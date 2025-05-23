Recap of Selected Jab Injury & Related Testimonies from Senator Johnson's Round Table of November 2, 2021
Yes, waaaaaaaay back in 2021.
As Jenna McCarthy wrote of the recent Senator Ron Johnson hearings (formally titled The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with Covid-19 Vaccines), “Unfortunately, the proceedings occurred only in a parallel dimension where journalism hasn't been replaced by pharmaceutical press releases.”
This prompts me to offer this recap of selected transcripts from Senator Johnson’s Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates, an event with one shocking testimony after another, held more than 3 years ago on November 2, 2021. However, the mainstream journalists who should have reported on Senator Ron Johnson’s November 2, 2021 event elected not to. Big Tech heavily censored it.— TB
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Dr. Joel Wallskog, Diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis After One Dose of Moderna
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Brianne Dressen, Mother of Two and Preschool Teacher Severely Injured in AstraZeneca Clinical Trial
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Stephanie de Garay, Maddie's Mom, Testifies Again: Coverup in Pfizer Clinical Trial
"This is my story"— Kellai Rodriguez Talks About Her Neurological Jab Injuries and the Pain of Medical Gaslighting
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Kyle Warner, 29 Year-Old Champion Mountain Bike Racer, Post-Jab Down with Pericarditis, POTS, and Arthritis
"People dismiss harms as rare. Well, when you're the person who is harmed, it is your 100%"— Drug Safety Advocate Kim Witczak Slams the Mandates
In addition to the testimonies from the injured, there were many expert testimonies raising serious concerns about the safety of the so-called vaccines. These included:
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Dr. Peter Doshi, Associate Professor, School of Pharmacy, U MD: "it's time to inject some critical thinking"
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Lt. Col. Theresa Long, MD Blows the Whistle on U.S. Soldiers Injured by the Jabs
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear
Who was speaking out in '21? Molecular Biologist Professor Aditi Bhargava Explains Why Covid Jab Mandates Make No Sense
"How can any thinking person not look at these data and ask, just what on earth is going on?"— Dr. Linda Wastila Talks About Vaccine Safety
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? "The current narrative is extreme and wrong"—Dr. Retsef Levi, Professor of Operations Management, MIT
Senator Ron Johnson’s concluding remarks:
"The injuries don't necessarily have to be visible to be real, to be severe, to be life-altering”— Senator Ron Johnson
