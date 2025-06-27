SCREENSHOT - Nurse Sarah interviewed by Liz Gunn in Aukland, New Zealand

Nurse Sarah Talks to Liz Gunn and Blasts PM Jacinda Ardern: "How do you sleep at night?" (Excerpt)

"Right from the get go I questioned, I was like, really? I've been nursing for just over 20 years, are we living in this pandemic? Like, is this thing actually happening? And then some things happened in my personal life and I questioned further. And I was also going, they said that last week, this was what was happening, and it's different now. What's going on? So there were a few holes like Swiss cheese"



"Nurses For Freedom NZ Protest - Sarah"

FreeNZ Media July 7, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1bhk0r-nurses-for-freedom-nz-protest-sarah.html

