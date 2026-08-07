Recap: Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable on Federal Vaccine Mandates: Selected Transcripts of Testimonies of the Injured and Bereaved
Selected transcripts of censored testimonies of 2021
The index to the List of Transcriptions is in-progress; the latest addition is the page for #SEN-JOHNSON-ROUNDTABLE-MANDATES
SEE ALSO:
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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