Recap: Senator Ron Johnson's June 29, 2021 Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions
Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions
Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021 #JOHNSON-PRESS-CONF-INJURIES
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Brianne Dressen, Mother of Two and Preschool Teacher Severely Injured in AstraZeneca Clinical Trial
"These vaccine injuries are real. But people don't know"—Sheryl Ruettgers Testifies About Her Debilitating Neurological Injuries
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Stephanie de Garay Testifies About Daughter Maddie's Injuries and the Gaslighting
"I would give anything, I would give my whole life savings if I could go back to January 17th and never to have had experienced this in my life."— Kristi Dobbs Speaks Out in '21 About Her Jab Injuries
"Will I ever run again? Will I ever ride my bike? I would give anything to get in my car and just drive it."—Candace Hayden, Paralyzed Chest-Down After Second Moderna Jab
