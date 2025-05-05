Florida Health Freedom Activist Nick Caturano to Governor DeSantis: "stop the carnage"

"At this point there's no denying the harm that these jabs cause and that blood is going to be on everybody's hands that is not calling to stop these shots"

Read more

Source video:

"Open Call to Ban The Jabs in Florida In Response To & Support Of Dr. JOSEPH Sansone's Efforts"

CATURANO AND RICKS, December 8, 2023

https://rumble.com/v407h01-open-call-to-ban-the-jabs-in-florida-in-response-to-and-support-of-dr.-jose.html

Hat tip: https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/nick-caturano-open-message-to-governor

