Nick Shulhin Shares His Story of Post-Pfizer Jab 24-7 Muscle Twitches

"It's hard to sleep, it's hard to— like, even when you don't want to think about that, like again, something is just under your skin, it just like it, it just jerks, randomly jerks. And it's 24-7"

Source video:

"My neurological side effects after Pfizer shot | Constant muscle twitches | 6 months on"

COVERSE January 17, 2022

