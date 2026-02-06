Recap: Rally for Vigil March Up Bay Street, Toronto, Canada
Latest update to the index of the List of Transcriptions (counter-narrative videos circa 2021-2023)
The index now links to the page for the #RALLY-FOR-VIGIL-MARCH-BAY-ST-TORONTO (archived in the batch for September 15, 2022; filmed September 3, 2022).
Selected transcripts:
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
