Warning in '22: First Excerpt— Hedley Rees Talks to Debi Evans of UK Column About the Covid Jabs' Unprecedented Speed from Molecule to Man
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Hedley Rees on the Covid mRNA Jabs' Unprecedented Path from Molecule to Man
First excerpt: Background
"typically you're looking about 10, 11 years... with a biologic it could be longer because it's a process that is so difficult. And with a novel therapy such as an mRNA vaccine, well, who knows? But 9 months or 12 months, you know, is, is a joke. It is a joke."
Source video:
From Molecule to Man: The Lifecycle of an MHRA Medicine
UK Column News, Debi Evans, October 31, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1qsasc-from-molecule-to-man-the-lifecycle-of-an-mhra-medicine-that-will-fail.-uk-c.html
[0:32 - 11:59]
