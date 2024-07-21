Retired Vet: "You don't vaccinate sick individuals” (excerpt)

"You don't vaccinate sick individuals. So this is um, I was like, well the science has gone out the window. And why has the government suddenly become the scientist, who has also thrown science out the window? And are pretending that they know better than all of us, and also telling the doctors how to run their practice? And the other thing also was, what about bodily autonomy?"

Source audio:

I Was Taught That You Don't Vaccinate the Sick

The Last Freedom Truck, Cafe Locked Out (in Broken Hill, Australia)

Nov 22, 2022

