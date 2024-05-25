Robyn Openshaw: "The US had 158,0000 excess deaths in the first 9 months of this year"

"show other governors the way, as you have in so many other issues, and ban the jabs in Florida."

Read more

Source video:

Green Smoothie Girl -Robyn Openshaw Call To Governor DeSantis To Ban The Jab

Caturano and Ricks, December 14, 2023

https://rumble.com/v416qx2-green-smoothie-girl-robyn-openshaw-call-to-governor-desantis-to-ban-the-jab.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply