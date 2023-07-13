"What a difference a year and a pair of vaccines can make in a life"—Kristie Estes Speaks Out in Minnesota
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Kristie Estes: “What a difference a year and a pair of vaccines can make in a life”
"Did all my own yard work and housework. For nearly 5 years did kettlebell strength training three times a week...I now have a cane, a walker, and a Minnesota handicap tag." Read more
Source video:
From the censored and shadow-banned April 20, 2022 press conference in which Minnesota Representative Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.
https://rumble.com/v12yfw1-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-kristie-estes.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free