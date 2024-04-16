Professor Mark Crispin Miller on the Rolling Thunder of Propaganda Drives (excerpt

"So what we're seeing... is an unprecedented global series of propaganda drives, all of which are extremely dangerous and have had lethal consequences. So it stands to reason that anyone who contradicts the narrative that the media has devoted itself to pumping out... should also be attacked by that same system. And it's happened to all these doctors, you know, who raised perfectly rational and wholly scientific alarms about what was going on. It's happened to you know, the few public intellectuals like myself who have, you know, dared to contract the official narrative or, or, or even just give a hearing to the other side of the story. Right? If you do that, you're public enemy number one."

CV19 Vax was Rolling Thunder Global Propaganda – Mark Crispin Miller (excerpt)

Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com

December 16, 2023

https://rumble.com/v41jmgt-cv19-vax-was-rolling-thunder-global-propaganda-mark-crispin-miller.html

