Recap: Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance at Lobby Day, Richmond, Virginia (January 16, 2023)
Selected transcripts of censored videos from 2023
The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #VA-MEDICAL-FREEDOM-ALLIANCE-LOBBY-DAY
Selected transcripts in alphabetical order by speaker's surname
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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