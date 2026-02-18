SCREENSHOT - Robyn Openshaw

This is one of the earliest videos posted to social media about the covid vaccine injuries. It was quickly censored, but saved and reposted by CovidBC onto rumble. Openshaw states that she had permission from the mother to make the video. Soon thereafter the boy’s mother, Cherie Romney, gave an interview to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. posted May 26, 2021. See https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/truth-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr/vax-injured-teen-athlete-with-cherie-romney

—TB

Robyn Openshaw Speaks Out About a Father and Son’s Post-Covid Jab Blood Clots

“You guys, the spike protein is freaking dangerous. The end. Please get the word out about this”

Read more

“Everest Romney - 17-Years-Old - Brain Full Of Blood Clots After Taking The Covid-19 Vaccine (2021)” (video originally posted by Robyn Openshaw in 2021)

CovidBC December 19, 2022

https://rumble.com/v21ij6g-everest-romney-17-years-old-brain-full-of-blood-clots-after-taking-the-covi.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share