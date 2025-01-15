Note: This transcript of embalmer Laura Jeffery’s testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry got the spotlight on this Substack back in April of 2023; I am reposting it here for my many new readers who will not have seen it.

In recent days I have been posting transcripts on the fibrinaloid, aka “white” clots. For many people this is an extremely disturbing subject and one easily dismissed as too much like the stuff of a Hollywood B movie to be believable. Before dismissing the evidence of the fibrinaloid clots, I would suggest that perhaps the best way into the subject might be to read the transcripts of these excerpts, or much better yet, watch the entire video of Laura Jeffery’s testimony. (For more testimonies regarding these fibrinaloid clots with several other funeral directors, embalmers, and a pathologist, see: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/138644.html )

Canada's National Citizens Inquiry: Embalmer Laura Jeffery (excerpts)

"It is horrifying."

