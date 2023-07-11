Wayne Rohde, Father and Veteran Activist for the Vaccine Injured

"It's been a difficult battle mainly because, one, the medical community refuses to accept or acknowledge vaccine injury. It is real. It is not rare." Read more

Source video:

From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

Published April 28, 2022

https://rumble.com/v12ut5x-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-wayne-rohde.html



> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply