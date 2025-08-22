"Stop the carnage" —Recap: Calls to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Ban the Jab— from Doctors, Nurses, and Citizens #BAN-JAB-FL
Transcripts of a series of counter-narrative videos of 2023
For new readers: my focus is transcribing counter-narrative videos of 2021-2023. The index to the transcripts is slowly taking shape. The latest entry is for #BAN-JABS-FL, a collection of videos filmed in 2023 of Florida doctors, nurses and citizens calling for a ban on the covid jabs. — TB
"This thing needs to be banned immediately"— Kevin Kervick Urges FL Governor DeSantis to Pull the Covid Jabs
Nurse Julia Marks Urges Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to "end this modern day Tuskegee Experiment"
Warning in '23: Carol DiPaulo in Collier County, Florida: "It's time, Governor, to ban the jab"
"Do the right thing and pull the shots"— Dr. Kevin Stillwagon to Florida Governor DeSantis
"I'm asking you to stop the shots"— Vaccine injured Michelle Utter to Florida Governor DeSantis
