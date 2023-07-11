“It is real. It is not rare”—Wayne Rohde, Father and Veteran Activist for the Vaccine Injured Speaks Out in Minnesota
Transcript of censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Wayne Rohde, Father and Veteran Activist for the Vaccine Injured
"It's been a difficult battle mainly because, one, the medical community refuses to accept or acknowledge vaccine injury. It is real. It is not rare." Read more
Source video:
From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.
Published April 28, 2022
https://rumble.com/v12ut5x-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-wayne-rohde.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free