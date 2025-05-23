As Jenna McCarthy wrote of the recent Senator Ron Johnson hearings (formally titled The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with Covid-19 Vaccines), “Unfortunately, the proceedings occurred only in a parallel dimension where journalism hasn't been replaced by pharmaceutical press releases.”

This prompts me to offer this recap of selected transcripts from Senator Johnson’s Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates, an event with one shocking testimony after another, held more than 3 years ago on November 2, 2021. However, the mainstream journalists who should have reported on Senator Ron Johnson’s November 2, 2021 event elected not to. Big Tech heavily censored it.— TB

In addition to the testimonies from the injured, there were many expert testimonies raising serious concerns about the safety of the so-called vaccines. These included:

Senator Ron Johnson’s concluding remarks:

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply