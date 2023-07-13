Kristie Estes: “What a difference a year and a pair of vaccines can make in a life”

"Did all my own yard work and housework. For nearly 5 years did kettlebell strength training three times a week...I now have a cane, a walker, and a Minnesota handicap tag." Read more

Source video:

From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

https://rumble.com/v12yfw1-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-kristie-estes.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply