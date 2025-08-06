Slowly but surely I’m lassoing the multitude of transcripts on the List of Transcriptions into an index. Today’s update brings together 4 transcripts— all of which are excerpts from the same long compilation video of various recently vaccinated people placing spoons and refridgerator magnets onto their arms and other parts of their bodies, and watching them stick. #MAGNETISM

These sorts of videos popped all over the Internet in 2021 but were swiftly attacked as fake and resolutely censored. But now, as edpidemiologist Dr. Nicholas Hulscher reported on June 12, 2025 on Dr. Peter McCullough’s Substack, “Focal Points,” we have a first peer-reviewed study documenting this peculiar phenomenon known as “iatrogenic magnetism.”

Writes Dr. Hulscher, “Authors hypothesize that injected DNA plasmids or modified mRNA may produce abnormal peptides or spike proteins that:

Exhibit ferromagnetic properties , or

Cause endogenous iron entrapment and redistribution.

The spike protein shares distant homology with hepcidin, a key regulator of iron metabolism, potentially leading to iron accumulation in tissues such as the brain.”

Also of note, “Pfizer lots beginning with the letter “F” were overrepresented in the cases observed.”

The paper is:

Clinical Manifestations of Iatrogenic Magnetism in Subjects After Receiving COVID-19 Injectables: Case Report Series

Tamara Tuuminen, Pasi J Suominen, Miko Ahonnen

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science,

Vol. 10 No. 06 (2025) | Page No.: 207 - 210 |

https://doi.org/10.23958/ijirms/vol10-i06/2081

https://ijirms.in/index.php/ijirms/article/view/2081

