For context, here’s a screenshot of Minaj’s censored tweet:

Hat tip: https://palexander.substack.com/p/nicki-minaj-cousins-balls-began-swelling/comment/57187272

Singer Nicki Minaj Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture

"don't y'all see what's fu#king happening? Don't y'all see that we are living now in that time where people will turn their back on you for not agreeing? But people will isolate you if you simply speak and ask a question."

Source audio:

"Nicki Minaj Speaks About Big Tech Cancel Culture!!"

The Wayne Dupree Podcast Rumble Channel, Published September 16, 2021

https://rumble.com/vml4u9-nikki-minaj-speaks-about-big-tech-cancel-culture.html



