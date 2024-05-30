Protesting Anthony Fauci's Speech in San Mateo, California: Signs and T-Shirt Slogans

"With his lies we won't comply. Because of Fauci many, many people died."

— woman with bullhorn

Read more

Source video:

Protesting Anthony Fauci's Speech in San Mateo, California, October 4, 2023

Posted October 5, 2023

TRANSCRIBER'S NOTE: Once on the page, scroll down to the first and second embedded videos of the protest. I could not find a direct URL for the videos. Note that some of the signs are in both videos.

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply