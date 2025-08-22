For new readers: my focus is transcribing counter-narrative videos of 2021-2023. The index to the transcripts is slowly taking shape. The latest entry is for #BAN-JABS-FL, a collection of videos filmed in 2023 of Florida doctors, nurses and citizens calling for a ban on the covid jabs. — TB

A small selection of the many Floridians calling for a ban on the covid jabs in 2023

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share