked Out About Pericarditis

"It was horrible, horrible... I thought I was going to die"

* Widow Bronwyn McAllister Tells Michael Gray Griffith About Her Husband's Turbo Cancer

"within 10 weeks of having that, I'm not going to call it a vaccination, that poison, poison shot, he was dead."

Press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights, April 20, 2022

Selected testimonies:

* Wayne Rohde, Veteran Activist for the Vaccine Injured

"It's been a difficult battle mainly because, one, the medical community refuses to accept or acknowledge vaccine injury. It is real. It is not rare."

* Suzanna Newell: "My Whole Life Changed in 30 Hours"

"My case isn't unique. There are tens of thousands of us."

* Jennifer & Benny's Vaccine Injury Stories

"I felt like an elephant was sitting on me"— Jennifer;

"It was like he was an 80 year-old man."— Benny's Mom

* Jan Dahlstrom Talks About Her Daughter Shannon's Vaxx Injuries

"I feel like there is sand in my blood and I feel every day like I'm dying, like I'm being poisoned."—Shannon

* Kristie Estes: "What a difference a year and a pair of vaccines can make in a life"

"Did all my own yard work and housework. For nearly 5 years did kettlebell strength training three times a week... I now have a cane, a walker, and a Minnesota handicap tag."* Kate Zerby: On February 16th 2021 at 3:30 PM my life changed forever

"As I struggle with something that has upended my life, people can't imagine this could be real. I'm trying not to be angry but it is difficult, very difficult."

* Milo's Story As Told By His Mom

"So Milo got the first Pfizer vaccine in December. And he got it on a Friday evening. On a Saturday night he was starting to have respiratory issues, breathing, and eventually I ended up calling 911....He was on life-support for 6 weeks."





APRIL 15, 2022



Angelia Desselle, Injured Healthcare Worker, Speaks the Los Angeles Defeat the Mandates Rally

"I knew I had to do something when my own medical community turned their back on me."



Amy McDavis, Injured by Moderna

"I had just had a neurologist call and schedule appointment which brings me to tears because no other neurologist would take me. But this one believes in vaccine injured people so I'm just so excited."



Anthony Mo Tells Liz Gunn About His Hellish Neurological Injuries and the Medical Gaslighting

"I just want help, we need help. We're not anti-vaxxers. We got the vaccine. And we did it for our loved ones, for people around us, for the public. Yeah. And, and when we had this reaction, we're swept under the rug, we're treated like we don't exist, we're treated like we're some sort of disease or parasite or just liars."





APRIL 1, 2022



Man "Pissed" About Hives and Skin Sensitivity After Booster

"that booster threw me into some weird situation"



Kathleen Brown Talks to Tessa Lena About Honoring the Died Suddenlys

"my only way of helping humanity is by keeping track and trying to open people's eyes. And that's basically what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to open people's eyes."



Alex Mitchell, Scaffolder from Glasgow, Amputee After AstraZeneca

"On Saturday the 20th of March 2021 I received my first AstraZeneca vaccination, went home, and felt like everyone else, do what you can. Twelve days later, on the first of April, and the irony's not lost on me, I thought I had exploded my calf muscles."



Dr. Danise Hertz, MD, Injured from Pfizer, Talks to Ken Ruettgers About Being Abandoned

"Having practiced medicine for 33 years and trying my hardest to help people, being now in the opposite role of being a patient and not being able to get anyone to help me, I find it astounding. I can't believe that, you know, our government, our medical system is not rushing to help us."





MARCH 15, 2022



Pennsylvania State Senate, Expert Panel Duscission on Covid-19 and Medical Freedom (selected testimonies)

* Medical Philanthropist Steve Kirsch on Early Treatment and Early Jab Adverse Events (2 excerpts)

No EUA for Proven Effective Early Treatment Fluvoxamine... then the Jabs Roll Out

"I knew someone was lying to me."

Fear and Censorship

"In other words, you take the 10,000 deaths in VAERS, you multiply it by 41, you get you get get 410,000 deaths. Now if those people weren't killed by the vaccine, what killed them? Nobody wants to answer that question."





MARCH 1, 2022



Woman in a Seersucker Cap: "Wake up!"

"It's the ones that are vaccinated that are getting sick"



Woman with Autoimmune Disorders and Epilepsy Gives a Warning

"please don't give it to your kids"



Mel, speaking for herself and for the other vaccine injured: "Just let us be heard"

"I get, I used to get migraines, it is nothing compared to that. I can't do anything more than an hour without getting dizzy. Like I feel like my entire body inside of me is spinning. I get shaky, I can't drive, I can't play with my kids."



Avital Livny on the Genesis of the Testimonies Project in Israel

"they want no one to know of the side effects"



Katie King, Severely Injured by Pfizer: Three Brief Testimonies

"You have to fight tooth and nail. You can be in an appointment and you can say this, this, and this is wrong with me, and they're like, OK, ah, when did that start or whatever, and they're all nice. But as soon as you say, well when I got my vaccine, they're like [looks away in silence]."



Veronica Smith's Testimony of Hellish Pain and Gaslighting at OSHU's ER (Plus the Scary Video)

"I'm just very disheartened by that experience, that I can be in such debilitating pain and the people who are supposed to help in that situation completely brush it under the rug and don't believe that it's happening, I guess? I wasn't even offered Tylenol. I wasn't offered anything. I don't know how they interpreted the symptoms I was presenting with to not offer me any treatment. That is scary."



Theresa Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and the Attacks and Censorship on FaceBook

"we've gotten to the point where when we're talking about giving a vaccine to babies, I have to speak out. I'm one of the people that was injured by the Pfizer vaccine... FascistBook thinks that the truth is misinformation. They took away our support group, by the way. It had over 20,000 people in it and they took down our support group. So we no longer have contact with each other, we no longer can help each other and support each other. Because it's a very lonely world dealing with this on your own. And nobody understands it, other than the injured."





FEBRUARY 15, 2022



Young Woman with Brain Fog

"cognitively I'm just not the same that I used to be"



Vaccine Injured Woman Shouting a Warning

"It's the vaccine. The vaccine!"



Alexa Quinter: "to those of you saying, she looks fine, I'm not."

"Both my neurologist and attending doctor verbally admitted to me that they believed that this was caused by the vaccine."



Raelene Kennedy on Her Daughter Caitlin Gotze's Death After Pfizer (excerpt)

"I'm not an anti-vaxxer, I'm no conspiracy theorist, I'm just a normal person, and then one day, my daughter drops dead and all of this.... I wish, I wish, I wish I had of been aware of this before. I wish I had of looked, I wish I had of researched."



Dare County NC Dad Rips the Board of Education for Mask Mandates

"The Super Bowl's on Sunday in Los Angeles. I don't know how many people the stadium holds but it's close to 100,000 I think. It doesn't matter whether it's a hundred or eighty or whatever it is but they're going to be side by side by side by side. The majority of them are going to be adults. There's going to be kids there. But nobody's going to have to wear masks. Meanwhile, for the last 2 years you've made our kids wear masks. This should have never happened. Children should always be the number one priority over everything. You guys have taken 2 years of our kids' lives."



FEBRUARY 1, 2022



Janet Abernethy Tells Ruma Jordan How Her Husband George Declined and Died After the Jabs

"I told the doctor he was a murdering bastard"





Shelly: "I want you to look at this face, and I want you to remember my story"

"Give people grace, give people love"



Mona Hasegawa Speaks Out for the Jab Injured at the Washington DC Rally

"there's thousands of people that are suffering like myself and a lot of the people in the group are very suicidal right now"



Jab-Injured Health Care Worker Danee Dixon Warns the Corona of Norco School Board

"I am real. The danger of this is real. And I am here tonight because I want to make sure that you are OK with sitting here and looking at me and being responsible for every child injury that comes after me."



Nick Shulhin Shares His Story of Post-Pfizer Jab 24-7 Muscle Twitches

"It's hard to sleep, it's hard to— like, even when you don't want to think about that, like again, something is just under your skin, it just like it, it just jerks, randomly jerks. And it's 24-7"



JANUARY 15, 2022



How Steve Kirsch Got Started in Vaccine Safety Research or, A Tweet and a Carpet Cleaner

"This is all about character assassination, this is about going [after] anybody who speaks the truth."



Young mother diagnosed with first onset multiple sclerosis after vaccination

"People like me exist. And the reason that you're not hearing about it is because we're being censored."





JANUARY 1, 2022



David's Story of Tinnitus and Deafness After His J & J Jab

"like the ocean roaring, the whole thing"



Melanie on Her Pfizer Jab Injuries: "My brain feels like there's a waterfall"

"And then I went to a rheumatologist, a local rheumatologist. She stated that the Pfizer vaccine had turned on an autoimmune disease."



Health Freedom Ireland: What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes?

"Despite going into a third lockdown in January 2021, and the heralding of the vaccine rollout for the most vulnerable, there was a shocking 426% increase in deaths in the nursing home sample reviewed."



The Angry Albertans Sing The 12 Doses of Christmas

"On the twelfth dose of Christmas, more boosters added free thrombocytopenia..."



Daughter Whose Vaccinated Father is in the ICU of Multiple Blood Clots Speaks Out

"Before you come after an unvaccinated person, think about what you're saying. Some of us have done our research. Some of us have to live with this every day"





DECEMBER 15, 2021



Kiwi RN the "7th Patient with Pericarditis or Myocarditis" Post-Covid "Vaccine"

"They say it's rare, that it's not really common that people get pericarditis or myocarditis. It's actually really common. I was the seventh person yesterday, and so that sort of freaked me out."



Steve Kirsch Interviews Alix Mayer: "These Shots Are Causing Heart Attacks in Children"

"People, please wake up"



Fabien Stocco, Pericarditis by Pfizer: "I'm freaking pissed right now"

"I didn't want to get this vaccine...And now I have pericarditis and I'm not able to go do my job."



Katie Barton, Post-Jab Guillain-Barré

"Get vaxxed, they say. Fu#king retarded."



Casey Hodgkinson, Kiwi with Severe Neurological Injuries from Her Jab, Opens Up to Liz Gunn

"It's a fight. I'm fighting my body now continuously. I don't— don't know why."





DECEMBER 1, 2021



Daniel Shep TikToks About His and His Wife's Vaxx Injuries: Selected Videos 2021

"Peace and love everybody. I'm staying positive."



Laura Kaczmarski on her Husband Danny's Precipitous Decline and Death After Moderna Jabs

"But it got to the point where he just slept. All he did was sleep."



Bram from Western Australia, Less Than 5 Weeks After Jab, Diagnosed with Myopericarditis

"As proven by my repeated presentations you cannot reply on the doctors to make, make these reports on your behalf. They're getting buried. Unless it is so severe that you're laying in a hospital bed for 4 days. [with baby daughter on his lap] I'm doing this not only for my story to get out there, I'm doing this because I do not want similar things to happen to her, or people her age, children, adolescents, school kids. I do not want people to be in the same boat that I am."



Twin Sisters Tori Peters and Sue Goodrich Talk About Injuries After Two Pfizer Jabs

"I can't even put it into words, it was that bad"— Tori Peters

"I hope perhaps with this video more people will come out" — Sue Goodrich



Monique Morley on Suffering Heart Damage After Pfizer and the Medical Gaslighting

"It's just rubbish"



NOVEMBER 15, 2021



Stephanie and Maddie de Garay at Rally in the Rain, Washington DC, November 2, 2021

"The one thing everybody needs to be aware of is with the trials they did not disclose everything that happened.



Shauna Link, Whose Daughter Died Two Days After Moderna

"Haley is forever 28"



Kyle Warner, After Speaking Out About His Jab Injury: "I've never experienced such hate in my life"

"I don't know how the toxicity of people has become worse than the disease that we're fighting"



Alex Stein Informs the Dallas City Council of His Mother's Murder at Baylor Hospital

"My mom was murdered on October 25th at Baylor Hospital. She was given remdesivir without our authority. We told them specifically not to give her remdesivir. Five days later all of my mom's organs shut down."



Health and Wellness Committee Hearings, Lousisiana House of Representatives, November 8, 2021

* Melissa McKinney, RN, Testifies Before the Louisiana State House of Representatives

"they said... we don't think you should be reporting"

* Alicia Smith Testifies Before the Louisiana House of Representatives About Her Jab Injury

"I used to be a hair stylist, but my hands don't work like they used to."

* Louisiana ICU RNs Elizabeth Suire and Heather LeBeouf Testify On Unreported Adverse Events

"We have gotten very little direction on how to report. I think it's our duty to protect our patients"— Elizabeth Suire, RN

"What I've seen in the cardiovascular ICU is terrifying"— Heather LeBeouf, RN





US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021

Selected testimonies:

* Doug Cameron, Idaho Farm Operations Manager, Paralyzed After J & J Jab

"Please pay attention. Thank you."

* Dr. Joel Wallskog, Diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis After One Dose of Moderna

"One word describes how I felt in the first few months after my diagnosis. Abandoned."

* Research Nurse Practitioner Shaun Barcavage Testifies About His Horrific Vaccine Injuries

"This experience has shattered my life."

* Brianne Dressen Exposes Fraud in the AstraZeneca Clinical Trial and US Government Coverup

"Here is your proper informed consent. If you get covid you will get medical help. But I'm afraid to tell you, if you have this reaction [points to herself], that reaction [points to other panelist], that reaction [points to other panelist], Maddie's reaction [points to Maddie de Garay], Doug's reaction [points to Doug Cameron], you are on your own. The government won't help you. The drug companies won't help you. Your medical teams will have no idea what to do with you. Financially you will be on your own. You will be completely on your own."

* Stephanie de Garay, Maddie's Mom, Testifies Again: Coverup in Pfizer Clinical Trial

"I went in trusting the drug companies, the FDA, CDC, the hospital where the trial was held, Cincinnati Children's, a very reputable hospital... I thought that Maddie would be in the best hands possible in the rare chance she had a severe reaction. That was not the case. They did everything in their power to hide everything that happened to her. And that is why this happening to all these other people and kids."

* Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear

"It should not be that any physician should have to, quote unquote, risk it all just to advocate for their patients."

* Ernest Ramirez: "they murdered my son"

"It was like playing Russian roulette. My government lied to me. They said it was safe. Now I go home to an empty house."

* Kellai Rodriguez, Severely Injured After Second Jab, On the Pain of Gaslighting

"It's time to stop allowing doctors and nurses to treat us with such disgust and demand they be held accountable for their uncompassionate treatment of covid vaccine injured people and demand they stop ignoring and dismissing what's happening to thousands of us around the world. This is my story and I will not stop sharing until every single one of us has a diagnosis and a treatment plan in place."

* Kyle Warner, 29 Year-Old Champion Mountain Bike Racer, Down with Pericarditis, POTS, and Arthritis



"I'm asking you, human to human, please do the right thing and help us."

* Kim Witczak: "No one should ever have to ask after the fact, how come I didn't know?"

"I want to know where the mainstream media is, I want to know where FDA is, I want to know where government agencies— I mean, it is horrible listening to these stories. And they should be on record for not being here."

NOVEMBER 1, 2021

Jeff and Pamela Goodman Speaks Out About Their 32 Year-Old Son's Death Following J & J Injection

"This is horrific, this is criminal, this is murder. And people need to wake up and speak out."— Stepmother Pamela Goodman



Courtney Graham, Young Mother with Severe Cardiac and Neurological Jab Injuries

"And to have so many doctors not knowing what's wrong or how to help me or they push me away because I bring up that I got the vaccine, it's scary because you don't know if you're going to get answers or if you're going to be heard or if you're going to get help. But for them to push something that's so safe and effective and, and not have your back when you go through issues from it? This is me, this is my life after I decided to get the first dose and it's scary and it's not fun."



Michael Stires on His Jab Injuries: "we are real, we are sick, and we need help"

"Silencing this is not going to fix the problem, if anything it's just going to make it worse and if we get to this precipice where we can't stop this, I'm not sure what kind of calamity we're going to be looking at here."



Ann, Who Has CIRS, Talks About Shedding

"And it makes me sick. I react quickly to poison, but what do you think is going to happen in a few years to everyone else?"





OCTOBER 1, 2021



Marva Peschier: "People, people, take heed!"

"And I'm asking you all to share this live. Ya ya ya ya ya ya ya. Share this live! And let them know! And I'm telling people not to take this vaccine I don't care, I am telling all don't take the vaccine, it killing people!"



Eddy Ellwood, England's Strongest Man, Who Kept His Gym Open During the Lockdowns: "Freedom!"

"there's three times more people died under the age of 45 of suicide which is why in lockdown 2, lockdown 3 I kept me gym open.... I'm still fighting it. I've got a lot of fines because I do it under protest. The police, the council tried to say it was, you can't do that, there's people treading machines. I says, you define protest. Protest in the dictionary says, an action or statement, an objection of. That's the facts!... And treading on the machines is peaceful. It's a peaceful protest!"





SEPTEMBER 15, 2021



Health Care Worker Erin Rhodes Talks About Her Jab Injuries and the Heartbreaking Gaslighting

"a lot of us who were really, really committed to doing the right thing have been abandoned... and this is happening to many, many, many people, and it's just not fair. It's not fair to have people not care... Why is this happening to us? Why is no one listening?"





SEPTEMBER 1, 2021



Message from a Registered Geriatric Nurse in Melbourne, Australia

"If you value your families and your children's lives Do. Not. Touch. This. Vaccine."





AUGUST 1, 2021



Peter in the Park with His Yellow T-Shirt Talks About the Yellow Card Card Scheme

"after hesitation I had the second dose and I've had very bad tinnitus for about 8 weeks. It comes and goes and it gets worse, it's been— I thought if it was always like this, I couldn't live."





JULY 1, 2021



Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions

Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021

* Brianne Dressen's Testimony of Her Neurological Injuries After AstraZeneca

"We are part of the full picture. Please do not erase us. Please do not make us invisible."

* Sheryl Ruettgers Talks About Her Debilitating Neurological Injuries

"I'm pro-vaccine, I'm definitely pro-science, but I'm also pro-informed consent. And these vaccine injuries are real. But people don't know."

* Stephanie de Garay's Testimony About Her Daughter Maddie's Injuries and the Gaslighting

"First thank you Senator Johnson for the opportunity to share Maddie's story, and to all of you for your willingness to listen."

* Kristi Dobbs Testifies About Her Severe Cardiac, Neurological, and Other Jab Injuries

"I would give anything, I would give my whole life savings if I could go back to January 17th and never to have had experienced this in my life."

* Triathlete Candace Hayden, Paralyzed Chest-Down After Second Moderna Jab

"Will I ever run again? Will I ever ride my bike? I would give anything to get in my car and just drive it."





JUNE 15, 2021



Struggling to Walk, Struggling to Talk: Sharon's Post-Pfizer Jab Neurological Symptoms

"This morning I started crying because I [pauses] what the heck is going on with me? [pause] Before the vaccine I was healthy, normal, active person [pauses] and now I'm struggling to walk, struggling to talk."



Albert Benavides Documents Alterations in the VAERS Report for His Uncle's Injuries

"Caught 'em, cold busted!... Humanity, people of the world, you are welcome! Welcome the Eagle is on it!"

JUNE 1, 2021



Angelia Gipson Desselle: "It Has Literally Been a Nightmare"

"Before you decide to take that injection, I just beg of you to hear my words loud and clear."



Children of Minnesota Don't Like Masks

"When I went to public school I wore a mask the mask gave me a really bad headaches. Sometimes I would come home crying because they were so bad."

— 10 year old child

"Please don't make me wear a mask because I don't like it. A lot of things, when you, when I when I wear it I cannot breathe. And I just don't want to wear it anymore because I don't like it, and I don't like it when I wear it. And I just, I don't want to do it ever again. And I just don't like it."

—Kindergartner





MAY 15, 2021



Everest Romney - 17-Years-Old - Brain Full Of Blood Clots After Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine

"You guys, the spike protein is freaking dangerous. The end. Please get the word out about this"— Robyn Openshaw



Tim Truth's ULTIMATE Covid Vaccine Magnet Stuck To Arm At Injection Site Compilation

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 1st Excerpt: "What the actual fu#k!"

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 2nd Excerpt (SM Screenshots and Clips): "WTF"

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 3rd Excerpt (SM Screenshots & Clips): "So weird, y'all!"

* Tim Truth Scrolls Though an Avalanche of VAERS Reports of a Metallic Taste in the Mouth, 4th Excerpt

"If you look through VAERS there's a lot of reports that have the word metallic spelled with two lls or one l. 842 results."





MAY 1, 2021



911 Jeddi on the Death of Music Teacher Sara Holub (1981-2021)

"There it is. There's your mainstream media. 'Sara Holub died from natural causes at the age of 40.' Really? People, when are you gonna wake up? Seriously? A 40 year old got the vaccine on March 22nd, dead on March 26th, and in her obituary and the mainstream media reporting her death from natural causes. Come on, people."





FEBRUARY 1, 2021



James, Certified Nursing Assistant in a Nursing Home: "Listen to what I'm trying to tell you"

"when they take this vaccine, what I am seeing with my eyes is that they are dying right in front of us.... Hundred more CNAs, hundred more nurses, who are exactly thinking what I'm talking to you about right now. They know it. They just don't want to speak. They are afraid. They're confused. They just don't know how to confront this issue. I don't either. One thing I do know, we must say something."



Shawn Skelton, Tremoring After Jab: "I'm very real. And unfortunately this is also very real."

"A lot of you people on FaceBook are really mean. I didn't ask for this and now you just wake up one day and your whole world is wrong and its upside down and no one helps you. It's beyond me. And I can't make sense of it."

