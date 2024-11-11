Daughter Whose Vaccinated Father is in the ICU with Multiple Blood Clots Speaks Out

"Before you come after an unvaccinated person, think about what you're saying. Some of us have done our research. Some of us have to live with this every day"

Read more

Source video:

"My Father Needs Multiple Limbs Amputated After Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine 💉(2021)"

CovidBC, posted April 11, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2hhsy2-my-father-needs-multiple-limbs-amputated-after-taking-the-covid-19-vaccine-.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share