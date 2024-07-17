Cassandra D. Dunn, RN, and Certified Medical Investigator Does a Show & Tell About the Nose Swabs

"These nasal swabs that are used to test for this quote pandemic are made in China, dipped in ethylene oxide, saturated with it. And this is what they're putting up deep into your nasal cavity, close to your brain. No thank you."

Source video:

Toxic_CoVid_Swab_EO.MP4 (11.1 MB)

https://u.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZIShJ0Z34BCTfSopIzkbiLd88jtUhUq4Cg7

Undated

Note: It seems this video was originally posted to YouTube in 2021, see the blog post

"All About the Nasal Swab"

Updated: Jun 20, 2021

https://www.purplelionproject.com/post/all-about-the-swab

This blog post includes an embedded YouTube video, which is dark. The text on the embedded video states: "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Terms of Service"

Hat tip:

https://twitter.com/warrior4621/status/1760866846515896460?s=19

