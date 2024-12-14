Joyce Goff Speaks Out About Her Jab Injuries and Against the Mandates

"I was diagnosed with an adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccine. But no one knows what to do. No one can fix it. And we're still pushing mandates. Pump the brakes! Stop the mandates."

Source video:

"Joyce Goff - Lobby Day 2023"

Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance

https://rumble.com/v2723p0-joyce-goff-lobby-day-2023.html

