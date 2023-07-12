Suzanna Newell: "My Whole Life Changed in 30 Hours"

”My case isn't unique. There are tens of thousands of us.” Read more

Source video:

From the April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights. Published April 29, 2022

https://rumble.com/v12yb1v-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-suzanna-newell.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply