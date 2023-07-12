“My Whole Life Changed in 30 Hours”— Suzanna Newell Speaks Out About Her Covid Jab Injuries in Minnesota
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Suzanna Newell: "My Whole Life Changed in 30 Hours"
”My case isn't unique. There are tens of thousands of us.” Read more
Source video:
From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights. Published April 29, 2022
https://rumble.com/v12yb1v-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-suzanna-newell.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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