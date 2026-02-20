Recap: US Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable: Covid 19: A Second Opinion, January 24, 2022
Transcripts of selections from a censored video of 2022 - progress on the index
The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #SEN-JOHNSON-ROUNDTABLE-COVID-19-SECOND-OPINION
Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable, COVID-19: A Second Opinion, Streamed on January 24, 2022
Selected testimonies, in chronological order
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free