Bret Weinstein, Dr. Robert Malone, and Steve Kirsch Red-Pill the Dark Horse Podcast Listeners (clip)

"Something has gone wrong, we are in danger, and we are not, we are not behaving rationally." — Bret Weinstein

"The feedback that I've gotten is, they'll, they'll look at for about 30 seconds and say, I don't believe this. And it's the cognitive dissonance." — Steve Kirsch

"This is totally new technology. And that kind of gets at the core is, I think one of our problems here is the assumption that this is like every other vaccine we've ever seen. And it's not." — Dr. Robert Malone

Source video:

"Spike protein is very dangerous, it's cytotoxic (Robert Malone, Steve Kirsch, Bret Weinstein)"

[Clip from the Dark Horse Podcast of June 11, 2021]

ICMYMI2021, posted June 17, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KPaJ1YCR0U9W/

Audio of the full podcast:

