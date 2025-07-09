Caller Asks 6 Pharmacies in Dare County NC for FDA-Approved Jabs

"I was wondering, do you have the Comirnaty, the one that's FDA approved? Or do you have the BioNTech, the one that's still under an EUA?"

Source video:

"Which Dare County pharmacies are administering the only FDA approved Covid vaccine?"

Dare to Share OBX, November 25, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Fdxl5KGZfUN/

