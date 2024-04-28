Hedley Rees, Managing Consultant, PharmaFlow Ltd

Debi Evans, Nursing Correspondent for UK Column

Hedley Rees on the Covid mRNA Jabs' Unprecedented Path from Molecule to Man

First excerpt: Background

"typically you're looking about 10, 11 years... with a biologic it could be longer because it's a process that is so difficult. And with a novel therapy such as an mRNA vaccine, well, who knows? But 9 months or 12 months, you know, is, is a joke. It is a joke."

Source video:

From Molecule to Man: The Lifecycle of an MHRA Medicine

UK Column News, Debi Evans, October 31, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1qsasc-from-molecule-to-man-the-lifecycle-of-an-mhra-medicine-that-will-fail.-uk-c.html

[0:32 - 11:59]

