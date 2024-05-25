Robyn Openshaw to Ron DeSantis: "Show other governors the way and ban the Jabs"
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Robyn Openshaw: "The US had 158,0000 excess deaths in the first 9 months of this year"
"show other governors the way, as you have in so many other issues, and ban the jabs in Florida."
Source video:
Green Smoothie Girl -Robyn Openshaw Call To Governor DeSantis To Ban The Jab
Caturano and Ricks, December 14, 2023
https://rumble.com/v416qx2-green-smoothie-girl-robyn-openshaw-call-to-governor-desantis-to-ban-the-jab.html
